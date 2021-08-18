46 Stylish Things Under $25 Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

As a kid, I was never the trendiest or most popular kid in school: I preferred to rock my own style that consisted of whatever I wanted to wear on that particular day. But I’ve always had a certain admiration for those who were able to keep up with ever-changing styles and incorporate them seamlessly into their own wardrobe. Dressing in a trendy way doesn’t have to mean just wearing what others tell you is popular, but picking and choosing what styles work for you, your lifestyle, and your tastes.

With that being said, keeping up with cyclical nature of the fashion industry gets expensive quickly. And who wouldn’t want to be able to hop on the latest trends without crushing your wallet? These items on Amazon are perfect for trendsetters who are also on a budget — every single one of them is under $25. For some of these items, you might even want to add multiple to your cart, like this flirty beach sarong that comes in countless colors or this 90s-inspired baguette bag that you’ll want to take with you every time you leave the house. Don’t wait to add them to your cart, because all of these items are flying off the shelves at Amazon warehouses. Keep reading for 46 of Amazon’s most popular items right now.

These Biker Shorts Are On-Trend, Practical & Comfortable BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon These days, biker shorts are a closet staple, and you can’t go wrong with these high-waisted biker shorts with over 41,000 five-star ratings. They come in classic jet black, as well as numerous other colors and patterns, so you can have a pair for every day of the week. Each pair comes equipped with not one, not two, but THREE pockets. - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A High-Quality Handbag Perfect For Your Everyday Commute Dreubea Faux Leather Tassel Handbag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone needs a large, dependable tote that you can use everyday without fear of destroying it. This faux leather handbag is the answer: It’s roomy enough for all your everyday essentials, like a laptop, charger, wallet, makeup bag, and more. And best of all, it’s a quarter of the price of its designer counterparts and comes in practically any shade you could want. - Available Colors: 161

This Set Of Mirrors Makes For Easy Wall Decor Elements Round Wall-Mount Mirrors (Set of 7) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jazz up a plain wall in your home with this collection of seven round mirrors in various sizes. The set comes with one nine-inch mirror, three six-inch mirrors, and three three-inch mirrors. You can hang them in a group or scatter them throughout the house. It works particularly well for a bedroom or entryway wall, so you can get one last glance at your appearance before walking out the door.

A Pair Of Classic Gold Hoops For Any Occasion PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon I recently got my second earlobe piercings, which inspired me to spice up my earring collection. I absolutely love these classic chunky gold hoops — they’re simple, elegant, and easy to wear. These gold-colored brass earrings are big enough to stand out but not to weigh down your ears or get in the way. Dress them up for a special occasion or wear them with a casual outfit to add a little flair and shine.

A Pair Of Edgy Cateye Sunglasses SOJOS Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Few things will make you feel cooler than a pair of oversized cateye sunglasses. They’ll make a statement for you in bold black, and the angular cateye detail is a trendy spin on a classic shape. One reviewer wrote: “This would be my third pair of SOJOS glasses and they don’t disappoint! The quality is amazing, the price is on point, and you would think they are designer sunglasses!”

This Basic Sweater Is Your Fall Wardrobe’s New Best Friend Amazon Essentials Lightweight Tunic Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tunic sweater is a good basic to have in your repertoire for cooler days: It’s lightweight, office-appropriate, and comes in a bunch of colors so you can stock up. This affordable sweater goes with almost anything, from slacks to skirts. - Available Colors: 23 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are A Staple In My Intimates Drawer Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $24 See On Amazon Confession: I own two of these Calvin Klein modern cotton bralettes, and would happily own countless more. I wear them constantly because with no lining or wires they’re comfortable enough to wear all day, and come in such cute colors that they’re impossible to resist. They boast over 11,000 five-star ratings, and I recommend sizing up if you want a little more coverage and a slightly looser fit. - Available Colors: 17 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X

A Double-Sided Bucket Hat That Comes In Too Many Patterns To Count Mashiaoy Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon An adorable, daisy-printed bucket hat in pretty pastel pink? Sign me up. If florals aren’t your thing, simply flip it inside out for plain pink or check out another of the nearly 50 colorful (and reversible) patterns. It’ll keep the sun off your face, and you’ll have two hats for the price of one — seems like a win-win to me. - Available Colors: 44

A Three-Pack Of Basic Tanks You Can Wear Almost Anywhere Boao Racerback Crop Tank Top (3 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You really can’t go wrong outfitting your wardrobe with this set of cropped racerback tanks. They’re perfect for pairing with high-waisted shorts, athletic wear, miniskirts, and more. They’re even comfortable enough to wear as loungewear. Sizing is somewhat limited, but these tops are true to size according to reviews. - Available Sizes: Small — Large

A Set Of Six Sophisticated Coffee Mugs Libbey Crystal Coffee Mug (Set of 6) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Outfit your coffee mug collection with this set of six clear mugs. Made of tempered glass, each mug holds 13 ounces of hot coffee, tea, or cider. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and perfect for parties because of the classic design.

