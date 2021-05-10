45 Super Stylish Things On Amazon That Are Actually Bargains

Fashion is cyclical by nature, and it’s tempting to pick up a new wardrobe every few seasons when you’re called to update your look and refresh some basics. But whether you’re trying to build a capsule or dabble in trends, it can be tough to find affordable versions of what you see in glossy editorials. And, of course, sometimes you just want a cheap thrill — why invest in statement heels when they’ll be exiting stage left in a season or two? You might know it as the land of online bulk shopping, but there are some super stylish things on Amazon that are actually bargains and well worth looking into for your wardrobe #goals.

You can find everything from the trendy pieces you’ve seen on Instagram — and assumed came from Nordstrom — to budget-friendly versions of designer styles right on Amazon, all with faster shipping than department stores (thanks to Prime). I’m talking about influencer-approved accessories like double-O ring belts and edgy ear cuffs that look like fine jewelry, plus trendy faux fur slides and strappy bodysuits. Looking for statement pieces with more longevity? Try silk scarves in patterns that are straight out of a design house and quilted camera bags that look so luxe or a pair of mules for high-end style on a budget.

Whether you’re after the latest trend or an affordable version of newest style, these pieces are the kind of deals that give shopping the thrill of the hunt.

1 These Fierce Cat-Eye Sunnies That Look Designer YOSHYA Cat Eye Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you ask me, sunglasses are one of the few accessories that go with literally every outfit. These are sleek and sharp in a modern rendition of the classic cat-eye shape that’s full of expensive-looking attitude and offers 100% UV protection in a shatterproof polycarboante frame. Since they aren’t polarized, you’ll still be able to see your phone screen — crucial for all those selfies you’ll want to take, whether you opt for a classic duo shown here or something aesthetic like translucent lilac and baby blue. Scoop up two or even three pairs for a song. Available options: 33

2 A Cotton Candy Tie-Dye Loungewear Set That You’ve Definitely Seen On Instagram AKEWEI Tie Dye Pajamas (2-Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These cute tie-die pajamas are a hit of sunshine when you’re off-duty. The top is gently oversized with a relaxed dropped shoulder and longer hem, while the flowy shorts offer plenty of ease and have a comfortable covered elastic waistband. Reviewers were big fans of the poly-spandex fabric, which was dubbed “deliciously soft,” and they come in lots of sugary colorways with short and full-length styles for sipping your morning coffee in every season. Available options: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 The Cottagecore Overalls Made With A Soft Linen Blend Gihuo Overalls Amazon $23 See On Amazon Overalls get an artsy update when they’re made from natural materials and cut on an exaggerated scale. The cotton-linen blend has a gently crinkled texture that will only get softer with time, and they fasten at the shoulder with buttons instead of buckles for a handmade artisan feel. Even better are the pockets, which are all generously sized and endlessly practical. Earthy yet minimalist, they have nearly 5,000 ratings for being cute and absurdly comfortable. Available options: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Colorblock Tee Inspired By ‘80s Graphic Design Romwe Crewneck T-Shirt Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its bold stripes and pop-art color blocking, this graphic tee is an ode to the iconic Memphis design movement. It has a boxy cut and longer dropped sleeves for an authentic thrifted look and shoppers praised the material for being surprisingly thick and well-made. Available options: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

5 These Buttery-Soft Faux Leather Belts With Iconic Buckles SANSTHS O-Buckle Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The double-O ring belt has become something of a movement with it’s high-style geometric buckle that’s timeless yet modern and elevates even jeans and a tee. The supple faux leather is exceptionally thick so it wears well over time, and comes with a kit so you can add extra holes for just the right fit whether you’re wearing it on your hips or your waist. Each twin-pack strikes a good balance of neutral colors and textures, from clean leather to faux suede with gold and silver metal finishes so you have a good foundation for lots of looks. Available options: 8

