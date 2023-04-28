Shopping

Stylists Love These Trendy Clothes Under $35 On Amazon Right Now

You might think that fashion stylists only create their (and their clients’) looks using high-ticketed designer items that cost a fortune. However, even the experts like to peruse Amazon for a good fashion deal every once in a while, too. From chic reasonably-priced blouses to fashionable (and relatively affordable) bottoms that can be worn practically anywhere, stylists love these trendy clothes under $35 on Amazon right now. Stylish clothing, accessories, and more without the sticker shock? Sign us up.

1

This Sheer Ribbed Top With Ruffled Sleeves

Dallas-based fashion designer and influencer Carla Rockmore loves this sheer top with vertical ribbing, an adjustable collar, and flared sleeves. “It’s easy to tuck in and versatile for day or night,” Rockmore says. “This blouse is definitely a must-have you will wear over and over.” Also available in neutral shades like black and white, this blouse pairs wonderfully with printed mini skirts and platform heels or stretchy black bell bottoms and strappy sandals.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2

This Flowy See-Through Blazer That Looks So Cute With White Crop Tops

Scoop up this flowy chiffon blazer for those days when you want to wear a little something-something over your outfit. ​​"I love this blazer because it follows the transparent trend,” Rockmore explains. Offered in navy blue, apricot, and black daisy, she recommends pairing it with a cute bralette or wearing it with a simple white tank top for a fresh summer look.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3

This Trendy Denim Skirt That’s Reminiscent Of ‘90s Street Style

Rockmore cannot get enough of this super trendy denim skirt, and, TBH, neither can we. "This skirt has a great cut and covers the denim trend,” Rockmore says. The skirt’s high-waisted design, midi-length, and A-line silhouette can all make anyone look instantly more polished. “The frayed raw hem also adds the perfect amount of edge,” she adds. Made with a high-quality cotton blend, this eye-catching skirt looks oh-so-cool worn with cowboy boots, white tennis shoes, chunky-heeled mules, and more.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 2 — 20

4

This Loose-Fitting Batwing Blouse That’s So Glamorous

Dial up the drama with this short-sleeved batwing blouse that has a fashionable high-low hem. "This top has a dramatic feel to it while still being chic and versatile,” Rockmore points out. It’s made from 100% polyester, has a mock neck, and features a stylish necktie. “I also love the wide variety of colors offered for this piece,” Rockmore mentions.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5

A Printed Wrap Dress With An Elasticized Waist & Short Flowy Sleeves

If your closet is seriously lacking in the summer dress department, scoop up this gorgeous pick that Rockmore mentions is “perfect for a sunny day out.” This flowy dress is made from breathable polyester and has an elastic waistband and short ruffled sleeves. “I also love the V-neck design and the asymmetrical cut,” Rockmore adds. “It's a romantic boho nod.” The best part? It’s so much cheaper than similar designer dresses.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6

A Pair Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down

What do Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid all have in common? They love a good biker short, and so do we. "The bicycle short trend is one that’s here to stay,” says Lana Blanc, a New York-based personal and fashion stylist. Boasting nearly 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these stylish bottoms can be dressed up with an oversized blazer and strappy sandals or with fuzzy slippers and an oversized sweatshirt/turtleneck combo a la Princess Di. “Add these to your must-have list for summer and thank me later!” Blanc says.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7

A Foldable Bucket Hat That You Can Stash In Your Purse Or Luggage While On The Go

Give every outfit an instant boost by throwing on a bucket hat. "This adorable hat is a great way to jump on the bucket hat trend without having to splurge on the price or sacrifice the style and quality,” explains Blanc. She especially likes that this pick is lightweight, reversible, and comes in so many different patterns and colors, like cow print, camo, and tie-dye. This hat is also super flexible, so you can roll it up and pop it in your purse or luggage when you’re on the go.

  • Available colors: 45
  • Available sizes: 1

8

A Pair Of Roomy Parachute Pants With An Elastic Drawstring Waist

Revisit a popular Y2K trend — parachute pants — by picking up these comfy and stylish ones available in easy-to-wear shades like black, green, white, and beige. “As cool and fresh as the parachute trend is, it’s probably not going to be around for too long,” Blanc explains. “So save your money for a long-term item and buy these babies for under $35." These bottoms, made from breathable polyester, feature six pockets, a drawstring elastic closure, and ankle ruching.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9

A Silky Handkerchief Top With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps

Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, shares that this handkerchief top is the perfect summer staple. “It’s comfortable to wear in warm weather while still maintaining a chic look,” she points out. It’s made with a slightly stretchy polyester blend, has adjustable spaghetti straps, and features a simple back tie closure. “This is perfect for a summer vacation, date night, picnic, or clubbing,” Cheng adds.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small — Large

10

This Stretchy, Slinky Dress That Has Eye-Catching Side Cut-Outs

Cheng also is a fan of this sultry summer dress that can be yours for under $25. "This dress is the perfect blend of elegance and sexiness that will leave heads turning at any event you attend,” Cheng says. Made with a breathable cotton blend, this stretchy pick has cut-out sides, boasts a backless design, and is opaque, so you don’t have to worry about your underwear showing through. Worn with platform sandals or styled with heels, this cutout summer dress checks all boxes.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11

This Timeless Striped Button-Down Top

Casual enough to wear with crop tops and jeans yet dressy enough to match with black dress pants, this button-down top is a closet staple that helps make getting dressed in the morning so much easier. "This shirt is the perfect addition to any wardrobe,” Cheng says. “Wear it fully buttoned for a more professional look, or leave a few buttons undone for a more casual vibe.” Made from a soft polyester blend, this lightweight blouse comes in various color ways, including red and white stripes, multicolor stripes, and solid butter yellow.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12

A Silky Printed Skirt That Makes Any Outfit Instantly Chic

Cheng also suggests this stylish satiny skirt that can be worn to work, dinner parties, and anywhere in between. “The flared design of this midi skirt adds an element of femininity and elegance to any outfit,” she says. Made from a silky polyester blend with the perfect amount of stretch, this midi-length skirt has a hidden elastic waistband that makes it so comfortable to wear. Available for under 30 bucks, this must-have pick is only a fraction of the cost of similar designer variations.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13

This Show-Stopping Fishnet Beach Coverup That Has Rhinestone Detailing

If you want a beach cover-up that’s in a league of its own, pick up this eye-catching one that features cut-off sleeves and a high neckline. "This cover-up is designed in a fishnet style, perfect for those who want to show off their swimsuits while still maintaining a bit of coverage,” says Cheng. She points out that its length and lightweight feel make it easy to move around, and the rhinestone detailing adds “a touch of glamour.”

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large

14

A Stylish Halter Top That Features A Deep V-Neck Cut

"Whether you're hitting the club, attending a party, or running errands around town, this camisole is perfect,” Cheng says. She shares that you can easily dress it up with heels and statement jewelry for a “glamorous” look or with sneakers and simple accessories for an “effortless vibe.” Also available in stunning colors like black, dark blue, and shimmery silver, this relatively affordable halter top features a deep V-neck design and two back ties to keep it securely in place.

  • Available colors: 34
  • Available sizes: Small — Large

15

This Flouncy Drawstring Top That’s Reminiscent Of Your Fave Boho Brand

Jackie Condura, a personal stylist and fashion blogger, calls this loose-fitting top a “gem” because it’s so freaking stylish and reasonably priced. “It's a lightweight boho style top that features flutter sleeves and a tie-neck detail you can wear open or closed for two different looks,” she says. Made with chiffon, this flowy blouse comes in so many fun prints in orange, pink, and black shades. “Style this with jeans, shorts, and sandals for an easy outfit or dress it up as a business casual work top,” says Condura. “It’s true to size and nice quality."

  • Available colors: 40
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16

This Versatile Vest That Can Be Layered Or Worn On Its Own

If you haven’t jumped on the vest trend yet, you’re missing out. Another favorite of Condura, this knit vest is lightweight and stretchy and features a V-neck design. “It's the perfect transitional top to wear now, wear later,” mentions Condura. Made with a stylish ribbed hem, you can really get the most bang for your buck with this versatile pick. “The sleeveless style can be worn as a layer AND on its own as a top for a two-in-one item,” Condura adds.

  • Available colors: 35
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17

These Comfy Workout Shorts That Feature Hidden Pockets & A Stretchy Waistband

These lightweight, stylish workout shorts give your designer duds a run for their money. "Any and all Lululemon-inspired workout and athleisure pieces have been blowing up the fashion scene,” exclaims Ashley Hargrove, a commercial advertising wardrobe stylist, model, and fashion blogger. “Get a nearly identical look, fit, and style for a fraction of the price? I mean, why not!" This pair features a built-in liner, a wide elastic waistband (with hidden pockets), and a handy back zippered pocket to stash your phone during workouts.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18

