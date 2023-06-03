Stylists Swear By These Cheap, Trendy Clothes & Accessories On Amazon

There seems to be an endless amount of affordable clothing and accessories available to buy on Amazon, so how do you know which ones are actually worth it? If you’re stumped with what to buy from the popular site because, well, there are just too many choices to choose from, then you’re in luck. We tapped stylists, fashion experts, designers, and more to get their insight on which trendy items are worth the hype.

From chic summer dresses to timeless jewelry with reasonable price tags, stylists swear by these cheap, trendy clothes and accessories on Amazon. Be sure to take a look before they sell out.

1 This Flowy Tunic With A Swingy Hem Funlingo V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon New York-based personal stylist and fashion blogger Jackie Condura loves this flowy tunic that’s gone viral on social media a handful of times. “This is a great, versatile dress perfect for occasions or vacay getaway,” Condura says. Featuring bell sleeves and a tiered hem, this colorful pick is perfect for pool parties, summer get-togethers, bridal showers, and more. “I love that it's good quality, doesn’t wrinkle, is true to size and the price is right,” Condura adds. Available colors: 17

17 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 These Festival-Worthy Embroidered Cowgirl Boots Made From Vegan Leather PEPPEP Western Cowgirl Cowboy Ankle Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon You may be familiar with the coastal grandma craze, but how about the coastal cowgirl trend? This buzzy style, which combines the coastal look with a bit of Western flair, is popping up everywhere now. Condura explains that a major part of this trend is cowgirl boots. “No matter where you are in the country, these are in style,” Condura explains. “They're blowing up in a big way, and short, tall, any color, and even metallics are all popular.” She recommends pairing them with a dress, shorts, maxis, denim, and more. Available colors: 15

15 Available sizes: 7 — 11

3 This Quilted Crossbody Bag That’s Perfect To Bring With You While Traveling Eslcorri Small Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking to switch out your bulky, oversized handbag for something sleeker and easier to manage, consider adding this crossbody bag to your cart. “These are stylish and an easy way to stay hands-free when you're on the go,” Condura points out. “This one has great storage, fashionable details, and the strap is interchangeable and adjustable to customize your look.” Available in shades like dark brown, black, and off white, this vegan leather purse is perfect for toting while on trips. Available colors: 21

21 Available sizes: 1

4 A Two-Piece Set That Will Have You Looking Stylish All Summer Long AUTOMET Sleeveless 2 Piece Outfit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Style coach Kim Hancher gives this super chic two-piece set two thumbs up. Hancher explains that sets are a must-have if you want something easy to wear. “It's a 30-second outfit that looks pulled together and effortless at the same time — my personal style nirvana,” she says. “Just add shoes and accessories and out the door you go.” This option, which is offered in shades like beige and blue, is made from 100% cotton and comes with a top with a rounded neckline and a pair of loose, flowy shorts that have two side pockets. Available colors: 17

17 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 These Straight-Leg Ankle-Cut Levi’s Jeans Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $56 See On Amazon Need a new pair of jeans? Pick up this straight-leg pair. Recommended by Hancher, these denim bottoms are a timeless piece of clothing that never goes out of style. Light washes are also especially popular right now. “You can't go wrong with a pair of classic Levi straight-leg ribcage jeans in the fall storm light indigo color,” Hancher comments. “These are reasonably priced and should be your go-to for any event this summer that calls for jeans." Available colors: 15

15 Available sizes: 24 — 32

6 A Cotton Button-Down Shirt With A Lived-In Feel Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a poplin button-down, and this is a popular one with nearly 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “You can pair these with jeans, a maxi skirt, shorts, or use it as a swimsuit coverup,” Hancher explains. Although this particular pick has plenty of color options, Hancher especially loves the indigo stripe option. “Make sure you style your cuffs by rolling them up in fun and different ways,” she says. “This creates white space in your outfit, elongates your arms, and makes for a more interesting look." Available colors: 21

21 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Ruched Mini Dress That’s A Cult Fave BTFBM Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your warm-weather wardrobe lacks a simple summer dress that can be worn in so many different ways, consider picking up this sleek option recommended by personal stylist Christina Stein. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this ruched mini dress features an easy pull-on closure and an irregular hem for an unexpected detail. “This dress comes in so many colors,” Stein points out, which is especially great if you want to pick up multiple colors. Available colors: 36

36 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With Side Pockets Trendy Queen Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking to get more dressed up but still want something comfy and cozy, then this sleeveless jumpsuit is for you. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, these loose-fitting overalls boast adorable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, a drop crotch, and two side pockets to carry around your phone and wallet. “If you’re trying to get out of the ‘sweatpants’ rut, this could be a really fun transition piece,” comments Stein. Available colors: 10

