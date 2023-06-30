Updating your closet with trendy, of-the-moment pieces sounds expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. That’s right, you don’t need to drop hundreds of dollars each time you want to pick up a cool top, dress, or skirt. That’s because plenty of stylish, trendy clothing is available right on Amazon.

The popular site, also known for delivering items in a flash, has pages and pages of eye-catching clothing and accessories that will have you looking like a million bucks in no time. The deals are so good that even stylists are a fan. In fact, stylists are obsessed with these fashion trends you can get for so freaking cheap on Amazon, below. Keep reading to discover some of their own top picks.

1 Printed Fruit Dresses In Vibrant Colors Floerns Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Hailey Rizzo, style expert and founder of Feeling Good as Hail, is a fan of a good fruit print. "While I always love a dainty floral dress, fruit prints are stealing the spotlight right now,” Rizzo says. She shares that dresses with fun fruit patterns are the perfect way to add a playful twist to your wardrobe — “especially for those like myself who sometimes need a break from wearing neutrals 24/7,” Rizzo adds. If your closet is missing one of these brightly-colored pieces, pick up this sweet mini dress with puffed sleeves, a chest bow detail, and an A-line hem. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

2 Strappy Cami Dresses With A Dainty Cherry Pattern Floerns Cami Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you want to wear something a little more sultry that still falls under the fruit print trend, pick up this cute cami dress with a cherry print and adjustable spaghetti straps. “Whether you’re heading out for brunch or going to a garden party, opting for a fruity dress is the best way to evoke a sense of whimsical femininity,” adds Rizzo. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 Chiffon Sarongs That Feature Vibrant Lemon Patterns Ekouaer Short Sarong Beach Wrap Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fruit prints look great on other clothing items, too, like this sarong beach wrap. Made from lightweight polyester, this eye-catching cover-up features a simple tie closure, slightly ruffled edges, and a lightweight feel. The best part? It can be worn in so many different ways — even as a summer top if you’d like. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 Trendy Farmer’s Market-Approved Rompers Haellun Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love spending weekends at the farmer's market, you’ll love the farmer market clothing trend, which embraces a “cozy chic” vibe. “Cozy chic is 'in' with this harem leg jumpsuit,” says Rizzo. This perfect pick is made from soft cotton, features two large side pockets, and has adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can quickly get that just-right fit. “Don’t let this jumpsuit fool you, it’s perfect for relaxed summer days, but you can also dress it up with some statement jewelry and platform sandals if you want a put-together yet casual daytime look,” she says. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 Ankle-Grazing Maxi Skirts & Dresses EARKOHA Tiered Maxi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Another way to add the “farmer’s market” look to your clothing collection is by picking up a maxi skirt like this one. This breezy bottom is made from breathable polyester and has an elastic drawstring waist, a tiered hem, and two deep side pockets. "Farmer's market chic is perfect for anyone seeking a blend of comfort and style,” says Rizzo. She explains that this approachable trend draws inspiration from the casual and relaxed ambiance of the farmer’s market. “That's what makes it a go-to choice for laid-back summer days!” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 Tiered & Flowy Tent Dresses In Dreamy Colors The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tent dress, which comes in colors like dusty purple, mushroom, and hot pink, can help you achieve the farmer’s market trend in seconds. It’s crafted from a buttery soft Tencel™ lyocell, has side pockets, and has adjustable length shoulder straps. The best part? It can be worn with sneakers, ballet flats, sandals, flip-flops, and more. “The appeal of farmer's market chic lies in its versatility which makes it perfect for any daytime adventures or simply gathering with friends,” mentions Rizzo. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

7 Frilly Floral Shorts You Can Wear With So Many Outfits BTFBM Ruffle Short Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ruffled shorts also fit the farmer’s market bill. Offered in black, red, and blue floral prints, these frilly bottoms boast an elastic drawstring closure, a high-waisted cut, and two side pockets. Wear these with slides for an easy beach look or throw them on with a slouchy sweater and an oversized straw tote during your next outing. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 Color-Blocked Shorts That Can Be Styled So Easily SOLY HUX Color Block Sweat Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t feel like wearing patterns or prints but still want something with pizzazz? Enter color blocking. "Embrace this aesthetic with these sweat shorts that have a comfortable touch, flattering fit, and functional pockets,” says Rizzo. She says these can easily be paired with a tank top and white sneakers while running errands. “Or throw on a pair of platform sandals and a lightweight linen button-down for a more elevated look,” she adds. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

