Stylists Love These Stylish Clothes On Amazon — & They All Have Near-Perfect Reviews

One of the best things about Amazon is that you get honest opinions from real people. There’s no shortage of clothes to pick from on the internet, and while that can make it hard to decipher the oh-yes from the absolutely-not, reading reviews from fellow shoppers can simplify your decision-making. I’ve sorted through the favorites and landed on 44 products with near-perfect reviews, and they’re stylist-approved.

Yep, that’s right: I recruited 11 style experts and with their help, rounded up the best finds. From top-rated SKIMS alternatives to Levis with a cult following, take a peek below for the stylist-vetted, best-selling must-haves your wardrobe needs.

1 This Preppy Cropped Sweatshirt With A Lived-In Feel QINSEN Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cozy, cute, and wallet-friendly — this sweatshirt is everything you need and more. Style expert Liliana Vazquez says, “​This cropped sweatshirt will pair perfectly with your favorite hi-waist workout pants or denim. It's cozy, casual, yet chic thanks to the high neck and zipper.” With an adjustable bungee hem and baggy sleeve, you’ll be equally as comfy as you are stylish. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 These Oversized Sunnies With Polarized Lenses SOJOS Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Feeling shady? Me too. Boasting an average of 4.5 stars, these sunnies have a durable hard plastic frame, polarized lenses, and UV protection. “Why splurge on designer shades when you can build a sunglasses wardrobe for half the price?” confirms Vazquez. Choose from neutral shades of brown or black to elevate any outfit. Available colors: 6

3 This Influencer-Approved Ribbed Jumpsuit OQQ Ribbed Tank Top Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pssst: The easiest outfit you’ll own is on Amazon, and it’s under $40. Slip into this one-piece for your next errand run or workout sesh. The ribbed nylon and polyester knit both offer high elasticity while being super-breathable. “I love a workout look that can take you beyond the gym,” Vazquez says. “This jumpsuit is a great foundation piece under a cute jacket or boyfriend button down so you can still feel put together post-Pilates.” Available sizes: Small — Large

4 The Fuss-Free Cotton Jumpsuit Stretch Cotton Bodysuit Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you need a laidback option, this one-and-done jumpsuit is the perfect solution for those early mornings when you have no idea what to wear. It’s fuss-free, wildly comfy, and made from jersey cotton that feels like you’re not even wearing anything. One reviewer confirmed, “It breaths. It doesn’t sag after doing yoga and the colors are great.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 The Timeless Hanes Tee Everyone Needs Hanes Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon FYI, the perfect perfect tee does exist — and this Hanes crewneck is it. Ciara Strickland, a style expert, confirms it’s the “trifecta of comfort, style, and versatility.” Strickland continues that due to “its soft and lightweight cotton fabric, these T-shirts are perfect for everyday wear and layering,” adding that the “classic cuts and neutral color options make them versatile staples in any wardrobe, making them my favorite choice for both casual and casual-chic outfits.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

6 A Poplin Shirt That’s Undeniably Versatile Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The styling options for this button-down shirt are truly endless. Strickland says this is “a true epitome of timeless elegance and sophistication.” Strickland continues, “Its classic fit and versatile design make it a staple in any wardrobe, while its soft and lightweight poplin fabric ensures comfort and breathability,” adding that “the button-down design adds a touch of femininity, making it my favorite choice for both professional and casual settings.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 The Workout Set You’ll Want To Live In OQQ 2-Piece Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add this workout set to your cart ASAP. Strickland says it’s “the ultimate combination of style, comfort, and performance.” And if you’re wondering what it feels like, Strickland continues, “This set is made with a seamless and soft fabric that is both breathable and moisture-wicking, making it my favorite choice for any fitness routine.” Available sizes: Small — Large

8 These Best-Selling High-Waisted Levi’s Levi's Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $56 See On Amazon “The straight leg jean is an essential at the moment. Leave it to Levi’s to feature an amazing one for a quarter of the price of many designers. Gotta have these,” confirms Kriena Nederveen, personal stylist and founder of Clé d'Or. Frankly, I agree. They feature a button closure, the brand’s infamous ribcage cut, and an ankle-skimming crop hem. Trust me, everyone needs these. Available sizes: 24 — 32

