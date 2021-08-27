44 Stylish Things Under $30 You'll Get A Sh*t Ton Of Use Out Of

To everyone in a place with style and grace, allow me to put you on to something: You deserve to treat yourself, even if your wallet says otherwise. And if you, like me, are into looking your best on a budget, then you’ll absolutely love this list of stylish, budget-friendly items that you’ll use over and over. All of the products on this list are hand-selected, thoroughly researched, and under $30 — because you’re a savvy person who deserves to get their money’s worth. Plus, there’s a variety of categories represented here, from fashion to home decor — so let’s dive right in.

Let’s say your accessory storage could use a little upgrade. There’s this absolutely adorable blush pink jewelry box that has room for your entire collection of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. It even packs up neatly for travel so you can easily take it on the go. Speaking of travel, if you’re a vacation, you can pack this leather passport and vaccine card holder so you can keep them both handy and safe on your trip. Or maybe you’re more keen to stay home and relax in the backyard: These outdoor string lights will set the mood for a staycation. Whatever it is, you’ll surely find something you can’t live without on this list of 45 of the most stylish things available on the world wide web for less than $30.

1 These Tortoiseshell Sunglasses Keep Your Eyes Safe From The Sun In Style SOJOS Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Scoop a pair of these polarized sunglasses, and you’ll be protected from the sun in style. Polarized lenses help keep glare from bright reflections to a minimum, and the slightly oversized square frames look oh-so-good on a variety of face shapes. Plus, each pair comes with its own microfiber pouch, a cleaning cloth, and a box to keep them protected during transit. Available options: 12

2 This Pretty Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Icy-Cold For Hours Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Amazon $22 See On Amazon Iced coffee lovers, rejoice: This insulated tumbler will keep your favorite beverages cold for hours. The double-walled and vacuum-insulated cup can accommodate a drink up to 24 ounces, and is made of durable stainless steel that will last for ages. Two types of lids are included, and all pieces are even dishwasher safe. Available options: 31

3 A Luxurious Silk Face Mask With A Pocket Filter ROSEWARD Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you still haven’t found a style of mask that you love, try this one. It’s made from high-quality mulberry silk, and it even comes with a pocket for a filter. The straps are adjustable and won’t pull on your ears, so it’ll stay comfortable all day long (while looking great). Available options: 12

4 This Turkish Cotton Towel That Will Become Your New Beach Buddy Realgrandbazaar Turkish Towels Amazon $13 See On Amazon Summer isn’t quite over yet, and there’s still plenty of opportunities to hit the waves (or the sand, if sunbathing is more your thing). Take this 100% cotton Turkish towel with you to the beach for style and practical purposes: It rolls up neatly and takes up much less space in your bag than typical terrycloth towels. And even though it’s lightweight, it’s absorbent and dries quickly after usage. The cotton fabric doesn’t hold sand, which you’ll be grateful for when it comes time to pile back into the car and head home. Available options: 30

5 A Pair Of Printed Lounge Pants That Make Working From Home Look Chic ROSKIKI Leopard Lounge Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Work from home wardrobe need a refresh? These leopard print lounge pants are comfy and cute for lounging, working on your computer, running errands, and more. With the on-trend print, drawstring waistband, and cinched ankle, they’re a bit dressier than your average sweatpants and will keep you comfortable all day long. Available options: 20

Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

6 These Lee Jeans With Stylish Cuffed Ankles Lee Indigo Riders Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $49 See On Amazon These medium-wash Lee jeans have details for days: A rolled cuff with a raw hem, mid-rise waistline, light distressing, and a classic, straight cut throughout the leg. One reviewer wrote: “I find myself grabbing these more often than my other jeans. They look good with flats, sneakers. and booties.” Available options: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 18

7 This Tiered Jewelry Stand Keeps Your Most Used Accessories Accessible PAMANO 3-Tier Jewelry Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon Let this three-tier jewelry stand help you make sense of your collection of bracelets, necklaces, watches, earrings, and more. There are eight hooks for necklaces or dangly earrings, a bar to hang bracelets, rings, and other round accessories, and a soft wood tray at the bottom to catch everything else. Made from anti-scratch and anti-skid wood and metal materials, this rack will keep your most precious items safe and damage-free.

