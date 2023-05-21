Swimsuits & Cover-Ups That Look So Freaking Good No One Will Know They're Cheap AF On Amazon

As the sun comes out, it’s only fair that your wardrobe turns up the heat as well. If your warm-weathered wardrobe needs a refresh, this stylish list of swimsuits and coverups may be a big help. Whether you prefer full coverage or want to show off your figure a bit, you’ll discover 35 different styles that have garnered rave reviews.

The following styles will keep you on trend without putting a dent in your wallet. Ahead, scroll on to shop swimsuits, coverups, sun dresses and so much more that look so freaking good and are cheap AF on Amazon.

1 A Crochet Cover-Up Dress With Cut Outs MakeMeChic Crochet Knitted Cover Up Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cover-up to take you from the beach to the bar, this crochet dress checks all the boxes. The midriff-baring design features cut-outs on both sides with a plunging neckline. It’s crafted from a mesh knit material that’s super lightweight and sheer enough that your bikini will peek through. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

2 This One-Shoulder Bikini Detailed With Cute Ruffles VIMPUNEC Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this adorable one-shoulder bikini. From the ruffle detailed top to the ultra high-waisted bottoms, this swimsuit will keep you stylish all summer long. This silhouette is the perfect answer for anyone looking for full coverage with just a little bit of skin. Choose from an array of solid colors and fun floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

3 This Adorable Lace Coverup That Could Double As A Dress In A Moment’s Notice Eomenie Contrast Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon This one-size-fits-most dress is crafted from a breathable and quick-drying lace material that will look great over any type of swimsuit. It features a deep V-neckline which is perfect for showing off your summer jewelry and has flowy quarter-length sleeves. Plus, it’s garnered an impressive 4.5-star rating to back it up. Available sizes: OS — Plus

Available colors: 2

4 This Crochet One-Piece With Criss-Cross Straps In The Back SOCIALA Crochet One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is equal parts sultry, stylish, and functional. The crochet material instantly adds a layer of chic, while the plunging neckline is super supportive of your chest. Thousands of shoppers love the open-back design with full coverage in the bum area. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

5 A Kimono Coverup That You Can Also Wear With Jeans Ekouaer Open Front Cardigan Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you style this open-front cardigan over a swimsuit or wear it with jeans, you’ll instantly feel put together. The maxi silhouette hits just below the knees making it the perfect length that won’t drag in the sand. It features a flowy short sleeve and two front tie closures. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

6 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Push-Up Padded Top OMKAGI High Waisted Wrap Bikini Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an extra lift, this wrap bikini provides ample support thanks to the push-up padded cups. The straps are easily adjustable for a secure fit and the high-waisted bottoms feature a high-leg cheeky cut with moderate coverage. With so many different bold colors and funky patterns, it will be hard to pick just one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

7 This Sheer Sarong That Is Super Versatile Eicolorte Semi-Sheer Tassel Sarong Amazon $14 See On Amazon The possibilities are endless when it comes to this gorgeous polyester sarong. The versatile style can be worn as a skirt over your bathing suit or as a wrap top tied in multiple ways. It’s detailed with a tassel trimming and is crafted from a breathable, ultra-lightweight material. It’s also a great way to provide extra sun protection. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 38

8 An Adorable Ribbed One-Piece With Ruffle Straps Avanova Ruffle Strappy Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Upgrade your basic one-piece with this ribbed swimsuit that features adorable ruffle straps. It’s crafted from a super soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Choose from an assortment of bright colors like hot pink and neon green or keep it classic with black or chocolate brown. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

9 This Flowy Tie-Dye Cover Up That Comes In So Many Different Colors Bsubseach Tie-Dye Open-Front Cover-Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon From tie-dye to animal print, this open-front cover-up comes in a vast assortment of styles. The flowy and relaxed silhouette is perfect for a hot summer day and won't cling to your body. It comes with a belt that makes it convenient to take on and off. Amazon customers love it for traveling. “[...] I wore it almost every day of my vacation. It went with several outfits and was super comfortable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 44

10 This High-Waisted Bikini That’s Perfect For Bigger Busts Eomenie Tummy Control Twist Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you are bigger in the bust area, this mesh-striped bikini provides full coverage in the chest and in the bottoms. The top is designed with a twisted front and has removable padded cups that give a major lift. Choose from leopard print, floral, or solid colors. And if you’re a bride-to-be, the white is perfect for your beachy bachelorette. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

11 A Chic Button-Down Cover-Up That You Can Wear To The Beach Or Lounge Around In At Home Dokotoo Side Split Cardigan Cover Up Amazon $38 See On Amazon Reviewers love this polyester button-down cardigan cover-up that is ultra comfortable, lightweight, and flowy. The long, relaxed silhouette features airy slits on each side and is so cozy, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. Wear it totally closed or style it open to show off your swimsuit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