9 These Indie-Cool Sneakers For An Effortless Outfit VANS Slip-On Shoes Amazon $70 See On Amazon “Are you a sneaker head? No collection is complete without the classics like these black slip-on Vans. Amazon makes it a breeze to add them to your wardrobe,” says Nederveen. These slip-ons are undeniably popular favorite shoes — and for good reason. The laceless closure, 100% canvas lining, and durable rubber sole make it hard to refrain from buying multiple pairs. Available sizes: 5 — 17.5

10 A Faux-Leather Jacket With An Edgy Feel Levi's Asymmetrical Faux Leather Jacket Amazon $84 See On Amazon A classic leather jacket will never go out of style. Nederveen swears she “insists that all of my clients have a moto jacket in their wardrobe. It is much more than outerwear.” She continues, “Slip it on with a cocktail dress and you will be totally chic and unforgettable. I love this one from Amazon.” Pro tip: Size up if you want an oversized look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

11 A Classic Cotton V-Neck Tee Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Too many tees? No such thing. This $18 two-pack is cut from a lightweight cotton, modal, and elastane blend with a relaxed feel that’s ideal for summer and easily layered for winter. Nederveen notes that “the building block of any stylish wardrobe is the right white T shirt,” writing, “I am thrilled to find this Amazon essentials one looking very much like many expensive versions I buy.” With a slightly tailored fit through the waist and a V-neckline, you’ll want to stock up immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Standalone Tee That’s Buttery-Soft Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This plus-sized tee also comes with a V-neckline and doesn't cling to the skin — in other words, it’s a must-have. It’s constructed from cotton with a super-soft modal and a touch of elastane, which means it’ll stretch with your body and feel like a second skin. Choose from classic neutrals or colors like deep maroon and bright yellow to layer with your favorite look. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

13 These Sustainably-Made Chunky Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon An everyday earring is a must. “I have these gold hoops in two different sizes and wear them all the time. They are lightweight, easy to wear and can instantly elevate your outfit,” confirms stylist Rachel Newman. These gold PAVOI hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. Run, don’t walk — with 42,000 ratings, these are game-changing. Available sizes: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters

14 These Top-Rated Levi’s Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Newman writes that Amazon is a great place for “capsule wardrobe finds.” As far as I’m concerned, the classic skinny jean will always be in style. Between the stretch that lasts from day to night and a snug fit that doesn't lose its shape, I can see why these Levis boast a 4.5-star rating. They debut a vintage, worn-in look and feature an easy zippered fly. The mid-rise waistband comes with a compression panel for your stomach, plus the heavy cotton blend makes these ultra soft for daily wear. Available sizes: 2 — 28

15 This Year-Round Sweater With A Classic Stripe Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Line things up with this perfect striped sweater. It’s lightweight, not too fitted, and matches absolutely everything. One reviewer raved, “I have been looking for a good quality lightweight sweater that didn't break the bank, and this is it! I purchased both black and the olive green. They were the same fit and quality.” Tie it around your shoulders for a preppy look or layer it under your go-to blazer for a French-girl outfit. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

16 A Cult-Favorite That Upgrades The Basic MEROKEETY Cable Knit Button-Up Cardigan Amazon $46 See On Amazon Layer this cable-knit cardigan over any look for a little extra warmth. It adds great texture thanks to the thick acrylic cable knit and features two roomy side pockets you can keep your goodies in while on the go. A customer vouched for the quality, writing, “Very soft knit and cut is perfect. Color is exactly as in picture. It is warm but not heavy weighted. The knit detailed is good quality.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Cozy Jogger With Fleece Lining Under Armour Fleece Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Newman says she’s all for the array of “affordable athleisure wear” on Amazon. Boasting a 4.6-star rating, these best-selling Under Armour joggers are made with ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece. They have a brushed interior for extra warmth and an elastic waistband with a drawstring. The ribbed cuffs lock in the coziness and the open hand pockets are great for storing your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