9 Oversized Color-Blocked Button-Down Blouses Dokotoo Oversized Button Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon "Color blocking is perfect for anyone who appreciates the art of ‘bold balance,’” Rizzo says. “By juxtaposing different shades and hues, color blocking adds depth, contrast, and visual appeal to any outfit.” If you’re looking for a simple way to add more color blocking to your looks, pick up this oversized button-down top that comes in all different shades. Crafted from breathable cotton, this must-have blouse has a front chest pocket, rolled-up sleeves, and a simple turndown collar. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 Color-Blocked Dresses With Eye-Catching Silhouettes WDIRARA Midi Bodycon Halter Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Color blocking works well when it comes to getting dressed up, too. In fact, it helps make choosing an outfit for special occasions easier. “The appeal of color blocking lies in its ability to infuse creativity and personality into a personal style,” Rizzo shares. This halter dress, which comes in a range of colors, is made from a breathable polyester blend, has a plunging V-neckline, and is backless. Wear it with strappy sandals for a night out on the town, or pair it with slides for a more laid-back summer look. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

11 Patchwork Denim Skirts With So Much Personality Tulucky Patchwork Denim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Take color blocking to a whole other level by adding this denim skirt to your wardrobe. Featuring a simple zipper-fly closure, this patchwork piece has two decorative back pockets, distressed detailing, and an above-the-knee length. Wear it with chunky white sneakers and a crop top for a comfy outfit, or pair it with a black turtleneck and knee-high boots for an easy “going out” look. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 Oversized Sheer Blouses You Can Wear Over Camis & Bralettes SheIn Sheer Button Down Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Kim Appelt, fashion stylist and author of Style For Everybody, says it’s all about the sheer pieces this year. “Thanks to the Fendi collection that debuted in February 2022, [sheer] sparked influence in almost every collection during the NYC Fashion Week,” she explains. If you’ve been itching to try this fool-proof trend that’s been literally everywhere lately, pick up this see-through blouse that comes in so many hues. “Wear this with a pair of jean shorts to dress it down or a leather mini to dress up!" Appelt says. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 See-Through Cargo Pants With Fun Details WDIRARA Sheer Cargo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cargo pants look great sheer, too. These transparent bottoms — which scream style — are made from lightweight polyester and feature a high-waist fit, an elastic drawstring closure, and flap pockets. "Pair these with short black biker shorts under and add a cute crop top,” suggests Appelt. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 Sparkly Mesh Tees That Can Be Worn In So Many Ways MakeMeChic Glitter Sheer Mesh Tee Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sheer with a touch of sparkle? Why not? This see-through tee, made from a highly stretchy polyester blend, boasts a simple pull-on closure, a round neck, roomy half sleeves, and a hem that hits below the hips. Wear it with faded jeans and strappy heels for a head-turning evening ensemble, or pack it as a beach or pool coverup. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

15 Drapey Crochet Tunics That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down ZESICA Crochet Cover Up Tunic Top Amazon $34 See On Amazon Mesh is also all the rage right now. “It’s the perfect fabric for summer because it keeps you cool without covering too much,” Appelt says. This breezy top — which is offered in hues like black, pink, and rose — checks all boxes. It has a simple pullover design, a wide neckline, and long, flared sleeves. “This is the trend for you if you are into the boho vibe for summer,” mentions Appelt. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 Sweet Knit Tops That Can Be Styled So Many Ways FERBIA Crochet Top Amazon $38 See On Amazon This sweet crochet top, recommended by Appelt, also gets the job done. It features a drawstring waist closure, short flowy sleeves, and a drapey fit. Wear it with denim cutoffs and platform sandals for a head-turning summer look, or style it with a pair of wide-leg bottoms and mules for a chic ensemble. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 Lightweight Mesh Bags That Can Hold So Much CATMICOO Crochet Mesh Beach Tote Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mesh accessories can also add more excitement to any outfit. This crochet bag — available for under $20 — is roomy enough to fit your phone, wallet, camera, book, and so much more. Pair it with an ankle-grazing skirt and a loose, flowy top for a chic, laid-back look. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 1

18 Super Cute Mesh Dresses With Cut-Out Designs MakeMeChic Cover Up Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A beach cover-up that’s both cute and comfy? Sign me up. This mesh dress is offered in shades like black, khaki, and royal blue and features a middle cut-out design, a low scoop neckline, and billowy sleeves with drawstring wristbands. Once you slip this on, you’ll never want to take it off. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

19 Crop Tops With Chic Rosette Detailing Tsnbre Floral Tassels Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rosettes are everywhere right now, and for a good reason — they’re so stylish and easy to wear. Appelt describes rosettes as the most “delicate” trend of the summer — “and they are not going anywhere soon,” she adds. “You can find them everywhere from hair accessories to shoes. [They’re] an easy way to add a touch of trending style without spending too much.” If you’re looking for an easy way to incorporate this hot trend into your wardrobe right now, pick up this floral tank top for under $20. Made with lightweight polyester, this sleeveless top features ruffling at one of the sleeves, a cropped fit, and a high neckline. Pair it with a matching skirt for the full effect. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — Large

