Stylists Love These Comfy Walking Shoes Under $40 On Amazon

When you need some walking shoes, you don’t have to be stuck with a collection of boring (and super overpriced) athletic sneakers. Instead, I talked to professional fashion stylists who know exactly where all of the trendy, unique, and sub-$40 walking shoes are on Amazon. And best of all: these picks are genuinely comfortable.

In addition to showing off the best stylist-approved walking shoes, I also took all of their tips and on-trend styling guidance and found a few more adorable shoes that are worth grabbing, including sneakers, flats, loafers — and yes — even heels.

These Versatile Mesh Sneakers With A Monochromatic Design SK TRIP Mesh Upper Casual Jogging Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Naina Singla, a style expert and wardrobe consultant, suggests these minimalist white SK Trip sneakers because she says, “If you want a nice looking and more versatile white sneaker these sneakers are for you. They look stylish but are functional for walking too.” They have a support, shock-absorbing foam insole that’s super absorbent, so you won’t have to deal with uncomfortable sweat during your walks. The unique woven fabric on top doesn’t just add texture to your look — it also helps out with how breathable they are. Of course, this lightweight pair is also topped off with chic monochromatic laces and details to make them feel even trendier. Available colors: 14

The Low-Top Canvas Sneakers That Are Easy To Keep Clean ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon “These simple and minimal style canvas and rubber sole sneakers are a great walking shoe for strolls in town or to run errands.,” Singla says. No matter how many times you grab these ZGR canvas shoes for errands, it’s actually super easy to keep that minimalist white canvas fabric clean because they’re completely washable. They have an anti-slip sole hidden beneath that on-trend chunky platform. Plus, that adorable rubber sole somehow still feels lightweight. As for styling, she says, “Pair them up with a cute dress or jeans for a casual look.” Available colors: 24

These Summery Sperry Sneakers With Suede Accents Sperry Pier Wave Amazon $39 See On Amazon Tara West, a fashion stylist, award-winning lifestyle blogger, and podcast co-host who serves clients in the Connecticut, Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles areas, suggests these sneakers with suede accents for a classic look. “I love a classic Sperry sneaker, especially for the warmer months,” she says. “Not only do you get the nautical summertime vibes from this famous shoe, but you also get the quality with details like a memory foam insole, leather laces, and internal stretch for an easy slip-on/off entry.” To finish off these beachy low-top sneakers, they’re covered in suede details and little touches of blue to stand out from all of your white sneakers. These sneakers have memory foam lining, and they’re also made of a light leather, so they look much more expensive than they are. Available colors: 7

These Adorable Walking Sneakers With 1,000 Ventilation Holes STQ Casual Lace Up Lightweight Tennis Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I really love the pink and gray STQ walking shoes from Amazon,” says certified wardrobe stylist Breyana Wright. “It just so happens that one of my main workout routines is walking so having a shoe that’s cushioned, lightweight, and firm in grip is a must-have for me. I know a lot of the clients that I work with express the need for arch support and that’s exactly what these shoes offer! They’re also fashion-forward and versatile enough to be styled with a casual outfit.” Not only do these sneakers have lightweight gray mesh paired with all of those adorable pink accents, but they’re also super breathable for all of your walks. They’re covered in over 1,000 ventilation holes, so your feet will be cool enough for any activity. Available colors: 16

These Slip-On Sneakers That Are Made With A Ribbed Knit Fabric Santiro Knit Slip On Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pilar Scratch, celebrity wardrobe stylist and fashion/shopping expert, “really adores” these Santiro slip-on sneakers. “They're immensely lightweight and are durable. They're vastly sturdy and comfortable,” she explains. “They are high quality and easy to transition from day-to-night if you want to wear heels they fit comfortably inside a tote bag. These sneakers are superlative for athleisure wear and streetwear.” It’s all about that on-trend sock fit that’s way comfier than stiff faux-leather sneakers or even mesh workout shoes. The knit fabric has a rib-knit design that’s secretly super breathable and as easy to pull on as a pair of socks. Of course, the chunky geometric sole also amps up these seriously trendy pull-on sneakers. Available colors: 23

