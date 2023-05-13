When it comes to finding chic clothing that follows the latest trends, you can’t beat shopping on Amazon — especially because those fashionable pieces can be so affordable. So, I decided to chat with a ton of professional stylists and find out all of their go-to pieces on Amazon.

These budget-friendly clothes are stylist-approved, with some even buying these tops, dresses, bottoms, and accessories for themselves and clients. You can trust that they’re not only going to be chic — but they’ll also look so good on.

1 A Square Neckline Workout Set That’s Made From Trendy Ribbed Fabric QINSEN Ribbed Workout Outfit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Stylist, author, and TV correspondent Lilliana Vazquez not only recommends this workout set, but she even says, “I’ve purchased this workout set in several colors!” It’s made of a luxurious rib-knit fabric that feels a bit more modern than your usual gym or lounge set but also gives you plenty of stretch. To make it feel even more elevated, this soft set has a high-waisted fit and a square neckline with optional padding. When it comes to styling, Vazquez says, “it looks super chic with gold hoops and sandals post work-out class.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — Large

2 These Strappy Heels That Can Transition From Day To Night The Drop Avery Square Toe High Heeled Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Grace Thomas, a Portland-based stylist and founder of Built Gracefully, suggests these high heels that come with a unique square-toe design that is so cute and so comfy. This ‘90s-inspired detail is paired with a matching squared-off heel that’s thinner than a block heel but still gives you much-needed stability. Of course, it’s all topped off with a faux-leather finish and dainty straps. “With the slim two straps, these heels are dressy enough for nighttime, but can easily be worn with a casual day-time look,” Thomas says. “I've loved using these to styling monochromatic outfits for clients, because of the amazing range of colors available.” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 These Durable, Minimalist Sandals That You’re Going To See Everywhere Havaianas Slim Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon “I love the slim [...] sandal as it pairs so well with dresses, shorts and swimwear,” Thomas says. “So versatile, you've likely spotted this brand on some of your favorite Instagram influencers and celebs alike.” The trendy straps and cushioned rubber soles on these minimalist flip-flops are durable enough to wear in the water, and they’re completely reef-safe for ocean fun. These thin-strap sandals are also super easy to clean off if you find yourself reaching them for them every day — and you definitely will. Available colors: 88

Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 A Double-Lined Bodysuit With 23,000 5-Star Reviews ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Melony Huber, buyer and co-founder of ethical lifestyle collection La Peony, recommends grabbing all of the “bodysuits that fit like a glove,” and this high-neck ReoRia bodysuit is such a chic option. This stretchy bodysuit has a classic snap closure, which makes it ridiculously comfortable. Meanwhile, the double-lined top looks like a seamless and super expensive layering piece — but it’s so cheap. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Tank Top Bodysuit With A Structured Square Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If a ‘90s-inspired square-neck moment is more your vibe, Huber recommends this tank top bodysuit. The wide straps make it easy to style, and it has a low back that looks so cute. The stretchy and breathable nylon fabric is also finished off with stitching details to add plenty of structure to the square neckline. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Flowy Tank With A Chic & Minimalist Neckline THANTH Sleeveless Halter Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Huber also suggests grabbing some tank tops because she says they’re “the perfect summer basics that everyone needs to have as a staple in their wardrobe.” So, reach for this tank top because it has a halter top that makes it look chicer than other options in your closet. It has minimalist straps on top that feel just as dainty (and cooling) as your classic spaghetti strap tanks — if not more so. Plus, this stretchy cotton tank has a slightly flowy hemline, so you can style it a bunch of different ways. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 A Seamless Ribbed Racerback Tank Top Pack That’s So Stretchy ODODOS Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Huber also suggests adding some rib-knit tanks into your collection, and she loves this breathable tank top pack with adorable scoop necklines and a cropped fit that you’re seeing everywhere. They’re fitted and supportive enough to style with everything, while the soft fabric and strappy racerback cut are comfy enough to feel like you’re wearing loungewear. Available colors: 63

Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

8 This Elevated Matching Set With A Flowy Feel ROYLAMP Two Piece Outfit Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Two piece matching sets create the perfect summer outfit that is not only eye catching but easy to wear,” Huber says, and this two-piece set is definitely easy to wear with its flowy fabric that feels so fun and beachy. It comes with a boxy tank that’s perfectly cropped to balance out the wide-leg pants. It’s dressy enough for weddings and other special events but breezy enough to dress down with sandals for brunch or other casual hangouts. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Stretchy Bodycon Dress With Adorable Ruched Details Wenrine Sleeveless Ribbed Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Bodycon dresses are great because they can be styled up or down and can be worn for many occasions! This is also the perfect look for a long summer day as it can transition into the evening,” Huber explains. This dress is such an easy-to-wear option with its soft and stretchy rib-knit fabric. To add a ton of style, this tank top dress has playful ruching on the sides to give it a more elevated fit and some added texture to catch your eye. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Sporty Midi Dress With Contrasting Trim & A Cute Cutout Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This midi dress has contrasting white trim for that sporty look. It also a versatile midi hemline with a sleek slit in the rib-knit fabric to add a touch of allure and drama. This high-neck tank dress also has an adorable cutout, so it almost looks like a matching two-piece set while still having the ease of a dress. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Comfy Tank With Hidden Sports Bra Support GYM PEOPLE Sports Bra Support Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon “Sports bras are so great to buy on Amazon, you can really find any style you envision and color,” says Andréa Bernholtz, a conscious lifestyle and sustainable fashion expert and founder of Swiminista. If a longline fit is your go-to sports bra style, she suggests grabbing this tank bra that’s super easy to style “as a tank and layer it, or just by itself.” The longer tank top style hides a classic sports bra fit and removable padding underneath, so you still get all of the support. It also has a simple V-neckline that really sells the tank top look. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 A Gold Initial Necklace That “Adds A Touch Of Elegance To Any Outfit” PAVOI Initial Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bernholtz also says, “a delicate chain and gold-plated initial pendant add a touch of elegance to any outfit,” and this budget-friendly option is perfect. It has 14-karat gold plating, so you can layer it every day without worrying about the trendy initial design getting all tarnished or grimy. This hypoallergenic design also comes with a delicate chain to add that sweet vibe to your outfit. Available styles: 78

13 A Textured Yellow Gold-Plated Cuff With A Sweet Initial Detail MEVECCO Gold Initial Nail Cuff Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon If bracelets are your go-to accessory, Bernholtz recommends this budget-friendly Mevecco bracelet that still gives you that precious, customizable initial detail. It’s easy to put on with the cuff style, and this 18-karat yellow gold-plated bracelet has a twisted texture to add to how expensive it looks. Available styles: 26

14 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweetheart Top With A Romantic Cut Floerns Off The Shoulder Belted Peplum Blouse Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon Bernholtz also loves shopping for off-shoulder tops like this playful peplum shirt. “The off-shoulder design is perfect for showing off your shoulders and collarbone, and it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion,” she explains. Not only does this piece give you that off-the-shoulder moment, but it also has a little sweetheart neckline detail to add to just how chic it looks. The puff sleeves also have elastic on top for a draped look that still feels secure. Plus, this tie-waist top also has a bunch of romantic volume with the flowy hem. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

15 This 3-Pack Of Versatile Lounge Pants That You Can Totally Dress Up Real Essentials Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Drawstring (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t let this pack of adorable lounge pants fool you. Bernholtz says, “these say ‘lounge’ but can actually be worn out with cute tee, or even used for beach days.” It’s all about the flowy wide-leg fit that can easily pass as chic trousers depending on your styling. To make these elastic-waist pants even more versatile, this pack gives you color options for different outfits. Of course, they have some spandex and a drawstring if you are planning to lounge in them. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X

16 This Wide V-Neck Pullover With Bell Sleeves That Look So Expensive The Drop Mia Bell Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bernhold also says to grab a V-neck pullover like this super soft sweater. “The V-neckline is perfect for layering over a basic tee or even a cute floral dress, or wearing on its own,” she says. This particular sweater has an extra-wide V-neck that looks elevated when layering but also won’t fall off of your shoulders every few seconds. It’s also finished off with some adorable ribbed details on the neckline and wrist cuffs and slouchy bell sleeves to make it feel cute and cozy. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

