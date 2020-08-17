The Grandma Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Fall fashion is all about layers and textures. After months of wearing airy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, you’re finally ready to pile on chunky knits and maximalist accessories. One way to channel this more-is-more approach is to take a cue from your grandma’s closet and break out the tapestry.

Sure, in certain circles, tapestry might evoke a not-so-positive reaction. It's easy to understand why: Nobody wants to look like they pulled down the window drapes, threw them on, and called it an outfit.

But while tapestry can indeed be — dare you say it — a bit unsightly at times, it has an important role to play in shaping your fall wardrobe this season. Ornate patterns and patchwork finishes were all over the runways at Celine, Loewe, Acne Studios, and more — so you can guarantee your favorite style stars will step out in a look that could double as a quilt in the very near future.

The key to tapestry-inspired dressing is to ease into it. Since these pieces tend to skew a little extra, you don’t want to wear them all at once. Think of each as a hero item that can help elevate an otherwise classic look — like a white button-up and jeans or an understated black dress.

Ahead, shop 13 finds that'll help you add a modern spin to the old-school tapestry look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Lavender Kim Cropped Metallic Brocade Top Rotate Birger Christensen Size 2-12 $325 $97.50 See On Net-a-Porter Crop tops can be worn well into the fall so long as they offer long sleeves and a thick fabric. This top checks both boxes and looks amazing with black trousers and neutral heels.

2 Mari Trench Dress Hanifa Size XS-XL $349 $159 See On Hanifa We love a multi-purpose piece. Style this as a chic wrap dress, or layer it over an all-white look to create a sophisticated, vibrant ensemble.

3 The Phoebe Floral Jacquard Vegan Flat Birdies Size 5-12 $120 See On Birdies These are either the most glamorous house slippers ever, or the perfect shoe for when you just need a pop of something bold and vibrant. They pair beautifully with slim-fit black pants and a crisp white button-up.

4 Curve Luxe Jacquard Tux Dress ASOS Size 12-20 $190 See on ASOS Go for a jacquard tux dress that looks like your grandmother's couch but chicer. Style this number either with printed pumps or knee-high boots.

5 Greta Boots Tori Soudan Size 5.5-10 $794 See On Tori Soudan Tired of wearing the same plain boots every. single. day? These beauties will instantly cure your footwear boredom. We envision them styled with a black wrap dress or black leggings and an oversize denim tunic.

6 Petite Quarda Embroidered Faux-Fur Coat Johnny Was Size PXS-PXXL $328 $245 See On Neiman Marcus Tassels! Faux fur! Playful patterns! This coat truly offers it all. Throw it over your favorite pair of sweats to feel at least a little put-together, or wear it with distressed denim and a plain white T-shirt.

7 Allan Patchwork Cotton Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater LoveShackFancy Size XS-L $425 See On Moda Operandi Doesn't this sweater just scream "pumpkin spice latte"? Olive green pants, small gold hoops, and an oversize cognac tote complete the look.

8 Vienna Upcycled Patchwork Tote Free People One Size $78 See On Free People A quintessential everyday tote that's big enough for all the essentials, but small enough not to overwhelm your outfit. We like that it's casual and on-trend and adds a splash of color to an otherwise monochromatic look.

9 Flared Skirt Pleated Printed Desigual Size S-XL $145.95 See On Desigual Again: Florals are perfectly acceptable in the fall — they've just got to be the right florals. These moody red tones are a little more ~serious~ than their bright spring counterparts. Toughen this up with a black leather jacket and sneakers.

10 Maria Floral One-Button Silk Jacket Kobi Halperin Size XS-XXL $578 $220 See On Neiman Marcus Silk is a go-to fabric when transitioning between the seasons. It's airy enough so you won't get too hot if the temps suddenly rise, but the long sleeves still provide warmth for those cooler autumn nights.

11 Captive Floral Brocade Boot Rara Avis by Iris Apfel Size 5.5-9 $139.90 $99.32 See On HSN These boots were definitely made for walking... and stomping... and head-turning. Pair them with fitted denim and your favorite knitwear and voilà! You're ready to go apple picking, pumpkin carving, and the list goes on.

12 Ruffled Chiffon Dress H&M Size XXS-XL $34.99 See on H&M Dress up this patchwork dress with a pair of knee-high boots, or go casual with buckled boots and a leather jacket.