While not medically concerning or contagious, dandruff is a pesky cosmetic issue that can add unnecessary stress to your life. This chronic skin condition is fairly common, but that doesn't make the itchy scalp or white flakes on your shoulders any less frustrating. If you're looking for a natural remedy to minimize symptoms, you'll want to try one of the best hair oils for dandruff.
Maybe you've already tried some of the best dandruff shampoos or even natural dandruff treatments, and you want to add another element to your arsenal. But before choosing an oil remedy, you'll want to figure out the cause of your flaking (and it's not necessarily just dandruff). If it's caused by psoriasis or something else more serious, though, you might want to discuss your flaking with a dermatologist.
But if you're flaking because of dry skin, it doesn't usually require medical attention to treat at home, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. While using dandruff shampoos is recommended by the AAD, anecdotally, lots of people have found that moisturizing oils (like coconut or jojoba) can also help by keeping the scalp hydrated. Even Debra Jaliman, M.D., an NYC-based dermatologist, recommends tea tree oil as a great treatment for dandruff treatment because it offers both antifungal and moisturizing benefits. And using some of the best hair oils in general can counteract the overproduction of oil on the scalp — another common cause of flakes.
Below, you'll find the three best hair oils for dandruff. Regardless of the cause, the good news is that with the right products and care, a dry scalp is very treatable.
In a hurry? Here are the best hair oils for dandruff, plus another option that's also great: