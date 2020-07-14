Cozy up in some brand-new loungewear picks, Bustle-editor approved. For your Summer Refresh, it’s time to grab some new slides, socks, joggers, and more.

Loungewear no longer means the floor-length nightgown that your grandmother petered around the house in, nor is it only the sweatsuit that you wore on the regular in the '90s. Now, there’s a healthy mix of both with one thing in common: comfort.

In lieu of pajamas, consider these stylish loungewear staples that will have you going from breakfast in bed to brunch with your best friend. And perhaps you can even go out on the town afterwards with a quick switch of the shoes or the swap of a pair of joggers for a denim mini skirt. There are no rules when it comes to loungewear anymore, so it's high time you embrace the trend.

Ahead, find everything from cozy slippers to after-hours-ready bodysuits, unitards fit for work and play, and cropped hoodies you’re never going to want to take out of rotation. Your comfortable Summer wardrobe has never been quite this chic.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Comme Si Silk Dress Socks Comme Si $52 See on Comme Si A pair of socks with a little pop of color will go along way with neutral loungewear separates.

2 Ugg Disco Checker Slide Ugg $110 See on Ugg Opt for furry platform sandals that double as slippers and beach-ready slides.

3 Aerie Chill Seamless Padded Bralette and High Waisted Bike Short Aerie $54 See on Aerie Invest in a workout look that you'll want to wear to brunch as well.

4 Pyer Moss Bell Sleeve Cropped Hoody and College Slouch Sweatpant Pyer Moss $225 Pyer Moss Grab a cropped hoodie in a vibrant color to elevate your loungewear wardrobe.

5 Savage X Fenty Lovelace Crop Top Savage X Fenty $20 See on Savage x Fenty Go romantic — with a pop of color — by opting for a lacy top in a bright neon hue.

6 Outdoor Voices Unitard Outdoor Voices $90 See on Outdoor Voices There's a reason unitards are trending among the Hollywood set. Throw on the one-and-done piece for an at-home workout, a hike, or a day running errands.

7 Old Navy High-Waisted Leggings Old Navy $10 See on Old Navy These leggings perform well in a workout, but look just as good paired with a comfy sweater for that early-morning coffee run.

8 Telfar White Basic T-Shirt Farfetch $94 See on Farfetch This '90s-inspired logo graphic tee that will instantly up your cool-girl factor.

9 Hanifa Eboni Bodysuit Hanifa $49 See on Hanifa A wardrobe essential, this bodysuit can be worn with sweats or under a sheer lace dress. The options are endless.