A Flowing Tunic Top That’s Perfect For Transitional Dressing ALLEGRACE Plus Size Cold Shoulder Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cold shoulder tunic top is a cute blouse that works for the office or brunch. The flowy tunic style can be worn with pants or leggings, and the shoulder cut-outs give the basic top some added flair. And with nearly 30 colors and patterns to choose from, you’ll want to stock up your wardrobe with a couple of them. - Available Colors: 28 - Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

This Inexpensive Crossbody With A Built-In Wallet Kukoo Crossbody Cell Phone Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s the age-old going out dilemma: You need a purse big enough to hold the essentials but you don’t want something bulky or heavy. Enter this crossbody cell phone purse, which is just big enough to hold a smartphone, six cards, your ID, and a few other small items. The crossbody strap means it sits close to your body, so you can get down on the dance floor without worrying about someone grabbing it, and zipper-enclosed pouches keep it securely closed. - Available Colors: 22

A Personalized Gold Ring That Makes An Amazing Gift KeyStyle Adjustable Initial Ring Amazon $11 See On Amazon A chunky gold initial ring makes for a very thoughtful gift. Adjustable from ring sizes six to 10, simply select your giftee’s initial, and decide whether they’d prefer a gold or silver color. It looks great by itself or in a stack, and if you want, you can even personalize it with an engraved message on the inside band.

A Pair Of Sleek Black Slip Ons You Can Wear With Anything Soda Tracer Slip On Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These fashionable slip ons will be your new favorite sneakers. With simple black vegan leather and a classic shape, they’re perfect for dressing up or down. Reviewers reported that the shoes are comfortable and sleek, and recommended sizing a half size to a full size down for a snug fit. - Available Colors: 62 - Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

This Handwoven Basket Looks Good In Every Room Of Your House BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon A versatile hand-woven basket like this one is a decor essential because of its practically endless uses. Try it for laundry, storing odds and ends, houseplants, and so much more. Made from natural seaweed, it’s a much more affordable option than similar baskets that can retail for much higher prices. - Available Colors: 3 - Available Sizes: Small — Large

A Flirty Swimsuit Coverup Perfect For The Beach Or The Pool Ekouaer Sheer Sarong Beach Wrap Amazon $11 See On Amazon You might not be on an extended vacation in Mallorca, but you too can rock a Love Island-inspired sheer beach sarong. This wrap is the perfect accessory for a beach day or lounging by a pool, and depending how you tie it, it can be worn as a top or as a skirt. Pick one up to match all of your swimwear. - Available Colors: 39 - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Travel Bag Made Just For Storing Jewelry Keeps Accessories Neat & Secure On The Go BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Case Amazon $16 See On Amazon When I’m traveling, figuring out how to safely and securely pack my jewelry is a challenge. Enter this travel jewelry case, which unfolds to reveal several different pouches and storage compartments for different types of accessories. Earrings lock into place on the earring grid, rings can be placed neatly on the ring roll, and everything else can zip into one of the three zipper pouches. The entire thing is compact enough to fit neatly in a weekend bag or suitcase, and you won’t ever have to worry about damaging or losing your favorite pieces.

This Wall-Hanging Planter That Adds A Contemporary Touch To Your Home Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Amazon $17 See On Amazon Installing one of these geometric hanging planters is an easy and fun way to add greenery to your living space (and I definitely won’t tell anyone if you use faux plants.) Made from ceramic materials with brass detailing, they add a modern look to your walls. The large size can accommodate a small to medium size houseplant and weighs just over a pound so it’s easy to mount on the wall.

The Possibilities For Styling This Not-So-Basic Crop Top Are Practically Endless Verdusa Basic Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Mock neck tops are a staple in my wardrobe, and I particularly love this anything-but-basic cropped version. This long-sleeved top can be dressed up or down and is perfect for pairing with high-waisted bottoms or for layering under a t-shirt during cooler months. - Available Colors: 28 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Satin Pillowcases Are Gentle On Your Hair While You Sleep Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you care about protecting the texture and health of your hair, then you need to pick up these satin pillowcases. Hair of all textures and lengths can benefit from sleeping on these silky-soft pillowcases that reduce tangles and frizz while you’re peacefully snoozing. They don’t absorb moisture like other fabrics do, so your hair product will stay locked into your locks instead of on your sheets. - Available Colors: 23 - Available Sizes: 4

