If you're going to go all-in during a HIIT workout, you've got to have the right gear that can keep up with your workout. In fact, the best shoes for HIIT protect your feet and ankles so you can have a more effective (and less painful) workout.

The key is all in the sole. While most traditional running shoes feature a high heel filled with foam to cushion your feet, cross-training shoes are a way better fit for HIIT exercises because of the low heel and midsole. It may not seem like that big of a deal to use running shoes while you're doing jumping jacks and burpees, but running shoes are made to go in only one direction: forward. A good pair of cross-training shoes has the traction you need to move in multiple directions and a low heel that won't get in your way.

Of course, other factors matter, too. You'll want to consider your own unique foot anatomy in order to find shoes for HIIT that will make you feel as comfortable as possible — in other words, make sure to opt for wide sizes accordingly. It also doesn't hurt to find a style you love so you can feel and look great while you're crushing it at the gym.

Finding the best pair of HIIT shoes can definitely be tricky. Here's a round-up of some of the five best options out there to help you narrow it down.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered: PUMA Women's Tazon 6 Cross-Trainer Shoe PUMA Tazon 6 Cross-Trainer Shoe Amazon $70 See On Amazon These sleek cross-trainers by PUMA have more than 7,500 five-star Amazon reviews, and for good reason: They are truly supportive and comfortable. The upper is a combination of synthetic fibers and leather, which has just enough give to allow your foot to move as you bend and jump, but not so much that your foot slides around in the shoe. It also features a low heel that won't trip you up while still supporting you with foam cushioning. But the best part is the sole. The outer sole has plenty of grip at the front of the foot for tons of traction. And, the shank (this is an interior layer under the footbed) is made from thermoplastic polyurethane for extra durability and stability during a high-intensity workout. For about $75, these shoes are a total steal. Amazon reviewers tend to agree that these shoes are some of the best — just hang in there while you break them in. According To An Amazon Reviewer: "If you haven't used cross trainers like these they might feel a bit odd at the beginning. The platform is very stable almost as if you can't roll your foot from side to side. But that is a huge benefit if like me your feet roll outward while walking. It's also a big benefit for cross training classes during which you make sudden side to side movements. These keep you firmly planted on the floor." Available in sizes: 5.5 — 11, regular and wide

2 An Editor Favorite: Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Reebok HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Amazon $90 See On Amazon When a shoe states that it was designed exactly for your kind of workout, it’s hard to deny its appeal. And the Reebok HIIT trainer delivers on the goods with its EVA midsole that provides responsive support and a slide-on design so you can get going without delay. The mesh upper breathes as things heat up and the grippy sole keeps you fully grounded. Editor Praise: Associate Commerce Director Rebbeca Griffin says, “After shopping around for new sneakers for my HIIT classes (and trying out at least five), these Reeboks were my favorite. They're designed with HIIT in mind, and I love that they fit snugly throughout the whole foot and lower ankle, so they're incredibly supportive for all high-impact exercises.” Available in sizes: 5 — 11

3 The One With A Cult Following: New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon $48 See On Amazon Backed by more than 31,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, these versatile cross-trainers by New Balance hit all the right marks. For one, the synthetic upper has a bootie design with a low heel that is breathable and supportive. Then there’s a slide-on fit so you can get going in a flash — but you can also opt to tie the laces tighter if you need a little more support during all that lateral movement. There’s extra cushioning in the midsole for responsive movement and the rubber outsole offers great tread. Altogether, you get a lightweight shoe for a very reasonable price. According To An Amazon Reviewer: "I wear these during my workouts every day. They are light. And the toe area leaves room for movement during HIIT workouts! Great Buy!” Available in sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)

4 The Most Stylish: Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Strap Sneaker Sorel Kinetic Impact Strap Sneaker Amazon $140 See On Amazon The Sorel Kinetic Impact Strap sneaker has a sleek design that stands out from the pack, thanks in part to Sorel’s signature scalloped sole that provides so much traction. The sole is divided into two “pods” for even more targeted cushioning. The lightweight breathable mesh uppers are topped with stretchy gore in lieu of laces to keep the foot stable as you move and there’s even EVA in the footbed for the softest underfoot feel. This pick is another BDG editor’s go-to for HIIT and beyond. Editor Praise: Associate Commerce Editor Carina Finn reports: "I'm obsessed with these sneakers, which are so cute and comfy they actually motivate me to go to HIIT classes when I'm feeling lazy. I love that they don't have laces, so they can't come untied in the middle of my workout. The split sole design adds extra cushioning, and the uppers are breathable, so they keep my feet from overheating." Available in sizes: 5 — 11