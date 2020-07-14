Fashion

10 Loungewear Items You'll Wear On Repeat This Summer

Unitards, leggings, bodysuits, oh my!

By Avery Matera

Cozy up in some brand-new loungewear picks, Bustle-editor approved. For your Summer Refresh, it’s time to grab some new slides, socks, joggers, and more.

Loungewear no longer means the floor-length nightgown that your grandmother petered around the house in, nor is it only the sweatsuit that you wore on the regular in the '90s. Now, there’s a healthy mix of both with one thing in common: comfort.

In lieu of pajamas, consider these stylish loungewear staples that will have you going from breakfast in bed to brunch with your best friend. And perhaps you can even go out on the town afterwards with a quick switch of the shoes or the swap of a pair of joggers for a denim mini skirt. There are no rules when it comes to loungewear anymore, so it's high time you embrace the trend.

Ahead, find everything from cozy slippers to after-hours-ready bodysuits, unitards fit for work and play, and cropped hoodies you’re never going to want to take out of rotation. Your comfortable Summer wardrobe has never been quite this chic.

A pair of socks with a little pop of color will go along way with neutral loungewear separates.

Opt for furry platform sandals that double as slippers and beach-ready slides.

Invest in a workout look that you'll want to wear to brunch as well.

Grab a cropped hoodie in a vibrant color to elevate your loungewear wardrobe.

Go romantic — with a pop of color — by opting for a lacy top in a bright neon hue.

There's a reason unitards are trending among the Hollywood set. Throw on the one-and-done piece for an at-home workout, a hike, or a day running errands.

These leggings perform well in a workout, but look just as good paired with a comfy sweater for that early-morning coffee run.

This '90s-inspired logo graphic tee that will instantly up your cool-girl factor.

A wardrobe essential, this bodysuit can be worn with sweats or under a sheer lace dress. The options are endless.

There's nothing quite like the luxe feeling you get when slipping into a pair of cashmere joggers.