Available sizes: S — XXXL

6 This Super-Soft Bodysuit With An Intricate Strappy Back Verdusa Strappy Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a buttery soft rayon blend, this bodysuit is deceptively comfortable. The front panel resembles a dainty camisole, and it turns to reveal a geometric web of delicate straps criss-crossing the back and wrapping around your sides with almost corset-like detail. The thong bottoms are snap-free to invisibly glide underneath everything from high-waisted jeans to a bodycon skirt, and it’s fully double-lined for a secure feel. Available options: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 These Super-Stylish Shorts In A Five-Star Cabana Stripe SweatyRocks Elastic Waist Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reach for these high-waisted shorts when you need a cute alternative to denim cutoffs. They come literally wrapped in a bow with a sweet tie-waist detail and a hidden elastic inside the shirred paperbag waist, plus slash pockets tucked inside each hip. Wear yours with everything from a T-shirt and slides to your favorite party top and some wedges for seriously breezy style. Available options: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 An Oversized Flannel Shirt With A ‘90s Grunge Aesthetic SweatyRocks Plaid Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized plaid button-down shirt can be punky or rustic in equal measure depending on how you style it. It features oversized button flap pockets and a curved shirttail hem with a slouchy dropped shoulder and long sleeves for a borrowed-from-the-boys feel. The lightweight flannel is woven rather than thick, so it works in most seasons and is easy to tuck or knot, in an easy-to-care-for cotton blend. Available options: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Faux Wrap Dress That’s Elegantly Minimal Amazon Essentials Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its kimono-inspired sleeves, this wrap dress has a convincing wrap silhouette that knots at the waist and a solid skirt you’ll never need to fuss with. The elbow-length sleeves flare out into a subtle bell shape, and shoppers raved about the hidden pockets tucked on each side that didn’t interfere with those clean lines. Its thick viscose knit is totally opaque even under bright light, with enough heft for three-seasons wear. Available options: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Set Of Handbags That Look *Far* More Expensive Than They Are YTL Handbag Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stylish fleet of handbags at a bargain price sets you up with everything you need for life on the go in one sleekly minimalist coordinated package, including a tote, crossbody, wristlet, and card wallet. The tote zips securely shut and features a turn lock that’s reminiscent of a French luxury brand’s iconic hardware, but nobody will think you’re carrying a knockoff — just a really great bag. Inside are plenty of pockets to keep you organized, and the smaller bags all nest neatly inside in case you want to just grab the essentials out of your tote for a quick trip. Available options: 8

11 These Faux Leather Leggings With Seriously Sharp Tailoring SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Leggings that look like pants turn it up a notch in rich faux leather with a soft fleece lining you might want to wear on repeat. They’re finished with a faux fly and even belt loops for a convincing look and sculpted seams on the back. Looking for classic leather leggings? You’re in luck: they’re sold side by side. Don’t miss those novelty finishes, either, from tonal black snakeskin and leopard to an industrial, iridescent gunmetal that looks like gasoline. Available options: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Tulip-Wrap Cami Dress That’s Delicately Elegant Romwe Plus Size Mini Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pretty surplice dress combines ruched faux wrap styling with a seamed waist for a graceful finish and easy feel. The dainty spaghetti straps aren’t adjustable, but that silky fabric has just enough stretch to ensure a good fit. Rock it solo during the warmer months or slip a blazer on top of some stiletto ankle boots in colder temps and you’ll get lots of mileage from this piece year-round. Available options: 4

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

13 The Breezy Kimono That Will Replace (Some Of) Your Cardigans Romwe Plus Size Kimono Amazon $25 See On Amazon A lightweight layer with pattern and pop, the floaty chiffon kimono-style topper is an unsung hero of stylish closets. It provides the coverage and drape of an oversized cardigan with extra personality in palm prints, leopard, and florals. This one comes in two different lengths, and either one will add something to denim shorts and little black dresses alike. Available options: 15

