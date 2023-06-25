Stylists Say These Are The 40 Best Trendy Pieces You Can Get For Cheap On Amazon

You spotted a trend and fell in love. But at the end of an extensive search to acquire this trend, you discovered astronomical price tags. Don’t worry: You don’t have to admire the looks from afar; you only need to shop smart. And you know who knows how to do that? Personal stylists and fashion insiders, so I asked them for their favorite picks for keeping up with style on a thrift-store budget.

They say these are the 40 best trendy pieces you can get for cheap on Amazon.

1 This Soft & Cozy Oversize Hoodie EFAN Oversize Sweatshirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon According to Stacey Jones, personal stylist at In Style with Stacey, “An oversized hoodie works year-round with jeans, with leggings, with bike shorts.” She likes this oversize sweatshirt that’s stretchy and cushy because it comes in a ton of pretty bright shades and neutrals. Made of a rayon blend, it’s got big kangaroo pockets and a ribbed bottom hem for a fun and fashionable detail. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Necklace & Earring Set That Looks Like Diamonds Amazon Collection Halo Pendant Necklace and Studs Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Jones also loves this pendant necklace and studs set that looks like you splurged on diamonds but is completely affordable. “Cubic zirconia is now so good,” she says, “no one will know it isn't real.” The necklace is on an 18-inch cable chain and both the earrings and pendant are plated in sterling silver and rhodium. “These earrings are a great everyday accessory and the simple necklace is the perfect pendant for layering with other chains,” she adds. Available colors: 1

3 A Simple Woven Belt That Adds Polish Nike Stretch Woven Belt Amazon $0 See On Amazon “Everyone needs a woven belt,” says Jones. “You can cinch it anywhere so it's always the perfect fit.” This one from Nike fills that need beautifully with leather trim, a silver buckle, and lots of color choices ranging from solid basics to brights and neons. It has a touch of stretch and a subtle Nike “swoosh” on the metal rivet. “Classic and simple,” she says. “It adds polish to your outfits.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

4 This Cute Trucker Hat For A Casual Fashion Statement adidas Mesh Trucker Hat Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Baseball caps are currently a fashion statement when paired with a dress, leather jacket, or anything other than your gym shorts,” Jones says. This mesh trucker hat is right on point in three summery colors. The Adidas logo is embroidered on the front, there is just enough stretch for comfort, and the mesh back will help keep you cool. A snapback closure and pre-curved brim make it instantly ready to complement your next fit. “Cute and sporty,” adds Jones. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1

5 These Light & Neutral Wardrobe-Staple Tees Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Fresh neutral tees are always a good idea,” Jones tells Bustle. This tech stretch T-shirt two-pack is an affordable way to keep plenty of them on hand. There are 32 color options, the quick-dry fabric is easy to wear and wash, and the fit is roomy. Over 15,000 fans rated them a perfect five stars. “Layer with necklaces to dress it up in the summer and wear under a blazer when there's a chill,” she says. “These are soft and yet durable with a nice drape.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X - Small — 6X

6 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals In Cute Colors Dolce Vita Leanna Strappy Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your warm-weather wardrobe needs a footwear update, Jones suggests these cute, flat, colorful sandals. “Minimalist strappy sandals will always be in style,” she says. [And] this color lavender is having a moment.” So you can be on trend and own a classic you will wear for years, without spending too much money. Choose from a range of wardrobe-complementing neutrals or pastels. “Here's a well-known quality brand at an unbeatable value,” she adds. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6 — 10

7 This 3-Pack Of Statement Glasses That Add A Chic Touch AMOMOMA Retro Oversize Glasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon “When I think my outfit needs a stylish touch I reach for statement glasses,” says Jones. No statement glasses? Well, you need these retro oversize glasses STAT then. “I have several pairs of these from Amomoma and they're just so fun!” Choose a color. Choose a magnification. And get the style with ease. “Don't need readers but love the look? Get them in 00 strength!” she suggests. Available colors: 10

