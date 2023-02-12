Stylists Say You Could Look A Hell Of A Lot Better With Any Of These Genius Tricks

Sure, there are styling tips all over the internet, but let’s be honest — stylists are the ones that know the real tricks to getting ready. You already look good (obviously), but these professionals are here to help you look even better with the genius tips they use all the time with real clients.

So instead of watching videos on different ways to tuck your tops or how to avoid creasing makeup, these fashion stylists, makeup artists, and hair stylists let you know the clever secrets and genius tricks that work — and what you need to get those results.

1 Pair These Seamless, Breathable Thongs With Everything VOENXE Seamless Thongs Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Start with your base,” Samantha Sutton, a stylist and fashion editor based in New York, says. “Wearing the proper undergarments — whether that means a bra that truly fits, seamless underwear, or shape-wear — can be a real game-changer. This will help you avoid any bunching and bumps that can sometimes be distracting, allowing your clothes to fall just right.” When it comes to seamless underwear, this pack of thongs is the one to reach for, because each pair has has the thinnest fabric to make them seamless and smooth under any bottom. This lightweight fabric is actually a unique and silky mesh that’s so breathable and won’t leave you with any panty lines. Available colors: 8

Available size: X-Small — XX-Large

2 Let This Soft Scarf Stand Out On Top All Of Your Basics Veronz Super Soft Classic Winter Scarf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sutton also suggests grabbing a “few pieces you know you'll wear over and over again.” This scarf with a faux-cashmere finish will become your go-to because the classic plaid print stands out just enough from basic layering pieces. It has tassels on the end to add a little texture to your look, but don’t worry — they’re still small enough to easily tuck this soft scarf under your jacket. Plus, the more you work pieces like this scarf into your looks, “people will begin to associate these pieces with you and consider them to be your item, which makes them feel special,” Sutton explains. Available styles: 40

3 Accessorize With Trendy Earrings Every Morning From This Massive Pack 17KM Gold Earrings (Set Of 54) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Something I discovered long ago is that some of the best outfits are enhanced with accessories and layers,” Sutton says. “Once you have a basic idea for your look, whether it's a dress or a T-shirt and jeans, consider adding three things: a jacket or blazer, a fun pair of earrings, and standout shoes.” With this huge pack of lightweight earrings, you’ll honestly have all of the options you need to work with the other accessories you pick out that day. It comes with studs, faux-pearls, a ton of hoops, acrylic earrings, and more — and they’re all hypoallergenic and super trendy. Available styles: 6

4 Simplify Your Makeup Bag With This Nourishing Multi-Stick e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon “The e.l.f. cream blush stick is easy to blend and comes in beautiful colors,” says professional makeup artist Sara Talias. This multi-stick also comes in a super compact tube, so it won’t be messy to apply, and it won’t take up a bunch of space in your makeup bag. This shimmery cream also has shea butter and vitamin E to help out your skin, no matter where you apply it. When it comes to applying it, Talias says, “one of my favorite tricks is using a cream blush, not only on the cheeks but also on the lips and the eyes. Cream blush is magic because it provides a natural flush of color with just the right amount of radiance.”

5 Add A Precise Lash Curling Step To Your Routine Wet n Wild High On Lash Eyelash Curler Amazon $3 See On Amazon “A classic trick that is often forgotten is to curl your lashes really well. Even if you are skipping mascara, getting a good curl in your lashes will open the eyes and enhance your natural beauty,” Talias says. “The trick is to use a handheld mirror so you can see the lashes from below and get the lash curler really close to the root of the lashes. I typically curl the lashes at least twice to really lift the lashes.” She loves this budget-friendly Wet n Wild lash curler, because it makes it easy to add that quick lash curling step into your usual makeup routine, and the rose gold finish will even look nice on your bathroom counter. It has a super precise design and a comfy zero-tug silicone pad for easier curling.