These Slides Look Way More Expensive Than They Are & Are Super Comfortable Menore Indoor & Outdoor Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These colorful indoor/outdoor sandals bear a strong resemblance to a certain rapper’s recent design but at a much more affordable price tag. They’re technically designed as shower slides, but with the right outfit, they can be worn anywhere, indoors or out. Made from ultra-comfortable and breathable rubber-like material, one reviewer said they’re “like walking on clouds.” - Available Colors: 10 - Available Sizes: 4.5 — 12

A Goldilocks-Approved Gingham Top For All Occasions Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This classic button-down in a fun gingham print makes the perfect addition to your wardrobe as we transition back into the office. It strikes a balance between not-too-fitted and not-too-loose,and is made of breathable 100% cotton. Try wearing it open over a graphic tee for a more casual look or tuck it into your favorite jeans a la Tan France. - Available Colors: 13 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Subtle Layered Necklace That Looks Good With Almost Anything Mevecco Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This dainty layered necklace is a perfect accessory for every day or a special occasion. Measuring 16 inches at its longest point, this necklace is made from 18 karat gold-plated brass. The look is subtle and minimalist, and with proper care, this necklace is made to last.

This Ridiculously Cute & Cozy Throw Blanket You’ll Want To Snuggle Up With Everywhere You Go Bedsure Faux Fur Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon This faux fur throw blanket is cozy enough to snuggle into, soft enough for pets to enjoy, and chic enough to show off. I’m a big proponent of couch naps, and this blanket seems like the perfect accessory. Quality throw blankets are often ridiculously expensive, so the $20 price on this seems almost too good to be true. BRB, buying one for everyone I know.

The Luxe Silk Scrunchie That’s Gentle On Your Hair LilySilk Silk Hair Scrunchie Amazon $9 See On Amazon A silk hair scrunchie produces less friction in your hair and helps prevent tangles. Silk is also less likely to leave unwanted dents, so you’re not stuck wearing the same style all day. It works with all hair textures and comes in many classic and fun colors. - Available Colors: 21

A Pair Of Classic Ballet Flats For The Office Or An Event Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon For comfortable, goes-with-anything footwear, you can’t go wrong with a simple ballet flat — and these flats come in nearly every color imaginable with an enviable price tag for the quality. Faux leather material and a soft insole means there’s no breaking in necessary. One reviewer wrote: “These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters!” - Available Colors: 32 - Available Sizes: 5 — 15

A Pair of Denim Shorts That Will Become A Summer Essential Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Levi’s never misses, and these mid-rise denim shorts are a classic. They’re made from stretchy denim and are a favorite with over 3,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote: “Great style, great flexibility, perfect length, great feel...I can ride a bike in these and they are still long enough to go to a museum with my kids and not feel too exposed.” - Available Colors: 2 - Available Sizes: 4 — 24

An Everyday Slip Dress For Layering Or Styling On Its Own AUHEGN Cami Slip Mini Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon For wearing on its own or layering under another dress, this cami slip dress is an affordable no-brainer. Certain dresses may appear sheer in the light, so simply wear this slip dress underneath to avoid accidental wardrobe malfunctions. Reviewers loved the wide range of shades and sizes for everyday wear, as well as how comfortable and breathable the fabric was. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Sweet & Musky Candle You’ll Become Obsessed With Lulu Candles Scented Soy Jar Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soothe your senses with this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood candle. Fragrant and long-lasting, it’s made from vegan soy wax that fills up a room but doesn’t overwhelm the senses, and the jar is cute enough to re-use once you’ve extinguished the candle. One customer wrote: “If I could buy the fragrance as a perfume, I would...Scent is fairly strong and will linger for a while after the candle is [done] burning.”

This 90s-Inspired Handbag Is Perfect For Going Out Or Everyday Looks Barabum Classic HandBag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Baguette bags are one of my newest obsessions, and I can’t get enough of this affordable option from Amazon. Chic and trendy in a 90s-inspired faux black crocodile pattern, this small bag can fit way more than you’d think and is perfect for a night out. - Available Colors: 13

A Lacy Pajama Set With A Matching Robe WDIRARA Lingerie Pajama Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll feel so fancy in this four-piece lingerie pajama set. It includes a satin robe and shorts with lace detailing, plus a lacy bralette and matching underwear. With over 1,800 five-star ratings, it’s tried and true. - Available Colors: 36 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

An Elevated T-Shirt Dress For When You Simply Can’t Be Bothered Daily Ritual Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This casual t-shirt dress is easy, breezy, and oh-so-comfortable. It’s the perfect dress to throw on when you simply can’t be bothered to put together an outfit. Dress it up with sandals or flats, or make it even more casual with your favorite pair of sneakers. The scoop neck and ballet back reveal subtle detailing that makes this elevated basic your new favorite. - Available Colors: 14 - Available Sizes: X- Small — XX-Large