8 These Cropped Tank Tops Are As Economical As They Are Cute SATINIOR Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stock up on basics with this four-piece set of cropped tank tops. Each pack of four contains four solid colors of racerback tanks, which you can wear for practically anything, from yoga to lounging to hiking. The elastic spandex material is breathable, form-fitting, and comfortable, and can easily be layered under a jacket or sweater when cold weather approaches. Available options: 7

Available sizes: Small – Large

9 A Slim, Sleek Watch That’s Comfortable & Will Last For Years Timex Analog Watch Amazon $29 See On Amazon Kick it old school with this Timex analog watch. The time-trusted (get it?) quality of this historical brand’s products is alive and well in this watch, which counts the hours, minutes, and seconds while keeping track of the date. One reviewer wrote: “This watch fits the bill perfectly. Small and delicate, yet easy to read. Very lightweight and comfortable to wear.” Chose the band color and metal finish, and this slim, comfortable watch will keep you ticking for years to come. Available options: 6

10 These Gold-Plated Ear Cuffs That Are On-Trend, Comfy, And Less Than $15 PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Now is the perfect time to upgrade your ear candy — and no, I don’t mean taking a trip to the jeweler. Opt for these half-inch 14-karat gold plated cuffs instead, which contain small cubic zirconia jewels and hug your earlobe closely. Choose from yellow gold, rose gold, or white gold to match the rest of your accessories. Available options: 3

11 A Comfortable Midi Dress With A Swing-Style Skirt Pastel by Vivienne Plus Size Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thinking ahead to your next fancy event? Whether it’s a wedding, an anniversary, or a big meeting at work, you can’t go wrong with this swingy midi dress. The length hits just below the knee and the skirt has a relaxed A-line silhouette. Top it off with heels and your favorite accessories to elevate the look. Available options: 22

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

12 A Simple Crossbody Bag For Everyday Wear FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon An everyday crossbody bag is a wardrobe essential in my book. The faux leather material and gold hardware of this one really make it look more expensive than it is, and I’m also a big fan of the patterned fabric lining that makes it easy to spot your belongings. It has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, so clearly I’m not the only Amazon customer who’s obsessed with this chic and simple bag. Available options: 22

13 A Swing Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Throw on a denim jacket along with this swing dress, and you’ve instantly got a cute outfit you can wear out with friends. You can even dress it up with a pair of wedges, or simply put on some white sneakers to run a few errands. The best part? It’s made from breathable viscose, with a hint of elastane for stretch. - Available Colors: 8 - Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Matching Workout Set For Influencer-Approved Gym Selfies LINGDU Workout Tracksuit Set (2-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sometimes I’ll be following a YouTube workout video and find myself envying the teacher’s impeccably-matched outfit. Now it’s easy to invest in an affordable sports bra and high-waisted legging set that comes in some truly adorable, on-trend colors. The set is made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that will hold you in place without being too tight or uncomfortable, so you can complete your workout without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions. Available options: 6

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

15 This Jersey Swing Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Jersey Plus Size Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The movement and tiered ruffled sleeves on this jersey swing dress are simply too good to pass up. You could easily dress this item up or down, so it’s appropriate for work, a party, or dinner out. And best of all: It has pockets! Available options: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

16 This Relaxed T-Shirt Dress Gives You Freedom To Move & Keeps You Cool MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep things casual but fun in this red-hot T-shirt dress that makes getting dressed an absolute breeze. Featuring a crew neck, short sleeves, and a relaxed shape, this dress is comfortable and easy to wear even on the hottest days of the year. Belt it at the waist for some definition, or wear it as is and pair with a jacket for transitional seasonal dressing. Available options: 42

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

17 A Versatile Bodysuit You Can Wear With Literally Anything MANGOPOP Tank Top Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swapping out a tank top for a bodysuit is one of my favorite clothing hacks because it looks so sleek tucked into a skirt or a pair of pants. This form-fitting basic tank bodysuit will quickly become a wardrobe staple because of how versatile it is. It’s perfect for layering: Add a blazer or cardigan on top for a work-appropriate look, or tuck it into a mini skirt or shorts for going out. Available options: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Five-Pack Of Mask Lanyards To Keep Your Pandemic Necessity Close Une Douce Beaded Face Mask Lanyards (5-PCS) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your face mask conveniently at the ready with one of these beaded mask lanyards. A small hook at each end clips to the your mask’s ear loops and allows the mask to hang from your neck when not in use. With five colorful options in one pack, you can even coordinate to match your outfit.