These Chic Mesh Sneakers That Don’t Require Socks STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Emily Konatella, a fashion consultant, designer and creative director at Yoper, suggests these memory foam STQ mesh walking shoes. “This walking shoe is made to use with or without socks. It has a breathable fabric and offers flexibility for more accessible movements. Underneath the shoe, you'll find a thick sole with cushioning on the ball that gives adequate arch support,” she says. “It is super comfortable and perfect for long-standing, walking, dancing, and working out. It gives your feet that incredible feeling after working all day. Plus, the design is cute and has a lot of colors to choose from.” The lightweight fabric fits (and honestly feels) just like your favorite pair of socks. It’s also breathable enough to get away with the sock-free fit without worrying about feeling sweaty. Below this stretchy fabric, these chic sneakers even have a built-in air cushion in the trendy, chunky sole. Available colors: 17

These Loafer-Style Flats With Cushioning Around The Heel Musshoe Pointed Toe Memory Foam Loafers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Rachel Varney, a personal stylist in the NYC area, says, “If you are opting for flats, look for pairs with memory foam like these so your feet have enough cushioning to walk around in.” Not only do they have a bunch of comfy memory foam, but these vegan Musshoe flats actually have little built-in cushions that wrap around your heel. These flats also have an adorable loafer-style design and a bit of a heel, so you’re feet won’t hurt because they’re too flat. Available styles: 30

These Chunky Sneakers That Let Cooling Air Flow Through Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe Amazon $40 See On Amazon Varney also recommends these seriously trendy Reebok sneakers with a chunky look because she loves their versatility. “This athletic sneaker is perfect for travel, commuting or galavanting around the city,” she explains. “The cushioning and rubber outer sole ensures comfort and durability, while the neutrality will not clash with your outfit which is key for that commute to the office.” That comfy cushioning is actually made of MemoryTech foam to make these versatile sneakers feel good on your feet. The cushioned design also helps to push air through the shoe, so you basically get a little breeze during those extra-warm walks. There’s also mesh fabric inside these cute sneakers to make them feel even more breathable. Available colors: 6

A Neutral Dad Sneaker With Super Breathable Accents TSIODFO Women Athletic Walking Shoes Fashion Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon “This comfy dad sneaker is practical, yet cool enough for streetwear,” Varney says about these Tsiodfo sneakers. You might not even notice the practical breathable mesh or the wear-resistant non-slip sole when you look at these trendy sneakers. They have a neutral design with a touch of color-block accents to make them stand out in your closet, while matching a variety of outfits. Meanwhile, that chunky sole takes care of all of the dad sneaker vibes. Available colors: 6

These Trendy, Chunky Loafers That Are Super Supportive youngshow Penny Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Varney also recommends these super fashionable penny loafers, which are the thing to reach for when you want your feet to stay cool because they have a flexible yet breathable lining. Plus, those platform soles are completely wear-resistant to keep these faux-leather loafers looking new. Plus, Varney says, “The thickness of the outer sole will provide stability and give your feet much needed reinforcement. This chunky heel is ideal for protecting your ankles. They will be thanking you!” Available colors: 25

The Low-Profile Walking Shoes That “Feel Like You’re Walking On A Cloud” Skechers Go Walk 5 Amazon $40 See On Amazon Jackie Condura, a personal stylist and fashion blogger, highly recommends these Skechers walking shoes, and she even says, “I own these and love them.” They might look a little different than your usual walking sneakers, but the low-profile design makes them so lightweight. They have airy mesh fabric and non-slip tread, so they’ll be just as breathable and durable as classic sneakers. Plus, there’s a cutout on the back to make it even easier to pull these walking shoes on. Condura loves so many things about these sleek little walking shoes. “They have great support and feel like you're walking on a cloud,” she says. “They're super comfy and the stylish streamlined design doesn't look like your typical walking shoe. These shoes also come in tons of colors! They're the perfect everyday walking shoe.” Available colors: 19