20 Floral Hair Accessories That Work With So Many Hairstyles inSowni Hair Clips (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sweeten any hairstyle by adding a rosette to it. This simple accessory, available in shades like cream, dusty blue, and rose, can be easily clipped to braids, ponytails, and buns for a quick style boost. Each accessory is handmade and features a durable, half-lined metal hair clip that won’t shift once placed. The best part? These come in packs of 20 for under $15 — now, that’s a deal.

21 Elegant Ballet Shoes That Have A Sweet Bow Detail FEVERSOLE Patent Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon A simple ballet flat like this one can add an air of elegance to any outfit. “I love this pair from Amazon because they are so universal and chic,” says Elisabeth Kassab, a Michigan- and NY-based stylist and personal shopper. These shiny shoes feature a memory foam cushion, a rounded toe, and a sweet bow design. “This pair shows your ballet flats don't need to be from Chanel to be trendy and cute,” Kassab adds. Available colors: 68

Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

22 Floral Flats For The Spring & Summer HEAWISH Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of flats with a bit more detail, go for these floral ones with a fabric flower design. Made with a sturdy PVC sole, these have soft insoles, a durable construction, and an easy-to-style rounded toe. The best part? They’re so flexible that they can be folded and put into your handbag when you’re on the go. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

23 A Simple, Trendy Tee That Looks So Good With Faded Denim Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon "I know it seems weird for a white T-shirt to be trending, but people are really starting to value simplicity and essentials lately,” shares Kassab. "For a white tee that you will wear forever, I love this classic Hanes tee.” This wardrobe must-have is made from 100% cotton and has a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and a tag that can easily be ripped off with no problem. “A quiet yet chic wardrobe is so in right now, and this is the best piece to start with,” Kassab adds. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

24 A Cropped Tee That Can Be Styled So Many Ways Tankaneo Half Sleeve Cropped T Shirt Amazon $22 This cropped tee, which comes in shades like black, sky blue, and dark khaki, will have you looking stylish all summer long. It features a rounded neckline, dropped shoulder, and hem that hits right above the waistline. Priced at around $20, this cute top may just become your new go-to. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 An Oversized Tee With A Crew Neckline & Rolled Sleeves Langwyqu Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pick up this oversized tee when you want to look stylish but still feel comfy. This simple top is made from a lightweight polyester blend and has an oversized fit, rolled sleeves, and a crew neckline. It’s available in hues like black, brown, and army green and looks so good styled with denim shorts, strappy sandals, and chunky gold jewelry. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Cowgirl Hat For The Popular Coastal Cowgirl Trend Melesh Cowgirl Hat Amazon $33 See On Amazon "We’re seeing a lot of people loving coastal cowgirl still, which is a trend we are personally loving,” says Courtney and Lindsey Glasser, fashion stylists and the founders of Grey Bandit. “[It’s] the combo of the coastal grandma style that was so big last summer — think a bit more preppy, lots of whites, linens, stripes, button-downs, flowy dresses — with a western flare.” If you want to incorporate more of this trend into your everyday looks, pick up this woven cowgirl hat priced at around $30. It features a wide brim, a seashell-studded hatband, and a drawstring closure. Available colors: 11

27 A Lacy Dress That Looks So Good With Cowgirl Boots Floerns Lace Beach Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Another way to achieve the buzzy coastal cowgirl aesthetic is by pairing a lacy dress like this one with cowgirl boots. Featuring an allover lace design, this airy frock boasts a plunging neckline, wide sleeves, and a hem that hits well above your knees. When you don’t feel like pulling on a pair of boots, style this with strappy sandals and some silver jewelry for a fun evening look. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One Size — Medium

28 Distressed Denim Shorts To Pair With Cowgirl Accessories COUXILY Distressed Denim Shorts Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’re sure to get a lot of mileage out of these denim shorts that can be worn all summer long. Crafted from a slightly stretchy cotton blend, these distressed bottoms boast a simple button closure, a high-waisted design, five pockets, and raw-edge cuffs. Style this with a flowy top and a cowgirl hat for an easy coastal cowgirl look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 0 — 18

