Is it possible to find designer-quality clothing for a fraction of the price? According to these eight professional stylists, it’s not only possible but also incredibly easy, since all it takes is a few clicks and they’ll be delivered right to your front door.

Oh, and did I mention that they also happen to be extremely affordable? Stylists say these are the best-looking clothes under $35 on Amazon. If you’ve ever wanted to have your wardrobe curated by a professional stylist, keep scrolling.

1 This Knit Cardigan With Chic Batwing Sleeves ZESICA Batwing Sleeve Open Knit Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ashley Hargrove, a commercial advertising wardrobe stylist, model, and fashion blogger, loves this batwing-sleeve cardi. “A cardigan is a great staple piece for anyone's wardrobe,” she says. “Whether you want to dress it up or dress it down, a cardigan is a must-have piece for any season.” — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 32

2 These Faux-Leather Leggings With A Hidden Pocket Colorfulkoala High Waisted Matte Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon “These are a staple in my wardrobe as leggings comprise about 90% of my Fall/Winter outfits,” says Hargrove. “Trust me when I say you need to have a pair of black faux leather leggings in your closet!” The polyester spandex fabric with a matte faux leather finish moves with your body for maximum mobility. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 11

3 This Black Bodysuit With A High Neckline MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Another staple piece I tell each and every client they should always have in their closet is a basic bodysuit,” says Hargrove. This long-sleeved bodysuit has a turtleneck design for added coverage and stretchy modal spandex fabric. Two snaps at the crotch keep it secure. This pick’s also a bit of a cult fave with over 26,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 26

4 This Sleek Bodysuit With A Racerback Design ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Throw on a bodysuit with a pair of jeans and a blazer and heels and you have a chic look or wear a bodysuit with a suede mini skirt and OTK boots and cardigan,” says Hargrove. This racerback bodysuit has stretchy nylon spandex fabric and a thong design so it looks invisible under clothing. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 18

5 This Long-Sleeved Bodysuit With A Ruffled Neckline PINKMSTYLE Long Sleeve Ruffle Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s another long-sleeved bodysuit that Hargrove recommends to everyone. The high ruffled neckline adds a dainty detail, and the cotton spandex blend fabric is soft, stretchy, and lightweight. “You essentially have endless possibilities with a bodysuit,” says Hargrove. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

6 This Maxi LBD With Surprising Comfort Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon “A basic black dress is another must-have in anyone's wardrobe,” says Hargrove. “You can edge them up with a moto jacket and a pair of booties/sneakers or wear them with a denim jacket or even dress them up with a blazer.” This LBD features an ankle length, stretchy rayon and elastane fabric, and a breezy sleeveless design. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 17

7 This Pair Of Classic Skinny Jeans With Light Distressing Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon Hargrove loves to style classic skinny jeans like this pair. “Throw on a bodysuit and a blazer with a chic pair of heels and you will look and feel like a million bucks,” she says. The stretch denim fabric offers comfort, and the five-pocket styling keeps the look timeless. — Available sizes: 0 Short — 20 Long — Available colors: 13

8 These Straight Jeans With A Cropped Ankle Length Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $42 See On Amazon Here’s another pair from Levi’s that Hargrove can’t get enough of because they look so good. These straight ankle-length jeans feature a relaxed fit, an ultra-high ribcage rise, cropped length, secure button closure, and durable 100% cotton construction. Three front pockets and two back patch pockets offer storage options. — Available sizes: 24 — 39 — Available colors: 13

9 These Cult Fave Skinny Jeans With Super Stretch & 32,000 Perfect Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern-Skinny Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can’t get more classic than this pair of dark-wash skinny jeans from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label. The denim fabric has elastane so it’s pleasantly stretchy while retaining its shape, and the skinny fit gives them a streamlined look that goes with everything. One five-star reviewer raved, “I absolutely love these jeans! They look so nice and the fit is better than expected.” — Available sizes: 2 Short — 28 Long — Available colors: 7

10 This Long-Sleeved Tee With A Side-Split Hem Herou Casual Long Sleeve Amazon $26 See On Amazon Jeffrey Ampratwum, a fashion editor, style expert, and Professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, recommends this side-split tee. “I love the long-sleeved white tee because it provides options if you prefer to tuck it in or out,” he says. “When paired with a denim jacket, the longer the length the more fashionable.” — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 24

11 These Work Pants With A Super Sleek Fit Hybrid & Company Boot Cut Work Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon “These olive green pants are the perfect match for your blue denim jacket,” says Ampratwum. The cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric has a soft texture and supreme stretch, and the mid-rise waistband is comfy and classic. The wide variety of colors, patterns, and sizes gives you so many options. — Available sizes: Small Short — 5X Long — Available colors: 38

