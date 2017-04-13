From cult-favorite hair masks, to growth-promoting shampoos, some of the very best Korean hair products are widely available on Amazon. And, thanks to heroic formulas that target everything from oily to dry to coarse hair, access to these amazing Korean hair care products might just change the way you wash and style. A simple search on Amazon will show you some of the best Korean hair products, from a fan-favorite Korean shampoo, to a nourishing hair essence, to a scalp oil cleanser.

With a constant flow of new unique products like sheet masks, styling waxes, and nighttime serums — for your hair — Korea is teaching us a thing or two about how to nourish and heal our locks like never before. And, thankfully due to the cult-like following of K-beauty and hair care products, the selections on sites like Amazon are only growing. Thanks to the innovative way they blend modern technological breakthroughs with natural Korean herbs, making the switch from western products to Korean hair care can produce extremely healing results.

But, enough talk. There's shopping to be done! Keep scrolling below, to see 14 of the best Korean hair care products that will make awesome additions to your styling routine!

1 A Cult-Favorite Hair Mask That’s Just $8 Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Hair Protein Treatment, 3.3 Fl. Oz. Amazon $8 $8 See On Amazon This protein hair treatment is a best-seller on Amazon for a few reasons. Packed with collagen and ceramides to strengthen and moisturize dull strands, this formula has worked wonders on so many people's hair. If your hair suffers from any damage, heat or otherwise, this is a great mask for you. Simply rub a bit through your damp hair and pin your hair back. Leave it on for as long as you want (the more time, the more moisture), and then rinse it out. You'll have softer hair in the blink of an eye. It’s earned a glowing 4.4-star overall rating after nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon. According to one reviewer: “This stuff brought my hair back to life. My hair was so soft. It [wasn’t] frizzy after it air dried like it normally is. I highly recommend this product. I will definitely be repurchasing.”

2 A Shampoo & Conditioner For Thinning Hair & Hair Loss Ryoe Korean Damaged Care Shampoo & Conditioner, 16.9 Fl. Oz. each Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed to treat thin, damaged hair, this shampoo and conditioner from Ryoe is an affordable way to moisturize your hair from roots to ends. The formula includes biota seed and red ginseng designed to protect your scalp and promote hair growth at the root. In fact, one reviewer calls it “a time machine in a bottle!” According to one reviewer: "I lived in South Korea for two years and loved this brand of shampoo and conditioner. I was sad I couldn't find it in America. However, I found it on here and bought this kind even though it was different than ones I previously used. I absolutely LOVE IT. My hair is curly so naturally, it always feels a bit coarse. But this instantly softens it and makes it super silky. I will never buy another shampoo and conditioner!” This post was originally published on April 13th, 2019. It was updated and republished on June 25th, 2019. Additional reporting by Amy Biggart.

3 A Nutrition Pack For Damaged Hair Formulated With Egg Yolk & Vinegar TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack, 8.45 Fl. Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a bunch of glowing reviews, people can't wait to get their hands on the TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack. It's a cream with odd ingredients like egg yolk and vinegar, but according to buyers, it seriously gets the job done. According to one reviewer: "I have severely over processed, dry dry dry hair... My hair felt normal and healthy the following day, and I noticed I kept running my hands through it because I couldn't believe it."

4 A Refreshing Korean Hair Serum For Damaged, Thin Hair ETUDE HOUSE Silk Scarf Hologram Hair Serum, 4 Fl. Oz. Amazon $9 See On Amazon This flowery spray is called the Etude House Silk Scarf Hologram hair serum, and it adds shine, keeps the frizz away, and helps to refresh your hair with a light floral scent. It also has volumizing benefits designed to work wonders on thin, flat hair. Simply spray a little on wet hair after you shower, and let your hair air dry. According to one reviewer: "This spray is amazing. It smells lovely, and it does the trick. It doesn't leave a gross residue like many other detangling sprays do. It leaves my hair feeling soft and smelling pretty. It's a product I have purchased multiple times and have used for years! I can't recommend it enough, especially if you enjoy a little fragrance."

5 A Korean Sheet Mask For Your Hair That Comes In A Pack Of 5 MEDIHEAL Hair Sheep Steam Pack (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your hair is damaged from perms and coloring, the Mediheal Hair Care Sheep steam pack is just what the doctor ordered. It uses collagen to penetrate deep into hair follicles, leaving them soft, smooth, and healthy. It's also got a light fragrance that sticks around for a long time for fresh, clean hair. This pack comes with five hair sheet masks, so you can share with friends or stock up for yourself. According to one reviewer: “OMG this is like the best product i ever used! I tried so many different products for my hair and nothing really worked like charm like this one!”

