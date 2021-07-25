Each morning when I get dressed, I have to make a choice: comfort or style? Luckily in the past few years, comfort in fashion has been given more importance, giving birth to trendy looks that are soft, cozy, and down-right comfy. From stretchy leggings to supportive (and decorative) sandals, I’ve searched high and low to stock my own closet with pieces that are fashionable without being too fussy. You’ll love what I found. Check out these 45 super comfy things that actually make you look nicer.

Whether you’re headed to an important business meeting or the park with friends, you deserve to be comfortable. On this list, I’ve included professional options that you won’t have to adjust all day. Look for the pull-on trousers that come in petite sizes and the lacy tank to wear under your suit. Swapping a few of your basics for elevated options with serious softness will change your attitude towards getting ready in the morning. Now you’ll get to show off your new looks at the office, rather than loathe leaving your leggings at home.

Speaking of leggings, I’ve included some more traditionally comfy options that have been upgraded to make a stylish first impression. You’ll find cool picks like a not-so-basic tee that has a stylish cut-out but fits like a worn-in T-shirt and a seamless workout set that transitions from the gym to brunch. These updated comfy finds will make you feel put together.

The line between casual wear and loungewear has been blurred and it’s time to celebrate with trending looks that you’ll actually want to wear all day long.

1 A Strapless Jumpsuit That Fits Like Loungewear ZESICA Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wide-legged strapless jumpsuit combines all the style of a maxi dress with the coziness of loungewear. The relaxed tube-style top features elastic at the bust and waist to hold it up and create a bit of shape, with a sash tie over the waist for a polished look. One reviewer noted, “Love this staple piece! It is so comfy although it looks like I am dressed up.” •Available sizes: Small — X-Large •Available colors: 10

2 These Stylish And Cozy Jogger Pants Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These stylish jogger pants may be the most comfortable thing in your closet. They have an elastic waistband and a drawstring closure that allows you to customize the fit. The lightweight material is cuffed at the ankle to show off your favorite kicks — from sneakers to pumps. This pair comes with two front pockets and is available in a variety of solid colors, as well as patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 30

3 An Effortless Midi Tank Dress With Pockets Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a go-to piece to add to your wardrobe that combines style and comfort? This midi sleeveless dress is for you. It’s made with buttery-soft viscose and features a tank top bodice, empire waist, and smooth flowy skirt. One reviewer noted, “This is a versatile piece -- it can be a comfy around-the-house dress, or, dressed up to be good enough for going to a decent restaurant. For the price, it's an excellent deal.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

4 These Supportive Yet Elegant Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and still look sleek and professional. The sole and faux leather upper are flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. They’ve earned more than 28,000 reviews and are available in 37 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 32

5 This Polka Dot T-Shirt Dress That Will Impress Amazon Essentials Plus Size Short-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a simple look. This basic T-shirt dress is so chic, pair it with white sneakers or sandals, and you’re ready to take on your day. The dress is made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and elastane and has short sleeves, a scoop neck, and a swingy A-line fit that is relaxed and comfortable. •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X •Available Colors: 5

6 The Elastic-Waist Pants You Can Wear Year-Round Alfred Dunner All Around Elastic Waist Petite Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re on the petite side, it can be tricky to find well-fitting pants, especially if you like the cropped look. These ultra-comfy pants pull on and feature an elastic waistband and front pockets. The wrinkle-free material is dressy enough for work but feels like you’re just lounging at home. Wear them year-round with tees, blouses, and jackets. •Available Sizes: 6 Petite — 18 Petite •Available Colors: 6

7 A Versatile Swing Dress That’s Made Of Soft Viscose Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a basic dress that can do it all and keep you comfy? Then you need this versatile swing dress that’s only $24. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knee, and a stylish boatneck collar. Plus, this dress is super soft since it’s made with viscose and elastane. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

8 This Structured Dress With Inclusive Sizing Amazon Essentials Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Similar to the boat-neck dress above, this three-quarter-length sleeve dress is a wardrobe necessity for both casual and dressier events. It’s a bit more structured than the swing dress, hitting right about the knee. It also has a boat neck and is available in five colors. •Available Sizes: 1X—6X •Available Colors: 5

9 The Flowy Swing Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This flowy swing dress is made with a luxurious jersey that will make you feel like you’re being wrapped in a cozy sweatshirt. The sleeveless tank dress is cool for summer but can transition easily to fall or winter with a jacket and tights. It has a crewneck and is designed to beautifully drape down away from your body. One reviewer noted, “I would feel fine going into a business casual office in this dress with a cardigan and ballet flats, but since I work from home, I’m loving throwing this on with flip flops during work hours and on weekends with flip flops or sneakers.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

