Swimsuits & Cover-Ups That Look So Freaking Good No One Will Know They're Cheap AF On Amazon

As the sun comes out, it’s only fair that your wardrobe turns up the heat as well. If your warm-weathered wardrobe needs a refresh, this stylish list of swimsuits and coverups may be a big help. Whether you prefer full coverage or want to show off your figure a bit, you’ll discover 35 different styles that have garnered rave reviews.
The following styles will keep you on trend without putting a dent in your wallet. Ahead, scroll on to shop swimsuits, coverups, sun dresses and so much more that look so freaking good and are cheap AF on Amazon.
1 A Crochet Cover-Up Dress With Cut Outs
If you’re looking for a cover-up to take you from the beach to the bar, this
crochet dress checks all the boxes. The midriff-baring design features cut-outs on both sides with a plunging neckline. It’s crafted from a mesh knit material that’s super lightweight and sheer enough that your bikini will peek through. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 26 2 This One-Shoulder Bikini Detailed With Cute Ruffles
There’s so much to love about this adorable
one-shoulder bikini. From the ruffle detailed top to the ultra high-waisted bottoms, this swimsuit will keep you stylish all summer long. This silhouette is the perfect answer for anyone looking for full coverage with just a little bit of skin. Choose from an array of solid colors and fun floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 19 3 This Adorable Lace Coverup That Could Double As A Dress In A Moment’s Notice
This
one-size-fits-most dress is crafted from a breathable and quick-drying lace material that will look great over any type of swimsuit. It features a deep V-neckline which is perfect for showing off your summer jewelry and has flowy quarter-length sleeves. Plus, it’s garnered an impressive 4.5-star rating to back it up. Available sizes: OS — Plus Available colors: 2 4 This Crochet One-Piece With Criss-Cross Straps In The Back
This
one-piece swimsuit is equal parts sultry, stylish, and functional. The crochet material instantly adds a layer of chic, while the plunging neckline is super supportive of your chest. Thousands of shoppers love the open-back design with full coverage in the bum area. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 5 A Kimono Coverup That You Can Also Wear With Jeans
Whether you style this
open-front cardigan over a swimsuit or wear it with jeans, you’ll instantly feel put together. The maxi silhouette hits just below the knees making it the perfect length that won’t drag in the sand. It features a flowy short sleeve and two front tie closures. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 23 6 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Push-Up Padded Top
If you’re looking for an extra lift, this
wrap bikini provides ample support thanks to the push-up padded cups. The straps are easily adjustable for a secure fit and the high-waisted bottoms feature a high-leg cheeky cut with moderate coverage. With so many different bold colors and funky patterns, it will be hard to pick just one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 47 7 This Sheer Sarong That Is Super Versatile
The possibilities are endless when it comes to this
gorgeous polyester sarong. The versatile style can be worn as a skirt over your bathing suit or as a wrap top tied in multiple ways. It’s detailed with a tassel trimming and is crafted from a breathable, ultra-lightweight material. It’s also a great way to provide extra sun protection. Available sizes: OS Available colors: 38 8 An Adorable Ribbed One-Piece With Ruffle Straps
Upgrade your basic one-piece with this
ribbed swimsuit that features adorable ruffle straps. It’s crafted from a super soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Choose from an assortment of bright colors like hot pink and neon green or keep it classic with black or chocolate brown. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 9 This Flowy Tie-Dye Cover Up That Comes In So Many Different Colors
From tie-dye to animal print, this
open-front cover-up comes in a vast assortment of styles. The flowy and relaxed silhouette is perfect for a hot summer day and won't cling to your body. It comes with a belt that makes it convenient to take on and off. Amazon customers love it for traveling. “[...] I wore it almost every day of my vacation. It went with several outfits and was super comfortable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: OS Available colors: 44 10 This High-Waisted Bikini That’s Perfect For Bigger Busts
If you are bigger in the bust area, this
mesh-striped bikini provides full coverage in the chest and in the bottoms. The top is designed with a twisted front and has removable padded cups that give a major lift. Choose from leopard print, floral, or solid colors. And if you’re a bride-to-be, the white is perfect for your beachy bachelorette. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 11 A Chic Button-Down Cover-Up That You Can Wear To The Beach Or Lounge Around In At Home
Reviewers love this polyester
button-down cardigan cover-up that is ultra comfortable, lightweight, and flowy. The long, relaxed silhouette features airy slits on each side and is so cozy, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. Wear it totally closed or style it open to show off your swimsuit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 23 12 A One-Shoulder Swimsuit That’s Slightly Padded
