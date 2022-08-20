The Highest-Rated Shoes On Amazon Under $35

Finding shoes that are on-trend and the right size is already a whole ordeal, right? That’s where Amazon comes in. To make sorting through the tens of thousands of shoes much easier, I put together a list of the highest-rated shoes under $35. These rare finds are cute, comfortable, cheap — and all have over 4 stars from seasoned shoppers.

This list is full of on-trend canvas sneakers and breathable ballet flats that you’ll reach for day after day. There’s a shoe for every kind of day on this comprehensive list. Don’t believe me? Just keep scrolling.

1 These Waterproof Sandals With Adjustable Wide Straps FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon These trendy double-buckle sandals hold up through all of your errands. The padded sole molds to your foot, so they’ll get a little comfier after every grocery run. Of course, those adorable wide buckles are also adjustable, so you can get a deeply customized fit. Unlike some slide-style sandals, these are easy to clean because they are actually waterproof. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 42

2 A Pair Of Cloud-Like Slides That Contour To Your Foot BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon The sole of these cloud-like sandals might feel lightweight, but it’s actually 1.7-inches thick and super cushioned, and with each wear, these slides mold to the unique shape of your foot. These minimalist sandals are also complete with a slide-style strap on top that’s thick enough to keep your foot in place, and it’s finished with a texture that simply looks cool. Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

Available styles: 21

3 These Trendy Distressed Sneakers With Stretchy Laces Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These trendy canvas sneakers have so many cool accents. The stretchy elastic laces, distressed details, and frayed stitching all add to the relaxed look of these kicks. Even with all of these rocker chic details, they’re finished off with a durable rubber sole and are super comfy, making these a great everyday option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 75

4 A Pair Of Sandals With Thin Straps That Feel Super Chic Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal Amazon $14 See On Amazon These faux-leather sandals are finished off with extra-thin straps that are so versatile. With these minimalist straps and thong-like design, these sandals basically disappear on your foot, making them a great neutral option that you can dress up or down. They’re also complete with the tiniest heel, tread on the bottom, and a layer of comfy foam padding in the sole. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (also available in half and wide sizes)

Available colors: 9

5 These Sandals With On-Trend Cork Accents CUSHIONAIRE Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon The oversized and metallic buckles on these double-strap sandals are everywhere right now. These adjustable buckles and faux leather upper looks way more expensive than they actually are, making these a great budget-friendly alternative to name brand sandals. The real star of the show, however, is the chunky cork footbed and genuine suede insoles that are soft and contour to your foot. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 24

6 These High-Top Sneakers That Are Nice & Breathable ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pair of rubber-sole sneakers give you that high-top look without feeling constricting on your feet or ankles. That’s because they’re made of washable and breathable canvas with little ventilation holes on the sides. Plus, this durable ventilation is reinforced with metal accents that have a classic look. This lightweight design is also complete with contrasting stitching and non-slip tread. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 15

7 These Walking Shoes With The Comfiest Ankle Band TIOSEBON Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon These walking sneakers have a rib knit fabric upper that’s actually made of breathable mesh. This sweater-like fabric is comfortable and flexible yet chic, but that stretchy ankle band is the real stand-out detail. They’re also water-resistant and complete with a cushiony memory foam insole and cooling sock-like liner. Best of all, these shoes are complete with two little straps to quickly pull these sneakers on, so you can stroll right on out the door. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

8 These Ballet Flats With Stretchy Elastic On Top Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon The stretchy elastic band on these ballet flats is all about keeping them secure. They’ll stay up on your heel, but they won’t dig in or cause blisters (which is maybe even more important). These faux-leather flats are also lined with cozy faux-suede and complete with a super cushioned heel, making them an easy go-to. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 35

9 These Pointed Flats That Are Made With Ventilated Fabric Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ballet flats look super structured with their pointed-toe design. Despite being office-ready, they’re actually made of mesh fabric that is completely ventilated, and they’re bendy enough that they move with you and you can even fold them up in your bag. Plus, these flats are complete with an elastic band that’s comfortable on the top of your foot. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 26

10 These Cork Sandals With Delicate Criss-Cross Straps CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cork sandals stand out from all of the rest because they have a criss-cross strap design that is complete with a toe ring-like accent. They still have 100% suede insoles that contour to your foot and chunky buckles that we all love on cork sandals, but these have a beachy vibe. Of course, the unique straps are also adjustable, making these a comfortable and stylish choice. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 21

11 This Pair Of Loafers That Look Like Chic Worn-In Leather Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pointed-toe loafers look like they’re made of chic and worn-in leather — but they’re actually flexible, breathable, and affordable polyurethane. The top of this faux-leather fabric has a folded edge that won’t hurt your heel and will look so chic with any look, whether you’re going into work or heading out to brunch. They also have a a built-in heel cushion and a bunch of memory foam padding to make these a comfy option. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 12

