A shoe advertised as being a "walking shoe" might bring to mind a less-than-fashionable orthotic pair. But the best stylish walking shoes on the market today match supportive, ergonomic designs with style-conscious good looks — and they seriously come in every shoe type imaginable, from sneakers and loafers to ballet flats or even lightweight sandals.

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking shoes should have specific design features that work with your foot’s anatomy to cushion and support each step. They’ll have a soft insole with an extra layer of padding underneath — in what’s called the midsole — plus, extra contouring around the Achilles tendon. Some styles use mesh uppers or panels for breathability (just like your fave running shoes) and the outsole should have good traction with a wide toe box.

It’s a bit of a stretch trying to squeeze so many features into a stylish pair, so many picks on this list combine some of the specs above with a fashion-forward design for a stylish yet walkable shoe. That might look like a waterproof sneaker in a chic, neutral palette or a pair of strappy sandals with a comfortable footbed that reviewers rave about. Only you can know what works best for your feet, but all 10 of the stylish walking shoes below combine fashion and function, delivering all-day comfort, no matter where the road takes you.

1 These Leather Walking Shoes With Driver-Inspired Soles VenusCelia Women's Natural Comfort Walking Loafer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Frankly, I’m just amazed by a $20 leather shoe. These chic walking shoes have a minimalist-luxe vibe with raw edges and exposed stitching that looks like a loafer without a whiff of stuffiness. Underneath you'll find a padded insole with a super-flexible rubber sole that's ultra thick and waterproof. Some Amazon shoppers did note that these gorgeous loafers were a touch tight at the toe, but that didn't stop more than 1,000 reviewers from giving them a perfect, five-star review. "Spent the last 6 weeks walking around several major European cities with my preschooler on my back and not a single issue. No blisters, sore feet at the end of the day, or any noticable wear and tear," one fan raved, adding, "So soft and comfy whilst still looking very stylish, both with dresses and pants!" Choose from a ton of different colors, including some metallic options. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: 4.5 – 11

2 A Pair Of Waterproof Tennis Shoes With Ultra-Cushy Insoles Sorel Women’s Out ‘N About Plus Waterproof Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon You wouldn’t expect what looks like a lightweight knit sneaker to be fully waterproof, but Sorel — a brand known for its iconic snow boots — also makes a mean weather-worthy sneaker. They feature an extra cushioned insole and a soft removable liner. Beneath that, you'll find an additional EVA foam footbed and waterproof rubber outsole with grippy, herringbone traction. Reviewers dubbed the toe box wide and comfy, with one noting, "Very happy the toe area is not narrow allowing comfortable toe motion." Another shopper commented, "Not only are they stylish, comfortable and kept my feet dry, they are now my go-to shoes for traveling." Available colors: 10 Available sizes: 5.5 – 12

3 These Wildly Popular Sandals That Are Literally Made Out Of Yoga Mats Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon $31 See On Amazon These boho walking sandals really, truly feature a soft yoga mat footbed over a rubber sponge outsole, for a double dose of comfort, with a soft sling sandal design that's infinitely wearable. A wrapped toe post basically eliminates blisters, and the pair is safe to machine wash if the going gets messy. It's not surprisingly that these comfy sandals have racked up nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon. "Where do I even start with these fabulous pieces of heaven? When I put them on my feet, I feel as though I am walking on clouds made of cotton candy and unicorns," one fan raved, adding, "They are SO comfortable, they are light weight, they are breathable, oh and of course they are STYLISH!" They added one caveat: "A little complicated to figure out how to put the straps on properly, but it's not rocket science, and if I can do it, anyone can." Available colors: 21 Available sizes: 5 – 11