10 A Similar Soft Dress With Sleeves Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you prefer short sleeves to sleeveless styles, this similar maxi dress is the perfect alternative. It’s also made with viscose, which is smooth to the touch and drapes beautifully without making you feel restricted. It has an empire waist, scoop neck, and ankle-length that can be dressed up or down. It’s available in a variety of deep jewel tones. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

11 A Kimono Wrap Dress In Leopard Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that looks polished without any of the fuss? Look no further. This wrap dress is made of an indulgent viscose blend, which is as soft as it gets, yet looks expensive. That means you can take this dress from day to night with minimal effort. The V-neckline, tie belt, and kimono sleeves add unique details without overcomplicating this closet classic. It comes in a subtle leopard print as well as solid shades. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

12 These Ultra Comfy High-Waisted Bike Shorts BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bike shorts are back and this high-waisted pair with a whopping 58,000 reviews will be your new summer uniform. They fit just like leggings and are made of a nylon and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy, plus they have generous side pockets. These shorts come in different inseam lengths — from 2 to 8 inches. Pair it with an oversized tee and you have a comfy look to wear every day. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

13 This Lace-Trimmed Tank That’s Elevated Yet Comfy BLENCOT Lace Trim Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the days you just want to be comfy in a tee and blue jeans, but need to dress it up a bit — this lace trim sleeveless blouse is perfect. This elevated basic has a V-neckline trimmed in lace and a flowing fit. The polyester blend top is lightweight and stretchy, plus it’s conveniently machine washable. Wear it with slacks, a skirt, or jeans depending on how dressy you need to be. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 8

14 A Stretchy Bodycon Dress That’s Chic BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Bodycon Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleeveless bodycon mini dress is sexy, elegant, and shockingly comfortable. It’s made from a blend of polyester and cotton that will look good even if you just quickly throw it on and run out the door. It’s double-lined so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Take this dress from daytime (paired with sneakers) to evening (just swap your shoes and add your favorite necklace). • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 37

15 The Supportive Sandals That Are Trending CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These trendy sandals are ultra-comfortable and look just as good with a dress as they do with loungewear. The supportive pair is made with a vegan leather upper with a 100% genuine suede insole that contours to your foot’s shape over time for extra comfort. The flexible cork footbed and slight platform keep your feet happy all day long. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 13, wide sizes available •Available Colors: 15

16 These Drawstring Shorts That Look Polished Dokotoo Elastic Waist Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ultimate comfort, adjustable sizing, a classic style — and pockets — these drawstring shorts are for you. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, these casual shorts have both front and back pockets and a cuffed, sewn hem that makes them look polished. The relaxed-fit shorts are available in solid colors, as well as patterns like tie-dye and floral prints. They’re soft and versatile, earning more than 7,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

17 An Amazon Best-Selling Pack Of Seamless Thongs VOENXE Seamless Thongs Amazon $16 See On Amazon These seamless thongs are soft, stretchy, discreet — and they boast more than 22,000 reviews. The nylon-blend underwear is laser cut so that panty lines don't show under your clothing. They're designed for comfort, won't slip or ride up, and they fit true to size — plus: they're tag-less. The 5-packs are available in all black, prints, or neutral colors. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

18 A Floral Kimono To Jazz Up Any Look Ivay Floral Kimono Amazon $21 See On Amazon Take your basic jeans and plain tee to the next level by adding one of these floral kimonos. The lightweight material is soft, breathable, and perfect for layering. It has a long hem that hits around the knee, which makes it an ideal beach coverup as well. It has an asymmetrical hem, long, open front, and batwing sleeves. The pop of color from this kimono will elevate any outfit while keeping it as comfy as can be. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

19 This Stretchy Two-Piece Yoga Set OQQ Yoga Outfit (2 Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching yoga outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to brunch so you don’t have to stress about quick changes. It is made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and its flatlock seams reduce chafing. When you aren’t at the gym, add an open flannel or oversized tee to get the most use out of this simple look. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 17

20 A Breathable Beach Cover-Up Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Up Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This shirt dress makes the comfiest beach cover-up and is available in more than 30 colors and patterns. It has three-quarter-length sleeves that are soft and breezy. The high-low cut ensures you're completely covered but is versatile enough to tuck into your jeans or shorts. It has a deep V-neck and splits on the side for extra ventilation during those hot summer days. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 36

21 These Pajama-Like Paper Bag Pants For Work GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Command attention in these fashion-forward paper bag pants that are astonishingly comfortable. They’re cropped just above the ankle and have a unique cinched high waist and a tie belt. The pant legs are slightly tapered and feature roomy side pockets. They’ve earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 27

22 A Wire-Free Bra Made With Four-Way Stretch Hanes Women's SmoothTec ComfortFlex Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stop dreading putting on a bra and buy this comfy Hanes bra you’ll forget you’re wearing. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. It has a seamless design and wide straps that stay put without cutting into your shoulders and it comes in extensive sizes. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 8