6 Top Off Lipstick With This Hydrating Fermented Fruit Ointment Lucas Papaw Ointment Amazon $9 See On Amazon “Another trick I love is adding a hydrating balm to finish a look, this can be done on a full glam look or a minimal beauty look. My favorite balm to use for this is Lucas PawPaw Ointment, which is perfect for extra hydration and creating that dewy skin effect.” This balm is also perfect because it’s actually an ointment that you can use all over your skin after you top off your lipstick or dot it on your cheeks and nose as a glossy highlighter moment. This hydrating ointment also has a super unique formula with fermented fruit.

7 Pop In These Hair Clips To Avoid Those Seriously Frustrating Creases Madholly No Bend Hair Clips Amazon $8 See On Amazon Celebrity hairstylist Glenn Ellis recommends popping some no-crease clips, like this budget-friendly set, in your hair-styling drawer. “One of my favorite tricks is using flat clips (aka no-crease clips) to set a fringe and set flyaways in that area,” he states. This set is completely free of teeth or details that might leave annoying creases in your hair, so you won’t have to reach for your flat iron. Don’t worry — these adorable flat clips are still secure enough to hold back those bangs or take care of your hair during your makeup routine.

8 Pair This Lightweight Hairspray With Clips While You Get Ready Kenra Design Spray 9 Light Hold Hairspray Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Using a light hairspray and then using [no-crease clips] to pin the hair in place and keep it back while you finish getting ready, really makes a difference!” Ellis explains. When you’re all ready to take those clips out, this shine-enhancing hairspray ensures that your hair won’t feel all crunchy and stuck in place. Plus, it will still give you body and take care of unwatned frizz — even if you love to give your hair one last brush-through before you go.

9 Swap Out Dry Shampoo With This Versatile Oil-Absorbing Paste R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only is this little jar of R + Co dry shampoo paste easy to use, but Ellis explains that it will also “give volume to the hair and get rid of any oil, especially on a few day-old hair.” This unique paste is also packed with nourishing and oil-absorbing ingredients that really stand out, like volcanic ash, coconut oil, and sunflower seed extract. Even though it’s not the usual mist or powders you might be used to, this zero-build-up formula actually gives you more control when you’re applying it. Plus, it still leaves that matte finish for in-between shower days.

10 Reach For This Bright Bag On Frustrating Or Grumpy Days FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Certified wardrobe stylist Breyana Wright recommends keeping a colorful moment, like this bright pink bag, in your wardrobe. “One of the styling tips that I live by is using the power of color to my advantage,” she says. “If I’m having a rough day, I always try to add a pop of color to my outfit to help elevate my mood (and it works like a charm every time).” This faux-leather bag with gold-tone accents is the easiest way to add a colorful vibe because you can easily pop it on after you’ve already picked out your outfit. It comes in playful colors like pink, bright yellow, cobalt, and Kelly green as well as neutrals. The miniature style of this bag and adjustable crossbody strap also makes it easier to carry whenever you’re feeling a bit grumpy and running out the door. Available colors: 30

11 Wear These Tassel Earrings With Glittery Accents On A Boring Day Me&Hz Layered Tassel Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re seriously attached to your favorite neutral bag, grab these colorful tassel earrings to add that colorful pop that Wright recommends. Not only do they give you that vibrant color that she suggests, but they’ll brighten your day even more with their fluffy tassel design and a sparkling gemstone accent on top.

12 Plan Out Your Entire Outfit On This Wall-Mounted Clothing Wrap Zivisk Folding Wall Mounted Clothing Rack Amazon $11 See On Amazon One of Wright’s top recommendations is a planning out your outfits. “I love this little trick because it helps you put together purposeful and well-coordinated looks which help boost confidence and prevent an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction,” she says. “Additionally, outfit planning opens up more time in your schedule so that you can spend a few additional minutes perfecting your hair, tidying up your makeup, or even doing a quick clothing steam (all of which can drastically improve your confidence).” To make that night-before outfit planning easier, it’s seriously worth adding this clothing rack to your wall with the included easy-to-install hardware. It gives you five different spots for hangers, in case you’re layering a bunch of pieces. You also won’t have to make room for a classic clothing rack because this miniature rack has a swiveling design, so you can tuck it against the wall once you’re dressed.

