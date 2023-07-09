Stylists Say If You Don't Own Any Of These Things, Your Wardrobe Probably Looks Outdated

If you’re trying to keep your wardrobe updated, it’s always a good idea to make sure your outfits are in line with current trends. But how do you know when it’s time to revamp your closet? The answer is simple: “Unfortunately, there is no ‘one style fits all’ when it comes to fashion and the endless barrage of trends,” explains TV style expert Michelle Washington. “If you think (or question) if your wardrobe is outdated... it probably is.”

That’s why I’ve reached out to a handful of stylists — including Washington — who were more than happy to share their must-have items in every closet, from fitted black dresses to crisp white sneakers. If your closet doesn’t have any of these, there’s a good chance your wardrobe probably looks outdated.

So what are you waiting for? Your closet isn’t going to update itself, you know.

“A Cool Pair Of Loafers” Your shoes may be the last thing you put on before leaving the house, but that doesn’t mean you can throw on any old pair of kicks to complete your outfit. With that in mind, consider adding a pair of loafers to your shoe collection. Fashion stylist Elisabeth Kassab tells Bustle, “I think a cool pair of loafers is essential to stay up to date right now...”

These Sleek, Flat Loafers Designed With Faux Leather Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only are these loafers made from stylish faux leather, but their insoles are also padded with high-quality memory foam to give your feet support where they need it. The faux suede lining also gives your feet some room to breathe to help keep them from growing sweaty on hot days — and many reviewers even raved about how they’re “super comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

Available colors: 14

The Chunky Loafers With A High Platform Heel YETIER Platform Womens Loafer Amazon $47 See On Amazon With a platform heel that gives you over an inch and a half boost, don’t be surprised if these loafers become your daily go-to shoe. The chain on the front is a cute detail, while their synthetic nonslip soles help keep you stable — even on post-rain trips to the mailbox. And while they may be chunky, they’re still lightweight enough that you shouldn’t notice the added heft. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

A Pair Of Loafers With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews DREAM PAIRS Loafers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Stylish, supportive, and suitable for nearly any occasion — these loafers hit all the right notes. Their memory foam insoles combined with slip-resistant outsoles make them just as comfy as they are stable, while a flexible toe cap gives your feet some added ease of movement. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

“A Fitted Black Maxi Dress” Kassab tells Bustle that “a fitted black maxi dress, whether it’s one shoulder, sleeveless, or long sleeve” can also help your wardrobe stay updated. She continues, “Just something chic to pair with heels and boots.”

This 1-Shoulder Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Summer Formal Wedding Guest Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon With a thigh-high slit and single shoulder strap, don’t be surprised if this maxi dress has you turning heads wherever you go. A zipper closure in the back makes it easy to slip in and out of — and unlike some formal dresses, this one has a touch of elastane in the polyester weave to give it some comfortable stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

A Maxi Dress That “Literally Molds To Your Body” Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some types of formalwear can feel restrictive, even if they fit true to size — but this maxi dress is designed with soft viscose fabric and is just as breathable as it is stretchy, helping keep you comfortable all day long. And since the spaghetti straps are adjustable, there’s no need to worry about the hem dragging on the ground. Amazon reviewer Briana Parris wrote that “it’s very soft and literally molds to your body.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

The Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Bodycon Fit Verdusa Long Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the town with friends or simply grabbing a few drinks at happy hour, this long-sleeve maxi dress is so versatile that you can style it to suit either occasion. It’s designed with a stretchy fabric blend of rayon and spandex. Plus, the bodycon fit paired with the square neckline is oh-so-trendy — especially when paired with a statement necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

Relaxed & Wide-Leg Jeans Skinny jeans have been in style for years, so it should come as no surprise that the current trends are going in the opposite direction. “Since jean styles have become more relaxed and we've been moving away from tight skinnies, denim with a wider leg opening is the most relevant style in fashion right now,” explains Jackie Condura, a personal stylist and fashion blogger. Though if you’re holding onto your skinnies with an iron-tight grip? Condura goes on to say that “there's plenty to choose from too like the straight leg if you enjoy a more classic style as well as wide, bootcut, boyfriend and more denim silhouettes that offer something for everyone.”