This Colorful Running Shoe With The Softest Lining ASICS Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you love a classic walking sneaker, Condura suggests these colorful ASICS running shoes. “For a more traditional yet stylish shoe, this is a great choice from a well known brand,” she says. “It has advanced technology for comfort and support as well as a fashionable look that comes in a range of colors.” Even though these running shoes feel a bit more classic, they have a bunch of trendy color accents and a soft sock liner to make them stand out. They have a slightly chunky sole paired with plenty of mesh details to give your feet all of the airflow they could want on your walk. Available colors: 20

An Aesthetic Sneaker With A Podiatrist-Designed Footbed Vionic Drift Berlin Toggle Closure Active Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Vionic is a great footwear company that pays special attention to designing their footwear with practicality including orthotic support without compromising on style in mind,” Condura says about these seriously aesthetic sneakers. Everything about this sneaker feels chic, from the pastel color palette to those small stretchy laces that won’t flop around when you walk. You can also adjust these laces with a little drawstring accent on top and a stretchy band on top that looks and feels so trendy. Inside, these shoes have a podiatrist-designed footbed with three zones of comfort. Available colors: 6

These On-Trend Sneakers That Are Secretly Stretchy & Breathable Reebok Katura Onlux Walking Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Personal stylist Niki Whittle says, “If you’re looking for a walking shoe that doesn’t look like a walking shoe, the Reebok Katura are for you.” These walking shoes definitely stand out from lace-up workout sneakers with their lace-free deseign, low-top fit, and chunky sole, but they’ll still be stretchy enough for all of your walks. It’s super easy to simply style these breathable mesh shoes like trendy sneakers if you don’t love an atheleisure moment. Plus, Whittle says, “They’re comfortable and lightweight, come in a range of versatile neutral shades or prints (check out the leopard print and camo), and they team perfectly with anything from dresses to jeans.” Available colors: 4

These Quick-Drying Pull-On Sneakers For Athleisure Moments ALEADER Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you are going for that athleisure vibe, Whittle loves these lightweight pull-on sneakers. The top is all one piece of stretchy knit fabric, so the tongue won’t get bunched up, and there are zero-uncomfortable seams. They also have a quick-drying design and a sock liner, so you can totally get away with skipping socks for your workout. “These neat Aleader walking shoes come in a versatile range of neutral colorways. They’re lightweight, non-slip, comfortable, and breathable, making them a practical and chic walking shoe that will slot seamlessly into any capsule wardrobe,” she says. Available colors: 11

These Lightweight Platform Sneakers With Shockproof Cushioning RUIDENG Walking Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon “These Ruideng platform sneakers seamlessly combine fashion with comfort — they’re lightweight, comfortable, and breathable, with a stylish platform sole that offers support and flexibility,” Whittle explains. They give you that trendy chunky sole moment, but there are air-cushions inside the almost 2-inch platforms, so they won’t be too heavy for your walks. The platform also has a uniquely curved shape to make your walks even comfier. Meanwhile, the breathable mesh on top also helps out with how surprisingly lightweight and breathable these platform sneakers are. Available colors: 13

The Neutral Sneakers That Are Made With A Breathable, Slip-On Knit TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whittle also says to think about color when you’re grabbing sneakers, and she suggests “a neutral shade.” These sneakers come in a host of easy--to-style shades, including black, beige, and gray. The durable mesh knit design won’t get all worn-out looking — even if you reach for them every day for your walks. The neutral color Whittle recommends is also paired with a minimalist sock-like fit that’s super easy to style. Plus, you won’t have to deal with laces when you wear these stretchy shoes. Available colors: 22