13 Keep This Rib-Knit Mock Neck Around A Put-Together Look Verdusa Mock Neck Rib Knit Tee Amazon $25 See On Amazon “Go for looking put together over looking fashionable,” says LA-based fashion and personal stylist, Jasie Style. “Here's my fail-proof outfit formula to try when you want to feel confident and look put together - pair your favorite pair of jeans, a basic mock-neck top, a blazer, and boots.” This rib-knit T-shirt is the perfect mock-neck to grab for her formula, because it’s neutral enough (and comfy enough) to work with whatever style of blazer you grab that day. Plus, the longer length of the short sleeves means they won’t get all bunched up when you layer this stretchy tee. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

14 Use These Chunky Ankle Boots To Finish Off Outfits Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon These faux-suede ankle boots are perfect for Style’s formula because they’re durable enough to reach for every day with a platform sole and that chunky tread that’s so trendy. They also have a Chelsea style with those classic elastic details on each side of the suede finish, so they’re extra easy to pull on. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 Swap Stiff Jackets For This Seriously Soft Blazer Auliné Collection Solid Knit Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon To finish off Style’s formula, reach for this simple blazer for that blazer moment that’s actually so comfy. The relaxed, scrunched-up sleeves are paired with a soft and stretchy knit fabric that’s way better than the stiff blazers of yore. Of course, it’s topped off with a collar and button to give it that classic shape. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 5X

16 Brush This Conditioning Lip Balm On Like A Brow Gel Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Celebrity eyebrow specialist Joey Healy has one of the easiest eyebrow tricks, and it actually uses a moisturizing lip balm. “When you don’t have a brow brush to comb and organize your brow hairs, you can use a toothbrush, or if you don’t have a clear eyebrow gel you can use chapstick,” he suggests. This classic lip balm is such a good option for this brow trick because it comes in a two-pack, so you can use the other one to hydrate your lips. This beeswax formula is completely clear, so it will look invisible on your brows while locking them into place. Plus, it has cocoa, Kokum, and shea butter to take care of your lips and your brows.

17 Fluff Up Your Brows With This Versatile Shaping Brush JAPONESQUE Brow & Lash Shaper Amazon $11 See On Amazon “Brushing your brows up gives you a more lifted, revitalized appearance,” Healy says. So, keep this versatile brow and lash brush within reach after you apply your gel (or that lip balm hack). It gives you two different bristle options for your brows, including a classic spoolie or a sturdy brush. Of course, you can also use the spoolie for your lashes, and there’s even a lash-separating brush on the end of this durable tool.

18 Moisturize With This Soothing & Priming Cream Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Amazon $15 See On Amazon Healy also tells Bustle that this Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre moisturizer is one of his favorites. “Back in the day, every makeup artist had this in their kit because it’s great for all skin types, super lightweight, and is great for priming the skin before makeup application,” he says. You actually combine your moisturizer and your makeup priming step with its protective beeswax formula. Soy protein and shea butter takes care of hydrating your skin whether or not you’re putting on makeup later. With soothing aloe vera, you can even use this cream as a face mask.

19 Roll Away Oil & Depuff With This Compact Kit Revlon Reusable Facial Skincare Tool & Refill Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to oil control, Healy suggests this easy-to-wash Revlon facial roller. “This is an awesome alternative to oil-blotting pads or translucent powder, and is much more eco-friendly than some other options,” he says. Not only does it have a volcanic stone insert help out with oil, but it also comes with a cooling stainless steel option and a rose quartz facial roller. This versatile set also comes with a cap to tuck it in your bag and a container to keep all of your bonus rollers.