12 These Low-Top Sneakers With A Slight Platform Waluzs Low Top Canvas Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers have a platform sole that’s made of durable and nonslip rubber, which gives you a little boost, a touch of style, and plenty of traction. Of course, you also get a lot of comfortable padding in the platform, which makes these a great option for sightseeing. Plus, the breathable canvas fabric comes in a handful of vibrant colors and a leopard print pattern. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 9

13 These Classic Ballet Flats That Are So Soft On Your Feet Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon These ballet flats have the classic flexible sole and round toe design that will make you look like an off-duty dancer. They’ll conform to your foot shape with an elasticized slipper and, while they may not have much in the way of padding, reviewers say they “were comfortable to wear immediately with no break-in time” and “comfortable for a work day”. These are the wear-with-anything shoe that’s always useful to have on-hand. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including half size and wide options)

Available colors: 34

14 A Pair Of Running Sneakers That Won’t Rub The Top Of Your Foot Feethit Running Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon The tongue on these lightweight running sneakers is securely sewn in place, so it won’t move around and rub the top of your foot. This design also lets you pull on these breathable mesh sneakers easier than other shoes of this type. Plus, you still get functional laces and breathable mesh on these slip-resistant sneakers, making them a great option for long walks or the gym. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

15 A Pair Of Low-Top Sneakers With A Classic Look ZGR Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $18 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers are made of a durable yet breathable canvas fabric that you can actually wash in a washing machine. With classic rubber soles and an anti-slip design, these shoes are a classic look for a reason and can pair up with anything from dresses to jeans. Available in over 20 designs, you can opt for minimalist beige or white or really go all-out with tie-dye or animal print options. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 22

16 This Pair Of Combat Boots With An Easy Zipper Closure Forever Link Combat Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can grab these combat boots when you’re in a hurry because they have convenient zipper closures that camouflage well with the shoe. Of course, the front of these soft vegan polyurethane boots still have laces for a classic look, but these are easier to put on than your average combat boot. These boots might be pushing the $35 price mark, but reviewers say they are “SO comfy” and “stood up to walking 11 miles in NYC doing tourist stuff all day”. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 14

17 These Comfy Sock Sneakers That Don’t Look Like Socks TIOSEBON Sock Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon I promise these sock sneakers still look super athletic instead of too sock-like. This breathable mesh fabric simply makes these lightweight shoes look super sleek while giving the top a stretchy knit finish that’s so comfortable. It also means these sneakers are lace-free yet they stay so secure. Plus, the wraparound grooved traction adds some minimalist texture to the chunky soles. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

18 A Pair Of Canvas Sneakers That Feel Super Low-Profile FRACORA Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These are the canvas sneakers to grab if you’re looking for a sneaker that’s a little more low-profile than chunky styles. It has a durable and anti-slip rubber sole that’s thinner and more minimalist than sportier canvas shoes. It still fits a cushioned insole inside these breathable sneakers, making these an easy-to-wear option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 10

19 These Ballet Flats With The Style Of A Loafer hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These breathable ballet flats have a loafer-like style that’s so chic. The angled design on the front also hits high up on your foot, so they won’t dig into your toes. These cushioned flats are also covered in tiny ventilation holes that give them subtle polka dot texture while making them an airy, breathable option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

20 These Waterproof Chelsea Boots That’ll Make Rainy Days Stylish Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon With nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating, these Chelsea boots are a must-have for rainy days. They have a waterproof PVC upper that is lightweight yet looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Unlike a lot of rain boots, these have elastic around the ankle and loops in the back that make them relatively easy to put on and take off. Despite being very functional, these shoes are certifiably stylish. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available styles: 15

21 These Strappy Sandals With A Casual Faux-Leather Finish Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These flat sandals are so strappy, they’ll add a ton of visual interest to your look, but don’t worry — they aren’t too dressy. The faux-leather finish makes all of those criss-cross style feel more casual and able to be worn with shorts, dresses, and slacks. There’s a small buckle to wrangle up and adjust all of these adorable straps and keep these flexible, padded shoes firmly on your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 6

22 These Cotton Canvas Sneakers With Trendy Stitching Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pair of canvas sneakers have a 100% cotton upper, which makes them a breathable, comfortable option suitable for all day, every day wear. And you’ll want to keep coming back to these shoes thanks to their simple low-top fit and classic shape. Of course, the high-contrast stitching adds the tiniest trendy detail to these lace-up sneakers, and the extra-small platform on these budget-friendly shoes is complete with lots of tread on the rubber sole. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: Black

23 A Pair Of Faux Leather Ballet Flats With The Cutest Floral Cutouts FRACORA Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Even your go-to shoes can have trendy cutouts if you grab these foldable ballet flats. The faux-leather is complete with flower-shaped cutouts that look like a bold pattern, and the best part is these flower cutouts act as little ventilation holes. These rounded-toe and lightweight flats are finished off with a scalloped trim for an extra-sweet detail. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

