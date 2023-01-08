Stylists Say These Things Are So Chic, They Can't Believe They're Under $35 On Amazon

Keeping up with current trends can be a constant struggle. Take jeans, for instance. Are skinny jeans still cool? Or do ‘Mom Jeans’ reign supreme? Should we all be wearing flares again? And what about wide-leg pants? Luckily, style experts are here to help make sense of the ever-changing fashion landscape.

I reached out to ten different stylists who offered their top Amazon picks for the season. Not only do they find these clothes and accessories ultra chic, but they also can’t believe that they all happen to be under $35. I’m guessing you won’t believe it, either.

1 This Turtleneck Sweater With Cozy Ribbed Texture ZAFUL Ribbed Knitted Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Katie Davies is a British virtual stylist and blogger at Trendy Tourist with over 17 years of experience in fashion, and she tells us why she loves this knit turtleneck sweater. “[It] has a funnel neck and drop shoulder making it just as cute as it is cozy for Fall/Winter 2022/23.” Plus, this neutral hue is forever chic and goes with everything. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 13

2 This Layered Necklace That’s Delightfully Dainty M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Davies also hand-picked this layered necklace, which features three unique chains for an eclectic look. Davies says these necklaces “add further warmth to the outfit color palette.” The 14K gold plating adds serious shine, and the initial pendant adds a personalized touch. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 3

3 These Chunky Gold-Plated Hoops That Are Trendy Yet Timeless BMMYE Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These chunky gold hoops are a favorite among influencers and stylists alike — and Davies is no exception. The thick tubes have a hollow design to keep them lightweight, and the premium 14K gold plating adds a bit of bling. Choose from four different sizes and three different colors. — Available sizes: 25 mm — 50 mm — Available colors: 3

4 These Boyfriend Jeans That Are Perfectly Distressed HETIPR Ripped Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon “Ripped jeans are still all over the social media scene this season and the 1020-light blue variety is great for adding an effortless edge to any casual outfit,” says Davies. The stretch cotton-blend denim adds comfort, and the five-pocket styling combined with the button and zip fly keeps the look classic. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 7

5 This Cableknit Beanie With Satin Lining Lvaiz Satin Lined Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $15 See On Amazon TV style expert Michelle Washington can’t get enough of this slouchy beanie with stretchy satin lining. “Knit beanies are a cold weather staple and Lvaiz makes a chic selection. Keeping your head toasty without "hat-head" just got easier and in lots of great colors too!” The satin lining is much gentler on hair than cotton and feels way more luxe than your other winter hats. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 4

6 This Pullover Hoodie With A Colorblock Design Gesean Color Block Pullover Fleece Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Convincing a person to retire an old hoodie may not be as hard as you think when you have a stylish block hoodie!” says Washington. “[It’s] a great look for a casual night in or going out.” This hooded sweatshirt features thick polyester spandex fabric that’s resistant to pilling, so it looks like new year after year. And it’s worth noting that nearly 6,000 shoppers rated this hoodie five stars. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 17

7 This Oversized Shawl Poncho With Boho Style LittleMax Oversized Shawl Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This shawl wrap is made from a cotton-polyester blend that’s soft and breathable, and the fringe details add beautiful movement. “Plaid has come a long way! Especially in this stylish wrap!” raves Washington. “[It’s] perfect for when you need to look good in a hurry to run a quick errand or two.” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 4

8 These Statement Earrings With Major Shine Kelmall Rhinestone Rectangle Dangle Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon When it comes to glam accessories, Washington called out these rectangular earrings as her go-to statement pair. “I'm all about sparkle and shine, so the Kelmall Collection statement earrings immediately caught my eye! The playful rhinestones are a great color celebration.” Reviewers report they are delightfully lightweight, too. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 25

9 This Puffer Vest With Water-Resistant Fabric Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon More than 7,000 shoppers give this puffer vest five stars and report it’s warm without being bulky. “A puffer is a stylish cold weather staple!” says Washington. “It doesn't matter if your puffer has sleeves or sleeveless...so warm and so HAUTE!” This vest has a 100% nylon shell and 100% polyester lining, and the compressible design makes it easy to pack. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 12

10 This Bag That Serves Understated Glam Charming Tailor Convertible Clutch Purse Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Lead with the bag is my tagline,” says style coach Kim Hancher of this faux leather bag. “The easiest way to uplevel a basic look is with a fun purse. Rose gold is a great neutral but with a twist. This clutch is the perfect addition to any look, especially a basic look you want to elevate.” And it’s convertible, so you can use it as a handheld clutch or clip on the included chain strap to wear it over your shoulder. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 17

11 This Dazzling Handbag That Makes A Bold Statement Jessica McClintock Staci Mesh Wristlet Pouch Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hancher loves this party-ready rhinestone bag for a party or any festive gathering. “Something that sparkles at your wrist is eye-catching. That sparkle doesn't have to be jewelry or expensive. In this case, it's neither. The mesh wristlet adds sparkle and is functional as it can hold your phone, lipstick, etc.” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 11