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

14 A Satin Camisole That Looks Like Vintage Lingerie Romwe Plus Size Lace Trim Cami Amazon $17 See On Amazon The prettiest base layer ever, this satiny cami is a luxe-looking find. The tailored cups are gently shirred and edged in intricate eyelash lace, with a row of luminous buttons accenting a matching lace band that races down the front — details not often seen at this price point. You’ll also find modern camis with strappy fronts if that’s more your speed. Either will look picture-perfect with cigarette pants and a clutch for date night, and a few shoppers styled theirs with oversized flannel shirts for grunge meets glam. Available options: 14

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Plus

15 This Romantic Puff-Sleeve Top With Big Bridgerton Energy Romwe Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon It might not come with the Duke of Hastings, but this top is the real romantic lead in your wardrobe. (Simon who?) The deep square neckline and elbow-length puff sleeves are straight out of a Jane Austen novel, and it looks thoroughly modern tucked into high-waisted skinnies with a matte crepe finish. Not to worry if you prefer a mid-rise pant, however: This stylish tee is cut with just enough length through the hip. Available options: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Goddess-Like Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn 3 Different Ways Pinup Fashion Plus Size Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is surprisingly versatile: The wide ruffled elastic neckline makes for a flowy off-the-shoulder dress the way it’s styled here, but you have to check out how it looks as a slinky one-shouldered number and even a romantic daytime casual dress with both straps pulled up so they look like soft cap sleeves. There’s a waist-defining belt that flutters when you walk, and a slit in the sweeping hemline so all that length is easy to move in. The real design MVP, however, are two hidden pockets to hold keys and lip balm. Available options: 2

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

17 A Modern Ear Cuff That Looks Like Fine Jewelry PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Ear Cuff Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get the look of multiple piercings without the commitment with this dainty ear cuff. It comes in a set of two cast in sterling silver that’s plated in high-shine 14-karat gold for a luxe and long-lasting finish that’s hypoallergenic to the core, with top-quality cubic zirconia beading the edges. Fans rave that these delicate cuffs are an incredible value for the quality and indiscernible from more expensive pieces, with a perfect fit that looks like a real piercing. They’re a fun way to add some creative edge to your look or test-drive earring placement if you want to make it permanent. Available options: 3

18 A Pair Of Faux Denim Leggings With Pockets (!!!) No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These jeggings have racked up rave reviews for their supernatural ability to pass for real denim at a glance with a yellow top-stitched faux pockets and fly, plus a deep sloped yoke on the back with two functional pockets. They’re wildly stretchy for that legging-like comfort yet over 75% cotton for a soft and breathable knit with mid-weight thickness. With over 20,000 ratings and counting, they’re a certified Amazon find — and just $16. Available options: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 The Breezy T-Shirt Dress That Will Be The Swiss Army Knife Of Your Closet MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pair it with a denim jacket and sneakers for a coffee run, or wear it over a pair of leggings when you want to watch Netflix all day. This T-shirt dress might actually be more versatile than a basic tee with so many ways to style it. The flowy A-line cut skims the body in a cottony-soft and stretchy rayon blend that drapes like buttah and belts exceptionally well. It comes in a rainbow of solids as well as the best prints, from leopard to tie dye. Get one for work and one for the weekend; with nearly 15,000 ratings, there’s a chance you’ll want at least two. Available options: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Soft & Comfortable T-Shirt That’s Far From Basic Amoretu Plus Size Criss Cross T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s as easy as your favorite broken-in tee with style to spare; reach for this strappy T-shirt to nail that “always casually fashionable” look with basically zero effort on your part. It’s made from a stretchy rayon blend that legitimately feels like pajamas with a shirttail hem you can tuck into jeans or wear loose over leggings. The crisscross neckline might be the only accessory you need. Available options: 7

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

21 A Breezy Crocheted Cover-Up That’s Pure Vacation HARHAY Crochet Cover Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute swim cover-up is cut like a caftan with loose dolman sleeves in water-resistant polyester crochet. Its airy fit laces up the sides in braided cord that ends in two swingy tassels and a split hem for those long walks on the beach, but it also looks nice paired with some cute shorts if you’re going out. Nearly 12,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval, with fans raving that it was cute and well made (plus surprisingly soft). Available options: 27