17 These Chunky, Shatterproof Sunglasses With 16,000 5-Star Reviews BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon “These tortoise rectangular sunglasses are so sophisticated and timeless. They are simple and elegant, yet they make a statement,” says New York City-based personal stylist Rachel Varney. Not only are they sophisticated, but each pair has UV protection, and these chunky, trendy glasses even come with glare protection. These glasses are also shatterproof to make them an easy go-to, since you won’t have to worry about tossing them in your bag. Available styles: 33

18 A Rib-Knit Scoop Neck Tank That’s Great For Layering Artfish Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon You might want to grab a few of these rib-knit tanks because Varney says, “they are perfect for layering or even to throw on with your favorite pair of jeans.” They have a classic cami-style fit with a scoop neckline that also feels updated with the slightly cropped cut. But don’t worry, it isn’t too short, which makes this piece super versatile. This fitted tank is also lightweight enough to reach for no matter what you’re wearing or layering with that day. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

19 This Cotton Blend Tube Top With A Trendy Asymmetrical Cutout Lauweion Asymmetrical Slit Hem Tube Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Varney also loves this tube top that flows into the coolest Y2K asymmetrical hemline. Even with the unique hemline and the adorable cutout on the side, this cotton-blend tank is surprisingly easy to style with its classic rib-knit fabric and stretchy fit. “This top is simple, yet trendy and chic for a night out this summer,” she says. “Pair it with jeans and some strappy heels for an effortless night time look.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

20 A Pack Of Chunky Earrings With Easy-To-Style Size Options If You Gold Hoop Earrings Set (36 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nina Vargas, a celebrity business strategist, stylist, and creator, has the best advice for your earring collection. “Always buy cute gold hoops on Amazon, a pack with all sizes (just in case),” she says. “Hoops can really dress anything up, even some leggings and tee kind of day but want to feel cute, add hoops and slick your hair into a pony, they’re an easy accessory to add that will really upgrade any vibe! These are amazing, they will last and you have so much variety!” Not only does this massive 36-pack give you a ton of sizes from casual to glam, but it also comes with a bunch of textures, sparkly accents, and faux-pearl details for every kind of occasion. All of the options are super luxe-looking, and they have a hypoallergenic finish and a lightweight design, so you won’t even mind wearing the extra-chunky styles. Available colors: 2

21 An Easy-To-Style Drop Shoulder Tee That Comes In Nearly 50 Colors Tankaneo Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Once you find that one perfect tee, it’s hard to wear anything else — so you buy an extra black and every other color,” Vargas says. She suggests that this cropped tee, because it’s easier to style than classic T-shirts because it has a cropped length and drapey dropped sleeves that give it an effortless, boxy fit. This machine-washable top is also topped off with a crew neck to still give you that classic T-shirt vibe. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Pack Of Resin & Rattan Earrings With Hippie Chic Vibes FIFATA Statement Earrings (20 Pairs) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Vargas suggests grabbing “great accessories for an impromptu brunch date, night out, or just to have on hand and Amazon always has such amazing, super affordable collections!” This budget-friendly pack of earrings comes with 20 different styles that are made out of different festival season-ready materials. (I’m looking at you, rattan and resin.) There are even a few metallic accents, glittery details, and fun shapes thrown in, and they’re all super lightweight. Available styles: 2

23 These ‘90s-Inspired Chokers With An Adjustable Fit Shynek Black Choker Necklace Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon “‘90s chokers, because why not,” says Vargas. “These come in different style and are so cute to add an extra something to any outfit!” This pack filled with a ton of those ‘90s-style chokers for a cute gothic vibe. Beyond looking super cool, they’re also all adjustable for the comfiest fit. They’re all mostly black with gold accents or simple flower patterns, so they’re surprisingly easy to style. This pack also comes with a trendy tie-up necklace and plenty of adorable charms.