These Stretchy, Moisture-Wicking Ballet Flats With Rubber Soles Frank Mully Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Condura points out that it’s not just about how breathable your walking shoes are — it’s also about the style. These ballet flats give you a bold color and pointed-toe fit that looks way more put-together than most walking shoes. These moisture-wicking, bendy flats can stay folded up in your bag until you’re ready for a walk, and the heel even has padding — always a win. Of course, you still get super breathable knit fabric for cooler walks. Available colors: 37

These Best-Selling Chelsea Boots That Keep Your Feet Dry On Rainy Days Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your walk coincides with a rainy day, these waterproof Chelsea boots give you a trendy option that will keep your feet supported and dry. With the little grippy tab on the back, so you can quickly pull on these matte boots, and one reviewer raved about their all-day comfort. “I got these last minute when the forecast was a full day of rain for our Disneyland trip. I can’t believe how comfortable these were! I brought extra shoes with me just in case my feet started to hurt, but I never even changed out of them. They didn’t hurt my feet at all even after standing/walking the entire day. They kept my feet dry even walking through some deep puddles,” they wrote. Available colors: 13

These Flexible Loafers With Memory Foam Insoles Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon “What I look for in a chic, comfy and cheap walking shoe is first and foremost support,” Candora says, and these adorable loafers have plenty of it. Even with their sleek low-top fit, these breathable loafers have a cushiony memory foam insole tucked inside. The actual sole has a trendy speckled design, and it’s super flexible. Plus, these unique and comfy shoes are made of a soft fabric that looks like chic linen. Available colors: 76

These Slip-Ons Skechers With The *Softest* Canvas Fabric On Top Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Slip-On Amazon $30 See On Amazon These slip-ons with memory foam insoles are perfect for one of Candora’s biggest tips — comfort. The easy-to-style 100% canvas fabric is super soft and flexible when you’re not in the mood for workout sneakers. There’s also a little stretchy band at the top to give this easy-to-style fabric plenty of stretch. On the inside, these shoes have supportive, shock-absorbing memory foam insoles. Available colors: 16

A Faux-Leather Sneaker That Doesn’t Look Like A Walking Shoe Reebok Princess-White Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whittle suggests grabbing some walking shoes that “work with dresses, jeans and pants to give you maximum versatility with your walking outfits,” and these white sneakers are a go-to for any look. Outside, the chic faux-leather fabric makes them even more versatile than they already are. Meanwhile on the inside, these low-top sneakers are lined with a plush terry fabric that absorbs moisture on your walks. Available colors: 45

These Wide-Fit, Crisis-Cross Ballet Flats That Have Padded Heels Ataiwee Wide Width Ballet Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon If flats are a more versatile choice for your closet, reach for these ballet flats with a super chic criss-cross design. These faux-suede flats also have a wide design to make them comfier and way less constricting than the flats we’re all used to. There are also soft memory foam insoles, and the back is padded to protect your heels from painful blisters. Available colors: 21

These Metallic Low-Top Sneakers For A Glittery Moment DailyShoes Platform Slip-on Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whittle also says, “Think about your personal style and look for elements in the walking shoe that align with that — it could be a color that you like to wear, or a current trend that you love, such as platform soles.” These platform sneakers are such an easy way to incorporate a trendy moment because they have gold metallic accents and shiny silver laces. These glittery details are paired with a simple and soft gray suede fabric, so these low-top sneakers are still pretty neutral and easy to style, all while offering enough support that you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Available styles: 34

A Surprisingly Comfy Platform Sandal With A Trendy Strap Cushionaire Pim knit platform sandal with +Memory Foam Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re into the platform trend but want a dressier look, these lightweight sandals are the walking shoes to reach for. They have 2-inch memory foam platforms and an extra-wide strap on top that’s super on-trend. Plus, this strap is made of stretchy ribbed fabric on top that honestly feels like a comfy sock. “They have a nice gentle platform that you don’t notice when you walk. The stretch band across your foot helps for comfort but doesn’t rub even if you walk 3+ miles at a time in them,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 2

