You know you need it every day, and (hopefully) you're applying it that often. But there's one challenge that even the most practiced sunscreen experts still face on the daily: finding the best sunscreens to wear under makeup.

Sunscreens have a not-so-great reputation for being sticky, greasy, absorbing at a snail's pace (if at all), leaving a ghostly white residue behind, and making your makeup slide right off your face by mid-day. All of this is fine and dandy if you're applying SPF to your arms or legs, but when it comes to your face — especially on a hectic work morning where you don't have a minute to waste — you need a sunscreen formula that works like a charm under BB cream, foundation, and powder.

The best facial sunscreens that work hand in hand with makeup include physical broad spectrum formulas made from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — chemical formulas are often too irritating for sensitive skin types and can cause reactions. It helps if your sunscreen is non-comedogenic and contains mattifying ingredients like silica, which absorbs oils and keeps skin fresh no matter what the temperature is outside. Look for a lightweight formula, as well, especially if you want a face sunscreen you can mix with foundation. Beyond that, you'll want to opt for a formula that's designed specifically for your skin type — and luckily, there are a lot of great options out there.

Keep scrolling, the best sunscreens for under makeup are gathered up below.

1 The Best Sunscreen For Most People Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios Broad-Spectrum SPF 50, $33, Amazon This water-resistant broad spectrum SPF 50 is free of fragrances and parabens, ideal for sensitive skin, and is an incredibly light mineral sunscreen fluid that doesn't feel heavy or greasy. It contains an antioxidant called Senna Alata that defends against free radicals in the environment, is oil-free, and leaves a matte finish for the perfect base under makeup. According to one reviewer: "After reading several reviews, I decided on this sunscreen. It is light and absorbs well into my skin. I am able to layer moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup without feeling like I have stuff glopped into my face. I have not broken out or had any negative effects."

2 The Best Sunscreen For Dry Skin Amazon Shiseido Urban Environment UV Protection Cream, $30, Amazon Described as a "feather light" sunscreen cream that delivers broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection, this formula is especially effective for dry skin types, as it's incredibly moisturizing (and not free of oils). You can use it on both your face and body and one reviewer says her makeup goes on better after this cream leaves her face feeling silky and smooth. According to one reviewer: "It leaves my skin very silky and smooth after application. I used to use the Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream and Lotion but my make-up stays on better and my skin feels smoother with the Urban Environment UV Protection. Highly recommend for everyday protection."

3 The Best Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin Amazon Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen With Cellular Response Technology, $22, Amazon It's oil-free, non-comedogenic, and rich in antioxidants that repair, rejuvenate, and hydrate skin — and it certainly doesn't hurt that this sunscreen contains SPF 30 for good UVA/UVB protection. It pretty much sinks into skin upon contact and won't get in the way of our makeup. Sensitive skin types will love that it's formulated without parabens, oxybenzone, or fragrances. According to one reviewer: "The texture is nice and it’s easy to spread. It’s lightweight and feels moisturizing. Love the light scent, even though I normally hate anything with scents. The scent is not very strong and does not linger on the skin."

4 The Best Sunscreen For Oily And/Or Sensitive Skin Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Face Sunscreen, $20, Amazon Formulated specifically for sensitive and/or acne-prone skin (hence its name), La Roche Posay's Clear Skin Sunscreen is a longtime favorite of anyone looking for maximum sun protection that won't break them out. The fragrance-, paraben-, and oil-free formula is water resistant up to 80 minutes, so it's great for swimming in the pool or days at the beach, and it's non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. Protecting from both UVA and UVB rays, this dermatologist-tested moisturizer leaves a matte finish, thanks to its unique oil-absorbing complex that anyone who hates feeling (or looking) greasy will love. Again, this formula, being oil-free, won't encourage your makeup to melt off, making it an all-around champion for all-day wear. According to one reviewer: "It doesn’t leave the skin shiny at all so it’s perfect to use under makeup. Also, the protection from the sun is really good. I love it!"

5 The Best Sunscreen For Redness And/Or Irritated Skin Amazon Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50, $18, Amazon Have skin that is sensitive to chemicals and tends to get red and easily irritated? This sun cream with SPF 50 will sooth your complexion with aloe leaf extract and other botanicals that help retain moisture in the skin while protecting it against UV rays. This sunscreen is a light, creamy texture that absorbs quickly and without a trace. According to one reviewer: "Love the smell and texture of this. it's not greasy of heavy and sits nicely under makeup. I am biracial so I do have a medium skin tone and this leaves no white behind!"

6 The Best Korean Sunscreen For Combination Skin Amazon Missha All Around Safe Block Sun Milk SPF 50, $13, Amazon Water, sweat, and even humidity are no match for this cult-favorite Korean sun milk with broad-spectrum SPF 50. It goes on like a lightweight powdery fluid and dries instantly, making skin look and feel fresh and more even in tone. If you have oily or combination skin, this formula will go a long way in sapping excess oils to prep skin for makeup application. According to one reviewer: "This sunscreen is light and can be used a primer under makeup without making an oil slick. It feels like it just soaks right in and a little goes a long way."

7 The Best Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin Amazon EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $36, Amazon This best-selling sunscreen was made for acne-prone skin, so it's an excellent option for anyone prone to breakouts or irritation. Thanks to calming niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, it'll help keep irritable skin healthy — and it's great for treating rosacea and discoloration, too. Though it appears to be white, it blends in totally clear, and it even has lactic acid — a mild exfoliant that helps keep breakouts under control. The formula is fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic, and has been recommended by everyone from beauty bloggers to dermatologists. Check out its near-perfect rating — and almost 7,000 reviews — if you're still skeptical about this seemingly too-good-to-be-true face sunscreen. According to one reviewer: "This sunscreen is light and can be used a primer under makeup without making an oil slick. It feels like it just soaks right in and a little goes a long way."

8 The Best Everyday Sunscreen For Anyone On A Budget Amazon CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen, $13, Amazon If you're looking for an affordable daily moisturizer with SPF that wears well under makeup, you'll love this lightweight formula from CeraVe. Since it's oil-free, it won't cause your makeup to slide off throughout the day; instead, it has a hyaluronic acid base, so it'll moisturize your skin as well as protect it from the sun's harmful rays. The non-comedogenic formula is suitable for all skin types and at $15, is a great option for anyone looking to keep their skin healthy and hydrated without breaking the bank. According to one reviewer: "Goes on smoothly without a white cast. Works very well under makeup. Really helps to protect the skin while moisturizing it as well. I'll continue to use this for years to come."

9 The Best Organic Sunscreen (That's Also Tinted!) Amazon Juice Beauty SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer, $32, Amazon When you want full-coverage makeup, start with this 4-in-1 tinted mineral moisturizer with SPF 30, which has antioxidants like grape, pomegranate, and aloe. A light application of this sunscreen moisturizer, which is available in three shades, tones your complexion and makes it even more radiant and ready for foundation or BB cream. You can even wear it alone on days when you want light coverage, sun protection, and a hint of color. According to one reviewer: "You can wear this with or without makeup. On days you want to just wear moisturizer after washing your face in the morning, this is perfect!!!"