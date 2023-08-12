Sure, Amazon is a great place to quickly scoop up home goods and everyday essentials, but it’s also an excellent resource for cute, inexpensive clothing. Even experts like fashion stylists and designers recommend pieces from the popular site.

Ahead, we rounded up inexpensive tops, bottoms, dresses, and more that are expert-approved. According to stylists, these cheap clothes on Amazon look so good on everyone, so you don’t have to worry about any second-guessing here. Hurry, these top picks are selling fast.

1 This Soft Blouse With A Draped Neckline Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hailey Rizzo, style expert and founder of Feeling Good as Hail, is a fan of this flowy blouse that can instantly elevate any outfit. “It has a versatile fit that can be dressed up or down whether you are headed to the office or going out for the night with friends,” she shares. It has a draped neckline, wide batwing sleeves, and a length that hits around the hip bones. “With its lightweight and breathable fabric, you’ll not only look chic, but you’ll feel comfortable as well,” she adds. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Pleated Palazzo Pants That Are So Stylish Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon A pair of wide-leg trousers deserves a place in every wardrobe. Rizzo approves of these highly-rated palazzo-style ones with a high-waisted fit, front pleats, and side slant pockets. “The elastic waistband allows for lots of movement, which makes it feel like you’re wearing nothing at all — in the best way possible!” she says. If you want these in more vibrant colors, you’ll be happy to learn these also come in fiery red and blue. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (short and regular length)

3 This Silky Top That Looks As Luxurious As It Feels Ekouaer Silk Satin Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Rizzo mentions you can easily step up your wardrobe game by adding this silky tank top to your cart. “This is an affordable find for any wardrobe as you can wear it year-round with layers,” she shares. Available in shades like champagne, pastel pink, and navy blue, this eye-catching top has a double-layered chest area and a slightly textured feel. “The V-neck design adds a touch of elegance, and the thicker straps are perfect for hiding bra straps,” she adds. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 An Elegant Top With Three-Quarter Sleeves Flowyair Chiffon Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon “If you’re looking for the perfect combination of style and quality, this blouse is a must,” points out Rizzo. “Dress it up or down for a timeless and chic look that can be worn with anything from jeans to a matching silk skirt." Made from breathable polyester, this head-turning top features three-quarter sleeves, a V-neckline, and functional front buttons. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Trendy Purse With So Many Interior Compartments CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Smaller shoulder bags are all the rage right now. "Don’t be fooled by the size of this bag! It’s actually quite spacious for daily use, perfect for fitting your phone, wallet, and any other small essentials,” says Rizzo. This purse is made from high-quality faux leather and has multiple pockets and gold-tone hardware. “If you’re looking for a versatile bag that you can bring to the grocery store or dinner, this is the perfect affordable option,” Rizzo adds. Available colors: 22

6 An Ankle-Length Maxi Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A simple yet chic maxi dress can bring so much to your wardrobe. Crafted from a stretchy rayon blend, this piece boasts comfy short sleeves and an ankle-grazing hem. “This is the type of easy dress you reach for when you're having one of those 'don’t know what to wear' moments,” Rizzo points out. Amazon Essentials has done it again. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Waterproof Crossbody Bag With Adjustable Straps ODODOS Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crossbody bags are so trendy right now, and it’s understandable why — they’re both convenient and oh-so-cute. This one, recommended by Rizzo, has an adjustable length, a lightweight feel, and secure zippered pockets. It’s also waterproof, so go ahead and bring this with you to the beach. “Fashion meets function with this mini crossbody bag,” Rizzo muses. “It’s [also] perfect for any outing — from running errands to hitting the gym." Available colors: 9

8 A Pair Of Sophisticated Wide-Leg Yoga Pants With Pockets Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon "One of my favorite finds are these wide-leg yoga pants made from incredibly soft fabric,” shares Rizzo. Designed with functional side pockets and a chic high-waisted fit, these pants get the job done and then some. These are also available in a range of shades, like light khaki and dark coffee, which is a nice detail. “They’re perfect for running errands or lounging around the house,” she adds. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large (with 3 inseam options)

9 This Eye-Catching Straw Handbag To Elevate Your Summer Outfits Frienda Straw Clutch & Shoulder Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon A handwoven straw handbag is just what your summer outfits are missing. If you don’t yet have one, consider adding this highly-rated one — which comes in various colors — to your cart. “The elegant design and lining make it both sturdy and stylish,” Rizzo explains. “Whether you wear it as a handbag or a crossbody, it's the perfect addition to any outfit, perfect for parties, beach days, and more.” Available colors: 8