12 A One-Shoulder Swimsuit That’s Slightly Padded Blooming Jelly Mesh One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $34 See On Amazon You’ll feel fully supported in this one-piece bathing suit with padded cups that you can also easily remove. It’s designed with sheer mesh panels and has full coverage in the bum. Unlike most one-piece designs, the strap is totally adjustable. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

13 This Lightweight Chiffon Shirt Dress For Any Occasion Blooming Jelly Chiffon Dress Shirt Cover Up Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you wear this shirt dress poolside or to brunch, the chiffon material makes it the perfect outfit no matter the occasion. The double-lined fabric is only slightly see-through but still covers enough to be worn out without worry. It’s also lightweight enough that you’ll feel comfortable and cool all day long. It features a tonal polka-dot print and a left chest pocket and is complete with a top collar. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

14 This Chic Printed Bikini With A Cute Criss-Cross Design In Back Saodimallsu Leopard Printed Swimsuit (2-Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon There are so many stylistic elements of this printed bikini that make it so fashionable. From the retro high-rise silhouette to the criss-cross design in the back and the array of cool prints, this swimsuit will instantly elevate your pool day. It has a V-neckline to add a level of intrigue and comes with padded cups for a subtle lift. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

15 A Pair Of Beach Shorts With A Rope Drawstring Roxy Oceanside Beach Short Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crafted from a cool blend of cotton and linen, these beach shorts are super lightweight and comfortable to the touch. The smocked waist is detailed with a rope drawstring that can easily be adjusted. Complete with pockets on both sides, there’s plenty of room to store your cards and cash on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

16 This Colorblock Swimsuit With 4-Way Stretch & A Stylish Cut-Out Blooming Jelly One Piece Cutout Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is crafted from a super absorbent and quick-drying nylon blend. It features a four-way stretch fabric that is fully lined and has removable padded cups for ample support. The side cut-out and color block design add an extra cool factor to this style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

17 A Button Down Blouse That’s A Wardrobe Staple Bsubseach Beach Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This button-down beach blouse comes in so many different colors and works for an array of different occasions. It’s designed from a super lightweight and airy material with a relaxed loose fit. Whether you style it for the beach or wear it with denim for a nice dinner, you’ll instantly look put together. Plenty of reviewers also noted that they got a lot of compliments while wearing it out. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 42

18 This One-Piece Swimsuit With A Belted Waist CUPSHE Deep V One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon customers love the belt on this one-piece swimsuit that cinches your waist and gives the suit some more shape. It features a plunging neckline that’s actually comfortable and provides moderate coverage in the back. The criss-cross open back is a total show-stopper. With so many unique color and print options, it’ll be hard to buy just one — especially at such a great price. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

19 These Roomy & Trendy Palazzo Pants With Side Slits SweatyRocks Drawstring Split Thigh Palazzo Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon It doesn’t get comfier than these palazzo pants that are crafted from a super soft and flowy material. The side slits create a breezy flowy style for warmer days and the waist is equipped with a drawstring to adjust the fit. Snag them in solid neutral colors or go bold with a tie-dye print. One five-star reviewer raved, “These pants are so comfortable! They are classy, cooling, and the material is perfect for summer! I get so many compliments, wearing these pants. It's almost like wearing a skirt!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 This Ruched Swimsuit With Over 9,000 5-Star Reviews Ekouaer Paisley Shirred One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Over 9,000 shoppers gave this shirred one-piece swimsuit five stars for its ruched front, padded cups, and comfortable design. There’s full coverage throughout and provides ample support in the bust area. With so many different colors and patterns to choose from, it will be hard to pick just one — but if you need help, the polka dot pattern is a personal favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

21 This Crochet Top That Shows Off Your Swimsuit MakeMeChic Crochet Swim Suit Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon This crochet cropped top is an ultra-fashionable style that still shows off your swimsuit thanks to the mesh knit material. The long-sleeve design has a relaxed scooped neckline that is non-restrictive and comfortable. You can style it for the beach or even layer a tank top underneath and pair it with jeans for lunch. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 11

22 This Cute Ruched Tankini For Extra Sun Protection CUPSHE V-Neck Tankini Swimsuit (2-Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon For those who want to be protected from the sun without having to wear a one-piece, this tankini swimsuit is the perfect solution. The length of the top comes past your belly button and the bottoms are super low-rise. It has a plunging neckline with adjustable straps that cross in the back for a unique design. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