12 This Houndstooth Sweater Vest With An Oversized Fit Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Personal stylist Jasie Style is loving this oversized houndstooth sweater vest this season. “We've slowly returned back to our grandfather's style of dress. But doing it is more fashionable than ever. Pair it with a button-down or a long sleeve shirt plus add in your favorite bottoms, and voila! You're ready for any occasion.” The slouchy fit and long hemline lets you wear it just as well with jeans or leggings. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 32

13 This Fuzzy Fleece Pullover To Step Up Any Athleisure Look AKEWEI Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Faux fur and sherpa are really on trend this season,” says Jackie Condura, personal stylist and fashion blogger in New York. “I love this one that comes in two different styles, a variety of colors, and is super soft. The chevron detail really elevates this not-so-average pullover. It's a great casual piece and worth every penny.” — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 24

14 These Glittery Studs That Are So Much Fun Kate Spade New York Small Square Studs Earrings Amazon $38 See On Amazon Condura also raves about these glittery studs. “There is nothing more classic and chic than a pair of stud earrings,” she says. “These are one of my favorites from designer Kate Spade and the price is amazing. They're the perfect size, the colors go with everything, and they add a touch of sparkle. You can dress them up or down too!” These are also a shopper fave, racking up over 4,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: One color

15 These Charms That Give Your Apple Watch Some Bling FERJITGR Decorative Apple Watch Bands Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bring some bling to your Apple watch with these rhinestone and leopard print charms. “They come in a set of five textures and styles and slide right onto the band,” says Condura. “You can even customize them in any order you prefer. They're inexpensive, stay put and look so nice, giving your watch a fashionable upgrade.” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 9

16 These Velvet Headbands With Elegant Pearl Accents Yeaplike Velvet Wide Headbands (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Brooke Svec, luxury fashion expert and image and color consultant from House of Colour, hand-picked this set of luxe pearl-accented headbands. "Whether you want to keep all three or gift one to a girlfriend, these headbands are comfortable and add a fun point of interest to an otherwise simple outfit!" — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 3

17 This Belt Bag That Stays Secure ODODOS Mini Belt Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon "This belt bag is SO similar to the Lululemon option for a fraction of the cost. Perfect to hold your everyday essentials while on the go!" says Svec. The interior mesh and zipper pockets keep your essentials secure, and the adjustable strap gives you a perfect fit. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 1

18 This Sheer Sleeve Blouse In A Rich Red Hue Verdusa Sheer Mesh Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon “Primary red looks good on everyone,” says Svec. "Dress it up with a skirt or keep it casual with a pair of jeans.” This sheer-sleeve blouse features stretchy rayon spandex fabric, a mock turtleneck, polka-dot print sleeves, and thick bands at the cuffs. The pull-on closure means you can easily slip it on and off. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 6

19 This Tie Dye Bucket Hat With A Cozy Spin Umeepar Winter Bucket Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon This tie dye bucket hat is cozy and trendy with its multicolor and faux fur finish. “This hat is an easy way to hop on a trend and keep warm...” says Erin Noël, creative consultant and fashion stylist. It’ll instantly add style to any simple outfit. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 52

20 These Cult Fave Sunglasses That Are A Total Steal For Less Than $20 BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Noël also loves this hip and affordable set of sunglasses. “I love a great pair of sunglasses, and these come in so many colors you are sure to find something that suits your style.” The retro design adds playful style, and the wide variety of color options makes it hard to choose a favorite. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 33

21 These Gold-Plated Earrings For An Edgy Look That’s Totally Approachable Sloong Hoop Earrings Set (3 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a celeb-inspired style and 14K gold plating, these earrings make any outfit stand out. “I am a sucker for a great earring, this set from Amazon is a perfect gift for anyone on your list this year,” says Noël. “I am complimented every time I wear them." — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: One color

22 This Matching 2-Piece Set With Serious Stretch QINSEN Seamless Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lilliana Vazquez, stylist, author, and TV correspondent for E!, TODAY, and Access Hollywood, can’t recommend this two-piece workout set enough. “I have this set in two colors! The high-waist [...] stays put during my pilates classes.” The padded top has removable cups, and the ribbed nylon spandex fabric is ultra-flexible. — Available sizes: X-Small — Large — Available colors: 26

23 This Under-$20 Handbag That Totally Looks Like A Designer Brand Hoxis Vintage Minimalist Leather Clutch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a high-end look for less with this modern bag. “This structured handbag has major Hermes vibes, channeling the look of their signature crocodile leather,” says Vazquez. The polyurethane leather construction looks like the real thing, and the simple design goes with everything in your closet. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 9

24 These Sunburst Earrings That Make A Bold Statement Bmadge Statement Dangle Studs Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I love accessories that make a statement and these earrings do just that,” says Vazquez. These head-turning gold-tone earrings feature durable metal alloy construction and an oversized sunburst design that takes any outfit to the next level. The post-back closure keeps them secure all day long. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: One color