The Straight-Leg Jeans With A Vintage Vibe Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Heritage High-Rise Loose Straight-Leg Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon With their vintage five-pocket styling and trendy wide-leg design, these high-rise Levi jeans deserve a place in every closet. They’re made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, with a hint of elastane for some comfortable stretch. Plus, so many reviewers wrote that they’re “well made.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 3

These Wide-Leg Jeans With A Trendy High Waist HDLTE Women Ripped Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $43 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of jeans that are really on-trend? Search no further than these baggy, wide-leg jeans. They feature a straight-yet-baggy design, and the high-waisted cut makes it easy to pair them with crop tops, tees, and every top in between. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how they “fit perfectly.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

A Pair Of Bootcut Jeans That Come In A Variety Of Lengths Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nothing tears a good pair of jeans like letting the cuffs drag on the ground — luckily, these trendy bootcut Levis come in a variety of lengths to suit different heights. Plus, the mid-rise makes them great for casual everyday wear — and they’re made with a stretchy combination of cotton, polyester, and elastane. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 2

The Boyfriend Jeans With Adorable Rolled Cuffs Lee Women's Mid Rise Boyfriend Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon With their laidback look and worn-in feel, you may just find yourself reaching for these boyfriend jeans on an everyday basis. Small details — like their rolled cuffs and distressed knees — give them a classic appearance that won’t go out of style anytime soon. And unlike some jeans, these ones are made from 99% cotton to help keep you cool on hot days. Available sizes: 00 — 18

Available colors: 7

Denim & Flowy Maxi Skirts Mini skirts have had their time to shine, but if you want to stay on top of current trends? It might be time to ditch the minis in favor of longer options. “We've seen skirt lengths rise and fall and the most popular length right now is the return of the maxi,” explains Condura. “From everything to denim and flowy fabrics, maxi skirts are the most prevalent length to wear rather than the mini or midi that was previously front and center. These are so versatile too because they can be dressed up or down.”

A Long Denim Skirt That Won’t Fade In The Wash POTILI Long Denim Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whereas some jeans can look faded after just a few washes, this denim skirt is made from a high-quality cotton-polyester blend that shouldn’t shrink or fade after a trip through the wash. It’s also just as stretchy as it is soft — and you can easily dress it up for nearly any occasion. Add a pair of chunky sneakers for a casual day running errands, or even throw on some heels before you head to the office. Available sizes: 2 — 20

Available colors: 5

This Flowing Denim Skirt With A Distressed Hem ebossy Casual Long Maxi Denim Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon The distressed hem on this denim maxi skirt isn’t its only eye-catching detail. Large pockets on both sides make it just as functional as it is fashionable, while the unique patchwork stitching on the front is sure to have people asking where you found it. Plus, its baggy design gives you tons of room to move. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

The Tiered Maxi Skirt With A Drawstring Waist & Pockets EARKOHA Maxi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon The tiered fabric of this maxi skirt cascades downwards to give it a flowing look, while the elastic waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body comfortably. Though if you’d like to pull it up higher? There’s also a drawstring you can use to further adjust the fit as needed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

Pieces That “Sparkle & Shine” There’s nothing wrong with having a closet full of solid-colored, staple clothes. Though if you’d like to change up your style a bit, you can add some sparkle. According to Condura, “There's been a huge move towards integrating sparkle into your daily wardrobe and it's not just for nighttime anymore.” She says that sparkles (and shine) are “now meant to be worn for day and night.” However, that doesn’t mean you have to invest in flashy, over-the-top clothes. Condura says, “This can come in many varieties like metallics, sequins, and other various textures. If adding a garment is too much for you then try doing it with accessories that add a touch of bling to your look.”