10 A Linen Shorts Set That You Can Mix & Match Linsery 2-Piece Linen Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Melissa Rivers, host of Group Text Podcast and celebrity style and red carpet fashion expert, is a fan of this linen two-piece set that comes in green, black, and brown. "Every wardrobe should have a monochromatic matching set,” Rivers says. This one — which Rivers calls a “summer staple” — features a V-neck button-down blouse with a tie waist and a pair of high-waisted mini shorts. “I love this two-piece belted shorts outfit because it offers three versatile ways to wear it: as a chic suit, with the shorts paired with a cute top, or the jacket with pants. It gives that quiet luxury look." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 A Double-Lined Bodysuit You Can Layer Or Wear On Its Own ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Rivers also acknowledges the necessity of a bodysuit for every wardrobe. “It serves as a versatile option for layering under a jacket or can be stylishly worn on its own,” she says. “Its ability to compliment any outfit makes it a must-have!” This halter-neck bodysuit is made from a stretchy and soft polyester-spandex blend and is double-lined top half separates this pick from the rest. Shop this bodysuit in more than 20 colors. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Well-Made Leather Belt That Comes In Dozens Of Shades Timberland Women's Leather Belt for Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon "I know this is sort of simple, but everybody needs a great basic leather belt,” Rivers mentions. If you’re searching for a well-made one that will go with pretty much anything, check out this highly-rated one with tight stitching and a front crisscrossed design. “This Timberland leather belt is the perfect belt to wear with jeans. Pair it with a T-shirt or boyfriend button-down shirt,” Rivers adds. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small (28-32) — X-Large (35-39)

13 This Chic Swimsuit With Adjustable Straps & A Sheer Waist Area CUPSHE V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jamie Lewin, designer, stylist, and founder at Vettedmag.com, shares this swimsuit with adjustable straps and just the right amount of sheerness. It’s shown here in black but also comes in a range of colors, like dark blue, white, and a partially patterned green. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

14 An Inexpensive Pack Of Versatile Tank Tops That Are Oh-So-Soft Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Lewin loves these tank tops, which boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings, because they’re super soft, bra-friendly, and sport a longer length that can be tucked in or worn out. “Plus, it comes in a package of two for $14, and you can choose the color combos,” she adds. These work wonderfully worn with leggings, jeans, or shorts or layered under tops or sweaters once the cool weather sets in. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Swingy Dress With A Tiered Hem & Stretchy Bust KIRUNDO One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon “This dress is smocked at the top, which means it stretches and molds to your shape,” points out Lewin. “The rest of the dress is loose and flowy.” Crafted from a breathable viscose and polyester blend, this one-shoulder dress has a tiered ruffled hem, a stretchy top, and a flowy skirt with a swingy feel. Wear this with ballet flats and a clutch for a chic look, or pair it with strappy heels and a shawl for an eye-catching dinner date outfit. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This Tiered Maxi Dress With A Stretchy Bodice & Back Neck Tie Annebouti Swiss Dot Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lewin also recommends this breezy, tiered maxi dress for an easy summer outfit. Made from soft polyester, this dress has a Swiss dot design, a stretchy elastic waist, and an adjustable tie behind the neck. “It's one of those dresses that works for almost any occasion,” Lewin adds. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Pretty Pink High-Rise Shorts That Are So Cute Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $36 See On Amazon Kim Appelt, celebrity fashion stylist and author of Style for EveryBODY, is a fan of these eye-catching bottoms made by Levi’s. "Right on trend for the Barbie-themed summer, pink jean shorts add a pop of color to any casual look,” Appelt says. Made from 100% cotton and featuring a high-rise fit, Appelt shares that you can easily dress these up with sandals and a ruffled-sleeve top or a white tee and sneakers. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: 23 — 39

18 These Trendy Sunnies That Look Like Pricier Designer Versions mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Appelt recommends throwing on a pair of white rectangular sunnies for a “fresh summer feel.” These shades — priced under $20 — boast a durable plastic frame, reinforced metal hinges, and UV 400 protection lenses. “Pull your hair up into a high ponytail with a white or bright tank and a pair of jean shorts for an instant style moment,” Appelt adds. Available colors: 9