20 Stick These Calming, Clear Acne Patches Over Unwanted Spots Avarelle Acne Cover Patch (40 Patches) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Healy calls these Avarelle acne patches a “fabulous option to fight acne.” These little patches might simply look like transparent stickers, but they’re actually packed with hydrocolloid and tea tree oil to help out swollen and irritated pus-filled spots. They come with three sizes for different spots, and all of the sizes come with cica oil and calendula to calm your skin. Plus, he says, “My favorite part is that they’re thin and clear so you can wear them at any time, even on-the-go during the day!”

21 Reach For This Translucent Loose Powder To Avoid Messing Up Your Blush Dermablend Loose Setting Powder Amazon $29 See On Amazon Linda Granillo, a makeup artist and owner of BeautieSocial, recommends layering makeup with a loose powder like this fragrance-free option that’s so lightweight. “After applying your pressed powder, apply a light dusting of loose powder to really help your makeup stay put and skin appear more blurred,” she says. “The pressed powder is great for your initial makeup set, but the loose powder will keep your makeup looking fresh for longer.” This setting powder has a matte finish, but this transfer- and smudge-resistant powder will still work with any skin type. It lasts for up to 16 hours, and it’s completely transparent, so you won’t mess up your favorite blush or contour.

22 Spritz On This Weightless Spray *Before & After* Concealer Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon “To keep your under-eye concealer looking good all day, apply a bit of setting spray before and after your concealer,” Granillo explains. “The setting spray will lock your concealer in place and minimize creasing.” This setting spray will definitely handle any creasing worries, because the matte formula is completely weightless and takes care of oil all day long. Not only does it help your concealer, but this smudge- and fade-resistant product is easy to spritz on after you finish the rest of your makeup.

23 Apply Your Moisturizer & Sunscreen Quickly With This Soothing Product La Roche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Emily Konatella, a fashion consultant, designer, and creative director at Yoper, has a trick that’s so simple and important: “Make sure to moisturize and use sunscreen daily.” This moisturizer makes those two steps way quicker during your morning routine because it has SPF 30 built right in. SPF isn’t the only stand-out benefit of this moisturizer either, because it has soothing prebiotic thermal water and the go-to’s that we all love — ceramides and niacinamides — for extra moisturizing and soothing properties.

24 Make Styling Easier With These Stretchy & Neutral Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Invest in quality, neutral-colored shoes that can easily be paired with various outfits,” Konatella says. This pair of ballet flats is the easiest option, because they have a classic fit and a bunch of comfy cushioning on the heel — which is always a win. Plus, there’s a little heel on the back and elastic around the top, so they’re not too flat or stiff for a busy day of walking. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 5 — 15 including width options

25 Rock This Trendy Opal Ring For A Sparkly Statement Barzel White Fire Opal & Cubic Zirconia Accents Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon Konatella also says it’s a good idea to “pick one statement piece that impacts your outfit, whether it's a statement necklace, bold earrings, or a statement ring. Let that be the focal point of your look.” This opal ring is such an easy option for styling because you won’t have to deal with annoying necklace clasps or switching over your stuff to a new bag. It has a rose gold, white gold, or black rhodium finish, a swirling design, and glittery cubic zirconia accents to make this bold, trendy ring stand out even more. Available styles: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 10

26 Gently Detangle Your Hair From The Bottom Up With A Wide-Tooth Comb Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb Amazon $4 See On Amazon Supercuts senior artistic director Amy Kimball’s tip is to “be gentle!” She elaborates, “Hair is pretty strong, in fact, each strand can hold up to 100 grams, except when it’s wet. If you usually brush your hair right when you step out of the shower, try detangling your strands before you get out next time. I recommend using a wide-toothed comb to work your conditioner through your hair. Gently ease out the tangles from the bottom and work your way up to the roots. Whether you’re in or out of the shower – always brush from the bottom up.” Instead, Kimball recommends pairing a wide-tooth comb like this one to properly take care of damp hair, prevent painful pulling, and even avoid hair breakage. Plus, the sleek white design honestly looks chic enough to leave this detangling brush out on your countertop between hair-washing days.