A Metallic tank Top That You Can Dress Up Or Down Allegra K Sleeveless Metallic Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear this metallic tank top with a pair of slacks for a stylish Friday at the office, or throw on some faux leather pants and hit the town with friends — it’s so versatile that you can style it to look good for nearly any occasion. It features a button closure with a keyhole design in the back — and since it hits right at your hip, you can easily tuck it in for a more tapered look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

These Sequin Shorts With A Trendy Paper Bag Waistband IUALXYBB Sequins Shorts Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only are these shorts covered in sparkling sequins, but they also have a paper bag waistband that’s just as trendy as it is comfortable. You can easily adjust the waistband fit using the drawstring — and the ends are even capped with cute tassels. “Lined on the inside which is so nice,” wrote Amazon reviewer Sam. “They stayed up as I danced the night away, got a ton of compliments, they didn’t ride up.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

A Glittery Shirt Made From Sheer, Stretchy Mesh MakeMeChic Plus Size Glitter Sheer Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’re almost guaranteed to turn heads when you enter the room if you’re wearing this glittery top. It’s made from sheer mesh, which means you can incorporate a colorful bra for an extra-bold look — and the glittering rhinestones sprinkled all over are a trendy touch. Available sizes: Large Plus, X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 15

“A Simple, Clean-Cut Black Blazer” At one point in time, blazers were considered suitable for the office — and only the office. Nowadays, they’ve evolved to become a clever way to give dull outfits a sleek touch. “A simple, clean-cut black blazer is the perfect remedy for any outfit that needs a little boost,” explains Michelle Washington, TV Style Expert. “No matter how you style it, your blazer will be the pull-it-together piece that brings any and every outfit together.”

This Casual Blazer With Trendy 3/4 Sleeves POGTMM 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your body temp tends to run hot, consider opting for this blazer with three-quarter sleeves. The shorter length makes it a more lightweight option than blazers with full-length sleeves — and the ruched detailing makes it look way more expensive than its $30 price tag. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors: 31

A Versatile Blazer With A Cute Ruffle Hem KOJOOIN Plus Size Casual Blazer Amazon $39 See On Amazon With more than 25 colors to choose from and a trendy ruffled hem, you can easily make this blazer the statement piece that brings your outfit together. And since there’s a hint of spandex in the polyester fabric, you can rest assured that it’s just as comfortable as it is stylish. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 29

“A Chic Pair Of Trousers” Looking for a quick, fashionable way to elevate your closet? Washington tells Bustle, “A chic pair of trousers make almost any outfit look and feel effortless for a great tailored-to-perfection look.”

The Highly Rated Palazzo Trousers With An Elastic Waistband Tronjori Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Made from mid-weight fabric that gives them some shape as they hang off your body, these palazzo trousers are definitely worth more than their sub-$40 price tag. Their slightly cropped length means there’s no need to worry about the hems dragging on the ground, and the palazzo style allows them to fit without feeling restrictive. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 32

These Mid-Rise Trousers Made With 2 Front Pockets Lee Trouser Pants Amazon $42 See On Amazon Feeling comfortable is always a plus when you have to get dressed up for work — but that’s only part of the reason why these mid-rise trousers are worth a look. Not only are they made with flexible fabric, but they even feature two discreet front pockets for small items. Available sizes: 0 Short — 18 Long

Available colors: 13

A Classic Leather Jacket Looking for an accessory to instantly make your outfit trendier? “Leather has a way of transitioning an ensemble to instant cool,” explains Washington. “A leather jacket is a classic way to keep your wardrobe modern... perfect for day-to-night.”

This Vegan Leather Jacket With Trendy Zipper Details Fahsyee Leather Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon While a quality leather jacket can set you back hundreds of dollars — instead, consider this affordable version made from vegan leather. Not only is it available for less than $50, but it also features a ton of cute details, including zippers, lapels, as well as textured shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

An Oversized Vegan Leather Jacket That Moves With You Bellivera Vegan Leather Blazer Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whereas some leather jackets can feel restrictive, this one features an oversized fit that gives you tons of room to move. It’s made from cruelty-free vegan leather, with trendy lapels in the front for an upscale look — and there are even buttons on the cuffs for a touch of cute. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

Some Quality T-Shirts Casual days call for casual outfits — but that doesn’t mean you have to stick with old, worn-out tees. “Elevate your look with high-end T-shirts,” says Washington. “A well-made T-shirt has longevity which lasts longer in terms of quality and is more resistant to tears, fading, and shrinking. All style... no outdated trends.”

