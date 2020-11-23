Shopping
9 Sweater Dresses To Cozy Up To This Winter
Keep warm while sporting your favorite wardrobe essential.
One of the best sartorial inventions for the winter season is, hands down, the sweater dress. Is it knitwear? Or a festive frock? The categorization is surely up to you. But the reality is, no matter where you store them in your closet, the essential nature remains the same.
Sweater dresses are one of the easiest and chicest ways to transition your love of frocks into the more brisk Winter chill. They look so put together with a pair of tights and boots when the temperatures really drop, keeping you warm without sacrificing style.
You might opt for the oversized '80s look, choosing a mini silhouette to team with knee-high boots. With a shift-like shape, it’s an easy throw-on-and-go option for day or night. On the other end of the spectrum, you could go for elegant midi or long shapes, and layer like a pro with everything from wool coats to sweater vests. The options are truly endless.
Ahead, find the best sweater dresses to cozy up to this cold weather season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.