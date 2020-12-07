When it comes to shopping, you’re often on the hunt for something that’s both chic as well as sustainable. Climate change has been an important focus of the election, with President-Elect Joe Biden making the critical issue a priority throughout his campaign. With brands taking more steps towards being more eco-friendly and sustainable in both their material sourcing as well as production, it’s never been easier to support the cause. And the holiday season is an opportune time to invest in eco-friendly fashion with great sustainable gift ideas.

A stylish — and sustainable — gift is not at all mutually exclusive. Many designers are now crafting collections that focus nearly entirely on cutting down on waste and creating fair, equitable jobs around the world.

Tom Ford launched an eco-friendly watch, the Meghan Markle-favorite brand Rothy's made a wide-range of footwear from plastic bottles, and Paper Project found a way to craft threads of paper. Not sure where to start? How about with the below?

Ahead, find the top sustainable gifts that all of your eco-conscious friends will love. From leather totes to linen dresses, gold jewelry and leggings, here are some of the best sustainable gifts for the 2020 holiday season.

1 For The Fitness Enthusiast High-Rise Pocket Legging Girlfriend Collective Sizes XXS-6XL $78 See on Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective uses 79% recycled polyester from 35 recycled bottles to craft each pair of leggings — and they perform expertly, too.

2 For The One Whose Toes Are Always Cold Plaid Waffle Crew Sock Paper Project $20 See on Paper Project Paper yarn is produced by splitting paper derived from Manila hemp, resulting in a knit thread that is both sustainable and durable. Added bonus? These socks are super soft and come in a wide range of classic and whimsical patterns alike.

3 For The Meghan Markle Fan The Pointe Rothy's $145 See on Rothy's Rothy’s shoes are not only as comfortable as going barefoot, but they’re all made of recycled plastic, making it a sustainable choice that’s great for a gift during the holidays. And, what's more, they're a favorite of Meghan Markle, who styles them with jeans and dresses alike.

4 For The Beach Babe Eshe Plunge Neck Dress Lem Lem Sizes XS-L $375 See on Lem Lem Lem Lem was founded by Liya Kebede to help artisans in Ethiopia. The materials are sustainably sourced and every purchase helps communities in her home country. This particular dress is a great cover-up for beach trips, and it will be your warm-weather go-to, even when you're far from the beach.

5 For The Cashmere Lover Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater Nadaam Sizes XXS-XXL $225 See on Naadam Nadaam works directly with herders in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert to craft a knit that comes from sustainable fair trade materials. Throw this super-soft cable-knit sweater over a pair of jeans and you're good to go.

6 For The Stylish Menswear Shopper 002 Ocean Plastic Watch Tom Ford $995 See on Tom Ford Tom Ford created a watch with a case made from 100% ocean plastic — and each watch is made of the equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic waste.

7 For The One Who Carries Everything Merkato Signature Tote Parker Clay $188 See on Parker Clay Parker Clay leather is sourced from sustainable tanneries in Ethiopia and it's crafted by the local communities there. What’s more, they use all-natural ingredients including organic vegetable based dyes.

8 For The Denim Lover Re/Done 70s Stove Pipe Jeans Shopbop Sizes 23-32 $295 See on Shopbop Re/Done denim is sourced from vintage jeans, re-worked into a pair that feels both used and custom at the same time. The best kind of sustainable fashion is upcycled, and there's no better vintage find than this pair of broken-in denim.

9 For The Friend Who Loves The Outdoors Better Sweater Patagonia Sizes XXS-XXL $119 See on Patagonia Patagonia is the OG when it comes to recycled and sustainable material use, and their cozy fleeces are crafted of recycled plastic bottles.

10 For The Jewelry-Obsessed Box Essential Chain Laura Lombardi $84 See on Laura Lombardi Laura Lombardi jewelry is not only gorgeous and clean, but it's made by way of eco-friendly and recycled materials. What’s more, it’s all produced and designed locally, in New York.

11 For The Luxury Fashion Obsessive Abstract Orchid Jacquard Shopper Jonathan Cohen $450 See on Jonathan Cohen Jonathan Cohen is making strides toward a more sustainable industry, using Econyl nylon to create his vibrant Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The high-tech nylon is made from recycled materials instead of oil.

12 For Those Who Work Hard and Play Hard All Day Hoodie Outdoor Voices Size XS-XL $88 See on Outdoor Voices This hoodie is made of a Bluesign-approved fabric, which means that it is manufactured in a sustainable and eco-friendly way. While it is sure to look super cute with a pair of jeans, it also holds up against even your hardest of workouts.

13 For The Winter Hibernator Quilted Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur Madewell $40 See on Madewell Not only will these slippers keep your toes super warm throughout the coldest days of Winter, but they’re also made of recycled faux fur.

14 For The Eco-Conscious Foodie Five Two Silicone Straws Food52 $25 See on Food52 If your friend loves eating out, whether outdoor dining or getting takeout, they'll greatly appreciate these colorful silicone straws to cut down on plastic usage.