8 A Chic — & Affordable — Pair Of Wide Linen Trousers Hooever Wide Trousers Amazon $31 See On Amazon When the weather warms up and you are looking for an outfit that’s cool and versatile enough to take you from the beach to dinner, this pair of wide trousers, rendered in a linen-like blend, will be your go-to choice. “Love a good linen pant,” says, fashion, design, and aesthetics expert Chantelle Malarkey. “A closet staple every year!” With a wide leg, button closure, and elastic back, these are comfortable as well as dressy or casual, depending on what you pair them with. Regardless of how you style them, they’ll impart a breezy elegance to your look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Matching Pants & Shorts Set That’s Easy & Adorable AUTOMET 2-Piece Tank and Pocket Shorts Amazon $39 See On Amazon For an outfit that couldn’t be easier to pull together, Malarkey recommends a two-piece set like this tank and pocket shorts set. “They are everyone's go-to outfits right now,” she says. “Easy to throw on and style! It's the perfect add-on to your summer wardrobe.” It’s comfortable, too. An elastic waist and lightweight, 100% cotton fabric ensures easy-breezy wearing wherever your adventures take you. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 The Summer Dress You Will Live In ANRABESS Asymmetric Maxi Amazon $43 See On Amazon Malarkey also loves this asymmetric maxi dress with tiered panels and spaghetti strap sleeves. “An easy breezy summer dress,” she says. “This one is great for so many summer event occasions.” Wear it alone, layer it over a tee, or add a cardigan. The flowy fit is comfortable and pretty. And there are lots of colors — and patterns — to choose from. It’s simple but with enough subtle detail to pack a style punch. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Must-Have Essential Dress With Vintage Vibes PRETTYGARDEN Puffy Sleeve Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon This puffy sleeve dress is another great warm-weather option. With a smocked elastic bodice and long tiered skirt it looks dressed up yet wears like loungewear. Wear the shoulders up or pull them off your shoulders for a peasant dress look — and show off your jewelry while you’re at it. Malarkey calls it a “summer essential for events and BBQs.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Breezy 2-Piece Loungewear Set For Casual Cool Meenew 2 Piece Loungewear Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If your wardrobe is lacking stylish (and easy) warm-weather ensembles, this two-piece loungewear set will fix that fast. “[It] is the perfect outfit to lounge in from home to running errands,” says Liz Wendler, style coach at Liz Wendler Styling. “It's so versatile and can be worn with sandals, sneakers, or wedges for a night-out look. Have fun with color or keep it monochromatic and neutral. The 3/4 length sleeves are the best so that you don't have to roll it up.” In a cute but comfortably oversize fit, this set is made from a linen and cotton blend that’s breezy and wearable. It comes in a massive array of many lovely colors to suit your mood of the day. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X - Large

13 This Perfect Straw Purse That’s Having A Moment Roizsx Woven Straw Purse Amazon $24 See On Amazon “This trendy purse is the perfect addition to update your summer outfit,” says Wendler. With a handle and a cross-body strap this straw purse is versatile, has a natural beach-bag vibe, and comes in seven styles and colors. “This can be worn as a crossbody during the day or as a tote for a night out on the town or a summer event. It will instantly elevate a summer outfit, keeping you in style as a trendsetter. Favorite features are that the shoulder strap is removable, it has a drawstring closure to keep your items secure, and it fits your large phone!” Available colors: 6

14 A Pair Of Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Are So Chic The Fresh Square Cat-Eye Hybrid Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon “Oversized square lenses are in this season,” Wendler tells Bustle. She likes this pair of square cat-eye sunglasses because of the cute on-trend look, the many color options, and the incredible price tag. Nearly 7,000 people are also devotees and gave these pretties five stars. “These are the perfect pair to add to your sunnies collection,” she says. “Inspired by Jackie O these frames are such a show stopper and will instantly elevate any outfit.” Available colors: 25

