If you’re looking to keep you thighs covered at the beach or pool, there are plenty of cute options out there. In fact, the variety of styles might surprise you. From swingy swim dresses to two-piece tankinis, and even some board shorts and skirts, there’s something for everyone on this list of the cutest swimsuits that cover your thighs.

What To Look For When Shopping For Swimsuits That Cover Your Thighs

Style & Coverage

When shopping for a swimsuit that hits the right style notes while providing the coverage you desire, it helps to know the different silhouettes on offer. A swingy swim dress brings in retro flavor, but there are also options with cutouts for a more modern take on the classic. Swim dresses will usually hit below the upper thigh, but most include built-in shorts or briefs. For a bit more coverage and a sportier aesthetic, consider versatile separates, like board shorts, bike shorts, or swim skirts; this option is especially great if you have a bikini or tankini top you already love. If you’re after an effortless one-and-done look, there’s nothing like an athletic one-piece for more complete coverage, or a suit with a sewn-on wrap that reads like a coverup.

Note that not every style lists precise inseam measurements, so it’s helpful to comb through reviews to get a better idea of how the swimsuit will fit, with the caveat that pieces will fit differently depending on your height.

Notable Features

Some special, functional features to look out for can include UPF protection to keep your skin safe from the sun, and pockets for safely storing your phone or keys while you step out for a beachside walk. Adjustable features are always welcome. That can come in the form of adjustable straps, drawstrings at the waistband on a pair of shorts or a skirt, or even ruched drawstrings along the sides that let you adjust the length, so you can go slightly longer or shorter, depending on your preference.

Regardless of how much coverage you’re after, read on for a list of swimsuits that cover thighs, all approved by Amazon reviewers.

1 This Retro-Inspired Swim Dress With Over 22,000 Perfect Ratings COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Swimdress Amazon $38 See On Amazon With over 22,000 five-star ratings, this swim dress with a retro-inspired silhouette is a firm fan-favorite. Featuring a self-tie halter and gathered bust adorned with a decorative tie, this swim dress has removable padded cups for some support. Beneath the flowy skirt, which grazes over the tops of the thighs, is a pair of built-in shorts for added coverage. It comes in dozens of vintage prints, like the cute polka-dot and lemon print above. Helpful review: “The skirt covers the top of thighs. [...] Fabric is silky, soft, and stretchy. [...] The embroidered roses are lovely and rich, looks very expensive. I usually bring 3 suits on vacation, but I’m only bringing this one from now on. It’s the only bathing suit I need. Sexy and yet modest enough to add an overskirt and wear to dinner with a shear coverup or shrug.” Sizes: Small — 6X-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane

2 A Tankini With Bike Short-Inspired Bottoms Aleumdr Racerback Tankini With Swim Capris Amazon $35 See On Amazon For maximum thigh coverage, consider this tankini that comes with bike short-inspired bottoms that reach almost to the knee. Made from a quick-dry fabric, this set has a mix and match feel to it — the black shorts have a contrasting waistband that matches the color or print of the top. The racerback top has a built-in shelf-bra and removable padding, plus a lace-up bust detail you can tie to your liking. Helpful review: “I love this swim suit!!! It is so nice and made really well. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a suit with coverage for your thighs and chest.” Sizes: Small — 18 Plus | Colors: 20 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

3 A V-Neck Swim Dress With A Flared Skirt Summer Mae Floral Swimdress Amazon $36 See On Amazon With its ruched bodice and subtle drop-waist silhouette, this swim dress is a chic option for those who want to conceal the tops of their thighs. The V-neckline offers some chest coverage, while the wide, adjustable straps make for custom fit that won’t dig into your shoulders. It comes with a pair of matching boy shorts for added security. Helpful review: “This is a very pretty, well designed swim dress. I am plus size and it fits so nice. The dress is just the right length. It sits about mid thigh. Makes you feel pretty on.” Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large | Colors: 27 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