24 A Dainty Floral Dress To Pair With Combat Boots Verdusa Floral Puff Sleeve Ruched A-Line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something to wear with those ‘90s-style accessories, Vargas says, “Amazon has some great flow dresses that are great to pair with a jean jacket and some Dr. Martens.” She loves this adorable mini dress with a precious, subtle floral pattern that really amps up that riot grrrl vibe. It also feels super updated with the puffy sleeves, sweetheart neckline, square back, and the ruched tie-up detail on top. Plus, the voluminous sleeves have a stretchy hem to keep them comfy. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 This Floral Midi Dress With Subtle Puffy Sleeves Floerns Floral V-Neck Button Front A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This short sleeve dress will be is another go-to for a ‘90s moment with a midi dress length and autumnal colorways. The button details on the front create a breezy little slit at the hemline, and the bottom is delightfully flowy and breezy. Plus, this V-neck dress has ruching on the sleeves for a subtle puffy sleeve look. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 An Overalls Dress That’s Made From Cozy Corduroy Floerns Overall Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This minimalist overalls dress is also one of Vargas’s top picks for a chic ‘90s look. It’s so easy to layer over pieces to amp up the aesthetic and will look especially cute with paired with tights and combat boots. This machine-washable mini dress is made of a structured corduroy fabric and has a V-neckline, so it will keep the overalls shape. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 An Versatile Belt With A Chic Gold Buckle MoYoTo Thin Leather Belt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tracy Cheng, a personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, recommends this chic belt. “The slim design of this belt makes it a great option for pairing with jeans, pants, or dresses,” she explains. “The gold buckle adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, giving any outfit an instant upgrade.” The versatile slim design is paired with a classic faux-leather fabric, so it’s even easier to style. It also comes with two belt loops, so you can adjust it as much as you want without the end of this sleek belt flopping around. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 26-28 inches — 31-34 inches

28 These Structured Cargo Pants With Comfy Drawstring Cuffs LOLOCCI Cargo Pants Amazon $41 See On Amazon “Cargo pants are so trending now, and these pants are an excellent option,” Cheng notes. These en vogue bottoms come with the most adorable oversized button details on the waistband and those classic cargo-style pockets. They’re made of a structured cotton fabric, so the pockets will keep their shape. At the same time, they have adjustable drawstring cuffs and a hidden elastic waistband at the back for some secret comfiness. To style them, Cheng says, “With drawstring ankle cuffs, these pants are versatile enough to be worn with sneakers, boots, or high heels, making them perfect to be worn casually or dressed up for a night out.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 A Functional Oversized Blazer That Can Be Dressed Up & Down ARTFREE Casual Blazer Amazon $48 See On Amazon Cheng also picked out this blazer because she says it “can be worn in the office as part of your professional attire or dressed down for casual outings.” She also loves the large range of colors, from classic black to hot pink. It comes with shoulder padding to amp up how structured this oversized blazer is. It also has real pockets on the front to make this a surprisingly functional go-to jacket. Of course, this lightweight blazer is also finished off with adorable buttons on the front to style it. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 This Twist-Front Satin Dress That You Can Throw In The Wash PRETTYGARDEN Satin Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This dress is a must for special occasions. “Its satin fabric gives it a luxurious feel. With its twisted front V-neck and sleeveless design, it exudes a classy yet sultry vibe. The split design adds an extra element of sexiness while allowing for ease of movement, making it suitable for dancing or any outdoor formal events during warmer weather,” Cheng explains. That elegant twisted detail is paired with a front slit and a glossy, soft satin fabric to make it look and feel seriously expensive. The silky fabric might feel dressy and delicate, but you can actually throw it in the wash after an event. Plus, there’s a comfy elastic waistband on the back for structure and a bit of comfiness. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Tie-Up Halter Top Thats Made From A Soft Knit Fabric SweatyRocks Striped Tie Backless Halter Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon When it comes to trendy tops, Cheng suggests this cropped halter top that’s made from a soft knit fabric to make it look and feel a bit beachy. “The striped pattern adds a fun pop of color to your summer outfit,” she explains. “The cropped length pairs perfectly with high-waisted shorts, skirts, or jeans making it versatile enough to wear from day to night.” The halter top fit has a sweetheart neckline and two-toned tie-up straps, which adds a fun little detail. This striped tank also has some adorable ruching on the front. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — Large