27 Spray On This Unique Mousse To Make Your Bangs Behave SexyHair Big Root Pump Plus Spray Mousse, 10 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Kimball also recommends a mousse when you’re tackling your bangs, like this easy-to-use spray mousse. It’s volumizing enough to handle your curtain bangs, and it gives you 72 hours of humidity resistance if your shorter bangs have a habit of getting flyaways. Even with the medium-hold formula, this bang helper also creates a ton of shine. Kimball also has a tip for when to spritz this on your bangs. “The moment they start to air-dry, they’ve already begun to set into their natural shape. Work on them immediately instead of waiting to style them,” she notes.

28 Iron On This Hemming Tape For A Polished & Tailored Moment HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon The founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully, Grace Thomas, tells Bustle, “Become best friends with your tailor and you'll be able to create a custom fit wardrobe.” If you want that custom-fit look, but don’t exactly have time or money to go to a tailor, simply keep this iron-on hemming tape around. It comes in a big roll, so you always have some handy when those new trendy trousers are a bit too long. You can even go ahead and wash those trousers like usual after you iron on on this double-sided tape.

29 Rock This Neutral Tracksuit For A Monochrome Moment PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Crewneck And Pants Tracksuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Thomas also highly suggests going all monochrome to quickly pick out an outfit. “An easy way to look elevated is to put together a monochromatic look,” she says. For an already put-together monochrome moment, reach for this tracksuit set that’s so easy to style. It’s not like the classic fluffy crewneck tracksuit either, because it has a lightweight and drapey fabric that feels more like an outfit. It also has a bit of a wider neck, and it’s finished off with high-waisted joggers for a truly on-trend look. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 Start A Simple Skincare Routine With A Hydrating Facial Cleanser CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Melissa Collazo, a professional makeup artist, educator, and speaker based in the Washington, D.C., area, tells Bustle, “Skincare is key! Having a dialed in, simple skincare routine will result in more confidence and less need for makeup. Plus, on the days that you do choose to wear makeup, it will have more staying power because your skin is hydrated and balanced.” So, start with this hydrating and fragrance-free cleanser that you honestly won’t have to think about too much. It has hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help to lock in moisture. Plus, it has a creamy makeup- and oil-removing formula that’s easy to wash off, so your routine is quicker.

31 Use This Multi-Purpose Balm As A Lip Mask Dr. PAWPAW Multi-Purpose Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Rachel Rose Mazza, a MODA brush artist and host of Lipstick Biddies Podcast, recommends this Dr. PAWPAW balm. “One thing we all battle during colder, drier months is chapped and cracked lips. To combat this, I recommend applying a generous layer of balm overnight. A pro staple and favorite of mine is Dr Paw Paw's original balm. Then in the morning, use a warm washcloth to gently slough away the dead skin to reveal a smoother, more supple pout” Not only will this unique balm help out your lips, but it also protects irritated skin on your eyes and cheeks. It’s all about the papaya fruit inside this balm because it’s super healing. There’s also plenty of olive oil and aloe vera for further moisturizing and soothing.