Available sizes: One size

22 A Classic Pair Of Levi’s Jeans At A Bargain Price Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Score classic Levi’s jeans for just $25, and join tens of thousands of raving fans. With 15,000 ratings and counting, over 100 shoppers swear that these are the “best jeans ever.” The denim is thick yet highly elastic so it holds its shape day after day and stays comfortable the whole ride through. There’s a versatile mid rise and skinny leg that tucks easily into boots, and you can choose from three inseams for a truly custom fit. What’s more, they even come in “waterless” rinses designed to reduce industrial water waste. Available options: 10

Available sizes: 2 — 28

23 A Pair Of Faux Fur Slides That Are Nothing Short Of Epic QMFUR Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who says statement shoes can’t be comfortable? These faux fur slide sandals will serve looks even if you’re not going any further than the coffee shop. They have a deep footbed in waterproof PVC with a little bit of arch support, according to reviews, and the faux fur was praised for being absurdly soft and fluffy just like you’d expect based on the photos. And they come in the best array of shades, from natural to neon, along with triple-decker colorblocking. Available options: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 12

24 This Vintage Americana Logo Tee With *So* Many Options Levi's T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon The Levi’s graphic tee is a natural with blue jeans, but the nostalgic logo adds an open-road spirit to just about any outfit feel bold and fresh. With nearly four dozen options to choose from — whether you’re shopping for a boxy tee to go with your cutoffs or a longer style for wearing with leggings — plus dozens of logos including vintage varsity, sophisticated serifs, and ‘80s retro neons, the little graphic tee is a style staple worth picking up. And, of course, they come in 100% cotton. Would you expect any less? Available options: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

25 The Simple Tank Maxi That’s So Effortless Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Breezy and soft with classic lines, this maxi dress is deceptively basic. With wide tank straps that hide a bra and a delicately gathered waist over its fuller skirt, it’s a blank canvas you can style so many different ways. It looks right at home with a denim jacket and ballet flats for a cute and casual brunch, and dresses up just as easily to go to dinner with metallic sandals and some statement jewelry. In a comfortable rayon knit, it’s even a worthy contender for the modern house dress. Available options: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

26 These Ridiculously Comfortable Bike Shorts With A Cult Following Just My Size Biker Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you want to hop on the bike short trend or a good affordable pair to wear around the house, this pair has received well over 10,000 ratings from shoppers who “love these shorts” for being “true to size” and “super comfy.” Their soft and stretchy cotton-based jersey feels like your favorite broken-in tee and is completely opaque, while the thin elastic waistband won’t ever dig — it even layers well underneath skirts or dresses. Available options: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

27 A Classic Bodysuit That Layers With Everything IN'VOLAND Plus Size Body Suit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This short-sleeved bodysuit is a staple. It’s made from a 95% cotton and spandex blend that’s soft and breathable (not to mention long-lasting and easy to care for), with plenty of stretch for a perfect fit that slips under high-waisted jeans with ease. The full-coverage brief wears comfortably all day and is cut low over the hip so you don’t have to worry about the sides riding up. Available options: 28

Available sizes: Small — 24 Plus

28 A Floaty A-Line Dress With Subtle Style Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfectly polished yet completely unstuffy, this soft T-shirt dress will get you out the door feeling put-together on busy days. It has a gentle high-low hem that’s both understated and unexpected, with a curved, V-shaped neckline that frames your face and leaves room for layering necklaces. The soft rayon fabric is cozy yet lightweight, with a liquid drape. Wear it with sandals in the summer or leggings and boots during colder weather, or sleep in it all year long because it’s actually that comfortable. Available options: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

