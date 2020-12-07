When it comes to shopping, you’re often on the hunt for something that’s both chic as well as sustainable. Climate change has been an important focus of the election, with President-Elect Joe Biden making the critical issue a priority throughout his campaign. With brands taking more steps towards being more eco-friendly and sustainable in both their material sourcing as well as production, it’s never been easier to support the cause. And the holiday season is an opportune time to invest in eco-friendly fashion with great sustainable gift ideas.
A stylish — and sustainable — gift is not at all mutually exclusive. Many designers are now crafting collections that focus nearly entirely on cutting down on waste and creating fair, equitable jobs around the world.
Tom Ford launched an eco-friendly watch, the Meghan Markle-favorite brand Rothy's made a wide-range of footwear from plastic bottles, and Paper Project found a way to craft threads of paper. Not sure where to start? How about with the below?
Ahead, find the top sustainable gifts that all of your eco-conscious friends will love. From leather totes to linen dresses, gold jewelry and leggings, here are some of the best sustainable gifts for the 2020 holiday season.