32 Try Tucking This Lightweight Leopard Print Tee In The Front BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Instead of tucking the entire hem of a top into your jeans or trousers, opt for a ‘half tuck-in’ by only folding the front portion into your waistline and letting the back lay against your body,” says Tara West, a fashion stylist, award-winning lifestyle blogger, and podcast co-host who serves clients in the Connecticut, Boston, NYC, and Los Angeles areas. This T-shirt is the perfect one to try out this tucking trick because it’s long enough, and the trendy leopard print won’t get messed up like stripes would. This breathable tee is also lightweight, so it will look chic and draped when you tuck it (instead of all bunched up). Available styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 Drape This Best-Selling, Versatile Blazer Over Your Shoulders Cicy Bell Casual Blazers Amazon $50 See On Amazon West calls this next trick “the drape.” Simply grab this versatile blazer and drape it over your shoulders (without putting your arms through the sleeves) for a chic styling moment. It has 3/4-length sleeves, so you won’t have to worry about your sleeves being too long and flopping around. You can also still put things in the pockets with this drapey styling because they have secure flaps over them. “While this tip is no secret in the fashion world, I love the utter chicness of a sharp blazer draped over the shoulders,” West explains. “This casual yet intentional placement of the jacket gives an elevated upgrade to a basic blazer and adds a focal point to the look, which I love.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 Layer These Necklaces For A Mix Of Chic Textures & Chain Styles PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Layering jewelry is the cherry on top,” West explains. “Finish your look with an added element of cool sophistication by mixing metals like rose, yellow, and white gold layered necklaces or bangles. The more contrast, the better, so don’t be afraid to mix densities and chain styles to make the look pop.” Instead of tracking down a bunch of different necklaces that look nice together, grab this 14-karat gold-plated layering set that instantly looks so sophisticated. It comes with a mix of chunky and delicate chain necklaces and in yellow, white, and rose gold, so you can mix, match, and layer with ease. Available styles: 24

35 Use This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Before Your Lip Balm InstaSkincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cosmetologist Ghanima Abdullah recommends hyaluronic acid for your lips like this facial serum. “When applied externally overnight, hyaluronic acid plumps the lips also,” she explains. This serum is fragrance-free, works with sensitive skin, and it will give you a bunch of hydration before you apply your favorite lip balm and facial moisturizer. This hydrating and protecting serum is made with hyaluronic acid, but it’s still gentle enough to pair with your other skincare steps.

36 Match Your Eyeshadow To Your Hair Color For A Stunning Contrast Afflano Neutral Smokey Matte Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Abdullah also suggests rethinking how you choose your eyeshadow color. “Many times we think of what we're wearing when we think of matching makeup. But a more stunning way to do it is to match your makeup to your hair color. That doesn't mean that if your hair is dark brown you have to wear dark brown makeup. It's means to make sure your makeup is compatible with brown by using silvers, golds and purples and, of course, browns, instead of pinks, reds and the like,” she explains. This budget-friendly eyeshadow pallet will give brunettes a bunch of options. It has all of the shimmers, creamy colors, a neutral purple, and even a black swatch to add an eyeliner option. Of course, there’s a cover on top to easily travel with these long-lasting eyeshadows in your makeup bag.

37 Swipe On This Delicate Glitter Gloss To Go With Your Gray Hair EPILYNX by Dr. Liia Vegan Glitter & Matte Liquid Lip Gloss Amazon $8 See On Amazon Abdullah also suggests this color-choosing trick with your lip color. “If you're going gray, it's okay to highlight your hair color by using shiny lip gloss with bits of silver glitter and silvery glitter eyeshadow as a highlight, not the main color,” she says. “These colors bring out your face in an amazing way.” This lip gloss gives you that glimmering silver moment, but the glitter flakes are so delicate that you can easily wear it every day. The pink base of this moisturizing lip gloss is also super pigmented, so you can even get away with skipping a tinted balm or lipstick.

38 Grab This Compact Hair Dryer To Easily Dry Your Hair Upside Down Karrong Ionic Professional Blow Dryer Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Blow drying the hair upside down adds volume to thin hair,” Abdullah says, and this unique hair dryer makes this volumizing trick even easier. It’s compact and lightweight enough to easily dry your hair upside down. Plus, the two styling nozzles and the diffuser attachment lock into place on this sleek hair dryer, so they won’t fall off while you’re trying out this hair-drying trick.

39 Wear This Stretchy Bodysuit For That Chic Tucked-In Look MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Personal stylist Niki Whittle’s “number one tip is to tuck your top in.” She even tells Bustle, “It really is one of the simplest, most powerful styling tricks to look instantly better!” This mock neck bodysuit makes this top-tucking look even easier because you won’t even have to worry about tucking it in. The stretchy bodysuit style has an easy-to-wear snap closure, and it’s a way comfier option than tucking because the soft modal fabric won’t get all bunched up. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large