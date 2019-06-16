If you're looking to rock longer, thicker lashes without opting for extensions, falsies, or multiple coats of mascara, then you've likely heard of castor oil. While this oil, which is derived from castor seeds and rich in good-for-hair fatty acids, hasn't been scientifically proven to boost lash growth, anecdotal evidence from folks who swear by it seems to point to some benefits. The best castor oils for eyelashes are safe to use near your eyes, and packaged in application-ready bottles.

What To Consider When Shopping For Castor Oils For Eyelashes

First, a quick lesson on what to expect from using castor oil on your eyelashes. Though, as mentioned above, there's no actual scientific evidence to prove that castor oil helps with hair growth, coating your lashes with it will still help keep them conditioned and nourished. This can result in overall healthier, softer lashes, which definitely isn't a bad thing — so there's no real downside to trying it out.

The other important thing to keep in mind when choosing a castor oil for eyelashes is that, since it will be going on so close to your eyes, you'll want to make sure you're using a clean formula consisting of only pure castor oil — one that's ideally certified-organic by the USDA. And if you’ve never used castor oil before — particularly on such a sensitive area — it’s a good idea to do a patch test somewhere else on your skin (like the inside of your wrist) to ensure you’re not allergic to it before applying it to your lashes.

Shop The Best Castor Oils For Eyelashes

In a hurry? Here are the best castor oils for eyelashes:

Without further ado, check out three of the best castor oils for eyelashes (and you can use them on your brows, too!).

1 The Overall Best Castor Oil For Eyelashes Kate Blanc Cosmetics Certified Organic Castor Oil (2 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're testing out castor oil on your eyelashes for the first time, this Kate Blanc Cosmetics castor oil is a great place to start. It's made of pure, USDA-certified organic castor oil, rings up at only $10 for a 2-ounce bottle, and boasts over 46,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Plus, it comes with a full kit: a spoolie brush for your lash and/or brow hairs, a dropper should you choose to use it on your skin or scalp, and a pointed brush to disperse the oil in a thin line across your eyelids near the root of your eyelashes. Rave review: “Love this product! I've had noticeable new growth and my lashes seem thicker too. When I put mascara on, wow, what a difference this castor oil has made! I love my eyelashes now! I use the thin applicator every night, I dip it then sweep across my lid close to the lashes (like liner) then I use the mascara like applicator afterwards. I do this every night after washing my face. I'll never stop using castor oil!”

2 The Best Applicator Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil (0.35 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For an even more convenient option, Live Fraiche's organic castor oil is ready to use immediately after taking it out of the package. In the tube is pure, USDA certified-organic castor oil, and a dual-sided brush with a spoolie on one end and pointed tip on the other. The one downside to this product? Even though it's the most user-friendly on the list, it also comes with the least amount of product. But if you're just hoping to try castor oil out, or are looking for a convenient option for travel, it's perfect. Rave review: “For years I've been spending a lot of money on chemicals trying to grow longer lashes. After a couple of months, I'd have varying amounts of success. With this product, I began to see results within the first week! It's been 4 weeks now and my lashes are not only longer but also thicker. My brows are much fuller as well. It works!”

3 The Best Value Pura D'Or Organic Castor Oil (4 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $14 See On Amazon At $15 for 4 ounces of product, Pura D'Or's castor oil gives you the most bang for your buck. The big bottle also comes with two mini bottles to disperse your oil into. One has a spoolie brush top, and the other has a pointed brush, just like the other two options on this list. The oil itself is also USDA certified-organic, and it also has an Ecocert seal, which means it meets the more stringent requirements for organic certification in Europe. Rave review: “A few months ago, the whole inner 1/3 of my upper left eyelashes came out as I was removing my mascara. [...] It’s been two months since I started using the oil on my eyelashes every night (that I actually remember.) Cannot believe the difference! [...] People ask where I got my lash extensions!!! Love that this oil comes with 3 bottles: the mascara wand for application to my lashes. Love the thin brush for my eyebrows (which I’m going to start using more now!) And I appreciate the larger bottle for when I prefer to do touch up with my finger tips. Glad I didn’t spend $$$ on other products full of unnatural chemicals.” Also available at Walmart, $14