19 This Casual T-Shirt With A Loose, Flowing Fit Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Tee Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least a few basics to build an outfit around — so grab this T-shirt. It works great as a base layer, or you can even wear it by itself. Plus, it’s made from smooth jersey fabric with a flowing bodice that gives you room to breathe. - Available Colors: 15 - Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Large Silk Scarf You Can Wear As A Head Wrap Corciova Satin Neck Bandana Amazon $9 See On Amazon With dozens of colors to choose from, there’s no reason not to grab this scarf in more than a few colors — especially at such a low price. It’s made from silky polyester, with reviewers raving about how it feels “super soft” on their skin. Plus, one even wrote that “this is seriously some of the best polyester satin I have ever laid hands on.” - Available Options: 42

21 A Trio Of Apothecary Jars To Organize Your Vanity Groovi Beauty Round Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need somewhere to store your cotton rounds and swabs? These apothecary jars are the perfect pick as they’re large enough to hold small accessories yet small enough that they’ll fit on tight vanities. Each one is also made from tough acrylic, and when compared to glass, they’re less likely to crack when dropped.

22 The Lamp Made With Salt From The Himalayas The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this lamp made from 100% hand-carved salt mined from the Himalayan mountains, but it comes with a helpful dimmer switch. Set it to the dimmest setting to use it as a night light in kids’ rooms, or even keep it out in your living room as decor.

23 These Slides That Are Soft & Springy Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re in need of shower shoes or simply a pair of casual sandals, you can’t go wrong with these slides. They’re made from lightweight, springy foam that helps cushion your joints as you move — and there’s even some extra arch support to help keep your feet from getting sore. - Available Colors: 7 - Available sizes: 5.5 Women / 4 Men — 13 Women / 11.5 Men

24 A Jumpsuit That You Can Style However You Want BUENOS NINOS V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re going out with friends or relaxing at the beach, this jumpsuit will become your go-to outfit. You can easily dress it up with jewelry and wedges, or simply throw on a pair of flip-flops for a casual day. And since the straps are adjustable, it’s easy to choose how high or low it sits on your body.

25 A Stylish Keychain That’s Really Hard To Misplace Doormoon Keychain Bracelet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Always losing your keys and wallet? Just transfer everything into this stylish keychain. The extra-large bangle bracelet attachment helps you keep track of it while you’re out, and the added size makes it easier to find in your bag. “The wristband is super easy to throw on,” raved one reviewer. “[It] helps when you are carrying a million other things.” - Available Options: 28

26 The Fashionably Oversized Blouse That’s Great For Layering Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this button-down as part of a layered look or even wear it by itself — it’s so versatile you can easily go both ways. The three-quarter sleeves help you keep cool when the weather is warm, while the lightweight polyester won’t leave your skin sweating. - Available Colors: 23 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Backpack That Won’t Lose Its Shape Tzowla Backpack Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever notice how your shaped backpack can devolve into a lumpy blob over time? That’s why this bag has a supportive steel frame inside of the main compartment — and the reinforced edges help keep the corners looking fresh. It’s also water-resistant with a convenient zip-top opening. - Available Options: 6

28 An LED Clock That’s Easy To Read SZELAM LED Digital Clock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whereas some clocks can be difficult to read, this LED model features an extra-large face that you can easily see from across the room. The display also doubles as a mirror — and it even has two USB ports on the side where you can charge your devices.

29 This Giant Jewelry Box You Can Take With You DEZZIE Jewelry Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even if you have an expansive jewelry collection, this portable case is likely big enough to fit all of it — and then some. It folds up neatly so that it’s easy to take with you when traveling, while the faux leather exterior works to keep everything protected from damage. “My favorite part is the stud holder,” wrote one reviewer. “I’m easily able to see all of my options without having to dig for the partner through my old boxes.”