12 These Cult Fave Tank Tops With Lightweight Ribbed Fabric Hanes EcoSmart Tank Tops Amazon $10 See On Amazon Morgan Bienvenue, a NYC-based stylist, says that these white ribbed tanks are “perfect for layering or creating a classic and clean look when paired with literally any type of pant.” The set of five gives you an instant wardrobe upgrade. “For winter, I recommend pairing a white ribbed tank with boyfriend or puddle-cut jeans and a warm cardigan,” she says. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: One color

13 These Breezy Shorts With Unique Ruched Accents FP Movement by Free People The Way Home Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon “These shorts have three layers of ruching in the waistband and come in so many different colors,” Bienvenue says. “They're best for cardio workouts, but I recommend layering a printed legging underneath and a cropped sweater for a fun athleisure look.” The 100% nylon fabric is silky and durable. — Available sizes: X-Small — 12 — Available colors: 13

14 This Cropped Cardigan With A Colorful Floral Print Jkerther Y2K Floral Print Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Simon Miller has an it-girl following, which includes the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence, because of their bright colors, bold prints, and easy-to-wear cool girl basics. This cardigan could easily slink its way into any of their collections,” says Bienvenue. It features a cropped fit, soft knit fabric, and a bold patchwork print. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 29

15 This Cropped Puffer Vest With A Windproof Collar Shiyifa High Neck Cropped Puffer Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon “This cropped puffer vest in minimalist colors is perfect for layering over a wool trench or with a matching set,” says Bienvenue. “It's got a high neck zipper and drawstring waist to keep you warm and offer alternate styling options.” The adjustable drawstring hem protects you from the chill. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 15

16 This Satin Mini Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline ZESICA One Shoulder Waist Wrap Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Bienvenue can’t get enough of this tie-waist wrap dress with a flirty off-the-shoulder neckline. “[It comes] in so many colors, and it can be your go-to dress for any occasion.” The silky polyester spandex fabric has just the right amount of stretch, and the hidden zipper makes it easy to slip into. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 13

17 This Oversized Sweater With A High Crewneck ETCYY Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon “This oversized striped sweater says COZY and CUTE (my favorite combination),” says TV style expert Michelle Washington. “Just add your favorite shoes and accessories for an easy way to take this sweater from day to night.” It features soft knit fabric, balloon sleeves, and a ruffled high neckline. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 20

18 This Fitted Dress With Bold Oversized Ruffles XXTAXN Bodycon Ruffle Pencil Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Maybe it's the diva in me, but I can't resist the glamour and drama of this black bodycon cocktail dress...especially the neck ruffle,” says Washington. The bodycon design fits close to the body, and the back slit helps with mobility. The polyester spandex fabric is sleek and stretchy. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 7

19 This Plaid Shawl Cardigan With Beautiful Draping LittleMax Oversized Shawl Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Plaid has come a long way! Especially in this stylish wrap,” says Washington. “Perfect for when you need to look good in a hurry to run a quick errand or two.” This shawl wrap features soft cotton polyester fabric, fun fringe on the hemline, and a cozy oversized fit. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 2

20 This Sweater Vest With Geek-Chic Style Sdencin Houndstooth Sweater Vest Amazon $26 See On Amazon Abby Young, a fashion stylist located in Silicon Valley, loves this houndstooth sweater vest. “Sweater vests are loved by it-girls right now, and keep coming back for a reason: they’re classic,” she says. This one features knit polyester fabric, a V neckline, and ribbing at the collar, armholes, and hem. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 7

21 This Pencil Skirt With A Faux-Leather Finish RAMISU Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Midi skirts are all the rage right now,” says Young. “Add an edgy yet modest touch to your outfits by pairing them with button-up blouses, short or long-sleeve bodysuits, and a thin knit sweater tucked in at the front.” The faux-leather fabric adds rocker-chic style, and the front and back slits make walking easier. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 6

22 This Floor-Length Lounge Dress That’s A More Affordable Alternative To The Brand Name Version AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Young also recommends this floor-length sleeveless dress, which she says is “a dupe of the SKIMS dress.” The polyester spandex fabric is soft and stretchy, and the form-fitting design, flared skirt, and spaghetti straps add flirty style that’s sure to turn a few heads. — Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 19

