Super Cute Pieces For Spring That You'll Be Shocked Are So Affordable

Spring is around the corner and that means it’s time to break out your favorite dresses, skirts, and crop tops to embrace the warm weather. If you want to spice up your current wardrobe and grab some new pieces, Amazon has tons of cute clothes and accessories for spring that are also super affordable.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this brightly knit crop top that will give your outfit total Y2K vibes. To really complete the look, you could pair it with this cotton bucket hat that has frayed edges. Don’t forget about your feet — these comfy, cushioned slide sandals are easy to wear and come in tons of colors and patterns.

Of course it’s not always warm in the spring, so you may want some lightweight layers, like this ribbed sweater that’s long enough to wear over leggings. Or this long sleeve top with ruffles on the shoulders and the neck.

Whether you’re looking for some new accessories to complement an existing look or want to start fresh with a whole new spring outfit, Amazon has got your back with tons of cute, affordable pieces to kickstart the season.

1 This Structured Purse Made From Woven Rattan NATURAL NEO Round Rattan Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon Spring is a great time to break out the woven bags, like this round structured purse made from rattan. The bag has leather straps and a roomy interior, big enough to hold your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and even a book. It’s perfect for pairing with a floral dress or taking to the beach. Available colors: 2

2 A Lightweight Button-Up That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazn $25 See On Amazon This lightweight button-up is great for any occasion, whether you wear it with slacks to work or paired with shorts with the sleeves rolled up. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and can easily be thrown in the wash. “Great quality and cut. My favorite work shirt,” praised one shopper. Available colors: 13

Available Sizes: X-small — XX-large

3 This Bucket Hat With A Frayed Hem Boderier Bucket Hat Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect your eyes and face from the sun with this cotton bucket hat that has frayed edges to give it a worn-in, vintage look. The hat is machine washable, so it’s easy to throw in the machine after too much wear. “It has enough of a brim to keep sun out of eyes and is very easy to packFor trips or a vacation,” raved one reviewer. Available colors: 8

Available Sizes: One size

4 This Ribbed Sweater That Can Be Worn With Pants Or Leggings Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This ribbed sweater is long enough that it can be paired with either pants or leggings. The lightweight sweater is made from 100% cotton and has a rounded v-neck with slits on the side. Pair them with leggings and a pair of tall boots or with some jeans and sneakers for a casual look. Available colors: 19

Available Sizes: X-small — XX-large

5 These Sandals That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear them as slippers around the house or as sandals out and about, these will be some of the comfiest shoes you own. Made from a lightweight EVA material, they’re comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. “They're lightweight, very nicely cushioned, and easy to clean,” wrote one shopper. Available colors: 9

Available Sizes: 4 — 14

6 A Comfy T-Shirt With A Square Neckline Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Most basic t-shirts have a classic scoop neck or v-neck shape, but this Amazon Essentials top has a square neckline to add a unique touch. The t-shirt has a slim fit and is great for tucking into high-waisted pants or shorts. It also has mid-length sleeves that hit just above the elbow. “I got lots of compliments on it every time I wear it, in all 5 of the colors I bought,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 13

Available Sizes: X-small — XX-large

7 These Pointed Flats That Are So Versatile HEAWISH Suede Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s hard to think of an outfit that wouldn’t go with these faux suede ballet flats. With simple yet classic design and pointed toe, this flats can be dressed up or down. Wear to work or for a special occasion, or just throw them on with jeans while running errands. One reviewer described the flats as “flexible, but supportive.” Available colors: 9

Available Sizes: 6 — 11

8 A Colorful Knitted Sweater With Y2K Vibes Meihuida Pullover Cropped Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your collection of spring sweaters. This knitted cropped sweater has a square neckline and colorblocking on the sleeves and chest. Pair it with high-waisted pants for full coverage, or with a lower cut to show some skin for a full 90s look. “The top is comfortable and so bright,” wrote one shopper. Available colors: 6

Available Sizes: Small — X-large

9 This Chiffon Dress With Polka Dot Details KIRUNDO Short Sleeves Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This loose chiffon dress is comfortable without being shapeless. With a an empire waistline and elbow-length sleeves, the dress has a flowy shape and swiss dots covering the fabric. Pair it with flat sandals for a casual spring look or add some heels for a more formal fit. Available colors: 12

Available Sizes: Small — X-large

10 A Pleated Skirt That Has Pockets EXLURA High-Waist Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s always nice when a piece of clothing is designed for both style and comfort. This pleated midi skirt has an elastic waist for easy wear, plus it has pockets. I mean who doesn’t love a skirt with pockets? Pair it with a cropped sweater on cooler days, or with a cami and sandals when the sun comes out. Available colors: 13

Available Sizes: X-small — X-large

11 This Crop Top With Puffed Sleeves Floerns Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Shirred Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hop on the trend of milk maid tops with this puffed sleeve crop top. With a square neck and shirred detail on the torso, this top has tons of cute details that make it great for a special occasion, or just when the warm weather hits and you want to wear something a little flirty. Available colors: 15

Available Sizes: X-small — X-large

12 These Sports Bras With Over 50,000 Positive Reviews Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wear these Fruit of the Loom sports bras while working out, lounging around the house, or any time, really. With thin spaghetti straps, they’re easy to wear under casual clothes, but have enough support for more active times. These bras have over 50,000 positive reviews, with one shopper calling it the “Best easy-going, low-maintenance everyday bra ever.” Available colors: 31

Available Sizes: 32 — 44

13 These Comfy Sandals That Come In More Than 30 Colors FUNKYMONKEY Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon These double buckle slide sandals come in so many colors that it might be hard to pick just one, from bright yellow, to pale blue, to tie dye. Made from a comfortable vinyl material with a cushy foam sole, these sandals are waterproof, so you can wear them rain or shine. “I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe!” raved one reviewer. “These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too.” Available colors: 31