A V-Neck Tee Made From 100% Cotton Hanes Nano-T V-Neck Amazon $9 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least a few high-quality basic tees — so take a look at this one from Hanes. It’s made from 100% cotton with a slightly contoured fit. And whereas some tees can become baggy after a few washes, this one is made to keep its shape, ensuring that you’ll be able to wear it through multiple seasons. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

These Crewneck Tees That Are “Sturdy & Soft” Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you have to buy thin, flimsy tees — and this two-pack is proof. Not only are you getting two tees for the price of one, but they’re also made from 100% soft, breathable cotton. Plus, the crew neckline is a timeless look that you can rest assured will never go out of style. But if that isn’t enough? “The cotton is sturdy and soft,” wrote one Amazon customer. “They are not sheer and you can't see through them.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 26

A Button-Down Shirt You Can “Mix & Match” When a basic tee is too casual for the day you have planned, consider styling up to a cute button-down shirt. “The button-down shirt serves as a great piece to mix and match....” explains Washington. “[It’s] designed for easy wear and takes your daily outfits from casual to sophisticated.”

This Breathable Shirt That You Can Style For Nearly Any Occasion BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Work, school, happy hour — this button-down shirt can be styled to look good for nearly any occasion. It’s made from 100% viscose, with a bold, eye-catching print that makes it look like it costs way more than $27. Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted trousers for a professional vibe, or pair it with one of those jean skirts for more casual outings. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

A Poplin Shirt That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just like how every closet needs a few good basic tees, it’s always a good idea to keep a basic button-down — like this one — on hand for formal occasions. The poplin fabric is made from 100% cotton, giving it a crisp, clean look. And while it has a slightly tailored fit, it’s still loose enough that you’ll have tons of room to move. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

“A Nice, Made-To-Last Cropped Knit Cardigan” Now that you’re all set with your must-have basics, it’s time to think about how to layer them — and Abby Young, a certified & published fashion stylist, has more than a few tips that are worth your time. “When it comes to modern-day closet staples, it’s all about high quality and versatility,” she tells Bustle. “A nice, made-to-last cropped knit cardigan will serve you well over the years, easily thrown over any blouse, tank, dress, or even worn on its own as a buttoned-up V-neck sweater.”

The Cropped Cardigan That Comes In Classic, Easy-To-Style Colors Satuun Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon From classic black to rich green, this cardigan comes in so many classic colors that you shouldn’t have any trouble layering it over top of tees and tanks. A hearty portion of elastane in the weave gives it tons of comfortable stretch, while the ribbed hem and cuffs give any outfit a textured, put-together look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

A Knit Cardigan That’s “Made Well & So Cute” SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan Sweater $31 See On Amazon If the ribbing on the previous cardigan didn’t suit your style, consider taking a look at this knit option. The cropped length is perfect for showing off a cute tee underneath, while the breathable viscose fabric has a good amount of stretch to it to help keep you comfortable. “This sweater is darling!” raved one Amazon customer. “Made well and so cute.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

This Knit Bolero Cardigan That Won’t Leave You Sweating GRACE KARIN Cropped Bolero Shrug Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Wearing layered outfits when your body temperature runs hot can be tricky — luckily, this cropped bolero cardigan is incredibly lightweight. There’s a front button closure that connects to a deep V-neck which makes it easy to show off a statement necklace. Available sizes:

Available colors:

Pointed-Toe Shoes It can be tempting to throw on the same pair of kicks day in and day out — but according to Young, certain types of shoes are definitely out of style. “These days, combat boots and rounded-toe shoes are ghosts of previous style eras, which have since made way for the sleeker, more defined pointed-toe,” she tells Bustle. “Try them out in the form of slingbacks, boots, or a pair of classic pumps.”

