Calluses aren't inherently bad — if for instance, you're a guitarist, callused fingers can make playing guitar more comfortable. Calluses are just the result of skin becoming thick and tough due to repeated exposure to friction. But if you aren't actively looking to build-up a hard protective layer of tissue, then you'll be happy to know that the best callus remover gels are both extremely effective at eliminating calluses and unlike a pumice stone or buffer, don't require any elbow grease.

Unlike abrasive callus removers, like the aforementioned pumice stone, gels use ingredients like salicylic acid, potassium hydroxide, and urea to moisturize the hardened skin, breakdown bonds, and make calluses easy to peel away. Even if you’ve never personally used a gel before, you might have experienced their super effective results the last time you visited a nail salon to get a pedicure, where callous removing gels are the secret to a professional pedicure.

When it comes to knowing which callus removing gel is going to really be able to get the job done, don’t worry, I’ve rounded up the best callus remover gels that, depending on your specific needs, will break down tough layers of tissue to reveal baby-soft skin.

1 A Fast-Acting Callus Remover Gel That Can Start Dissolve Calluses In Three To Five Minutes ProLinc Callus Eliminator Amazon $8 See On Amazon ProLinc Callus Eliminator is formulated with potassium hydroxide, glycerin, propylene glycol, and other chemicals to dissolve dead skin cells in just three to five minutes. Fans of this callus remover say it works best if you use it with a pumice stone or scrub sponge to remove your dead skin and calluses. Just apply liberally to your toughened, stubborn skin. Wait about three to five minutes. Grab a pumice stone or gentle scrub sponge and scrub at the hardened callus so that you exfoliate your skin and loosen your callus. This is an aggressive formula, so gloves should be worn when using it, be careful not to apply it to open wounds, and those with sensitive or reactive skin should spot-test before using it. Promising Amazon review: “IT WORKS! I have tried so many different products to help my thick, dry, cracked heels. Nothing worked except the ‘cheese grater’ type products. But they hurt after awhile. I soak my feet for about 10 minutes (while I read or watch tv), then I rub a small amount on my heels, wait about 5 minutes and the callous just sloughs off! [...] You will NOT regret this purchase!”

2 A Callus Remover Gel That Can Be Used To Remove Calluses & Moisture Skin Scientific Solutions Global CLEAR 40 Moisturizing 40% Urea Gel Amazon $11 See On Amazon This moisturizing callus gel can be used as an effective treatment for calluses, corns, and dry skin. The key ingredient that makes this product so powerful is urea. In fact, a whopping 40% of this callus-removing formula is made up of urea. For background, urea is carbamide cream that is often used in treatments for psoriasis, dermatitis, and other skin conditions that leave you with dry, raw, irritated skin. In this cream, it works to loosen dry skin cells while hydrating cracked, scaly skin. While some urea creams can irritate your skin, this one is infused with natural ingredients like soothing aloe vera extract and antibacterial tea tree oil. Blended together, they create an exfoliating treatment you can use on your feet, elbows, hands, knees, and anywhere else you experience calluses and corns. Apply the fragrance-free formula twice daily to these areas and reviewers say it will soften cracked heels and toes and (with regular application) keeps your skin soft and smooth. Promising Amazon review: “I use this stuff a lot. I buy it because its really good stuff for rough callused feet. I love it and I highly recommend this to anyone with this type of problem”