10 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 These Stylish Gold-Plated Earrings That Are So Chic DIOWUS Tear Drop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold earrings are perfect for everyday wear and add a touch of je nais se quois to any outfit. “These earrings are highly sought-after,” shares Stein. “The shape is recognizable, but what I love about the ones on Amazon is they come in different colors.” Available in shades like green, blue, and silver, Stein explains that these simple yet eye-catching earrings can help update your current jewelry selection in an exciting way. Not to mention, they also cost only a fraction of the price of more expensive designer versions. Available colors: 8

8 Available sizes: 1

10 This Crossbody Bag With An Adjustable Strap CLUCI Small Sling Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sling bags are an uber-simple way to carry around your personal belongings without having to have your hands full. “Instead of a belt bag, a sling bag can be just as fun for a casual look,” Stein says. “I love the design on the straps and it can hold a lot.” Made from a durable vegan leather, this sleek waterproof sling purse has zippered pockets and handy D-rings that allow you to adjust which side you’d like the strap to be on. Available colors: 6

6 Available sizes: 1

11 This Y2K-Inspired Spaghetti Dress That’s So Cute Fabumily Knit Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a breathable cotton blend, this bodycon maxi dress, which comes recommended by TV style expert, Michelle Washington, will get you so many compliments. “Give me a simple knit dress with spaghetti straps anytime,” Washington says. “This dress says ‘summer’ with all the feels.” Washington particularly loves the colors it comes in and the geometric print that gives this dress a fashionable yet simple look. It can easily be dressed up with strappy sandals or given a laidback vibe if styled with white tennis shoes and a thin sweatshirt tied around the waist. Available colors: 30

30 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Vintage-Looking Mini Dress That Has Elegant Floral Embroidery On It PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Lace Mini Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Trying to source outfits for all your upcoming social engagements can feel overwhelming — this is where this lace dress comes in. “If you've got a wedding or a summer vacation coming up, add this baby to your cart,” says Washington. “This dress has a chic look that makes you look ready for any summer event.” Constructed from a lightweight polyester, this periwinkle pick boasts off-the-shoulder sleeves, a cut-out overlay, and full lining. Available colors: 15

15 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Sleeveless Dress That Boasts A Front Tie Detail BTFBM Wrap Bodycon Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Washington points out that this trendy frock may just become your go-to summer dress. “This cute dress is great for those last-minute plans that require throwing on a cute outfit and rushing out the door,” she explains. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend and features a sultry side tie detail, a ruched front, and an above-the-knee length. Offered in hues like coffee, dark blue, and light green, this highly-rated piece will have you looking stylish all summer long. Available colors: 12

12 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Breezy Cotton Polo Dress With A Notched Neckline Nautica Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Picture this: It’s a breezy beach day and you’re walking along the sand barefoot in this super cute polo dress. Sounds like a dream, right? “This chic breton stripe pattern is definitely a beachside vibe,” Washington exclaims. Made from a smooth cotton blend, this fun frock features a loose fit, a notched neckline, and is sleeveless, which means you’ll be staying cool even during the hottest of weather. Available colors: 3

3 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Quick-Dry Tennis-Inspired Dress That Is Perfect To Wear During Outdoor Activities MoFiz Sports Polo Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Washington says that your warm-weather wardrobe isn’t complete without a simple body-skimming polo dress, such as this one. This popular pick has a turndown collar and above-the-knee hem, and it’s tagless so you don’t have to worry about anything scratching you while you wear it. “It's a fashionable nod to the tennis dress that is neat and preppy at the same time,” Washington adds. Available colors: 10

10 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Sophisticated Tie-Waist Dress That Comes With Pockets Miselon Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you need something to run errands or hang out with friends in, look no further than this chic tie-waist dress that comes recommended by Washington. “This dress is a summer essential that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion,” she explains. It’s made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, has an elastic waist, and boasts an off-the-shoulder fit. It looks just as good with canvas sneakers as it does with sky-high heels — score. Available colors: 21

21 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Buttery-Soft Mini Handbag That Has A Ruched Handle PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon Carla Rockmore, a Dallas-based fashion designer and influencer, gushes about this trendy mini purse and, TBH, we get it. It’s made from a smooth faux leather, sports a ruched handle, and has a magnetic button closure. Available in colors like purple, blue, black, and white, Rockmore notes that “this bag is the perfect addition to any outfit.” Available colors: 5

5 Available sizes: Small — Medium

18 These Sophisticated-Looking Blue Light-Blocking Glasses FEISEDY Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rockmore loves a good pair of cool clear glasses, such as these anti-blue light ones, which come in a range of hues including transparent pink and solid black. These shades come complete with curved nose pads (for a more comfortable fit) and a handy pouch for safe keeping. Available colors: 7