This High-Quality Pullover With Cozy Thumb-Holes & A Cropped Fit

Hargrove also recommends this cozy high-quality pullover. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this hoodie features a half-zip collar, an on-trend cropped fit, and nifty thumb holes. Wear this to the gym or style with faded jeans and your fave tennies for a fashion-forward fit.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19

This Longline Workout Top That Has A U-Back & Removable Padding

Perfect for wearing during exercise routines or throwing on with jeans for a quick, cute look, this stretchy tank is also a Hargrove-approved pick. It has a full coverage U-back, removable pads, and is sweat-wicking. Also offered in black, gray camo and white camo, this supportive workout top is both fashionable and functional.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20

This Slinky Scoop Neck Maxi Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps

"Clients have been raving about these Skims-inspired dresses,” Hargrove mentions. “The fit is perfection, as well as the price, and they come in quite a few color options, too." Worn with flat sandals while on vacation or glammed up with sky-high heels and a gold chain choker for a night out, this slinky dress is so much cheaper than designer versions yet still looks (and feels) like the real deal.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

21

These Loose-Fitting Overalls That Have Side Pockets & A Tulip Hem

Hargrove also shares that her clients are fans of these wide-leg overalls because they’re so comfy and casual. “They are the best for a day of errands or running around with the kids,” she notes. These stylish overalls are made with breathable cotton and feature thick adjustable straps, two side pockets, and a tulip hem.

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22

These Seamless Rib Knit Tanks In Multipacks

Every wardrobe needs a selection of high-quality tanks that can take them through all seasons. Hargrove mentions these rib knit tanks are so popular for a reason — they're comfortable, super versatile, and don’t come with a steep price tag. “They also go with everything,” she points out. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, this wardrobe staple is lightweight, seamless, and features a cropped design. Pair these with frayed shorts during the summer or layer under a cardigan or trench during the cooler months.

  • Available colors: 68
  • Available sizes: X-Small - Small — X-Large - XX-Large

23

These Stretchy Tanks With Wide Straps & A Square Neck Design

If you prefer a tank with wider straps, these are the ones to scoop up. Also suggested by Hargrove, these best-selling tops are made with a stretchy nylon blend and have a seamless design. These inexpensive tanks also come in packs of three and can be worn with blazers, biker shorts, and black ankle-slit pants, no problem.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: Small — Large

24

A Cropped Puffer Vest With A Drawstring Hem & Stylish Collar

The puffer vest trend gets a sleek makeover with this relatively affordable pick with a stylish cropped fit. Hargrove shares that this vest is a client favorite that’s remained popular over the last couple of seasons. “They come in a ton of colors, and the price is amazing for how versatile these vests are,” she explains.

Reminiscent of that brown North Face puffer EmRata was snapped in (over and over again) this past winter; this wallet-friendly pick looks great with printed turtlenecks, wide-leg pants, yoga leggings, long-sleeved tees, and more.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25

A Buttery-Soft Graphic Tee That Can Be Worn With Almost Anything

Hargrove says that graphic tees will “always be a trend” and we understand why. Not only are they super cute, but they're also so simple to style. “They are an easy ‘throw on and go’ option with shorts or leggings,” mentions Hargrove. This pick, which has over 4,300 perfect ratings, features a round neck, drop shoulder design, and is so buttery soft.

  • Available colors: 63
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

26

A Cute Denim Jacket That Has Distressed Detailing & A Cropped Fit

Jeffrey Ampratwum, fashion editor, style expert, and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, shares that a cropped denim jacket is a “must-have” for spring days and summer nights. “It plays well with jeans, shorts, and joggers,” he notes. Made from 100% cotton, this option has distressed detailing and a fringed hem and can be thrown in the wash when it gets dirty.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27

A Pair Of Tapered Jogger Pants That Have A Drawstring Waist & Cuffed Ankles

If you need something to go with your new cropped denim jacket, Ampratwum recommends these stretchy, tapered jogger pants with two deep side pockets, cuffed ankles, and a drawstring waist. Pared down with white tennis shoes and a tee or dressed up with heels and a button-down top, these lightweight bottoms make getting dressed a breeze.