23 The Formal Dress That’s Actually Comfortable II ININ Deep V Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This stunning floor-length dress is the antithesis of typical formal wear: it’s actually comfortable. It pulls on so there aren’t any zippers or clasps cutting into your skin, plus it has a sensible V-neck, high-waist design, and a dramatic slit in the front for maximum style impact. The adjustable spaghetti straps cross in the back and you can choose among solid colors or patterns like florals, polka dots, and stripes. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 44

24 This Chic Wrap Blouse That’s Unbelievably Soft IN'VOLAND V Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The details of this wrap shirt make it look and feel much fancier than it really is — so you can wear it to dressier occasions without compromising comfort. The V-neckline, draped hem, and wrap front are elegant and the smooth, buttery-soft fabric is reminiscent of your favorite pajamas. One reviewer cited, “Its almost pajama soft and stretchy all over [...] I was looking for something that would be comfy to travel in and this is it. Plus it looks awesome with jeans or with a skirt for work.” •Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus •Available Colors: 31

25 These Pull-On Jeans With An Elastic Waist JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have to go into an office for work, you’ll love these pull-on jeans that have all the professionalism of slacks and all the comfort of leggings. The cotton-blend jeans are stretchy, with two front pockets and a smooth front waistband. The jeans have a relaxed straight-leg fit that looks classic with heels or sneakers. •Available Sizes: 1X—4X, Petite Sizes Available •Available Colors: 3

26 This Classic Tank Made Of 100% Cotton Just My Size Plus-Size Tank Top Amazon $8 See On Amazon This 100% cotton tank is the lightweight summer staple your closet has been missing. It has a rounded, shirttail hem that pairs well with jeans or leggings, plus a classic scoop neck, forward shoulder seam, and cooling sleeveless design. Look your best while you’re at the gym or running errands in one of these affordable (under $10) tanks that come in six colors. •Available Sizes: 1X — 20 •Available Colors: 6

27 A Polished Racerback Tank Available In 17 Colors LouKeith Halter Racerback Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon This elevated racerback tank is effortlessly chic and surprisingly comfortable. Made of a cotton and elastane blend, it is smooth to the touch and lightweight, with a curved hem and an elegant halter-style top. It comes in a handful of colors and patterns, giving you endless styling potential, plus it has earned more than 10,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I liked this top so much, I bought one in every color!“ •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 17

28 The Stretchy Dress With A Sophisticated Tie MEROKEETY Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sheath dress is sophisticated and shockingly stretchy. It’s so comfy, you’ll want to wear it everywhere, and guess what? You can! Just pair this striped, T-shirt dress with white sneakers for something a bit more casual, or throw on heels for drinks with friends. It has two side pockets, a crew neck, and a self-tie belted waist that feels refined. The dress is knee-length and it’s available in long and short sleeves, as well as solids and patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

29 These Woven Sandals That Go With Everything Mtzyoa Woven Leather Flip-Flops Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make these flat woven sandals your new summer go-to since they will complement any look perfectly. Whether you pair them with jeans, shorts, dresses, or jumpsuits, they will keep your look polished and your feet happy with supportive rubber soles and a soft upper. They have more than 3,000 reviews and come in 37 colors and different styles. •Available Sizes: 6 — 10 •Available Colors: 36

30 The Stretchy Jeggings That Look Like Real Denim No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but they’ll make you feel like you’re at home in your pajamas. That’s why reviewers can’t stop wearing these jeggings. They have two stitched faux front pockets and fly, plus two functional back pockets. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 3

31 This Breathable Tunic Top That Doesn’t Wrinkle POPYOUNG Short Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This casual tunic blouse is flowy and soft — plus it goes with everything. The slight V-neck is classic for any occasion. It’s made of rayon and spandex so it’s stretchy and soft, with a unique draped hemline that falls beautifully without clinging to you. It’s quick-drying and resistant to wrinkles and shrinking so you can wear it time and time again. •Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 41

32 A Breezy Beach Dress For Vacation Vibes Romwe Plus Size Boho Summer Beach Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The perfect vacation dress should be as comfy and stylish as this one — and even if your big plans include hanging out in your garden, this pick gives off major vacay vibes. This plus-size dress is loose-fitting, stops above the knee, and features a classic scoop neckline and lightweight feel, thanks to its rayon material. It has roomy three-quarter-length sleeves that are decorated with an intricate and bold pattern. It’s available in a handful of other prints and colors, as well as short sleeve options. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus • Available Colors: 25

33 This Peplum Wrap Blouse For Work Or Play Romwe Plus Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This peplum blouse is comfy like a T-shirt but packs enough style to turn heads. It has short sleeves and a peplum bodice that flows out from a cinched, belted waist. The top is longer than a tee, but not quite a tunic length. The material is stretchy and soft to the touch so you can wear it for work or play. •Available Sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 25