24 These Cushioned Ballet Flats That Let So Much Airflow In HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats are made of stretchy mesh fabric that’s soft and cozy, but that doesn’t mean they’re way too warm. Instead, this mesh design is full of tiny holes that let so much cooling airflow in. These lightweight flats even have hidden padding lining the heel and a soft sweater-like fabric at the top that won’t hurt your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 11

25 These Pull-On Walking Shoes That Are Remarkably Lightweight vibdiv Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon These walking shoes are incredibly lightweight — the entire pair only weighs about 500 grams (aka 17 ounces), which means they don’t add unnecessary strain to your feet for all-day adventures. Soft and comfortable, these shoes feature a mesh upper that wicks away moisture and makes them particularly breathable. These shoes are great to pull on as you head out the door, thanks to the elastic opening and small strap on the back. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 19

26 A Pair Of Slide-On Sandals With Cute & Secure Straps Amazon Essentials Two Band Sandal Amazon $19 See On Amazon The wide double straps on these sandals aren’t just a stylish touch, they make this slide-on design super secure without buckles or straps around your ankle. Plus, the faux-leather on the insole adds some extra grip to these budget-friendly sandals, while the foam padding on the bottom keeps them comfy. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

27 These Block Heels With Delicate Straps Amazon Essentials Heeled Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon These heeled sandals have that comfy block heel that’s timeless, stylish, and practical. In addition to the 2-inch heel, these heels have a delicate top design with thin faux-leather double straps thart keep these heels from looking bulky of blocky. Plus, there’s a breathable lining that makes them worth grabbing for all-day wear. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

28 These Adjustable Sandals With A Sole Made From A Yoga Mat Muboliy Water Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s more to these non-slip sandals than those straps (but those are obviously on-trend). I mean, there’s a memory foam insole made from a yoga mat, plus padding on the back strap — so you know these are ridiculously comfortable. These bold straps are also water-friendly and totally adjustable with the velcro design. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 11

29 These Fuzzy Slippers That Have 45,000 Five-Star Reviews ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These slippers quite literally slip on, which makes them a great go-to for lazy days lounging around the house. With a warm, fuzzy fleece lining and memory foam insole, these slippers are cozy comfort defined, which is why they have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with nearly 60,000 total reviews. They also have a solid, anti-skid rubber sole, which makes them a good option for wandering outdoors to grab the mail. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 9

30 These Padded Velcro Sandals With Chic & Functional Straps EQUICK Athletic Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy sandals have velcro straps and a padded heel strap, yet they still look chic. This adjustable strap style is already trendy, but the faux-crocodile texture makes them feel really polished and modern. If animal print isn’t your vibe, these sandals also come in tons of colorful fabric options. These lightweight sandals are finished off with a yoga mat insole, arch support, and an anti-slip rubber sole, which makes them a practical choice for walking. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 25

31 These Grippy Platform Sandals With A Wedge Heel DREAM PAIRS Wedge Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon These trendy sandals give you quite the boost thanks to the 2.5-inch mini wedge heel right on top of the 1-inch platform sole. The platform doesn’t just offer colorful and textural contrast — it’s complete with grippy tread that adds a playful texture to the bottom. These lightweight sandals also have stretchy straps, so you can slip them right on. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

32 These Trendy Braided Heels That Are Easy To Walk In N.N.G Woven Chunky Heels Amazon $30 See On Amazon These trendy braided heels have attained the impossible: they’re trendy, cheap, and comfortable. Though they have a 2-inch heel, Amazon reviewers have given these manmade leather shoes a 4.6-star rating and called them easy to walk in, which makes them a great option for date night, weddings, and any other time you want to feel a little fancy. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available styles: 36

33 These 100% Leather Loafers With A Grippy, Flexible Sole VenusCelia Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These 100% leather loafers are complete with a chic little metal accent, padded insoles, and super unique rubber soles. The dot design on the bottom of these shoes make them super flexible and way grippier than your typical loafers. Meanwhile, the padded interior of these shoes makes them suitable for all-day walking. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 44

34 These Faux-Leather Sandals With Unique Connected Straps Amazon Essentials Banded Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon These faux-leather sandals look like they have two thick straps from the side, but from the top, you’ll see that these super unique straps are actually connected. This functional design looks super on-trend but keeps these straps together and secure. Beyond looking so cool, these sandals have 5 millimeters of cushioning on their minimalist insole, providing you with padding as you walk around town. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8

35 These Criss-Cross Slippers With Plenty Of Fluffy Lining Comwarm Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon The criss-cross straps on these lightweight slippers are covered in fluffy, plush faux fur, which is so cozy and warming, but the open design still allow your feet to breathe. The rest of these slippers are complete with the same plush fabric and so much comfy padding that these are better than being barefoot. Plus, all of this fuzzy fabric is protected if you go outside because these slippers have a thick waterproof EVA sole on the bottom. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22