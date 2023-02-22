Effortless Spring Style Staples Under $45 You Can Buy At Target

After another long winter, spring is finally on the horizon. As always, we’re ready to say goodbye to our cold-weather wardrobes (at least until next year) and welcome in some lighter, brighter staples. We’re trading in our thermal layers for cropped baby tees, swapping our chunky, oversized sweaters for breathable linen button-ups, and replacing our boots with easy slides in muted pastel hues.

Thanks to Target, making this seasonal transition has never been easier. With endless new spring arrivals, Target has everything you need to make this season your most stylish one yet — even if you’re on a budget. Shop our favorite spring-ready tops, trousers, sandals, dresses, and more, all under $45 from Target.