25 This Claw Clip With Retro Style TODEROY Checker Claw Clip (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This two-piece set of claw clips is one of Vazquez’s top picks, and it’s not hard to see why. The checkerboard pattern adds fun style that’s trending, and the oversized design makes it easy to put your hair into a quick and secure updo. The non-slip design keeps it in place from morning to night. — Available sizes: One size — Available options: 3

26 These Chic Sunglasses With A Rimless Design AEVOGUE Rimless Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon With anti-glare lenses, a stylish rimless design, and a unique diamond shape, these sunglasses are the perfect combo of form and function. They offer UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun, and the metal frames are durable yet lightweight. Choose from a wide variety of colors and styles. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 31

27 This Turtleneck Sweater With Cool Batwing Sleeves ANRABESS Batwing Turtleneck Amazon $33 See On Amazon Carla Rockmore, a Dallas-based fashion designer and influencer known as the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, recommends this turtleneck sweater to anyone who doesn’t want to sacrifice comfort for style. “A draped asymmetric knit is a must-have,” she says. “It pairs great with jeans, leggings, or a knit skirt and booties.” — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 33

28 These High-Waisted Trousers With Classic Style Mowaaey Wide Leg Pleated Trousers Amazon $26 See On Amazon “A great pair of black pants can be the base to any look,” says Rockmore. “These pants look fabulous paired with an oversized blazer and a sneaker.” The elastic waistband makes them easy to slip on and off, and the wide legs add trendy style. The soft, non-pilling 100% polyester fabric feels great against your skin. — Available sizes: Small — Large — Available colors: 5

29 This Chic Headband With Shimmering Rhinestones Wecoe Black Rhinestone Headband Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rockmore loves the subtle shine on this black puffy headband. “Elegant and luxurious,” she says. “Adding a little bling to your outfit can instantly take any look from casual to chic.” The padded design keeps it comfy, and the beaded accents bring beautiful sparkle and texture. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 5

30 This Stylish Belt Bag That Keeps Your Hands Free The Drop Preston Belt Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Belt bags are an essential part of any bag collection,” says Rockmore. “Practical, functional, and easy for a hands-free experience when you're traveling or on the go.” This one features faux leather, an adjustable strap, a secure zip closure, and a bold snakeskin texture. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 7

31 This Pleated Skirt With Dreamy Tulle Mowaaey Beaded Tulle Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Tulle skirts like this one are an essential part of Rockmore’s wardrobe. “They are fun, feminine, yet so versatile. Add a belt and leather jacket and you instantly take your look from chic to edgy.” The satin lining is soft and breathable, and the stretchy elastic waist stays in place. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 4

32 These Ankle Boots With A Cool Chunky Heel Soda Ankle Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Rockmore calls these high-heeled ankle booties “a must-have in every closet.” The faux suede construction adds a luxe touch, and the chunky 3.5-inch heel gives you a boost of height. Stretchy inserts and a pull-on tab at the back make them easy to slip on and off. — Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 — Available colors: 7

33 This Metal Cuff That Goes With Everything Lavari Jewelers Stainless Steel Open Cuff Amazon $21 See On Amazon “Cuff bracelets are a must-have for me,” says Rockmore. “[They’re] so easy to take on and off and look fab on their own or stacked with other styles.” This cuff bangle bracelet is made from tough stainless steel and is 1.5 inches wide with a 2.5-inch diameter. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 6

34 This Knit Cardigan That’s Soft & Versatile Ashuai Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Naina Singla, a fashion stylist and style expert, recommends this open-front knit cardigan. “This shawl cardigan will keep you warm,” she says. “Wear it over a slip dress and chunky boots for a cozy winter look.” The longer length hits at the top of the thigh for added coverage. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

35 This 2-Pack Of Belts With Classic Style SANSTHS Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Elevate your outfit and add some style with these double O-ring belts,” says Singla. “Wear it with a pair of jeans or on your waist to cinch your dress.” The two-piece set comes in brown and black, and the faux-leather design makes them look like a designer brand. — Available sizes: 24”-28” — 51”-54” — Available colors: 14

36 This Chic Belt Bag That’s Durable & Waterproof Lanuel Waterproof Belt Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon “[It] comes in so many colors and can be adjusted to any length. Carry it as a cross back, shoulder back, or belt bag. So many options!” says Singla. This belt bag with a zipper closure has a waterproof design so your stuff stays safe, no matter the weather. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 8

37 This Popular Paperclip Layered Necklace With A Personalized Touch M MOOHAM Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Such a cute and personalized layering necklace set,” says Singla. “Wear them together or as stand-alone pieces.” This initial necklace set features 14K gold plating and a dainty paper clip chain design. The two necklaces can be worn individually or as a set for a trendy layered look, and they’re an absolute fan fave with an impressive 4.6-star rating and over 35,000 reviews. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 3

38 This Turtleneck Bodysuit With Sleek Style Mangopop Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Jasie Style calls this turtleneck bodysuit a “timeless piece” that’s “essential to any chic lover's wardrobe.” The modal spandex fabric is soft and stretchy, and the long sleeves and turtleneck top protect you from the chill. Two snaps at the crotch keep it secure all day long but also easy to wear for hours, which is just one of the reasons this bodysuit gets over 26,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 28