32 A Ruched Mini Dress That Is Secretly *So* Stretchy LYANER One Shoulder Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon “The ruched detailing on this mini dress adds dimension and texture to the overall look,” Cheng says. This adorable ruching goes all the way up both sides, and it’s even on the chic one-shoulder strap — which really makes this look pop. Under all of that ruching, this pull on dress is made of a super stretchy fabric, so you’ll always be comfy, whether you’re wearing this with platform heels to the club or with sandals to a beachside dinner. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 This Keyhole Back Blouse With Flowy Pleats In The Front Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Personal stylist and fashion blogger Jackie Condura says, “having a good blouse in your wardrobe is essential.” And she loves this keyhole back blouse because it’s “great for taking you from work to weekend.” It’s all thanks to the flowy fabric that’s super versatile, but the pleated little cap sleeves make it feel way more elevated than the T-shirts in your closet. You also get adorable matching pleats on the front that add a bunch of movement and a keyhole back that makes putting this top on easier than other blouses. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

34 A One-Shoulder Maxi Dress With The Comfiest Smocked Top BTFBM Smocked High Waist Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Fashion consultant, designer, and creative director at Yoper Emily Konatella says this maxi dress is a “must-have,” and it’s pretty obvious why with that adorable one-shoulder moment. Below the showy strap, this fun patterned dress has a bunch of stretchy ruching all over the top and one big ruffle at the bottom, which gives plenty of movement. “It combines style, comfort, and versatility in a way that is perfect for any occasion,” Konatella remarks. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 These Y2K Mirrored Sunglasses With A Super Comfy Fit VANLINKER Wrap Around Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Celebrity wardrobe stylist Pilar Scratch suggests these seriously sleek sunglasses. “I completely upgraded my accessory collection with these trendy shades,” she raves. That unique wrap-around design also has a mirrored finish to give them that Y2K look that’s everywhere right now. They’re also made of flexible material without an annoying metal frame to make them comfy. Plus, they come with a microfiber pouch and a little cloth to take care of the trendy mirrored material. Available styles: 7

36 A Tiered Denim Midi Skirt That’s Still Soft & Lightweight Tronjori A-Line Long Midi Denim Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon “If you’re looking to get into the denim trend and want to add a little twist along the way then I recommend the Tronjori denim skirt,” says certified wardrobe stylist Breyana Wright. “I’m always a fan of unique and unorthodox pieces so I really appreciate how it combines the infamous tiered skirt with the denim look and feel that we all love.” This skirt has a tiered design, just like one of your favorite flowy sundresses, which gives it a cottagecore vibe. So, it will have more movement and feel way more lightweight than the stiff denim skirts you remember from childhood. It also has a stretchy, adjustable ruched waistband with a matching drawstring and adorable denim ruffles on top. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This Lacy Romper With Expensive-Looking Embroidered Details PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Shorts Romper Amazon $37 See On Amazon “This jumpsuit from PRETTYGARDEN can be worn for various occasions and is sure to be your go-to piece for the spring and summer seasons,” Wright says. “Heels, sandals, and wedges are my top recommendations when styling this piece, but don’t be afraid to branch out and try other styles of shoes as well.” This pretty pieces emphasizes just how dressy and chic a little romper can be because it’s made of adorable eyelet fabric. This delicate-looking yet sturdy fabric is paired with an off-the-shoulder ruffle top that drapes in such a stunning way. This lined cotton romper also has plenty of elastic to keep the scalloped-trimmed top in place. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Go-To Cotton Blouse With Soft & Flowy Details Davenil Button Down Cotton Linen Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wright recommends this 100% cotton blouse to her clients all the time. “Something that sealed the deal for me when I recommended it to them is that it’s a great foundation piece and that it can be styled in a lot of different ways (tied into a knot, styled into a half tuck, paired with jeans, paired with trousers, etc.),” she explains. It has a soft linen-like texture that feels classic when combined with the simple buttons on the front and a structured collar. This piece also has oversized sleeves and little flowy pleats on the back to give it a drapey fit and modern feel. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Breathable Jumpsuit With A Unique & Seriously Adorable Top Loveimgs Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon “If you’re looking for something cute and simple to add to your wardrobe, then I recommend adding this cute jumpsuit to your list,” Wright notes. “Plus, all of the color options are neutral so you won’t have any trouble styling it with the clothing you already own.” The cuteness of this jumpsuit is thanks to all of the unique details, like the slightly drapey sleeves, oversized tie-up detail on the front, and wide-leg design. All of these adorable details are paired with a super soft fabric that gives off breathable linen vibes. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large