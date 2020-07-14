Fashion
10 Loungewear Items You'll Wear On Repeat This Summer
Unitards, leggings, bodysuits, oh my!
Cozy up in some brand-new loungewear picks, Bustle-editor approved. For your Summer Refresh, it’s time to grab some new slides, socks, joggers, and more.
Loungewear no longer means the floor-length nightgown that your grandmother petered around the house in, nor is it only the sweatsuit that you wore on the regular in the '90s. Now, there’s a healthy mix of both with one thing in common: comfort.
In lieu of pajamas, consider these stylish loungewear staples that will have you going from breakfast in bed to brunch with your best friend. And perhaps you can even go out on the town afterwards with a quick switch of the shoes or the swap of a pair of joggers for a denim mini skirt. There are no rules when it comes to loungewear anymore, so it's high time you embrace the trend.
Ahead, find everything from cozy slippers to after-hours-ready bodysuits, unitards fit for work and play, and cropped hoodies you’re never going to want to take out of rotation. Your comfortable Summer wardrobe has never been quite this chic.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.