29 This Infinitely Wearable Coverup With A Tailored Twist Ekouaer Shirt Cover Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re packing light, make sure this cover-up comes along for the ride. The tunic design with a collar and roll tab cuffs makes it easy to double as a top (possibly even a dress, depending on your height), so you’ll get lots of looks from one classic piece. Little elements — like a split high-low hem and chest pocket — are the kinds of extra details that rank it above similar styles. Plus, it comes in wardrobe-friendly colors and patterns in addition to beachy brights and tie-dyes whether you want something versatile or a dedicated #vacay piece. Available options: 28

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 A Powder-Soft Turtleneck That’s Influencer-Approved The Drop Turtleneck Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lightweight turtleneck was designed to have a “second-skin” fit without clinging so you’ll have a versatile layering piece you can rely on all year. The neckline itself offers a bit of slouch for plenty of breathing room, while its modal and spandex fabric blend is nicely soft and lightly moisture-wicking — perfect for transitional weather or wearing under a heavier topper. Stock up on this limited-edition basic while you can; it will sell out fast, and you don’t want to miss those seasonal colors. Available options: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

31 The Longline Sports Bra That Offers Comfort & Support THE GYM PEOPLE Padded Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers swear this cute sports bra looks and feels almost exactly like a pricey yoga bra. This one has a similar longline fit that hits right at the waist and wide tank-style straps, with a built-in shelf bra and removable pads. The fabric itself is almost mysteriously soft for a performance blend, with plenty of stretch and moisture-wicking ability for your toughest cardio session. It’ll even double as a cute crop top, and fans reported it was comfortable enough to sleep in. Available options: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 A Ruffled Skater Skirt That’s Cute & Casual Arjungo Mini Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Capitalizing on the prairie dress trend, this ruffled skirt is full of style. Its elastic smocked waist is accented with an extra-long functional drawstring and falls in shirred tiers to a full, floaty hem. The chiffon has a hint of texture and comes in so many patterns, including leopard prints and ‘90s-inspired florals, and it’s unlined to feel extra breezy in warm weather. Many shoppers especially loved how easy it was to style, noting it was long enough to be office-appropriate but still fun and carefree for off-duty outfits. Available options: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Workout Leggings With High-Performance Style JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Capri Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These budget-friendly workout capris were built for performance, but they’re so cute you’ll probably wear them on rest days as well. They have angled colorblocking on each thigh (check out the solid shades if you want your block with more pop), and the capri cut hits right below the widest point of the calf so it won’t randomly inch up when you’re moving. The seams are fully covered for don’t-even-notice comfort, and many reviewers were pleased to note the leggings also wicked sweat during a workout. Available options: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

34 A Classic Denim Jacket With Trend-Driven Options dollhouse Denim Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The dollhouse jean jacket comes packed with iconic good looks and offers fashion-inspired variations on a theme if you want something bolder than basic. The classic cut takes its cues from the vintage original with a hip-grazing hem and angled front seams over two flap pockets and a button placket. Ready to spice things up? Grab a bomber-inspired version or their black distressed denim jacket; any of them will hit just the right style notes whether you’re rocking leggings and a tee or draping it over your shoulders with a floral dress. Available options: 8

Available sizes: Small — 4X

35 A $9 Scarf That Feels Like Real Silk Corciova Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This faux silk scarf has almost 10,000 positive ratings to prove its credentials. It’s made from exceptionally smooth polyester with a high-shine finish in a silk-satin weave, while the alternate side has a bit more texture to give the slippery fabric extra grip when you want to knot it. The 35-inch square sounds massive but is one of the more versatile scarf sizes available: you can wrap it at the neck, wear it as a hair wrap, or tie it onto a tote bag for extra color and pattern. Scoop up an armful in designer-worthy patterns and heritage plaids in your favorite accent colors. Available options: 45

36 Some Velvet Leggings With Plush Texture Conceited Side Stripe Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These velvet leggings have luxe texture with a thick nap and the softest finish — plus plenty of stretch so they’re totally opaque. They have a high rise with a sturdy elastic waistband, and the inseam hits right at the ankle even on tall shoppers. For a lounge-worthy indulgence, be sure to check out the velvet joggers listed with them. Available options: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X

