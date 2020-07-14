Fashion

10 Lingerie Items You'll Want To Live In This Summer

From Playful Promises to TomboyX.

By Avery Matera

As you kick your wardrobe into high-gear, it’s time for a Summer refresh. And with the season halfway behind us, there’s no better time to jump head-first into a true closet clean-out, starting with lingerie.

Lingerie is just as important as everything that layers on top, seen or unseen. Whether you’re wearing a skimpy camisole, a button-down shirt that reveals just the tiniest sliver of what’s underneath, or—yes—a turtleneck, under which only you know what lies, there’s nothing like the pick-me-up that a good piece of lingerie gives.

Not all lingerie is created equal, though, and there’s something for everyone out there this Summer. You might be on the hunt for a mesh bralette that is the perfect balance between sultry and whimsical; or, perhaps, you’re looking for a pop of color to peek out from underneath that sundress neckline; or, still, you might want to go classic with a sporty matching cotton set.

No matter what your lingerie style, you'll find an essential worth adding to your intimates collection in the roundup below.

Opt for a mesh bralette that is equal parts sporty and sultry.

Go for that pop of color with a bright blue balconette bra.

Go pretty in pink with a matching set that feels dreamy and romantic enough for special occasions.

For those shoppers who are color-averse but looking for something extra-special, consider a lattice-style lace look from tip to toes.

Keep it casual with a matching set made of 100% cotton.

There's nothing like that super-soft go-to cotton set that works for morning, noon, and night.

Opt for a pretty black lace bra that ranges from size 30A to 46H.

The longline bra construction will give you a little extra support on top.

Keep it simple with a mesh underwire and thong set in a deep shade of navy.

Add a little something extra to your classic white set by opting for eyelet lace.