18 These Best-Selling Yoga Leggings For On & Off The Mat Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These yoga leggings are an Amazon shopper favorite. They’re thermally lined so you’ll not only feel cozy when wearing these, but they also offer a secure fit to hold everything in place during your workout. One reviewer confessed, “I’ve tried just about every legging on Amazon,” adding that “these are by far the very best” because “these are high rise, and don’t roll down. They are soft and very comfy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A Supportive Strappy Sports Bra RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute sports bra that holds you in place all year long — look no further. This RUNNING GIRL bra is stylish without sacrificing comfort. It features an elastic closure so you don’t have to fuss with any clasps, is sweat-wicking, and has added Lycra that allows the bra to stretch with you and retain its shape over time. With 35,000 ratings, it’s another high point in Amazon’s athleisure roundup. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Budget Legging That Feels *So* Similar To Lululemon Sunzel Workout Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon “These leggings are buttery soft, but have enough compression to hold you in when working out, or just lounging” confirms Catherine Brock, style editor and writer for The Budget Fashionista. “If you’re looking for the perfect dupe for any high end leggings, then these are it. They have enough stretch and material to not expose yourself when you bend over, and are just the right length to complete any athleisure look.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 The Slinky Slip Dress Every Fashion Girl Owns xxxiticat Satin Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider this dress for your next occasion and I promise you won’t regret it. Brock says, “A classic slip dress is a must for any capsule wardrobe” — and I agree. Brock notes, “This specific slip dress is a great length, and made of soft material that hugs you like a soft blanket. It is stretchy enough so you feel comfortable in it all day long.” An added bonus is that this dress can also be worn throughout all seasons, making it an ideal item to have in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 A Lush Velvet Slip Dress That’s Plus-Size Approved SOLY HUX Velvet Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you need a plus-sized pick, then this option is your new favorite! This dress has a similar cowl neckline and spaghetti-strap top like the dress above, but the skirt length is a bit shorter. The bodycon design fits like a glove — not to mention it looks great with heels. “I’ve already worn it twice and each time I’ve gotten tons of compliments on it! The stretch is great. Could have gone without a bra but that was a little bold for me,” one fan joked. “Do not hesitate, BUY THIS DRESS!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

23 A Shapewear Bodysuit That Hugs You In All The Right Places SHAPERX Shapewear Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you don’t want to dish out the dough for SKIMS but want a similar effect as their viral bodysuits, try this shapewear by SHAPERX. Catherine Brock affirms, “It is loved by a lot of consumers because of how it feels and looks. This bodysuit can be worn under clothes to smooth things out, or on its own. It is very lightweight and provides enough compression without feeling like your organs are being squished. This is a must-have staple for any wardrobe.” Plus, if you’re concerned about fussy bathroom breaks, there’s a gusset at the crotch that takes care of that. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

24 These Sandals You Can Walk Miles In Soda Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you slip into these sandals you’ll be tempted to throw out any other vacation shoe option you have. “They remind me of Chloe sandals but they are about an 1/8 of the price. They are vegan with a white lug sole that is the perfect combo of minimalist, traditional and sporty,” says Daisy Tinsley Barnett, personal stylist. Need outfit inspo? Barnett recommends you “pair them with a casual dresses, white jeans, or a jean skirt,” calling them “perfect for travel.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 A Pearl Hoop Earring To Dress Up Any Look COMOTO Pearl Hoop Earrings Amazon $35 See On Amazon This is what I like to call an understated statement earring. These pearl hoops are just the right amount of show-stopping — without stealing the whole show. Barnett says, “The Mermaid vibe was all over the runways,” adding that “pearls are a great way to express your inner mermaid” and pointing out that the “freshwater pearl hoop is current yet classic.” Comoto selects each freshwater pearl carefully and the 14-karat gold fill is hypoallergenic so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your skin. Available sizes: 5 millimeters