7 Available sizes: 1

19 This Ring Set That Comes With So Many Statement-Making Pieces FAXHION Chunky Rings Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re interested in updating your jewelry, but don’t feel like breaking the bank while doing so, add this 10-piece accessory set to your Amazon cart. Suggested by Rockmore, this inexpensive collection includes adjustable, stackable 18-karat gold-plated rings that come in all different shapes and sizes. “This ring set has some fun statement pieces,” says Rockmore, “and I love that it is also sold in silver.” Available colors: 4

4 Available sizes: 1

20 This Drapey Chiffon Top That Makes The Outfit Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This sculptural top is both sophisticated and easy to wear — a combination we can definitely get behind. “I love the shape of this top,” comments Rockmore. “The fabric is also lightweight and flowy which makes it perfect for summer.” It’s made with a slightly stretchy polyester blend and has batwing sleeves and a loose, drapey neckline that looks so good styled with dainty gold necklaces and crystal chokers. Available colors: 15

15 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Stretchy Bodysuit That Makes Every Outfit Look Instantly More Sleek MANGOPOP Crew Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Make shirts that keep coming untucked a thing of the past with a crew neck bodysuit. “Everyone needs a good basic bodysuit,” says Rockmore. If you’re in the market for one, or are just looking to grow your collection, pick up this popular pick that has over 6,000 five-star ratings. Both stretchy and easy to style, this versatile piece comes in a wide range of shades and is even available in a long-sleeve version that can be worn all year. Available colors: 30

30 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These Wide-Leg Jeans With A Fashionably Baggy Fit HDLTE Baggy Denim Amazon $40 See On Amazon Baggy, wide-leg jeans are all the rage right now, and these fit the bill. Recommended by Rockmore, these denim bottoms are made from a lightweight cotton blend, have five pockets, and have high-waisted fit that goes so well with cropped tees. Offered in a handful of washes, these jeans remind Rockmore of her XL Floods. Available colors: 5

5 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 This Multi-Strand Necklace That Quickly Dresses Up Any Outfit COOLSTEELANDBEYOND Statement Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you think nice jewelry has to cost a ton of money, then think again. This elegant necklace, which is made from a combination of alloy metal and synthetic pearls, gets the job done without breaking the bank. “How fabulous are these pearls — for the price,” comments Rockmore. For those who aren’t really a traditional pearl kind of person, this accessory is also available in different shades, such as gold, black, gray, and pinkish purple. Available colors: 8

8 Available sizes: 1

24 This Chunky Gold Earrings Set That May Just Become Your New Go-To Yesteel Gold Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon A good pair of earrings can quickly tie an outfit together. Mike Cooke, CEO and founder of jewelry line Sterling Forever, recommends this buzzy earrings set if you’re looking for affordable accessories. Each features nine different styles made from gold-plated brass that won’t make your ears itchy or irritated. "This brand's ‘after-sales service’ is key to a customer's overall brand experience,” Cooke adds, “much like my brand's lifetime guarantee, our customer's satisfaction is our top priority." Available colors: 1

1 Available sizes: 2

25 This Versatile Necklace That Comes With So Many Different Pendant Options Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace Amazon $44 See On Amazon Simple gold chains are nice, but sometimes you want something with a bit more personality. This beautiful necklace, which is made from gold-plated brass and has a lobster-claw closure, features an eye-catching stationary pendant and is designed by popular fashion-lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott. "What I admire about Kendra Scott is her ability to continue to evolve her signature design,” says Cooke. Available colors: 64

64 Available sizes: 1

26 This Constellation Necklace That Any Astrology Lover Would Appreciate Sterling Forever Constellation Necklace Amazon $52 See On Amazon For an affordable, timeless piece that will keep you accessorized for years to come, look no further than this chic zodiac constellation necklace that Cooke points out was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list. “If a brand is on her list it must be a good one,” Cooke says. This necklace is made from 14K-gold-plated and rhodium-plated brass and is dotted with sparkly cubic zirconia stones. Its adjustable extender allows you to switch up its length easily; and it also comes with a handy jewelry pouch that keeps it safe when you’re not wearing it. “This necklace never goes out of style, it's a wearable symbol of one's identity,” adds Cooke. Available colors: 19

19 Available sizes: 1

1 Available styles: 2

27 This Super Soft Handbag That You Can Fit So Much In HOXIS Oversize Vegan Leather Tote Amazon $29 See On Amazon Certified wardrobe stylist Breyana Wright says that oversized bags are the highlight of the season, and this vegan leather tote has especially caught her eye. “Not only is this bag on trend for being oversized, but it’s also trending for its minimalist features as well,” Wright says. “I love it because it’s super affordable, stylish, and gives you a great return on investment.” Sporting a magnetic closure and sleek handles, this smooth handbag is big enough to fit your keys, wallet, phone, makeup bag, books, and much more. Available colors: 4