34 The Cozy Palazzo Pants With 14,000 Reviews SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are as comfy as it gets — yet they look polished and professional. They’re made of really soft fabric and have a high waist, wide flare leg, and stretchy feel all over. They’ve earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

35 An Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt With Plenty Of Stretch SheIn Maxi Draped Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flowy and asymmetrical maxi skirt will give you island vibes plus it’s so stretchy you can dance all night long. The polyester blend skirt has an elastic waist and a high-low silhouette that shows off a little leg while keeping you cool. It has unique draping in the front and is available in 34 colors and patterns that will elevate your look, no matter where you spend your summer. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 39

36 A Not-So-Basic Tee You’ll Love SheIn One Shoulder Cut Out Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon This retro-inspired shoulder cut-out tee is super trendy with all the comforts of your favorite T-shirt. It’s stretchy, lightweight, and a little sexy. The asymmetrical shirt is made from a stretchy blend of rayon and spandex and it’s lightweight and a little sexy, making it perfect for date night. It comes in six colors, each with short sleeves. One reviewer noted, “This was comfy yet sexy without looking like you are trying too hard. Highly recommend!!!” •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 6

37 The Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress With Cute Pockets Simier Fariry Swing Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This fit and flare dress has low-slung pockets, a curved hemline, and is shockingly comfortable. It’s stretchy, not clingy, and pulls on like a T-shirt with a more stylish silhouette. It’s available in long sleeves, as well as a variety of patterns. A five-star review cited, “This is a really cute, easy dress. I have worn it both with a cardigan for work and with a denim jacket for a non-work evening. It is comfortable and soft, and I received several compliments.” •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 23

38 A Pair Of Ruffle Shorts With An Elastic Waist SMENG Casual Comfy Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're tired of uncomfortable buttons or zippers, these elastic waist shorts are for you. They are made of super-soft cotton blend material that’ll keep you cool even as the temperatures climb. The cute ruffle detail on the bottom is unique and elegant enough to make these transition from day to night and an elastic waistband keeps these shorts in place without feeling too tight. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

39 The Trendy Floral Sandals With Extra Support SHIBEVER Floral Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals are all style on the top and all comfort on the bottom. They’re made with a supportive, rubber sole that will keep your feet happy but feature elegant beaded rhinestones and flower appliques that elevate your look. The T-strap sandals have an elastic ankle strap that’s flexible and forgiving on your heels. They’ve earned more than 3,600 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. •Available Sizes: 4.5 — 12 •Available Colors: 13

40 A 6-Pack Of Thrifty Seamless Bikini Underwear Wealurre Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon A comfortable look begins with underwear that offer support while appearing invisible, like this laser-cut pack of undies. The bikini-style underwear is seamless to prevent panty lines and made of a durable yet flexible nylon blend, with a breathable cotton liner. This set includes six pairs that are affordable, stretchy, and offer full-coverage. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 12

41 These No-Show Socks That Keep Your Feet Happy Wernies No Show Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it comes to many canvas shoes, it’s comfier to wear socks, but you may not want to sacrifice your fit by letting them show. This four-pack of low-cut socks is your solution. They are stretchy, lightweight, and the perfect thickness — not too bulky and not paper thin. They have a nonslip silicone grip on the back of the heel and an elastic band that holds them in place. With more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, they’re an Amazon bestseller. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 5

42 A Stretchy Combo With A Midi Skirt IyMoo Plus Size Midi Dress (2 Piece) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Who says you have to choose between being comfortable all day or feeling like the main character in your own amazing story? This matching two-piece skirt and top are both sexy and comfy, thanks to a midi-length pencil skirt with a wrap belt and a matching cropped tank top. Turn heads wherever you go in this stretchy combo, which comes in more than 35 colors and patterns like ombre. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 36

43 This Luxe Bodysuit With Mega Stretch ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This black bodysuit is an easy way to elevate any outfit. The material is a nylon-spandex mix, which makes it super soft and stretchy, and the chest is lined, so it’s not only opaque but it also makes the fabric look more luxe. If you think the pictures look too good to be true, don’t worry, it comes backed by thousands of glowing reviews and many users shared their own pics of just how good this bodysuit looks on. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

44 These Leggings With A High, Wide Waistband HUE Cotton Ultra Legging Amazon $28 See On Amazon The supportive and comfortable wide waistband on these leggings is why they’ve earned nearly 7,000 reviews. They’re made of a cotton blend that’s easy to pull on and stretchy for working out, lounging, or chasing the kids. They have a 29-inch inseam and the high waist pairs well with T-shirts or cropped tops. They’re designed to be opaque so you can feel comfortable and confident all day. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 7