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28

A Pair Of $20 White Canvas Kicks That Go With Everything

Complete your look with a pair of white tennis shoes recommended by Ampratwum. These comfy canvas kicks feature a rubber sole, a rounded toe design, and anti-slip bottoms to keep you from sliding all over the place. Both lightweight and flexible, these sneakers are a fashion lover’s dream — they’re available for around $20 and go with practically everything.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

29

This Crisscross Halter Top That’s Unique Yet Timeless

TV style expert Michelle Washington particularly loves this crisscross tank that instantly makes you look photoshoot-ready. "Modern iterations of the halter are undeniable proof that this top will always be on trend,” she mentions. “I especially love the crisscross style for support and an elegant fit.” Super soft and made with a bit of stretch, this easy-to-wear top looks so chic paired with chunky gold earrings, white bottoms, and platform sandals.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

30

An Oversized Houndstooth Vest That Can Be Layered Or Worn Alone

With this piece, you can combine two trends — houndstooth and vests — in one. "Houndstooth is a favorite that continues to find new ways to trend,” explains Washington. “This time in a modern revival silhouette of an oversized knit vest.” Available for under $30, she points out that this pick is a more fashionable take on a preppy '80s piece. Wear this over a crisp white button-down with jeans for a polished look, or rock it alone for a subtly chic vibe.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: Small — Large

31

A Cut-Out Dress That Features A Midi-Length & A Bit Of Stretch

"This cut-out midi is sultry and vibrant,” says Washington. This pick, made with a stretchy viscose blend, features a high side slit, a crew neck, and a mid-length cut. Worn with wedges or dressed down with sneakers, Washington shares that there’s nothing like a dress silhouette that skims the body for a fresh, stylish look.

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32

This On-Trend Maxi Dress That Is Ankle-Length & Versatile

Every closet needs a maxi dress, and fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla says that maxi hemlines are on-trend for the season and can be styled in many ways. “A basic tank dress can be used as a base to create numerous spring looks,” Singla says. She suggests pairing it with an oversized denim jacket and sandals for a cool casual look or a cropped leather jacket and micro heels for an edgy evening ensemble. This pick, which is made with a soft rayon blend, features a scoop neck and an ankle-length cut.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available fabrics: 2

33

These High-Quality Tagless Tank Tops You’ll Wear All The Time

It’s all about elevated basics for the spring and summer seasons, Singla notes. These tanks, which are sold in packs of four, are made with a stretchy cotton blend and come without any annoying, scratchy tags. The best part? They can be worn in so many ways. “Style a basic tank with maxi skirts or denim shorts, or layer them under linen blazers and jeans,” Singla suggests.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34

This One-Piece Bathing Suit With A Ruffled Neckline & A Lace-Up Back Closure

If you’ve been dying to try the recent ruffles trend, you’ll love this one-piece bathing suit that's full of them. A favorite of Singla’s, this swimsuit has over 23,000 five-star ratings, so you know it's going to be good. Featuring padded cups, a lace-up closure, and a plunging neckline, this summer swimsuit even works out of the water — one happy reviewer shared that they paired it with high-waisted black shorts while walking around the resort.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35

A Cute AF Denim Pencil Skirt That Can Be Worn Year-Round

Denim is one trend that’s here to stay. "I’ve always been a fan of denim, so to see it make it into the trend report this year made me super happy,” explains certified professional stylist Breyana Wright. She shares that this high-quality denim pencil skirt is a bargain at around $20. “It’s also super versatile — you can wear it with sandals and sneakers for all four seasons,” she adds.

  • Available colors: 34
  • Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

36

These Budget-Friendly Cargo Pants That Have Deep Side Pockets & A Drawstring Waist

What we love so much about cargo pants is that they are so comfy to wear but make you look so put-together and fashionable at the same time. These are made with a lightweight cotton blend and have a drawstring waist, several deep pockets, and elastic ankle cuffs. “I’m head over heels for the pink ones, but most of the other colors are cute as well,” shares Wright. Worn with sneakers for an athleisure look or slipped on with heeled mules for an edgy look, these bottoms check all boxes.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: 6-7 Years — 3X-Large

37

This Silky Slip Dress With Adjustable Shoulder Straps

Don’t sleep on the slip dress — according to Wright, these silky dresses are making a comeback. “These dresses look amazing in every color, but I specifically love them in gold or champagne colors for a timeless look,” she says. “Plus, with wedding season on the horizon, this dress would make the perfect wedding guest attire.” This popular pick has adjustable shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, and an A-line cut. Wear it with a delicate gold chain, clear heels, and a structured blazer for a chic look.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

38

A Fitted Red Dress With Long Sleeves & A High Neckline

Stumped as to what to wear to a special event coming up? Enter: the red dress. "Red isn’t only for date night and Valentine’s Day, it has made its way into the 2023 trend report as well,” explains Wright. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this sophisticated red dress has long sleeves and a high neckline, and falls below the knee. “This color looks amazing on any clothing but it stands out even more when it’s showcased on elegant pieces,” Wright adds.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large