Available lens colors: 6

15 These Slip-On Flats That Are Comfy & Versatile Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a subtle elegance to pair with everything from shorts to skirts, this flat, banded sandal is an option Wendler likes. They’re easy to slip on and go, and complement everything from flowy maxi skirts to linen pants and denim cutoffs. “These classic style sandals are a great designer [alternative] and classic across any summer outfit,” she says. “[They] will instantly elevate your summer wardrobe and keep you looking on-trend. Pair them with shorts, a linen lounge set, dresses, and jeans.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (including wide sizes)

16 These Elegant Waterdrop Earrings That Are So Affordable MUYAN Waterdrop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you aim for high style on a bargain-hunting budget, fashion and event stylist Angela Baltimore has some tips. Start with this pair of chunky, minimal, waterdrop earrings. More fun — and more striking — than dainty pieces, she says, “They add a statement on their own and complement most outfits.” Designers may tempt you to spend your whole paycheck on this as similar-looking options can ring in at over $1,000. Baltimore says there is no need for that, though, since this is an “affordable great [option] to achieve the trend.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 1

17 This Shiny Bag For Wearing The Metallic Trend Naimo Dazzling Clutch with Chain Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Metallic has been trending for a bit now and for good reason,” says Baltimore. “We’ve seen everything from metallic dresses to denim but I love a good metallic bag.” This metallic clutch with a chain is a great example. Small enough to wear like bling but big enough to hold your phone and some essentials, it is flashy and practical. If you aren’t ready to go all-in on metallic pants, it’s a great way to play with the trend while staying true to yourself, she tells Bustle. “A metallic bag can also be dressed up or down for a casual day with jeans or an evening out,” she adds. “The best part is metallic bag acts as a neutral, so it allows for an easy go-to option when completing your look.” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 1

18 A Corset Top That’s Cute & Easy To Wear Modegal Strapless Corset Top Amazon $34 See On Amazon Corset tops are also trending, says Baltimore. “I love this trend because it’s so versatile,” she adds. “It gives more interest than a basic cami or bodysuit and is available in so many fabric choices from leather to chiffon.” This corset top with a zip back, boning, and a stylish ruched front is a great example. It comes in tons of colors from neutrals to neons — though any choice makes a bold fashion statement. “I also love that you can wear it alone, underneath your favorite blazer, or over top of a T-shirt or button-down,” Baltimore adds. “The styling options are endless.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 00 — 20

19 A High-Waisted Denim Skirt That’s Trending Yet Timeless ELSTAROA High Waisted Button Up Denim Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon “We all know all things denim has been trending hard,” says Baltimore. “Out of all the styles, I think the maxi skirt is one of my favorites.” This high-waisted, button-up denim skirt, for example, is a great piece. It’s casual and comfortable and you can add a sultry edge by unbuttoning a button or two. Pair it with a crop top or a baggy tee for a smart silhouette. “It invokes a bit of nostalgia remembering the days of your youth, but the chic and edgy updates give it a modern feel that’s just so now,” she adds. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 These Stylish, Futuristic Sunglasses VANLINKER Inflated Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Statement sunnies have been trending,” says Baltimore. She likes these unique, inflated sunglasses as a way to play with this style. Lightweight but sturdy, they provide UV400 protection and come in bright colors to instantly dial up any look. “A futuristic sunnie is the ultimate statement and adds the right amount of interest and juxtaposition to a simple outfit,” she says. “It’s also a nice departure from the usual styles we see.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 1

21 These Chunky & Elegant Hoop Earrings Wonlte Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon “Chunky hoop earrings are in!” according to Christen Johnson, the founder of SCB Luxury Styling. “These classic gold hoops are perfect for finishing off your outfit for any occasion.” They are lightweight and made from hypoallergenic gold-plated stainless steel so they promise not to corrode, tarnish, or irritate your skin. Coming in at just over 10 bucks, they are elegant while remaining ultra affordable. Available styles: 13