Available Sizes: 32 — 44

14 Some Cropped Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag-Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon If it feels like all your slacks are a little boring, mix it up with these cropped pants that have a cinched paper bag waist. With an elastic waist and prominent tie, these pants are as comfortable as they are stylish. They pair well with a blazer or formal top, but can also be made more casual with some fun sneakers. Available colors: 39

Available Sizes: X-small — 3X-large

15 A Flowy Dress With Ruffled Sleeves KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This breezy dress is loose and comfortable, but still has details that make it unique. With a tiered shape, ruffled sleeves, and a keyhole detail in the back, this dress is perfect for those days in spring when you just want to wear something cute and comfortable. “This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 16

Available Sizes: Small — X-large

16 This Casual Blouse With Bell Sleeves luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add some drama to your look with this blouse that has some statement bell sleeves. “It hangs beautifully, and the sleeves are gorgeous!” raved one reviewer. The top is casual enough that it can be worn with jeans, but it can easily be dressed up with some jewelry or heels. Available colors: 33

Available Sizes: Small — XX-large

17 A Maxi Dress That Comes in Bright Colors Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Spring is a great time to bring more color into your wardrobe, and this Amazon Essentials maxi dress is a good place to start. The dress comes in bright shades of pink, yellow, blue, and other joyful colors. It’s made from a viscose blend, so it’s super comfortable and stretchy. Pair it with some casual sandals, or dress it up with heels. Available colors: 15

Available Sizes: X-small — XX-large

18 This Breezy Blouse With A Tie Knot Detail luvamia V-Neck Tie-Knot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This v-neck blouse is breezy enough to keep you cool on hot days while still offering enough coverage for chillier spring days. The top has flowy bell sleeves, button detail down the front, and a tie knot at the waist. It can easily be dressed up or down, and as one reviewer wrote, it’s “Super versatile to wear to work or for a night out.” Available colors: 23

Available Sizes: Small — XX-large

19 These Delicate Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon The best part about these delicate necklaces is that they’re designed to be layered and worn together, but since they’re two separate pieces, the necklaces can also be worn individually. Made from brass with 14k gold plating, these necklaces have tons of options for charm design, including a simple circle, a horseshoe, and even a turtle.

20 A Midi Dress With Beachy Vibes NERLEROLIAN Split Casual Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even if you won’t actually be going to the beach, this midi dress will put you in the mood. With spaghetti straps, a flowy top, and a slit for your legs, this dress is perfect for pairing with some easy sandals. If you’re not headed to the beach and want some extra warmth, this dress can easily be paired with a cute cropped sweater or denim jacket. Available colors: 9

Available Sizes: Small — X-large

21 This Long Sleeve Top With A Frilly Collar & Sleeves Romwe Slim Fit Ruffle Shoulder Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon One reviewer loved the fit of this ruffled blouse so much that she wrote “this may be my favorite shirt ever!” The fitted top has long sleeves with a ruffled detail on the shoulder, as well as a ruffled stand-up collar. It’s as comfortable as a regular long sleeve shirt, but adds a little more flair to a basic outfit. Available colors: 30

Available Sizes: X-small — 4X-large

22 An A-Line Dress With Adorable Details Romwe Tie Back Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a tie in the back, ruffles on the sleeves, and a square neckline, this mini dress has so many cute details that make it perfect for a spring wardrobe. The dress has a fitted waist that flares out slightly and is made from a soft and comfortable polyester. “I plan on ordering more colors because I love this dress so much!” raved one reviewer. Available colors: 29

Available Sizes: X-small — XX-large

23 This Yoga Set With Matching Bra & Shorts JNINTH Seamless Sports Bra & High Waist Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you getting ready for a workout or just lounging around the house, this yoga set will keep you comfortable. This stretchy and breathable nylon set includes a sports bra and biker shorts in matching colors, and comes in tons of bright shades. “Great quality, lovely vibrant colours and extremely comfortable,” wrote one reviewer” Available colors: 20

Available Sizes: Small — X-large

24 This T-Shirt With Asymmetrical Cutouts SheIn One-Shoulder Cutout Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Show off some skin with this t-shirt that has asymmetrical cutouts on the shoulder and back. The top reveals enough skin to be a little daring, but not too much that you might feel exposed. The best part is that this shirt is just as easy to wear as a regular t-shirt. Available colors: 9

Available Sizes: Large plus — 4X-large plus

25 A Loose Dress With A Bold Print Shiaili Flowy Summer Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wearing patterns and prints is such an easy way to make a basic outfit more exciting. This flowy tiered dress is covered in an abstract leopard print and made from a lightweight rayon. It’s super versatile, and one reviewer summed it up by saying “It’s perfect for my office, a concert or a family get together.” Available colors: 2

Available Sizes: 2X — 5X

26 Some Relaxed Overalls With Distressed Details Vetinee Denim Overalls Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pulling off overalls is easier than you might think, especially with these relaxed denim overalls. Made from a loose and comfortable denim, these overalls have distressed details on the, so they look like you’ve already worn them in. Overalls are also great for their abundance of pockets; this pair has the four leg pockets, plus and extra on the chest. Available colors: 17

Available Sizes: Small — XX-large

27 These Aviator Sunglasses For A 70s-Inspired Look YDAOWKN Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pair these aviator sunglasses with some bell bottoms and you’ll have a total throwback ‘70s look. These glasses have the classic oversized aviator shape and a brow bar above the nose. The frames have non-polarized lenses and a UV coating to protect your eyes from the sun. Available colors: 23