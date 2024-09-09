In her song “Bejeweled,” Taylor Swift proclaimed, “I’m going out tonight.” And this past weekend, she meant it. After supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season on Sept. 5, the couple flew over to New York and went out every night, with Swift delivering a slew of eye-popping looks.

Whether they were stepping out for a dinner date, attending a wedding, or going to the U.S. Open, Swift remained bejeweled at all times and showed up in style. One of her ensembles might even be her spiciest date night look yet.

Taylor’s Spicy Date Night Look

On Sept. 6, Swift embraced the naked dressing trend by wearing a sheer bodysuit with a black mock turtleneck, exposing her black bandeau-style bra. She embraced the all-black aesthetic for her night out, covering up with an oversized blazer and pairing the formal top with casual linen shorts.

Swift complimented her spicy date night ensemble with equally spicy accessories, wearing knee-high tufted leather boots and carrying Louis Vuitton’s Coussin bag in black leather with a gold chainlink strap.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

She didn’t skimp when it came to jewelry either, donning a gold pendant necklace and several silver and gold chains around her neck.

Taylor’s Cutout Dress

The following night, Swift attended a wedding at Electric Lady Studios in a look that proves you can wear white to a wedding (and after Labor Day) without stealing the show. The singer wore a flowy cream maxi-dress from Zimmerman with a scalloped neckline and hem, side cutouts, and a colorful floral pattern across the long skirt.

Swift paired her elegant attire with a whimsical sky-blue bag that gave off undeniable 1989 vibes. She kept things relatively simple on the accessories front, wearing just one gold and diamond lariat necklace and a pair of dazzling drop earrings.

PTR/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift’s U.S. Open Look

Swift appeared at Arthur Ashe Stadium the next day in a red-and-white gingham sundress from Reformation, putting her twist on the look by pulling up the off-shoulder neckline.

She came prepared to watch the Men’s Singles Final with black cat-eye sunglasses and brown strappy platform heels.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift turned NYC into her runway during New York Fashion Week without attending a single show. Now, that’s how you become a true fashionista.