22 A Stylish Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants FUNYYZO Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $40 See On Amazon “These wide-leg trousers are a versatile wardrobe staple,” says Johnson. “Pair them with a blouse for work or a tee shirt for a casual lunch.” There are lots of colors and patterns so you can have a closet full of them and create a different look by choosing neutrals, brights, or wide stripes. Made with a touch of spandex for a bit of flexibility, they’re as ideal for the office as they are for vacation. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small Short — X-Large Long

23 This Fun & Stylish Handbag That Goes With Every Outfit The Drop Addison Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon “This neutral handbag is the perfect size for everything you need,” says Johnson of this croissant-like bag from The Drop. “The unique design adds just the right touch to all your looks.” A smooth and silky lining is gentle on your gear. The flat bottom is easy to set down. And the ruched, faux-leather handle slides over one arm for easy toting. A wardrobe staple, it comes in loads of colors to blend in or stand out. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: One

24 A Ribbed Bodycon Dress That’s So Easy To Wear Rooscier Ribbed Bodycon Midi Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Ribbed dresses are so comfy and easy to slip on and off,” Johnson tells Bustle. This bodycon midi is a great example. The elbow-length sleeves add an elegant touch and the below-knee length makes the dress super versatile. “They're perfect for wearing with a variety of shoes like sandals and sneakers for spring/summer or boots for fall/winter,” she says. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 The Blazer You Can Wear Year-Round MakeMeChic Lapel Blazer Amazon $35 See On Amazon “You can never go wrong with a blazer,” according to Johnson. “This wardrobe staple is great for both work and the weekend.” This lightweight lapel blazer is ideal for warm weather or as a layer in any season. The cut is fitted when buttoned and works well left open. The lapel collar and double-breasted style give this a fashion-forward pop. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

26 The Dressy Mule With A Flip-Flop Style & Slick Heel Coutgo Square Toe Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you love your flip-flops but need to dress for an event that’s not casual enough for beachwear, these square-toe mules are the perfect option. “These comfy sandals are an elevated version of a flip-flop,” says Johnson. “Pair them with dresses, skirts, shorts, or jeans.” That razor heel is a modern take on the pump and the 2.25-inch height is all-day comfortable. Their simple slide-on style is endlessly versatile and the nonslip sole helps ensure you’ll feel stable on your feet. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 This Pair Of Essential Black Jeans Lee Relaxed Fit Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon “You can never go wrong with a pair of black jeans,” says Johnson. Especially if they are just roomy enough to be comfortable, as in these relaxed fit jeans from Lee. Made mostly of cotton with polyester for durability and a touch of spandex for stretch, they’re versatile classics built to last. “They're perfect for wearing all year around,” Johnson adds. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 4 — 20

28 These Straw Belts For An Instant Punch Of Style Quplet Woven Straw Elastic Belts (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon “I love straw belts in the summer,” says Sharon Warten, fashion stylist at Wishi. This affordable three-pack of straw elastic belts in three colors and patterns — with a stylish square buckle — is a great way to add the look to your summer wardrobe. The stretchiness of elastic gives these a comfy fit while delivering casual elegance. “Adding different textures to your look ups the overall outfit,” she says, and as a bonus, it also adds definition. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Medium — Large

29 An Elegant Hat For Style & Sun Protection The Drop Maldives Sun Hat Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the sun is out, a hat is necessary. And if you are wearing a sun hat, why not own it and make it an integral part of your look? “A hat is perfect for protecting your skin,” says Warten. “But this one will add elegance to your outfit.” The 3.5-inch brim is manageable — it won’t blow away or get in your way — but offers plenty of protection. The lightweight straw is cool and comfortable. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

30 This Pair Of Chic & Affordable Oversize Sunglasses Amazon Essentials Oversize Sunglasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon Warten is also a fan of shades as a quick style upgrade. She tells Bustle, “Sunglasses add a coolness to any outfit!” She’s a fan of this pair of oversize sunglasses with a slightly squared lens. Stylish, cute protection from the sun — what’s not to love about that? These come in two match-everything colors — tortoiseshell and black. Available colors: 2