You’ll feel fully supported in this
one-piece bathing suit with padded cups that you can also easily remove. It’s designed with sheer mesh panels and has full coverage in the bum. Unlike most one-piece designs, the strap is totally adjustable. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 21 13 This Lightweight Chiffon Shirt Dress For Any Occasion
Whether you wear this
shirt dres s poolside or to brunch, the chiffon material makes it the perfect outfit no matter the occasion. The double-lined fabric is only slightly see-through but still covers enough to be worn out without worry. It’s also lightweight enough that you’ll feel comfortable and cool all day long. It features a tonal polka-dot print and a left chest pocket and is complete with a top collar. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 38 14 This Chic Printed Bikini With A Cute Criss-Cross Design In Back
There are so many stylistic elements of this
printed bikini that make it so fashionable. From the retro high-rise silhouette to the criss-cross design in the back and the array of cool prints, this swimsuit will instantly elevate your pool day. It has a V-neckline to add a level of intrigue and comes with padded cups for a subtle lift. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 18 15 A Pair Of Beach Shorts With A Rope Drawstring
Crafted from a cool blend of cotton and linen, these
beach shorts are super lightweight and comfortable to the touch. The smocked waist is detailed with a rope drawstring that can easily be adjusted. Complete with pockets on both sides, there’s plenty of room to store your cards and cash on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 16 This Colorblock Swimsuit With 4-Way Stretch & A Stylish Cut-Out
This
one-piece swimsuit is crafted from a super absorbent and quick-drying nylon blend. It features a four-way stretch fabric that is fully lined and has removable padded cups for ample support. The side cut-out and color block design add an extra cool factor to this style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 9 17 A Button Down Blouse That’s A Wardrobe Staple
This
button-down beach blouse comes in so many different colors and works for an array of different occasions. It’s designed from a super lightweight and airy material with a relaxed loose fit. Whether you style it for the beach or wear it with denim for a nice dinner, you’ll instantly look put together. Plenty of reviewers also noted that they got a lot of compliments while wearing it out. Available sizes: OS Available colors: 42 18 This One-Piece Swimsuit With A Belted Waist
Thousands of Amazon customers love the belt on this
one-piece swimsuit that cinches your waist and gives the suit some more shape. It features a plunging neckline that’s actually comfortable and provides moderate coverage in the back. The criss-cross open back is a total show-stopper. With so many unique color and print options, it’ll be hard to buy just one — especially at such a great price. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 9 19 These Roomy & Trendy Palazzo Pants With Side Slits
It doesn’t get comfier than these
palazzo pants that are crafted from a super soft and flowy material. The side slits create a breezy flowy style for warmer days and the waist is equipped with a drawstring to adjust the fit. Snag them in solid neutral colors or go bold with a tie-dye print. One five-star reviewer raved, “These pants are so comfortable! They are classy, cooling, and the material is perfect for summer! I get so many compliments, wearing these pants. It's almost like wearing a skirt!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 20 This Ruched Swimsuit With Over 9,000 5-Star Reviews
Over 9,000 shoppers gave this
shirred one-piece swimsuit five stars for its ruched front, padded cups, and comfortable design. There’s full coverage throughout and provides ample support in the bust area. With so many different colors and patterns to choose from, it will be hard to pick just one — but if you need help, the polka dot pattern is a personal favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 43 21 This Crochet Top That Shows Off Your Swimsuit
This
crochet cropped top is an ultra-fashionable style that still shows off your swimsuit thanks to the mesh knit material. The long-sleeve design has a relaxed scooped neckline that is non-restrictive and comfortable. You can style it for the beach or even layer a tank top underneath and pair it with jeans for lunch. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 11 22 This Cute Ruched Tankini For Extra Sun Protection
For those who want to be protected from the sun without having to wear a one-piece, this
tankini swimsuit is the perfect solution. The length of the top comes past your belly button and the bottoms are super low-rise. It has a plunging neckline with adjustable straps that cross in the back for a unique design. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 4 23 A Pair Of Lightweight Linen Pants That Will Keep You Looking & Feeling Cool
These
linen pants are made with 45% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable all day long. The elastic waist features a drawstring that is easily adjustable for a better fit. As an added bonus, these linen pants have four pockets total, all of which are functional. From a beach brunch to the office, these lightweight pants will be on rotation for months on end. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 13 24 This Popular High-Waisted Bikini With Removable Straps