30 A Pair Of Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ever notice how your eyes can grow sore after a day of staring at your laptop? It could be the blue light waves produced by the screen — if so, try wearing these glasses. They block blue light waves in order to alleviate strain on your eyes, and the lightweight frames won’t leave your nose (or ears) feeling sore. - Available Options: 14

31 A Wrap That Doubles As A Warm Scarf Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking for cute ways to accessorize? You can’t go wrong with this wrap. Not only does it add a layer of warmth to any outfit, but you can also wear it as a scarf on chilly days. “It’s much more plush in person than it looks,” raved one reviewer. “I received so many compliments when I decided to wear it out on the town.” - Available Colors: 9

32 The Knit Leggings That Come In Dozens Of Sizes Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon With short, regular, and long length offerings, these leggings come in so many sizes that you’re basically guaranteed to find one that fits. They’re made from smooth, double-knit ponte fabric with a generous amount of stretch to them — and reviewers raved about how they’re “high quality” for the price. - Available Colors: 6 - Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Short

33 This Oversized Button-Up Made From 100% Cotton Daily Ritual Oversized Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon With its relaxed fit and broken-in style, this button-up is a must-have for work. The oversized cut gives you room to move while the 100% cotton fabric lets your skin breathe when temperatures rise high. Choose from three colors: French blue, white, or striped. - Available Colors: 3 - Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 The Wallet That Protects Your Info From Digital Thieves Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Digital pickpockets can access your credit card information through your wallet, which is why this wallet is designed to block any incoming RFID signals. Not only does it help keep you protected, but there’s also enough space for up to 16 cards. - Available Colors: 32

35 A Cotton Bra That’s Perfect For Lounging Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for loungewear that’s stylish and comfy? Search no further than this cotton bra from Calvin Klein. Made from a cotton-modal blend with a touch of stretchy elastane, it’s perfect for lazy days on the couch — or even as a T-shirt bra for a quick outing. - Available Colors: 8 - Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 These Throw Pillow Covers Made With Soft Corduroy Velvet Home Brilliant Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Eggplant, sunflower, mint — these throw pillow covers come in gorgeous shades that’ll add pops of color and texture throughout your home. They also work great as accent pillows on your bed, as reviewers raved about how soft the corduroy velvet feels. Plus, the hidden zipper won’t get snagged on clothes. - Available Colors: 28 - Available Sizes: 8

37 A Vaccine Card Holder With Space For Your Passport Ciana Leather Passport & Vaccine Card Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t risk getting your vaccine card wet while you’re traveling — keep it safe inside of this faux leather case. The clear plastic window makes it easy to show when necessary without having to take it out. Plus, there’s also space for your passport.

38 A Layered Choker Necklace Made Without Nickel BaubleStar Gold Link Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even though this adorable choker necklace costs less than $15, it’s made without any nickel — which means it won’t turn your skin green. It looks great paired with everything from tees to dresses, and hundreds of reviewers left positive reviews. One even raved that “I've had them for over a month now with no notice of fading or chipping.” - Available Options: 4

39 The Biker Shorts With A Little Extra Length BALEAF High Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $40 See On Amazon Some biker shorts are really short whereas this pair hits a few inches above your knee. The high-waisted cut looks great with crops, tanks — or nearly any top you’ve got in your wardrobe. Plus, each leg has a convenient pocket that can fit keys, cash, and other small items. - Available Colors: 43 - Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

40 These String Lights That Cast A Warm, Amber Glow Brightown Globe String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hang these string lights up, and they’ll cast a warm, amber glow that lets you enjoy your patio at night. The bulbs are waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about rain — and you can even hang them indoors to help create a relaxing ambiance. - Available Colors: 3 - Available Sizes: 3

41 These Soap Dispensers With A Rustic Farmhouse Touch Amolliar Mason Jar Liquid Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have farmhouse decor in your bathroom, these Mason jar soap dispensers will still look good. The tops are made from thick stainless steel, which is resistant to rust — and you’re not limited to filling them only with soap. You can also use them for essential oils, mouthwash, cooking oil, and more.

42 A Purse Organizer That Keeps Everything You Need Neatly Sorted & Handy ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon If the inside of your purse is beginning to resemble Mary Poppins’ expanding bag, invest in this purse organizer insert to help make sense of it. There are several different sizes to fit different sized bags, and it has 13 total pockets to sort your stuff. Plus, this organizer makes switching bags a breeze: Just remove it from your purse and insert it into the other to neatly transfer everything you need. Available options: 13

43 The Small Glass Jars You Can Fill With Anything EZOWare Glass Jar Set (10-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Put small bathroom accessories into these glass jars or even fill them with fresh spices you can use while cooking. The lids are airtight to keep everything inside fresh, and they’re even made from eco-friendly bamboo. - Available options: 3