One of the best sartorial inventions for the winter season is, hands down, the sweater dress. Is it knitwear? Or a festive frock? The categorization is surely up to you. But the reality is, no matter where you store them in your closet, the essential nature remains the same.

Sweater dresses are one of the easiest and chicest ways to transition your love of frocks into the more brisk Winter chill. They look so put together with a pair of tights and boots when the temperatures really drop, keeping you warm without sacrificing style.

You might opt for the oversized '80s look, choosing a mini silhouette to team with knee-high boots. With a shift-like shape, it’s an easy throw-on-and-go option for day or night. On the other end of the spectrum, you could go for elegant midi or long shapes, and layer like a pro with everything from wool coats to sweater vests. The options are truly endless.

Ahead, find the best sweater dresses to cozy up to this cold weather season.

1 & Other Stories Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Dress & Other Stories Sizes XS-L $64 See on & Other Stories Go for some added texture with a ribbed style. Dress this up with knee-high boots or go casual with leggings and sneakers.

2 Loulou Studio Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress Net-a-Porter Sizes S-L $330 See on Net-a-Porter Opt for an elegant midi silhouette this Fall when it comes to your sweater dresses. This dress layers well under your favorite knee length wool coat.

3 Joseph Oversized Wool Dress Net-a-Porter Sizes XS-L $565 See on Net-a-Porter Take your sweater dress to the next level with a preppy collared style that pairs so well with ankle boots.

4 Raey Crew-Neck Ribbed Cashmere Dress Matches Sizes XXS-L $430 See on Matches Keep it sleek with a lightweight dark gray midi dress that you can liven up with vibrant accessories.

5 Intermix Jackie Wool-Cashmere Sweater Dress Intermix Sizes P-XL $298 See on Intermix For a more dressed-up version of the trend, consider a slouchier, open-neckline style with a fun '80s vibe.

6 Everlane The Cashmere Turtleneck Dress Everlane Sizes XXS-XL $180 See on Everlane For colder days, consider a turtleneck silhouette: the perfect dress to nail the lamp shading trend with a pair of thigh-high boots.

7 Étoile Isabel Marant Danaelle Wool-Blend Sweater Dress MyTheresa Sizes 34-44 $595 See on MyTheresa Keep it classic with an oversized boyfriend sweater style. Team it with leggings for the ultimate cozy indoors uniform.

8 Topshop Funnel Neck Sweater Dress Nordstrom Sizes XS-XL $75 See on Nordstrom Go white for Winter with this cozy sweater dress. You can team it with neutrals like tan and gold, or go bolder with a pair of red ankle boots.