You can remove the straps of this
bandeau-style bikini to create a strapless top or keep them on for extra support. The high-waisted bottoms have a cheeky silhouette with a high leg that thousands of shopper love — in fact, 13,000 customers didn’t hesitate to give this set a five-star rating. It’s available in an array of bright solids that you can mix and match for a customized look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 34 25 This Crochet Dress That Cinches At The Waist
This pull-on
crochet dress has garnered rave reviews from tons of Amazon shoppers for its soft material and comfortable stretch. It comes in one size that measures 36 inches long, while the width of the bust area is 44 inches. The silhouette features a cinched waist that blouses over for a layered look. Available sizes: OS Available colors: 22 26 This Subtly Cheeky One-Piece With Mesh Accents
Crafted from a blend of nylon and spandex, this
V-neck one-piece bathing suit has mesh panels along the bust and waistline. The top features removable padded cups and you can easily adjust the length of the straps for a secure fit. Plenty of shoppers note the high thigh cut that gives the illusion of longer legs. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large Available colors: 5 27 A Chiffon Sundress That Can Be Worn Off The Beach
Even when you are off the sand, this
sundress coverup can still remain a staple in your wardrobe. It’s crafted from a breathable chiffon material that’s ultra-flowy and lightweight. It features a V-neckline with quarter-length sleeves that have sheer panel trimming. Thousands of shoppers love this dress for its quick-drying material. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 28 This Minimalistic Bikini That’s Anything But Basic
Less is more when it comes to this
ribbed bikini. The top features a scoop neckline with minimal cut-outs on the side and the bottoms have a low-waisted silhouette that helps show off your figure. It’s crafted from a ribbed knit material with padded cups on the top. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 29 These Adorable Shorts With A Fun Pom Pom Detailing
These
lightweight shorts are the perfect bottoms to have on rotation all season long and will take up zero room in your beach bag. The elastic waistband is ultra comfortable and it’s detailed with a pom pom trimming for a unique touch. Slip these short shorts over your swimsuit or wear them with a top on a hot summer day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 30 A High-Rise Bikini Detailed With Cute Tassels That’ll Make It Stand Out From The Rest
Kick it up a notch with this
high-waisted bikini that’s detailed in adorable mini pom-poms. The halter-style bikini top features a plunging neckline, while the high-rise bottoms provide full coverage in the back. It’s designed with a generous amount of spandex for a stretchy fit and the brand recommends hand-washing only. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 31 This Cover-Up With A Pom-Pom Hemline & Over 7,500 Glowing 5-Star Reviews
Add a pop of color to your beachwear with this popular
cover-up. It comes in every color of the rainbow and each one is detailed with a delicate pom pom trimming along the hem and sleeves. The material is incredibly lightweight and flowy, making it one of the comfiest styles on this list. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — 2X-3X Available colors: 22 32 This Ruched One-Piece With A Keyhole Front
This
one-piece swimsuit provides full coverage yet features a keyhole front for a modern take. It’s crafted from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that is supportive, and it comes with removable pads. The straps are easily adjustable to secure the perfect fit. Whether you choose from solid colors or the color-blocked option, there’s no going wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — 22-Plus Available colors: 25 33 These Comfy Shorts With An Adjustable Waist
Thousands of shoppers love these
comfy shorts for the elastic waist that is easily adjustable, thanks to its cute drawstring in front. The material is crafted from 100% cotton, making them a lightweight and breathable option for the summer. Choose from a slew of solid colors and fun floral prints. One five-star reviewer wrote, “Great shorts for the beach,” highlighting the “pockets for cash and wallet, making easy to carry less! They look great with all kinds of tees and swimwear.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29 34 This Sultry Mesh Bikini That Shows Off Your Figure
Crafted from a fishnet mesh material, this
high-waisted bikini is a perfect balance — it’s extremely sultry while also providing full coverage. The high-waisted bottoms hit right above your belly button and are made with 20 percent spandex for an ample amount of stretch. From neon hues to an array of prints, you’re sure to find the right style for you. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 16 35 This Maxi Sarong That Will Never Go Out Of Style
When it comes to a classic cover-up that will never go out of style, this
maxi skirt sarong will stand the test of time. The floor-length sarong features a side slit and a bow that wraps at the waist. It’s the perfect piece to pack with you on your next vacation as it’s super versatile and takes up minimal room in your suitcase. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 8