4 This Swim Skirt With An Adjustable Side Slit ANFILIA High Waisted Swim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hitting just above the knee, this high-rise swim skirt with a wide, stretchy waistband can be paired with any bikini top, or even a one-piece for added coverage. Featuring convenient built-in briefs, this skirt has a stylish slit with a ruched drawstring that you can adjust to your liking. Reviewers also loved how this skirt doubles as a cover-up — simply toss on a billowy linen button-down shirt, and you’re good to go for lunch. Helpful review: “I was hoping for a skirt that would come just below my bottom. This skirt is nice and fits well, it just comes to above my knees. Which is a little bit longer than I had hoped. I'm keeping it though!” Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors: 3 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

5 An Elegant Swim Dress With Over 12,000 5-Star Ratings COCOPEAR Crossover One Piece Swimdress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Boasting over 12,000 five-star ratings, this popular swim dress has a sweetheart neckline and wide criss-cross straps for an elegant vibe. This swim dress likely won’t conceal your thighs entirely, but it does provide plenty of coverage along the upper thigh as well as some butt coverage thanks to a pair of built-in shorts. The crossover bust comes with molded push-up cups for coveted support. Choose from 36 colorways, ranging from solid hues to fun prints, like classic polka dots (pictured) and bold florals. Helpful review: “Not only is the pattern on the material beautiful (what caught my eye in the first place) but it fit so well! [...] It's all 1 piece so I don't have the line at my waist, it covers my thighs [...] I like the way I feel in it and I plan to buy more, just for the pattern now that I know that it fits well. I could wear it around the house or outside on a hot day, not just for swimming, it's versatile.” Sizes: Small — 6X-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex

6 A Swim Dress With An Attached Sarong Eomenie One Piece Swimdress Amazon $37 See On Amazon From afar, this adorable number may look like a one-piece swimsuit with a matching cover-up, but it’s actually a swim dress. From the waist up, it looks like a classic one-piece, complete with a scoop-neck silhouette, adjustable straps, and removable padding, plus a full-coverage bottom. This swim dress, however, offers more coverage across the tops of the thighs, thanks to a gathered skirt that mimics the look of a sarong. But if you’d like more thigh coverage, you can untie the knot so that the skirt hangs at an even length. Helpful review: “I really like how this fits me. Especially the bra style straps, which are adjustable and wide enough that theyre not digging into my shoulders. [...] The chest coverage is doable. [...] I love the side slit feature, covers my inner thighs, exactly what I wanted. The torso is short, which is fine for me bc I have a short torso. If you have a longer torso this may not work for u. This one's a keeper for me!” Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus | Colors: 36 | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

7 A Swingy Swim Dress With A Cute Sternum Cutout Yonique One Piece Swimsuit With Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon Who needs a cover-up when you have this lovely swim dress, complete with an on-trend sternum cutout? Featuring built-in briefs for some added butt coverage and a flowy silhouette, you can feel cute and covered in this dress. In addition to wide adjustable straps that won’t dig into your skin, this swimsuit has a ruched drawstring bust that can be adjusted for the perfect fit. The bust also includes push-up padding for a subtle lift. Plus, there are 34 stunning shades and patterns to choose from. Helpful review: “The fit, the style, the material - 10/10 will be recommending this shop to my friends this summer. I love how confident I can feel in this while still showing some of my midsection but covering my lower tummy and thighs.” Sizes: Medium — 28 Plus | Colors: 34 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

8 These High-Waisted Swim Shorts With UPF 50+ Protection BALEAF 5" Quick Dry High Waisted Swim Board Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an alternative to swim skirts and dresses, these swim shorts, which have a 5-inch inseam that hits about mid-thigh, are a great option. Apart from being full-coverage, these shorts have a stretchy, 3-inch wide waistband, a mesh brief lining, and two handy side pockets. Not only is the fabric of these shorts quick-drying and chlorine-resistant, it also has UPF 50+ sun protection, so they’re perfect for outdoor activities. Helpful review: “They have the perfect inseam length for a swim short. Not long like my previous pair, but long enough to conceal my inner thighs. I love these!!!!! I cannot emphasize how comfortable they are with their high waist and perfect length.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large; 16 Plus — 24 Plus | Colors: 10

9 This Adorable Tiered & Ruffled Swim Skirt Aleumdr Layered Ruffle Swim Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This best-selling, three-tiered swim skirt grazes the tops of your thighs, while a pair of built-in boy shorts offers added coverage and security. The sheer mesh construction isn’t just cute — it also dries quickly and is super breathable. This skirt also has a 3-inch waistband, which hits just below the belly button, and has gentle compression for some added support. Available in an array of neutral shades and bold hues, this swim skirt is cute enough to wear to a casual lunch at your favorite spot. Helpful review: “Fun color. [...] I prefer to cover from my belly to my upper thigh, and this ruffled bottom did it in a cute way. Usually, you can only find swim skirts in black, so I was excited to find such a fun color that pairs with so many different tops. Love it.” Sizes: Small — 20 Plus | Colors: 20 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

10 A 2-Piece Set With A Long, Flowy Top And Boy Short Bottoms Daci Two Piece Swim Dress With Boyshorts Amazon $39 See On Amazon This swimsuit set has a top that’s reminiscent of a classic two-piece — including adjustable (and convertible) criss-cross straps, a ruched bust, and removable padding — except it provides much more coverage. The babydoll-style top is made from a flowy mesh fabric that hits just above the knee and has a unique handkerchief hem. The matching shorts offer extra coverage across the top of the thighs and waist. Best of all, it comes in over 30 stunning patterns. Helpful review: “The dress part is sheer and just a tad bit see thru but only on the part where the shorts are. The shorts fit perfect. Mid-thigh length. Love the way i feel in it too! Plenty of stretch [...] Worth the price and comfort! Add to cart NOW!” Sizes: Medium — 30 Plus | Colors: 33 | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex

11 Some Sporty Board Shorts You Can Wear On & Off The Beach Rocorose Quick Dry Drawstring Swim Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring a 5-inch inseam, these sporty board shorts offer plenty of coverage, and are cute enough to wear beyond the beach or pool when paired with classic tank and cute sandals. They have an adjustable drawstring waistband, mesh underwear lining, and a convenient pocket secured with a Velcro closure. It’s important to note that this listing includes a few different styles, like shorts with shorter inseams or without a drawstring, so be sure you’re adding the correct style to your cart. Helpful review: “Perfect beach short!! Great length for the person who likes some modesty and thigh coverage. Breathable and quick drying!” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 30 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

12 An Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit That Hits Just Above The Knee beautyin One Piece Athletic Bathing Suit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid swimmer, water aerobics enthusiast, or poolside lounger seeking extra coverage, this athletic one-piece swimsuit with (almost) knee-length shorts is a great choice for anyone who wants to keep their thighs covered. In addition to wide racerback straps and a keyhole cutout in the back, this color-block swimsuit also has a shelf bra with sewn-in padding for extra support. Helpful review: “I [...] wanted something that covered my whole butt and thighs. This one does the trick [...] I use it for water fitness classes at the gym and I love that it covers well and is all one piece so when I'm moving around everything stays in place.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

13 A Nautical Striped 2-Piece Swimsuit With A Tank Top & Matching Skirt MiYang Striped Tankini Amazon $35 See On Amazon This two-piece swim set includes a faux double-layer top and matching flared skirt, adorned with nautical-inspired stripes. The top, which looks a lot like a classic tank, has racerback straps and removable pads for added shape and ruched drawstring details on either side. The skirt, which hits about mid-thigh, has built-in briefs as well as a wide, slightly high-rise waistband. Apart from the pool, this outfit also works for walks around the neighborhood or a coffee run. Helpful review: “The skirt is the perfect length to cover the top of the thighs without being too long. The racerback shows off tanned shoulders, the double layer look is fun, and the fit is excellent.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

14 An A-Line Swims Skirt With Options For Pairing coastal rose Long Swim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a quick-drying fabric with UV-blocking properties, this swingy swim skirt is ideal for those looking for more modest coverage. Hitting just above the knee, this skirt has a stretchy, high-rise waistband and convenient built-in briefs. With plenty of colors to choose from, this skirt will pair easily with tops you already have in your closet. But if you prefer a monochromatic look, you can opt for a top from the brand, all of which match perfectly with the skirt. Helpful review: “Bought this is navy blue and black for a trip to Mexico. SO comfortable, perfect fit. Love that it's longer to cover my thighs. And the boy shorts that are attached underneath are exactly what I wanted.” Sizes: 8 — 22 | Colors: 12 | Material: Polyester, Spandex