6 This Wildly Popular Korean Hair Band For Skin-Care Lovers ETUDE HOUSE Etti Hair Band Amazon $5 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers love this adorable yet totally functional Etude House Lovely Etti Hair Band. It has cute cat ears to hold your hair back while you're showering, washing your face, or using a mask. The soft design is comfortable on your head, but still holds your hair back — a must for the skin care obsessed. According to one reviewer: “This headband is very soft and the thick elastic on the bottom/back portion of it allows for everyone of all head shapes and sizes to wear it effectively. [...] It's cute and functional! I am very happy with this purchase and would recommend this product.”

7 A Korean Hair Curling Cream That’s Formulated With Argan Oil Nature Republic Argan Essential Curling Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hair essence is a great pick for anyone with curls or damaged hair, as its packed with argan oil and proteins designed to rejuvenate hair and define curls. Simply apply this cream to slightly damp hair and let your curls dry. According to one reviewer: “This holds curls very well. My hair is less frizzy using this too.”

8 A Korean Hair Oil Serum That Prevents Breakage Mise En Scene Damage Care Perfect Repair Serum, 2.36 Fl. Oz. Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Mise En Scene Damage Care Perfect repair serum has tons of glowing reviews, because it "doesn't smell, doesn't feel greasy, gives great shine, helps hair stay healthy, and doesn't look fake." It's a lightweight oil that absorbs into strands to nourish and minimize breakage, and reviewers also say it helps with tangles, frizz, and growth. According to one reviewer: “I’ve use this product for about 3 months and it’s my second time purchasing it! it makes my hair smooth, shiny, and it helps me style my hair easily. [I] have oily type skin but this hair oil didn’t make my hair oily at all! (A)bsolutely love the smell!”

9 A Shampoo For Oily Hair: RYO Scalp Deep Cleansing Shampoo RYO Scalp Deep Cleansing Shampoo, 16.9 Fl. Oz. Amazon $20 $13 See On Amazon This RYO scalp cleansing shampoo is specifically created to help with sebum that builds on the surface of your scalp, causing your hair to get greasy or oily quickly. It’s formulated with a soothing peppermint and agar extract to deep cleanse your scalp and absorb dirt and oil in the process. According to one reviewer: “I normally have to wash my hair everyday due to oily scalp, this is the only shampoo so far that enables me to skip a day.”

10 A Healing Hair Mask Formulated With Argan Oils Nature Republic Argan Essential Deep Care Hair Pack, 6.76 Fl. Oz. Amazon $12 $11 See On Amazon Made with argan, rose hip, and evening primrose oils, the Nature Republic Essential Deep Care Hair Pack gives your hair nutrients like fatty acids and vitamins for softer, silkier strands. Reviewers focus on the tips and damaged areas for hair that cooperates while styling, and say that it really does help to stop breakage. According to one reviewer: “I've been using this for a few weeks now. Love the fragrance, it's not over powering, just very light, not enough to get my allergies going crazy. The masks has the right consistency and is easy to apply to my very long hair. I keep it on for longer than recommended because the lady who cuts my hair recommended I do so. My hair is super soft after use and helps keep my fly aways.”

11 A Dandruff-Fighting Shampoo Made With Korean Herbs LG Reen Yungo Hair Cleansing Treatment Shampoo, 8.45 Fl. Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with primarily natural ingredients, LG Reen Yungo Hair Cleansing Treatment Shampoo purifies the scalp of build-up and excess oil while helping hair retain its moisture and manageability. It also uses traditional Korean herbs to cleanse away dandruff and dirt. According to one reviewer: "Oh my lord I have never used anything like this shampoo! My lifeless hair is now FULL of shine, life and bounce! And a little goes a long way. About a quarter size amount washes my long hair.”

12 A Korean Hair Essence: Amos Curling Essence AMOS PROFESSIONAL Curling Essence 2X, 5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $12 See On Amazon Calling all people with curly hair: the Amos Curling Essence uses aloe vera and aqua polymer to define curls and waves without grease or crunch. It provides adequate amount of moisture to reduce frizz, and works well for beach waves as well as super curly styles. According to one reviewer: "[I] love this product. [It] holds your curl and its moisturizing too. I find a lot of curling essences to be either too greasy or does not give enough moisture but this product just gives you enough moisture."

13 A Hair Essence With Argan Oil Skinfood Natural Argan Oil, 3.38 Fl. Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon This argan oil essence from SKINFOOD is a great way to strengthen and soften your hair. And, while some essences can leave your hair feeling weighed down or greasy, this one is lightweight. Just put a little in the palm of your hand and spread it over the strands of your hair that need a little love. According to one reviewer: "This stuff works. Besides having a pleasant smell, it makes my hair calm down (which is no small feat) without looking too oily. I notice a huge difference on the days that I run out the door without using it. I tried comparable Korean hair oils that were about five times the price, and I didn't think they worked any better than this affordable gem. So, I'm pretty much hooked. It also seems to last forever for the price."