19 This Affordable Dress Perfect The Beach & Outdoor Dinners FRETRG Sleeveless Scoop Neck Sundress Amazon $14 See On Amazon "When the summer days are hot and humid, an easy throw-on lightweight, breathable cotton dress is essential,” points out Appelt. This one has pockets and a tiered hem and comes in shades like white, black, and navy blue. “Wear it as a cover-up on the beach or to a casual dinner,” Appelt says. The best part? This pretty pick is only $14. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

20 This Flouncy Tennis Skirt With Hidden Built-In Shorts & A Crossover Waistband TZLDN Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon "The Miu Miu tennis skirt trend is alive and well this summer,” Appelt mentions. If you want to try out this trend, but don’t feel like spending a ton of money on a tennis skirt, give this affordable version a whirl. It has a stretchy, lightweight feel, hidden built-in shorts with pockets, and an eye-catching V-shaped crossover waistline. “[It’s] a great summer piece for those creatures of casual comfort if you pair it with a tank and sandals and a crossbody bag,” adds Appelt. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 An Easy Breezy Linen Button-Up Blouse Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $28 See On Amazon Appelt also divulges that a classic linen button-up shirt, like this one, is a wardrobe must-have for the summer. This one features a tunic-style length, a simple turndown collar, and a lightweight feel that makes it so easy to tie up. “Wear it open as a cover-up with a bathing suit, over top of a tank and jean shorts as a casual preppy style duster or tucked into jeans to go out,” says Appelt. “It’s an easy piece to style in many ways!" Available colors: 38

Available sizes: One size

22 A Pair Of Jelly Sandals With Metal Rivet Details & A Flexible Sole TYFLOVE Rivet Studded Jelly Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon As for shoes, Appelt shares that a stylish pair of jelly sandals can “take you from the beach to dinner” in no time. These shoes boast stylish metal rivets, a durable yet flexible rubber sole, and an anti-slid outer sole with a fun floral pattern on the bottom. Wear these with shorts and a tee for a casual summer look, or dress these up with a maxi dress and gold jewelry for something more elevated. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 4 — 10

23 This Fun & Flirty Wrap Dress With A Ruffled Hem Naggoo Wrap V Neck Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Kelly Helfman, fashion expert and president at Informa Markets Fashion, is a fan of solid-colored wrap dresses, such as this one, that can be styled in many ways. This pick is made from a stretchy polyester blend and features a V-neckline, a ruffled hem, an empire waist, and short fluttery sleeves. Whether styled with heels and clutches for fancy occasions or matched with white canvas tennis shoes for more casual hangs, this dress is a clear winner. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Lightweight Cardigan With A V-Neckline & Ribbing Details Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s always use for a well-made, lightweight sweater. This Amazon Essentials cotton blend one boasts over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings and features a V-neckline, ribbings at the cuffs and hem, and a length that reaches around the hip area. Although this cardigan is made in various colors, including navy and camel heather, Helfman shares that “jewel tones are a perfect fit for this season.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 This Half-Sleeve Dress That Has A Timeless Cut MINTLIMIT Wrap V-Neck Cocktail Dress Amazon $31 Michelle Barrett, stylist and founder at Capsule Closet Stylist, is a fan of this vintage-looking cocktail dress with half sleeves, a concealed zipper closure in the back, and an A-line cut. Offered in many shades and patterns, like avocado green, black, and red and white polka dot, this pretty frock is crafted from a combination of cotton and spandex and feels so good on. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Faux Wrap Top With A V-Neckline & Side Button Detail SweatyRocks Wrap Ruched Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Barrett also is a fan of this ruched tank top that has a V-neckline and a side button detail. Crafted from a slightly stretchy polyester blend, this versatile shirt can be worn with many different bottoms, including silky skirts, faded denim jeans, black dress pants, wide-leg trousers, and more. It’s also available in more than a dozen shades. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 These Jeans That Are So Comfy On Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $26 See On Amazon Lee is known for making high-quality jeans, so you know this pair is going to be good. Barrett mentions these boast a “simple straight leg” and that the waist height is “not too high or low.” It also comes in so many shades, like black and stonewash. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 16 — 30 (petite, regular, and long)