4 These Biomechanically Engineered Ballet Flats FitFlop Women's Allegro Ballet Flat Amazon $70 See On Amazon These high-quality leather walking ballet flats — which only get softer with time — are designed with your foot’s anatomy in mind. The contoured footbed has extra arch support, while a double layer of padding provides added cushioning underfoot to absorb more impact. Elastic on either side of the pull-on heel tab ensures a secure fit that’s still easy to take off at the end of the day. Just awesome all the way around! Cute, comfortable and great fit! I usually have a hard time finding flats that deliver comfort as they claim. Found these and I can finally say A+," one reviewer raved. Although, it's worth noting that a few shoppers thought these flats ran a little wide. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: 5 – 11

5 A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Slip-On Walking Shoes In Breathable Mesh Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $40 See On Amazon A minimalist walking shoe looks aerodynamic in athletic mesh, and the streamlined style keeps it ultra-versatile. The Skechers Go Walk line is packed with foot-friendly engineering, like a breathable upper that expands with your foot and two types of cushioned insoles over an ultra-flexible synthetic sole that features plenty of grip. They're super lightweight — just over 5 ounces per shoe — and machine washable, making these a great travel option, as well. Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have reviewed this pair, dubbing them "super comfortable" with a "very generous toe box." One shopper gushed, "Wore them on a trip to Italy and my feet never hurt even walking on those cobblestone and gravel streets." You can score this pair in three different widths (narrow, regular, and wide), as well. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: 5 – 13

6 These Pretty Crocheted Loafers With An Antimicrobial Footbed Sanuk Women's Donna Crochet Loafer Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Texture is a great way to dress up otherwise simple pieces, and these cute walking loafers layer a delicate pattern over heavy-hitting comfort. The upper is made of soft cotton canvas — they're machine washable! — while two elastic gores ensure they’re easy to slip on and off. Meanwhile, the antimicrobial EVA foam footbed is contoured for comfort with a spongy rubber sole that absorbs shock. "These shoes are adorable and fit comfortable," one shopper praised. "I usually throw these on before heading out to run errands. They look great with a pair of jeans or shorts." Several reviewers mentioned that they get more comfortable as they get broken in. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: 5 – 11

7 These Chic Leather Ankle Boots That Were Made For Walking Clarks Women's Addiy Gladys Fashion Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon These walkable ankle boots feature Ortholite foam insoles that cushion every step. They’re made from real leather with a low 1.35-inch block heel you can walk in all day. An elastic gore and ankle zipper ensure a close yet flexible fit. A faux snakeskin panel paired with two wrap-around ankle straps scores major style points. The sole is sturdy and durable thermoplastic rubber (TPR), although there's not a ton of hiking-ready traction. You can snag them in regular and wide sizes. Some fans noted that while the toe area felt snug at first, it stretched out from wear. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: 5 – 12

8 A Pair Of Pumped Up Kicks In A Bold Color adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you love sneakers, opting for an athletic walking shoe in a punchy shade turns them into a style statement. "Not only are they stylish but the fit is perfect and are very comfortable and supportive," one reviewer with "picky feet" commented. The faux-leather upper features a soft sock liner, plus there’s a padded top line and supportive tab for your Achilles tendon. Rubber soles with retro-inspired honeycomb traction keep you on the go. Although wide sizes aren't available, several reviewers with wide feet gave their stamp of approval, noting that the toe box was nicely roomy without looking clunky. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: 4 – 11

9 Some On-Trend EVA Birkenstock Sandals BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Essentials Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon Birkenstock sandals have always had a reputation for being comfortable, but the EVA foam version is also waterproof, making them an amazing "wear anywhere" sandal. This pair comes with an ultra-comfy contoured footbed that's specifically designed for extra room in the toe. There are four different arches to promote your natural stride and support foot and leg health, as well as a heel cup and raised toe to keep the shoe firmly in place on your foot. This pair takes the shape of your foot over time, with a sturdy rubber sole. One reviewer was thrilled with how easy to wear they were, writing, "These don't chafe at all and are very soft to the touch. The arch support on these makes them very comfortable to walk in for long periods of time and also help keep my feet from slipping around, even when wet." Available colors: 16 Available sizes: 5 – 15