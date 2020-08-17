The Grandma Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Fall fashion is all about layers and textures. After months of wearing airy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, you’re finally ready to pile on chunky knits and maximalist accessories. One way to channel this more-is-more approach is to take a cue from your grandma’s closet and break out the tapestry.
Sure, in certain circles, tapestry might evoke a not-so-positive reaction. It's easy to understand why: Nobody wants to look like they pulled down the window drapes, threw them on, and called it an outfit.
But while tapestry can indeed be — dare you say it — a bit unsightly at times, it has an important role to play in shaping your fall wardrobe this season. Ornate patterns and patchwork finishes were all over the runways at Celine, Loewe, Acne Studios, and more — so you can guarantee your favorite style stars will step out in a look that could double as a quilt in the very near future.
The key to tapestry-inspired dressing is to ease into it. Since these pieces tend to skew a little extra, you don’t want to wear them all at once. Think of each as a hero item that can help elevate an otherwise classic look — like a white button-up and jeans or an understated black dress.
Ahead, shop 13 finds that'll help you add a modern spin to the old-school tapestry look.