28 These Joggers That Are So Comfy & Cute Molisry Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon "These versatile bottoms are taking the fashion world by storm,” points out celebrity stylist Leah Taylor. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms have a drawstring waist, ruched ankles, and side pockets. “I wholeheartedly recommend the purchase of these joggers; they have been a game changer in my daily wardrobe,” Taylor adds. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 This Patterned Dress With A Tiered Hem & Billowy Sleeves Dokotoo Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Yenia Hernández Fonseca, contributing writer at Margo Paige, mentions that this maxi dress makes a “gorgeous summer staple” that can be dressed up or down. Crafted from lightweight polyester, this ruffled frock has a fun drawstring neckline and an ankle-length hem that makes it so easy to dress up or down. “The flowy silhouette gives you a bohemian flair, while the billowy sleeves add a modern touch,” adds Fonseca. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Lightweight Button-Down Blouse You Can Wear So Many Ways Dokotoo Color-Blocked Oversized Shirt Amazon $34 If you’re looking for a button-down blouse that can do it all, pick up this one recommended by Fonseca. "This breezy oversized shirt is made of 100% cotton, which makes it highly breathable and perfect for warm weather,” Fonseca says, “Yet it's weighty enough for wearing it as an overshirt on a chilly night stroll.” Even better? It comes in many colors and color-block patterns, including sky blue, pink, brown, and apricot. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Half-Zip Sweater With A Drawstring Hem BTFBM Casual Half Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon A half-zip sweater like this one can do so much for your wardrobe — wear it with jeans and a tee during the fall months, layer it under winter coats when the temperature drops, and stash it in your carry-on for chilly flights. "This half-zip sweatshirt is incredibly soft,” Fonseca mentions. “The oversized silhouette and stand-up collar add on to its modern appeal, plus its silky finish elevates any casual outfit." If you’re not a fan of this pale greenish-blue color, it also comes in beige and black shades. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 These Chunky Platform Slides With Comfortable Soles LARIUFH Platform Chunky Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Rosie Mangiarotti, fashion and garment expert and founder of Perkies recommends these chunky slides if you want to step out in style. “These Y2K-inspired black slide sandals feature an open-toe design and a trendy wedge sole,” Mangiarotti says. They have a nearly 2-inch heel, concave soles for added comfort, and a soft, waterproof upper. Wear these with everything from jean mini skirts to ankle-grazing linen maxi dresses. Available sizes: 5 — 9

33 This Stylish Knit Set With Pleated Pants & A Sleeveless Shirt VATEAMI Knit 2-Piece Sweater Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon "Elevate your loungewear game with a two-piece sweater set,” says Mangiarotti. This eye-catching ensemble features a sleeveless crewneck top and a pair of loose-fitting pleated trousers with an elastic waist. Available in shades like beige, black, and coffee, Mangiarotti says this comfy set is “perfect for stylish relaxation and casual outings." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Versatile Silky Skirt That Comes In So Many Colors Modegal Satin High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon "Discover the epitome of elegance with a [silky] skirt,” Mangiarotti shares. This wardrobe must-have — available in hues like beige, baby blue, and black — has a hidden elasticized waistband, an A-line fit, and a slightly-flared hem. You can easily dress this piece up with chunky heels and strappy sandals or dress it down with white canvas tennis shoes and a graphic tee. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Mesh Top With Bell Sleeves & A Cropped Fit Runcati Crochet Crop Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon "Unleash your bold and alluring side with a crochet top,” Mangiarotti proclaims. This bell-sleeved top is made from a see-through fishnet, has a crewneck, and is designed for a cropped fit. Available in shades like black and green, this pick works great as a beach top coverup or a fun shirt to wear while out on the town. “[It’s] an ideal choice for confident beachwear or over a cute tank top or bralette." Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 These Easy, Breezy Linen Pants With A Stretchy Drawstring Waist CHARTOU Drawstring Linen Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon "Stay comfortable and fashionable all summer long with white linen pants!” gushes Mangiarotti. These are made from breathable cotton linen, have an elastic drawstring waist, and boast two roomy side pockets. The best part? These can be worn in many ways — style them with chunky sandals and a flowy blouse for a chic summer look, or match them with flip-flops and a bathing suit top for a simple beach outfit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This Set Of 5 Bracelets That Costs Under $20 CONRAN KREMIX Gold Chain Bracelet Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mangiarotti says you can easily elevate your jewelry collection in a cinch with this gold chain bracelet set. Priced at under $20, this chic set comes with five easy-to-style, adjustable bracelets made with alloy plating. “With a layered design, these fashionable bracelets are the perfect addition to any outfit, making them a must-have piece of fashion jewelry,” she adds. Available styles: 9