These Casual Slingbacks With High-Quality Rubber Outsoles FEVERSOLE Pointed Toe Casual Slingback Flat Amazon $31 See On Amazon Some shoes are built for style over stability — but these slingbacks combine the best of both worlds into one stylish shoe. Their high-quality rubber outsoles help them grip the ground to keep you stable, and the heel strap is even adjustable for a tighter fit if needed. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 27

The Heeled Ankle Booties That Are “Easy To Walk In” DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties $39 See On Amazon With a faux fur lining and chunky high heels, these ankle booties are an affordable option that still lets you hop onto the pointed-toe trend. A smooth zipper on the side makes it easy to slip your foot into the raised shaft, and the heels are about 3.5 inches tall. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

These Pointed Pumps With A Cushioned Footbed Reitoye Pointed Toe Pumps $20 See On Amazon Each of these pumps features a cushioned footbed that absorbs shock to help your feet stay comfortable all day long. They’re made from faux leather, along with nonslip outsoles and heels less than 3 inches tall for added stability. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

“Simple White Sneakers” If you weren’t a fan of chunky sole sneakers, rejoice — that style is officially out, according to Young. “The chunky sole sneaker is out, and minimalist shoes are officially in,” she tells Bustle. “Simple white sneakers with a low sole are easy to pair with dresses, trousers, and jeans for a casual look.”

These Breathable Sneakers Made With Durable Canvas hash bubbie Canvas Shoes $25 See On Amazon With a breathable lining that helps keep your feet dry from sweat, these canvas sneakers are an all-around solid choice for anyone in need of some classic white kicks. The rubber soles are nonslip, as they feature an individual stripe design to give them some extra grip — and they’re even so versatile that you can wear them with dresses, shorts, skirts, and more. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

These Tennis Shoes That Come In Cute Printed Patterns FRACORA Tennis Shoes Amazon $21 See On Amazon From a black floral print to a trendy leopard design, you can easily make these tennis shoes the star of any outfit — or even just go with classic white for a crisp, clean look. Their tough rubber outsoles hold up against frequent wear. They’re also available in a white faux leather option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

A Slip-On Sneaker With Cute Macrame Details BENEKER Slip On Canvas Sneaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon These sneakers are about to become your go-to when wearing sundresses, as the adorable macrame patch on the heel is a fun detail that compliments all sorts of flowing dresses and skirts. The low tops also make it easy to slide your feet inside — no need to bend over and tie the laces. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 19

“Sleek & Simple Belts” Just like the rest of the items in your closet, certain types of belts can go in and out of style. “Throughout the years bold statement belts and eye-catching buckles were the way to go...” explains Breyana Wright, certified wardrobe stylist. “But now sleek and simple belts with tasteful attention to detail are rising to the top!”

This Sleek Belt That Automatically Adjusts For The Perfect Fit GRACE KARIN Metal Cinch Belt $14 See On Amazon Not only is this belt perfect for wearing around your waist and hips, but the elastic material also means that it’ll automatically adjust for the perfect fit. Its buckle hook closure makes it look more expensive than it is — and you can even save yourself some money by purchasing a two-pack for less than the price of two individual belts. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

The Faux Leather Belt With A Unique Snake Buckle taffeta alley Belt with Snake Belt Buckle Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no denying that the unique snake buckle on this belt will have your outfit standing out from the crowd. It’s made from sleek faux leather, with a wide waistband that pairs effortlessly with baggy pairs of jeans. Plus, the snake is made from a metal alloy that’s resistant to scratches. Available sizes: 28.6 — 40.6 inches

Available colors: 5

A Pack Of Skinny Belts Made From 100% Leather XZQTIVE Leather Belts (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This three-pack of belts is made from 100% leather and features classic circle buckles that won’t go out of style anytime soon. They can be worn around your waist for added style, but they’re also supportive enough to hold up your pants if needed — all for less than $25. Available sizes: 25 — 51 inches

Available colors: 12

Pieces With Asymmetrical Hemlines If you’ve grown tired of wearing basics, consider throwing on something with an asymmetrical hem. “Look for skirts and dresses with asymmetrical hems with details that accentuate movement, like ruffles or bows,” explains Morgan Bienvenue, an NYC-based stylist. “Consider tops and waistlines that cut diagonally across your waist through ruching and ties.”

This Tulle Skirt With A High-Low Hemline LBKKC Asymmetrical Tulle Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s no denying that this skirt will have you standing out from the crowd — in a good way. It’s made from lightweight tulle, which can help keep you cool on hot days (despite the near-full length). Plus, its elastic waistband automatically adjusts. One size fits most

Available colors: 37