23 A Pair Of Lightweight Linen Pants That Will Keep You Looking & Feeling Cool Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $36 See On Amazon These linen pants are made with 45% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable all day long. The elastic waist features a drawstring that is easily adjustable for a better fit. As an added bonus, these linen pants have four pockets total, all of which are functional. From a beach brunch to the office, these lightweight pants will be on rotation for months on end. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

24 This Popular High-Waisted Bikini With Removable Straps Pink Queen Removable Strap Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can remove the straps of this bandeau-style bikini to create a strapless top or keep them on for extra support. The high-waisted bottoms have a cheeky silhouette with a high leg that thousands of shopper love — in fact, 13,000 customers didn’t hesitate to give this set a five-star rating. It’s available in an array of bright solids that you can mix and match for a customized look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

25 This Crochet Dress That Cinches At The Waist Bsubseach Women Crochet Hollow Out Swim Cover Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pull-on crochet dress has garnered rave reviews from tons of Amazon shoppers for its soft material and comfortable stretch. It comes in one size that measures 36 inches long, while the width of the bust area is 44 inches. The silhouette features a cinched waist that blouses over for a layered look. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 22

26 This Subtly Cheeky One-Piece With Mesh Accents CUPSHE V Neck Mesh Bathing Suit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Crafted from a blend of nylon and spandex, this V-neck one-piece bathing suit has mesh panels along the bust and waistline. The top features removable padded cups and you can easily adjust the length of the straps for a secure fit. Plenty of shoppers note the high thigh cut that gives the illusion of longer legs. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

27 A Chiffon Sundress That Can Be Worn Off The Beach Ekouaer Swim Sundress Cover Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon Even when you are off the sand, this sundress coverup can still remain a staple in your wardrobe. It’s crafted from a breathable chiffon material that’s ultra-flowy and lightweight. It features a V-neckline with quarter-length sleeves that have sheer panel trimming. Thousands of shoppers love this dress for its quick-drying material. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

28 This Minimalistic Bikini That’s Anything But Basic CUPSHE Cutout Low Waist Bikini Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Less is more when it comes to this ribbed bikini. The top features a scoop neckline with minimal cut-outs on the side and the bottoms have a low-waisted silhouette that helps show off your figure. It’s crafted from a ribbed knit material with padded cups on the top. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

29 These Adorable Shorts With A Fun Pom Pom Detailing Verdusa Pom Pom Trim Elastic Waist Swimsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon These lightweight shorts are the perfect bottoms to have on rotation all season long and will take up zero room in your beach bag. The elastic waistband is ultra comfortable and it’s detailed with a pom pom trimming for a unique touch. Slip these short shorts over your swimsuit or wear them with a top on a hot summer day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

30 A High-Rise Bikini Detailed With Cute Tassels That’ll Make It Stand Out From The Rest Dokotoo High Waist Bikini Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Kick it up a notch with this high-waisted bikini that’s detailed in adorable mini pom-poms. The halter-style bikini top features a plunging neckline, while the high-rise bottoms provide full coverage in the back. It’s designed with a generous amount of spandex for a stretchy fit and the brand recommends hand-washing only. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 This Cover-Up With A Pom-Pom Hemline & Over 7,500 Glowing 5-Star Reviews Adreamly Pom Pom Trim Kaftan Swimwear Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your beachwear with this popular cover-up. It comes in every color of the rainbow and each one is detailed with a delicate pom pom trimming along the hem and sleeves. The material is incredibly lightweight and flowy, making it one of the comfiest styles on this list. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — 2X-3X

Available colors: 22

32 This Ruched One-Piece With A Keyhole Front Tempt Me Front Cross Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit provides full coverage yet features a keyhole front for a modern take. It’s crafted from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that is supportive, and it comes with removable pads. The straps are easily adjustable to secure the perfect fit. Whether you choose from solid colors or the color-blocked option, there’s no going wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — 22-Plus

Available colors: 25

33 These Comfy Shorts With An Adjustable Waist Mosucoirl Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love these comfy shorts for the elastic waist that is easily adjustable, thanks to its cute drawstring in front. The material is crafted from 100% cotton, making them a lightweight and breathable option for the summer. Choose from a slew of solid colors and fun floral prints. One five-star reviewer wrote, “Great shorts for the beach,” highlighting the “pockets for cash and wallet, making easy to carry less! They look great with all kinds of tees and swimwear.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

34 This Sultry Mesh Bikini That Shows Off Your Figure Floerns Splice Fishnet High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon Crafted from a fishnet mesh material, this high-waisted bikini is a perfect balance — it’s extremely sultry while also providing full coverage. The high-waisted bottoms hit right above your belly button and are made with 20 percent spandex for an ample amount of stretch. From neon hues to an array of prints, you’re sure to find the right style for you. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16