26 A Softer-Than-Soft Wool Sweater KNITTONS Cashmere Wool Sweater Amazon $70 See On Amazon A camel sweater is an absolute staple. “This sweater may seem ordinary but it’s a classic, foundational item that should be in every wardrobe,” says Barnett. This one is made of 100% merino wool to deliver warmth while still maintaining a lightweight, soft feel. The crew neckline gives it a timeless appearance, plus wool sweaters are naturally odor-resistance and moisture-wicking. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 The Little Black Dress Your Closet Is Missing GRACE KARIN Cap Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This is the little black dress that Dianne Harper Boyer just can’t get enough of. The co-founder of The Harper Girls lifestyle blog confessed, “I bought this vintage style dress for a tea party themed bridal shower thinking I would probably only wear it once but have continued to wear it ever since.” It hugs your curve and maintains its structure with zero stretch. Plus, if black isn’t your neutral of choice, you can pick from nearly 40 shades. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

28 This Slouchy Turtleneck With A Cult Following ANRABESS Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $44 See On Amazon “This sweater is great because it's the perfect combination of comfort and style. The sleeve and the hem turn an ordinary turtleneck and turn it into something fun, stylish and easy to wear,” says Boyer. The slight viscose gives it some stretch while the nylon-polyester blend gives you some airy wiggle room. Style it with leggings or jeans for a casual look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 An Oversized Turtleneck For A Cozy Look Hanna Nikole Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Need a plus-sized option? I’ve got you. This turtleneck sweater gives you the perfect relaxed look. It features a slouchy sleeve and a roll-neck design. Made in soft and stretchy acrylic, you can wear this to the office or your next girls’ night out. It’s perfect for layering up (or down!) and the shape of the sweater only gets better with each wash. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

30 The Biker Jacket Every It-Girl Is Wearing Allegra K Faux Suede Biker Jacket Amazon $55 See On Amazon Every closet needs a moto jacket — and this one may be yours. “What I love about this jacket is how soft the fabric is. Many suede jackets have a stiffer feel to them and are hard to wear other than as a coat. This jacket is so soft you could wear it at a party all night long,” assures Boyer. It has zipped cuffs, an asymmetric zipper, and a convertible collar. Choose from nearly 20 colors and thank me later. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 A Trendy Shoulder Bag That Looks Super-Luxe PS PETITE SIMONE Shoulder Purse Amazon $34 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. You can easily go from day to night with this shoulder bag — and it looks like it’s worth at least three times the price. Boyer vouches, “with neon/lime green being so huge this season, I just picked up this handbag in the lime green.” She went on to note, “It's a stylish and affordable piece that's perfect for a trend that may only last one season.” Available colors: 7

32 A Statement Pleated Palazzo Pant Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Top-notch bottoms, right this way. “These wide leg trousers can be worn casual or dressy, it’s up to you! Fits true to size and perfect with a pair of heels or platform sneakers,” states fashion blogger at Paisley + Sparrow, Jennifer Biswas. These offer a zipper closure, a weighty polyester that gives a luxe feel (and is antistatic!) plus a high-waisted fit. The back elastic gives you some stretch, plus there are two roomy pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

33 These Airy Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Need a more casual option? These linen-blend pants are equally comfy as they are lightweight thanks to the linen-cotton blend. They’ll be fitted to perfection to your body with the adjustable drawstring closure, and the design offers a wider leg structure so you won’t feel constricted in movement. With four functional pockets and a hem that compliments any shoe choice, you need to add these to your line-up ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