This Cute & Comfortable Wrap Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors VETIOR Cross Wrap Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The ways to wear this cropped wrap top are so versatile: Pair it with high-waisted jeans for something easy and casual or dress it up with a skirt for a special occasion. The ruching wrap effect gives it a little something extra beyond your basic tee. - Available Colors: 45 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Classic Levi’s Logo Tee Is Comfortable And Easy To Wear Levi's Perfect Tee-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes, nothing feels better than a simple graphic tee, and Levi’s makes a tried-and-true one. The shirt is made from a cotton-polyester blend and features a classic crewneck. - Available Colors: 32 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X

This Lace Cami Is The Perfect Day-To-Night Transitional Piece Happy Sailed Lace Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon This patterned cami will quickly become your new summer wardrobe BFF. Featuring a modern snakeskin pattern, lace detailing, and a slightly cropped length makes it perfect for layering under a jacket or pairing with your favorite denim. - Available Colors: 10 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Stretchy Biker Shorts You’ll Live In Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon As soon as you figure out how comfortable, cute, and budget-friendly these plus-size jersey bike shorts are, you’ll be rocking them all summer long. One reviewer who just couldn’t get enough of them wrote: “I literally bought a few dozen pairs of 'em because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe...They're actually affordable enough to buy multiple pairs without spending the kind of money that good underthings usually cost.” - Available Colors: 2 - Available Sizes: 1X — 5X

A Skater Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone & Is Super Affordable Made By Johnny Basic Skater Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon This classic skater skirt gives outfits a fun A-line shape, and the polyester-spandex construction is comfortably stretchy. The iconic skater shape lends itself to casual wear with a tee or a more dressed-up look with a blouse or off-the-shoulder top. - Available Colors: 37 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

These Super Cute Headbands Are Also Comfortable t For Everyday Allucho Velvet Wide Headbands (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These adorable velvet headbands are a beautiful way to hold your hair back with pearls and knot detailing. The set of four includes pink, yellow, black, and white headbands. And unlike some too-tight headbands, these are comfortable enough to wear all day without digging in or causing a headache.

An Elegant Serving Tray For Drinks, Appetizers & More Home Redefined Decorative Serving Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon Breakfast in bed or drinks on the couch? Say yes with this decorative serving tray. Glossy faux leather and polished gold-plated handles make it look modern and refined, so it looks great sitting on your table or on a bench. It measures 18 by 12 inches and comes in several different colors to complement whatever color scheme you have going on in your home.

A Lightweight, Open Cardigan That’s Perfect For Summer Layering BB&KK Floral Kimono Cardigan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spice up an otherwise plain outfit with this floral cardigan. Featuring a semi-sheer floral pattern, this lightweight cardigan is perfect for transitional seasons or chilly summer nights. - Available Colors: 45 - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Adorable Jars To Keep Your Bathroom Counter Organized & Tidy Amolliar Gold Apothecary Jars (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use these handy and stylish apothecary jars to make sense of all the supplies on your bathroom counter. The pack of two includes two compact, clear jars with gold lids for storing cotton swabs, hair supplies, tampons, and other small personal care items. Each one measures 2.8 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall, so they’re compact enough even for small spaces.

These Adorable Ballet Flats Are A Beautiful Alternative To High Heels DREAM PAIRS D'Orsay Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon These dreamy ballet flats remind me of all the best parts of French style: Elegant and timeless, but with a bit of personality. The thin ankle strap keeps your shoes in place while walking, and they come in lots of different colors and patterns. One reviewer wrote: “I bought the silver shiny ones for a military ball...I wanted to try something else very elegant and beautiful with my dress. This was definitely it! Very comfortable.” - Available Colors: 25 - Available Sizes: 5 — 11

A Bamboo Bra For Lightweight Support & All-Day Comfort Boody EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon For lightweight, everyday support, try this stretchy bra made mostly of bamboo. They’re free of seams, padding, hooks, underwire, and fasteners, so all you have to do is pull it on. One reviewer raved, “From the moment I put it on I knew I found my dream bra. Give it a try. You will be so glad you did.” - Available Colors: 8 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Simple & Lightweight Cardigan Works With Just About Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Why is it that even on the hottest days, the air conditioning in buildings is chilly enough to give you goosebumps? Keep this simple, lightweight cardigan at your desk to throw on when you need it or layer it over a dress on a chilly evening out. It’s made mostly of soft, cozy cotton with slight ribbing at the cuffs. - Available Colors: 26 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Turtleneck Bodysuit That Makes Tucking In Tops Super Simple MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me and tuck in almost every shirt you own, try swapping a top out for this turtleneck bodysuit. They look super sleek tucked into slacks or a skirt and will stay in place all day long. Two snap buttons make it easy to take on and off as needed, and the modal fabric is stretchy and comfortable. - Available Colors: 31 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large