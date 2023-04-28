Stylists Love These Trendy Clothes Under $35 On Amazon Right Now

The puffer vest trend gets a sleek makeover with this relatively affordable pick with a stylish cropped fit. Hargrove shares that this vest is a client favorite that’s remained popular over the last couple of seasons. “They come in a ton of colors, and the price is amazing for how versatile these vests are,” she explains.

Reminiscent of that brown North Face puffer EmRata was snapped in (over and over again) this past winter; this wallet-friendly pick looks great with printed turtlenecks, wide-leg pants, yoga leggings, long-sleeved tees, and more.