4 Available sizes: 1

28 These High-Waisted Mesh Leggings With An Included Panty Insert MakeMeChic Sheer Mesh High Waist Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you, like Wright, love a sheer moment, then add these sheer leggings to your cart stat. They’re made from a stretchy viscose blend and feature a high-waisted fit, seam details, and a panty insert to keep you covered. “Although they’re trending right now, they’re also a timeless piece of clothing that you can continue to wear even after this trend fades away,” Wright comments. Available colors : 6

: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

29 A Pair Of Shiny Leggings That Can Be Worn From Dance Class To Dinner Dates TOO HOT FASHIONS High Rise Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These bottoms prove that loungewear and workout gear can be trendy, too. These stretchy yoga leggings, which can be worn for both gym sessions and nights out on the town, are made from a sparkly nylon blend, have a pull-on closure, and boast a high-rise fit. Available in colors like black, olive, and neon pink, these fun bottoms look great paired with crop tops, tied-up button-down blouses, fitness bras, and more. “What I like the most about them is that they have the right amount of shine and aren’t super futuristic, making them practical for daily wear,” Wright shares. “I also like how they have color options that are suitable for everyone’s taste.” Available colors: 11

11 Available sizes: Small — Large

30 This Really Chic Set With Cool Ruching PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless 2 Piece Outfit Amazon $41 See On Amazon Made from a soft and silky polyester, this sultry two-piece look features a tank top with an asymmetrical neckline and wide-leg palazzo pants that boast a drawstring belt. Nina Vargas, stylist and celebrity business strategist, comments that this head-turning outfit has a chic fit and its pieces can be worn together or alone, which means you can get the most bang for your buck. Available colors: 10

10 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Nipple Covers That Make Any Backless Top So Easy To Wear Nippies Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon You know those backless tops and dresses in your closet that you want to wear but don’t know what undergarments to wear them with? Well, here’s your answer. These nifty nipple covers, which have over 23,000 five-star ratings, help provide coverage no matter what you have on. They’re made from 100% silicone, feature a strong adhesive back, and, according to some reviewers, feel so much better than strapless bras. Vargas shares that these popular pasties can make backless anything an option. Available colors: 5

5 Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

32 These Baggy Boho Bottoms That Have An Elasticized Ankle Hem QIANXIZHAN Palazzo Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pants, which Vargas crowns the “most comfortable pants ever!” are perfect for those days when you want to feel cozy but still look put-together. They’re made from a soft and stretchy polyester blend, have an elastic waist, and boast two large side pockets. Vargas points out that these can easily be worn with a tee shirt and sandals, as a bottom coverup while at the beach or pool, or even as a comfy pajama. Available colors: 19

19 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 A Pair Of Edgy Cat-Eye Sunglasses Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Melony Huber, co-founder of ethical lifestyle collection La Peony, loves these chic black cat-eye sunglasses that are so versatile. These boast a sturdy plastic frame, UV protective lenses, and an ultra-light feel. “They go with everything and immediately elevate a look,” Huber mentions. Available colors: 13

13 Available sizes: 1

34 These Hair Clips With A Matte Finish That Are So Trendy LuSeren Matte Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon What’s better than one hair claw clip? Eight. This inexpensive set features hair clips of all shapes and sizes that are perfect for putting your hair up in a flash. “Always have a claw clip on hand,” recommends Huber. “It’s a great way to throw your hair up without having to sacrifice your look.” These are made from a durable plastic frame and have a matte finish, which makes them so easy to style. And they maintain an impressive near-perfect overall rating with over 7,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

5 Available sizes: 1

35 A Sleeveless Square-Neck Top That Is Double-Lined Artfish Square Neck Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This square-neck tank looks so similar to designs offered from more expensive brands. Made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, this breathable top features a cropped length and a double-lined construction which makes for easier wearability. “A well-fitting top will never go out of style,” says Huber. “It can also be dressed up or down making styling effortless.” Available colors: 23

23 Available sizes: X-Small — Large

36 A Breathable Summer Set With Wide-Leg Pants & A Cropped Top ANRABESS Tank Top Wide Leg Pants Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Huber shares that two-piece sets can make putting together an outfit a breeze. “Not only will you look fashionable but it’s a no-stress outfit that is easy to wear,” she says. If you’re looking to pick up a sleek set that feels as good as it looks, then give this one a go. It’s made from an airy linen and rayon blend and comes with a slightly cropped sleeveless top and wide-leg pants that have an elasticized waist. Available colors: 26

26 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large