29 A Puffed Sleeve Blouse That Has An Open Back Remidoo Puff Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need a cute shirt to wear with those distressed shorts above? If so, consider adding this puff sleeve crop top to your cart. This sweet pick is made with 100% cotton and has a plunging V-neckline, a flared hemline, and an open back. It’s offered in shades like apricot, green, and pink and can easily be dressed up or down. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 Eye-Catching Palazzo Pants That Are The Definition Of Classy Chic Tronjori High Waist Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s all about classy chic right now. "Since Sofia Richie’s wedding, we've been seeing a lot of people gravitating towards her more recent style of what we personally like to call Classy Chic,” says Courtney and Lindsey Glasser. They explain that the trend mainly focuses on timeless pieces with edgy flare. “What’s not to love about classic and staples pieces that will transition you year after year?” they add. These sophisticated bottoms are a great place to start if you want to incorporate this classic style into your wardrobe. Made from lightweight polyester, these breezy bottoms feature a high-waisted cut, an elastic-back waist with belt loops, and eye-catching front pleats. Wear these with black pumps and a button-down top for a chic look, or style with a slouchy sweater and ballet flats for a model-off-duty feel. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

31 A Luxurious-Looking Tweed Skirt Floerns Mini Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This tweed skirt — which looks similar to some of the ones you’ve seen on your favorite French design house’s runway — is also a great way to integrate more classy, chic pieces into your clothing collection. It features a high-waisted silhouette, is soft to the touch, and has a hem that hits above the knee. Wear with knee-high boots and a white turtleneck for the full effect. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

32 Tortoiseshell Shades That Look More Expensive Than They Are SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon A pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses are the perfect way to accessorize any classy chic outfit. Constructed with a durable plastic frame, these oversized sunnies boast polarized lenses, a cat-eye shape, and solid metal hinges (so you don’t have to worry about them snapping easily). Available colors: 10

33 A Dressy Sleeveless Top That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone Zeagoo Sleeveless Button Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This crisp sleeveless button-down is everything you want in a shirt and then some. It features a simple button closure, a rounded hem, and a semi-fitted silhouette. Its turndown collar is a chic touch, and its lightweight construction makes it so easy to layer. Tuck this into a silky skirt for a fancy fit, or pair it with denim cutoffs, chunky mules, and an oversized straw tote for an elegant ensemble. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 Oversized Earrings With Eye-Catching Details JIAOGE Pearl Drop Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These oversized earrings only look like they cost a ton of money. "Big earrings are trending, and my clients are loving it,” explains Sheena Paris, a personal stylist at Onyx Styling Co. Paris says that these — in particular — add a punch to any of your “going-out” outfits. “Try these with a white button-up tucked into jeans for a cool, minimal look,” she adds. Available colors: 3

35 These Dangly Earrings Made From Lightweight Metal FAMARINE Big Disc Drop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Paris also recommends these disc drop earrings that come in a few different shades. Made from hammered, lightweight metal, these feature a gold brush finish and a dangly design. Accessorize these with a floor-length maxi dress, platform sandals, and a wide-brimmed hat for a show-stopping summer look. Available colors: 5

36 These Understated Oversized Earrings That Go With Anything Shegirl Bar Hoop Earrings Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’d like a pair of oversized earrings that are more understated, consider adding these to your cart ASAP. They’re suitable for sensitive skin, lightweight, and versatile enough to be worn with pretty much any outfit. They also come in black and silver, which is an excellent detail. Available colors: 3

37 High-Waisted Linen Shorts That Are An Alternative to Denim AUTOMET High Waisted Comfy Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tired of denim shorts for the summertime? Look to linen. Linen shorts such as these are all the rage this season. “Linen shorts are a great alternative to denim,” explains Paris. “Huge bonus that linen is a light, cool fabric that is great for summer." These boast a stretchy drawstring closure, a high-waisted fit, and deep side pockets. Pair them with a simple white tee (psst like the ones we covered earlier) and platform slides for a trendy warm-weather look. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 A Pair Of Versatile Linen Bottoms That Have An Elastic Waist Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a more fitted linen pair, go for these ones made by Amazon Essentials. Offered in shades like rose, terracotta, and dusty blue, these breathable bottoms have a simple drawstring closure, a stretchy waistband, and two functional back pockets. Wear them with a tank top and white canvas tennis shoes for a quick, stylish look. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

39 A Fitted Vest That Can Easily Elevate Any Outfit Lilis Women's Regular Fitted Vest Amazon $19 See On Amazon "Tailored vests look great paired with denim or trousers,” Paris says. “It’s a nice way to add a little polish to a look when you don’t want to wear a blazer." If you’d like to give this trend a whirl, pick up this fitted vest recommended by Paris. It’s made from lightweight polyester, features a chic button closure, and comes with a handy pocket (just be sure to snip the thread seam off). Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small-Small — XX-Large-3X-Large