Hyaluronic acid is my one true hero ingredient for my dry, sensitive skin. A naturally-occurring carbohydrate that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, it’s a super important stepping stone to getting the hydrated, plump, and elasticized skin you desire. As you age, your body produces less and less of the substance, which is where the best hyaluronic acid moisturizers come in.

When it comes to finding the best hyaluronic acid moisturizer for you, it’s important to know exactly what to look for. The best hyaluronic acid products are those that include multiple molecularly-weighted forms of the substance, because each size can penetrate a different dermal layer. So, the more varying in molecular size, the more layers of skin that will benefit.

Additionally, because everyone’s skin is different, it’s important to keep an eye on the full ingredients lists for each of these products. For example, while hyaluronic acid is a universally beneficial ingredient, someone with super dry skin might want a rich, thick moisturizer with skin-restoring ceramides, while someone with a greasier skin type would be better off with a gel cream that's 100% oil-free.

Read on to figure out which hyaluronic acid moisturizer is the right one for you.

1 The All-Around Best Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Amazon $52 See On Amazon I know, I know. It’s expensive. But believe me when I say that this cloud cream from Peter Thomas Roth does NOT disappoint. PTR claims that this cream’s hydration lasts for a full 72 hours and TBH, I believe it. With three different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, this product helps deposit HA into multiple layers, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck if you’re on the drier side. The inclusion of ceramides also helps repair skin’s natural protective barrier, so if you’re someone with sensitive skin, this product should work super well for you, too. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, oil-free, and alcohol-free, so you can be sure it won’t irritate, clog pores, or dry skin out. It is worth noting, however, that this formula does contain propylene glycol, which some people are allergic to. Otherwise, it almost has no downsides. "I LOVE this moisturizer!!!" wrote one reviewer. “My skin has improved immensely and i honestly can’t live without it! It’s super sheer, but gives the perfect amount of moisture. No sticky feeling whatsoever and it’s absolutely perfect for my annoying combination skin.”

2 The Best Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer For Your Face & Body: CeraVe Face And Body Moisturizing Cream CeraVe Face And Body Moisturizing Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, when your skin is dry AF, you need a little extra assistance from a two-for-one body/face cream that’s rich enough to moisturize even the driest of scaly patches — without being comedogenic, of course. This product from CeraVe is packed with HA and ceramides, just like its pricier Peter Thomas Roth counterpart, but for a fraction of the price — though it’s important to note that the HA content in this product is definitely lower. When you buy the PTR, you're really paying for the hyaluronic. Even so, this budget-friendly option is an amazing alternative, and it's also fragrance-free, oil-free, and propylene glycol-free, so you don't need to worry about any irritation if you're a dry-skinned beauty dealing with allergies or conditions like rosacea or eczema. More than 800 reviewers have given this cream a perfect five-star rating, writing things like: “All time favorite moisturizer! I use it before makeup & it keeps my face clear, soft & extremely smooth. I also use it on my body after showering & it leaves your skin silky smooth all day long.” Another reviewer commented, “I will never use another moisturizer. This has helped aid my skin so much.”

3 The Best Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin: Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon The harshness of eczema knows no bounds, but there’s an amazing solution in the form of this daily lotion from Cetaphil. I’ve been using Cetaphil lotions to soothe my eczema since I was in elementary school because they really just work that well, and because this formula is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free of harmful irritants like unnecessary fragrance, it has NEVER aggravated any of my other preexisting skin conditions. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and super hydrating, which allows it to double as a stellar makeup primer to boot. One reviewer wrote: “I have very sensitive skin. Anything could break it out. I’ve tried numerous other moisturizers throughout the years and none have ever worked. I came across this product by accident and fell in love! This product is absolutely amazing. It is lightweight, does not leave any lingering sensations and I have NO BREAKOUTS! Must buy!!” Another shopper described, “Love this moisturizer! It is so light and refreshing. There is no scent. It is great for sensitive skin.”