34 This Sweatshirt That Looks *So* Similar To Lululemon LASLULU Fleece Lined Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Major deal alert: “If you love Lululemon’s Scuba Shirt you’re going to adore this sweatshirt,” Biswas raves, writing that it “Looks just like the real deal but at a fraction of the cost.” She adds that, “The fit is more sweatshirt like and less thick than the original.” Its high-quality material, made of soft polyester and stretchy spandex, makes it feel super-luxe. The cutout thumbholes, half-zip collar, and fleece lining make for a super-comfy feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 A Cropped Vest You’ll Wear Season After Season KEOMUD Lightweight Crop Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon “This lightweight vest is that comfy piece that will complete your look! Perfect for transitioning from winter to spring and comes in tons of colors,” confirms Biswas. With a cropped fit and insulated padding that doesn't leave you feeling bulky, it’s the perfect solution for days when the weather is unpredictable. It has an adjustable drawstring hem, stand-up collar, and full zipper. Add this to your cart immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 These Heels That Are Equally Comfy & Cute Cape Robbin Square High Heels Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you try these heels on, you’ll wonder why you didn't buy them sooner. They feature a height just under 4 inches, which makes them easy to walk around in — and there are no fussy buckles to mess with; just slip them right on. Pilar Scratch, a stylist, confirms, “These are such gorgeous shoes. They fit perfectly and as anticipated...vastly comfortable!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

37 The Corduroy Jacket You’ll Wear Over Everything Dokotoo Corduroy Jacket Amazon $46 See On Amazon Save the best (layer) for last with this corduroy jacket. It features a button closure, a drawstring hood, and a raw hem. Perfect for transitional dressing in between seasons you can dress this up or down. Scratch says that “the baggy look is great for this fashion aesthetic.” Scratch continues, “The piece is comfortable and cozy. [Also], the garment will not shrink when you wash it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Backless Maxi To Dress Things Up KMBANGI Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scratch deems this style of dress “a fashion forward statement” — and I agree. Its backless design heats things up a bit and the sleeveless cowl-neck silhouette makes it subtly show stopping. If green isn't your color, you can pick from 50 hues — oh, and did I mention it’s only $10?! Shop this style before it sells out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39 This Quarter-Zip You Won’t Want To Take Off SMENG Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon For when you’re out and about or on the go, there’s nothing like a trusty sweatshirt. With a quarter-zip design and a loose fit for a comfy feel, this pullover will keep you warm without overheating. Stylist Denise Styless assures that “the fabric is amazing. It is a better fit and quality than I anticipated.” Once you wear this you’ll never want to own a different sweatshirt again. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Y2K Mini Skirt Set For Your Next Night Out Remidoo 2-Piece Halter & Mini Skirt Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon You might want to prepare your ego for the number of compliments you’ll get in this two-piece set. It comes with a spandex-polyester blend halter top and a mini skirt that’ll hug your body without clinging to it. There’s a subtle ruching on the waist for a fitted look and you can even wear the pieces separately. Suitable for parties, dates, or even daytime if it’s styled right, this piece has a bodycon fit with a cowl neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

41 An Ultra Trendy Straight-Leg Jean SweatyRocks Ripped Straight Leg Jeans Amazon $45 See On Amazon In case you missed it, straight-leg jeans are very much having a moment right now. These come in a plethora of washes and won’t stretch out on you throughout the day thanks to the rigid feel, so you can guarantee they’ll keep their shape for the long haul. Styless confirms that “this piece is a true size fit” and “the high waist assists to camouflage Spanx if you're wearing them” but they also “are perfect for a crop top or a shirt tucked in.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 This Fuzzy Lounge Set That’s Similar To SKIMS Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set Amazon $53 See On Amazon This SKIMS lookalike will make you feel like you’re Kim Kardashian. Available in nearly 30 colors, this three-piece set is the epitome of fuzzy. It comes with a long cardigan, crop top, and pants that make you feel like you’re wearing a blanket. “The oversized duster comes in a size up and is very comfortable. You can wear the piece daily and it doesn't lose its softness,” confirms stylist Lunden Olin II. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 A Longer Shacket For Cozy Drama PRETTYGARDEN Plaid Button-Up Shacket Amazon $41 See On Amazon The perfect hybrid between a shirt and a jacket? A shacket. It gives just the right amount of lightweight warmth, thanks to the polyester fabric, and it hits at the knee for a drapey look. “Surprisingly this garment has great quality. The fabric feels and looks amazing. If you want a tight fit look get a size smaller. They run big,” says Olin. Need outfit inspo? Pair this with leggings or jeans for a casual look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

