Sydney Sweeney just shared a little sneak peak into her Parisian summer getaway, and she seriously looks like she’s having the best time in the French capital. From eating pasta in front of the Eiffel Tower to roaming the streets of the City of Light, she sure is living it up, and doing it in style. But the actor, who is abroad for a summer vacation (which also happens to be during the 2024 Paris Olympics), apparently never stops working... even while on holiday.

The Anyone But You star posted a carousel to Instagram from her trip to promote her Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 phone — which makes sense since she’s a celebrity partner for the brand. It was also a chance for Sweeney to show off all of her best Paris fashions. Her latest look revolved around a really special bustier top.

Sydney’s Artisanal Denim Floral Bustier

Sweeney posted a mirror selfie wearing a cream-colored denim bustier with a floral pattern by Ralph Lauren Collection. She paired the strapless top with a pair of matching shorts underneath. The peplum style top, which retails for over a thousand dollars, featured an artisanal hand-painted wildflower motif. The meticulous nature of the design truly made her top so special and unique.

And she the ‘fit choice was perfect for a sunny stroll in Paris — a strapless bustier top and shorts is the perfect outfit choice for a hot summer day. The actor wore her long blonde locks down and parted to the side. She posed for a fun mirror selfie in the look while wearing a pair of ’90s style small rectangular sunglasses.

She also wore a little shoulder bag and some silver rings as accessories. The whole look was a total yes — or should I say oui oui.

With the Olympics kicking off in Paris, it definitely seems likely Sweeney will hit up the Games. So, expect even more eye-catching looks as she continues her Parisian adventure.

Sydney’s Exact Bustier Top

Sweeney’s exact top is still available in a few sizes (for now). In addition to shorts, this kind of top would work with some jeans or a skirt. It’s really so versatile.