23 These Wide Leg Pants With Vintage Flair Tronjori Casual Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon “Perfect for work, date night, or just looking put-together during the day, these pants in a darker color will look expensive without breaking the bank,” says Young. They feature 100% polyester fabric that drapes beautifully, a zipper closure, pleated accents, a cropped length, and a vintage high waistband. — Available sizes: X-Small Short — 14 — Available colors: 32

24 This Sleeveless Bodysuit With Stretchy Ribbed Fabric MISSJOY Sleeveless Racer Back Ribbed Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I consider bodysuits to be wardrobe must-haves — especially sleeveless ones, which can be worn year-round as a top during warmer months or under sweaters and cardigans when it gets chilly,” says Young. The racerback design shows off your shoulders, and two snaps at the crotch keep it in place. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 7

25 This Shacket That Has Nearly 6,000 Perfect 5-Star Reviews UANEO Wool Blend Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Shackets are still super popular and will continue to be,” says Jackie Condura, personal stylist and fashion blogger in New York. “Here's one that comes in tons of colors and is highly rated. These are perfect to wear through the seasons and look great styled with faux leather leggings that are on trend right now.” This one is made from a wool-blend fabric that’s soft and durable. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 14

26 This Shirt/Vest Combo That’s Two Tops In One SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Tweed 2-in-1 Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Another trend this season combines the white button-down shirt and a sweater vest with plaid and tweed,” says Condura. “This top has all of it in one piece with the look of layering making it easy.” This 100% polyester top has long sleeves, a pointed collar, a half-button closure, and drop shoulder details. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 2

27 This Oversized Blazer With A Two-Button Closure RZIV Long Sleeve Oversized Blazer Amazon $34 See On Amazon “The tailored blazer is a staple piece for any modern woman's wardrobe and this RZIV Oversized Blazer in Camel doesn't disappoint,” says Katie Davies, a virtual stylist and blogger at Trendy Tourist. This double-breasted blazer has an on-trend oversized fit and is soft yet structured. — Available sizes: Small — Large — Available colors: 13

28 These Faux-Leather Leggings With Rockstar Style Leggings Depot High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted faux leather leggings “are a steal” according to Davies. They feature polyester spandex fabric, an elasticized waistband, a pull-on closure, and a sleek faux leather finish that adds cool-girl style to your favorite tops and dresses. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 15

29 This Button-Down Shirt With A High-Low Hem Hotouch Cuffed Sleeve Collared Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Davies also recommends this boyfriend shirt, which she says, “you can team with heeled court shoes or flat brogues and still look effortlessly stylish.” The shirt is breezy and lightweight, and the high-low hemline is long enough to be worn as a dress. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

30 This Faux Fur Pullover With Chevron Detail AKEWEI Faux Fur Pullover Amazon $34 See On Amazon Condura also loves this faux fur pullover sweater that stands out from the other sweaters in your closet. “Faux fur and sherpa are really on trend this season. I love this one that comes in two different styles, a variety of colors and it's super soft. The chevron detail really elevates this not so average pullover. It's a great casual piece and worth every penny.” — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 7

31 These High-Waisted Leggings With Two Side Pockets SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Naina Singla, a fashion stylist and style expert, calls these leggings a “closet staple.” “These have a lot of stretch and at under $20 they are a great wardrobe addition,” she says. The spandex-blend fabric keeps you moving, and the huge assortment of color and fit options make it hard to choose one favorite. They’re a shopper fave, too, with over 61,000 perfect five-star ratings. — Available sizes: One size — One size plus — Available colors: 25

32 This Long-Sleeved Pullover That Comes In So Many Colors Levaca Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $27 See On Amazon Singla recommends adding a few of these long tunic tops to your wardrobe in neutral solid colors like ivory and black. “They are loose, casual, and a great choice when you need a slightly longer tunic-style top,” she says. The rayon, polyester, and spandex fabric keeps you warm without being too heavy. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 45

33 This Underwear Set In A Soft Cotton Blend Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Yep, time to update your underwear drawer. “Lightweight jersey cotton with stretch, this is the perfect reason to make an upgrade to your undergarments,” says Singla. The cotton spandex fabric is the perfect mix of soft and stretchy, and the set of six includes both neutral and fun pattern styles. The bikini-style briefs offer moderate coverage. — Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 36

34 This V-Neck Sweater With A Lightweight Design Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon “This is one of my top five winter wardrobe must-have items and a piece I recommend to almost all my clients,” says Singla. “A thin V-neck sweater is a great lightweight and versatile piece to wear on its own or layered under a blazer or cozy cardigan for extra warmth.” — Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large — Available colors: 34