These Breathable Slip-Ons That Fit Like Adorable Flats hash bubbie Slip on Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whittle says, “you shouldn't have to sacrifice style for pain free walking,” and you won’t have to with these slip-on shoes. They have a unique look with a mix of a comfy sneaker and an easy-to-pull-on flat (AKA — no annoying laces). The upper part is actually made of lightweight mesh, so air can flow right through while you walk. They have a nice, wide toe bed too, which makes them especially comfortable for the whole foot. Available colors: 8

These Adjustable Cork Sandals With A Comfy Footbed & Soft Lining CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cork sandals fit right in with Whittle’s tip for grabbing stylish walking shoes because they’re so on-trend but much cheaper than other brands. The double strap design is adjustable, so they’ll have the perfect fit for your walks — no worries about blisters. These footbed of these are covered in a soft suede lining to mold to your foot, while the upper straps have a soft lining to add to their comfortability. Available colors: 25

These Loafers With Memory Foam & Adorable Cutouts JABASIC Penny Loafers Amazon $37 See On Amazon “When I'm helping clients choose shoes that are comfortable I especially look for styles with cushioning. Nothing is worse than feeling like your feet are about to wear into the ground,” Varney says. These slip-on loafers fit that advice, because they have memory foam insoles with extra-cushioning on your heel, arch, and the ball of your foot, supporting the entire foot. With those adorable cutouts on top, no one will know how soft, comfy, and breathable these trendy loafers actually are. Available colors: 6

A Pair Of Soft, Flexible Loafers With Glittery Details Babudog Shiny Mesh Loafers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These pointed-toe loafers also have soft, cushiony built-in memory foam cushioning that Varney recommends, and they’re covered in glittery fabric. This fabric is actually breathable mesh that’s woven with the daintiest sparkly thread. This shiny shoe is also flexible enough so that it moves with your foot. Available colors: 8

These Faux-Leather Slip-Ons With A Cushioned & Quilted Design STQ Memory Foam Slip On Loafers Amazon $31 See On Amazon These slip-on loafers have a sporty meets chic vibe, and they still give you that soft memory foam insole. They even have a bit of extra cushioning on the top with that adorable quilted fabric and padding around the heel. These faux-leather slip-ons have a quick-drying design, so they’re breathable on walks. Available colors: 9

These Monochrome Sneakers With Extra Padding In The Ankles Akk Slip On Tennis Running Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Varney also says, “Padding behind the heel and on the sides of your shoe will help to prevent blisters,” and these breathable running shoes stand out because they have the best built-in padding. Not only do they have that protective cushioning around the heels and sides, but these trendy sneakers sit high on your ankles for a comfy and secure fit. Available colors: 37

These Leather Loafers With A Durable & Massaging Sole VenusCelia Flat Loafer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Varney also recommends looking for a sturdy sole, and these flat loafers have a durable rubber sole that’s completely wear-resistant. In fact, the bottom of the sole has a circular tread that actually massages your feet on your walks. On top, they have a padded insole and a soft leather design with a little metal accent that looks super expensive. Available colors: 44

A Chunky Heel With The Easiest-To-Wear Elastic Straps Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Low Chunky Heels $40 See On Amazon When it comes to heels for walking, Varney highly suggests opting “for a thicker heel to provide better weight distribution.” So, reach for these best-selling chunky heels with an elegant, classic pointed-toe design. To make them even better walking heels, they have elastic straps that wrap around your ankle and support your heel. Plus, there are zero buckles on these stretchy straps, so they won’t irritate your skin. Available colors: 22

These Delicate Heels With A Bunch Of Heel Support CUSHIONAIRE Alba one band mid block heel sandal +Memory Foam Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you love a classic sandal heel, these come with that comfy and chunky 2.25-inch heel for easier walking. Even with their delicate straps and fit, these heels have hidden built-in memory foam. They also have an adjustable ankle strap and a piece on the back to support your heel. Available colors: 8