37 A Quilted Camera Bag That Looks Designer Lola Mae Quilted Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quilted camera bag packs high-end design in an incredibly budget-friendly purse. The quilted details and faux leather tassel nod to a designer style, with a shiny chain and leather strap that can be shortened into a shoulder bag or detached entirely when you need a cute clutch. It’s small and compact but still has room for a full-length wallet and even a small water bottle thanks to extra width through the body, with a small interior pocket and handy exterior sleeve that’s great for stashing your phone or a metro card — anything you want to keep easy to access. Available options: 20

38 A Surplice Dress With The Prettiest Lines Amazon Essentials Plus Size Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dress is a stylish one-and-done outfit that will quickly become your go-to for work and play. The bodice wraps around you to meet in the front at a fitted elastic waist with a tiny bit of a plunge you can easily adjust, with drapey short sleeves that are softly structured to fit under a cardigan or blazer. The skirt flares out gently and finishes just above the knees, so you can wear it with sandals in the summer and riding boots through fall. The viscose fabric is silky yet substantial — just the thing to wear year ‘round. Available options: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

39 A Luxe-Looking Mule With A Bargain Price Tag Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $24 See On Amazon The snaffle bit mule is every bit as classic as the loafer, so it’s here to stay. This affordable iteration of the designer style has a faux leather upper accented by a curved horsebit that lies comfortably over your arch with every step. The interior is fully lined with a well-cushioned footbed featuring almost a quarter-inch of memory foam tucked inside, and the sole is lightweight yet sturdy with solid grip. Available options: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 13

40 Some Really Nice Joggers You’ll Live In On Weekends Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s worth springing for quality loungewear if you spend lots of time at home, and these high-quality joggers can be had for a song. They have a slim cut through the leg with a three-channel drawstring waist and a matching tie (so much nicer than thick white cord), plus two slash pockets at the hip. Inside is a low-pile fleece that’s lightweight and impossibly cozy-soft. If nearly 15,000 ratings are any indication, you’ll want to make room in your drawers for a few. Available options: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 A High-Quality Layering Tank To Upgrade Your Basics Amazon Essentials Women's Plus size Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never have too many classic layering tanks. Trusty cotton is blended with modal to add softness and drape plus a touch of spandex for stretch in this great version from Amazon Essentials, which is finished care and good attention to detail that its bargain price belies. Wear it on the weekends with your joggers or slip one under a blazer for work — then ditch the jacket for happy hour. Available options: 7

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

42 These Easy Levi’s Shorts With Heritage Appeal Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These denim shorts have all the iconic good looks of their full-length siblings, from a universal mid-rise to five-pocket details and a steep angled yoke — plus that signature label — on the back. With a 4.5-inch inseam, they’re long enough to feel covered but still look cute and breezy — and you can get them in light or dark indigo wash with just enough stretch. Warm-weather uniform: handled. Available options: 2

Available sizes: 4 — 24

43 A Chic Tank-Style Midi Dress That’s Comfy & So Versatile Daily Ritual V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This casual midi dress is a piece you can throw on and go when you need easy minimalist style. It has a wider V-neck with a split high-low hem that elevates the simple piece without any effort on your part — perfect on hectic mornings. It’s made from an airy viscose knit that was dubbed perfect for summer, and fans gushed that it felt like their most comfortable piece of loungewear but was easy to dress up for extra mileage. Available options: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 The Stylish Bralette That Will Be Your WFH Staple Mae Criss Cross Bralette Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s marketed as a bralette — but in a longline cut with eye-catching lace-up details, you might find yourself reaching for this one when you need a cute crop top as well. Since it’s unlined, you could easily throw on a strapless bra underneath. It more than lives up to the original task, however, in a nylon ribbed knit that’s so soft even one shopper who experienced sensory processing issues called it “gold,” and that little bit of lace-up also makes it nice for layering under shirts where it can just barely peek out. Available options: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large