31 These Slides That Are Comfy Like Flip-Flops The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon For many people, summer means living in flip-flops. But you can do better without losing the ease or casual comfort. “Step up your outfit by switching from cheap flip-flops to a great slide,” suggests Warten. “They are actually more comfortable and are a timeless addition to your summer wardrobe.” With so many colors to choose from — including clear, some slick metallics, and an on-trend lavender raffia — this is a fun and easy summer update. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13

32 A Unique Bamboo Handbag That’s Striking Yet Functional Miuco Bamboo Handbag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Warten also likes this unique bamboo handbag. It gives your outfit a gorgeous tropical vibe while carrying your essentials. The handle is big enough to slip over your arm and it has an airy but structured shape that makes it easy to find items inside. Available colors: 2

33 A Pair Of Cute Flat Sandals In Go-Everywhere Neutrals The Drop Ida Bow Flat Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon This flat sandal with a slightly puffy bow is another Warten suggestion and a warm-weather shoe option that’s as comfortable and easy to don as flip-flops. The knot gives it a fashion-forward elegance while the cushioned, flat leather sole is comfortable to walk in and offers your feet a soft landing. The four neutral colors are super wearable. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

34 A Strappy Wedge That’s So Sophisticated The Drop Women's Sophia Wedge Amazon $50 See On Amazon When you want to dress to impress step into this elegant wedge sandal Warten recommends. It’s easy to wear. Easy to fling off. And the 3-inch heel will make you taller, which can be a fun a power move. The skinny straps show off a pedicure and the wedge heel offers stability. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

35 This Summer-Ready Bag With A Chain The Drop Koko Chain Strap Flap Bag Amazon $50 See On Amazon Warten is also a fan of this flap bag for accessorizing a warm-weather look. The raffia-like pattern and chain shoulder strap turn a practical item into a bit of bling that’s just big enough to carry your phone, glasses, lipstick, and some essentials. It also comes in quilted faux leather ideal for year-round use. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1

36 A More Sustainable Slip Dress That’s Simple & Pretty Amazon Aware Recycled Polyester Satin Midi Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re ready to try a new brand — and one that’s affordable, taking care with the footprint it leaves on the planet, and available at the closest internet connection — Laurel Kinney, personal stylist at Laurel Kinney, tells Bustle, “Amazon Aware's brand kind of reminds me of H&M with slightly trendy basics.” She likes this satin midi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps and a side slit. Made of recycled materials, it’s also carbon neutral so you can feel as good about buying it as you do wearing it. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 7X

37 This Short-Sleeve Tee That’s Called “Perfect” Amazon Aware Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon The aforementioned slip dress is perfect for layering over Amazon Aware’s perfect short-sleeve T-shirt, advises Kinney. This soft cotton and modal tee stretches to fit beautifully and comes in pretty pastels, neutrals, and a few bright or rich colors. Pick one that contrasts with the dress or that complements and you have an affordable wardrobe update that’s also climate-friendlier. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small — 7X

38 These Comfy Fleece Shorts For Casual Days Amazon Aware One-Sided Fleece Short Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I might need these slouchy cool sweat shorts in every color,” says Kinney of these one-sided fleece shorts also from Amazon Aware. Made from a comfortable Tencel and Lyocell blend, these cushy shorts are a great warm-weather alternative to leggings or joggers and come in terrific colors, from basic black to lavender. The drawstring waist ensures a perfect fit and the just-above-the-knee hem makes them breezy without showing too much skin. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 7X

39 This Edgy Mock-Neck Tee Made Of Organic Cotton Fair Indigo Mock Neck T-Shirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon “Fair Indigo is another brand with cute basics,” says Kinney. “I like this edgier mock neck tee.” Made from Pima cotton with a bit of stretch, the short mock-neck and shrunken short sleeves give it an elevated style. The color options are rich and muted. A hint of spandex gives it some comfy give while holding its shape. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large