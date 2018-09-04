The Best Lotions For Tattoo Aftercare, According To Professionals
By C Mandler
Tattoos are wounds. Sure, they're more artistic and sentimental than a scraped knee, but technically, your new ink needs to be treated similarly to the way you'd handle a cut or burn. In order to keep your new body art free of infection, dryness, and irritation, you'll need one of the best lotions for tattoo aftercare.
According to Josh Kohn, tattoo artist and owner of Immortal Ink, which has two locations in New Jersey, you should be moisturizing your new tattoo "for the first two weeks, two to three times a day." Kohn recommends using a richer ointment for the first three days before switching to a "fragrance-free lotion to keep tattoos looking fresh."
When it comes to choosing the right lotion, Kohn stresses the importance of using a fragrance-free formula (this includes lotions that contain natural essential oils). He also says to "refrain from using sunblock while it’s healing."
As for Kohn's other tips for caring for your new tattoo? He says there are three general rules: "Keep it clean, moisturized, and out of the sun. Avoid direct sunlight, submerging it in water, and try not to touch or itch it while it’s healing!"
Ahead, check out Kohn's two essential picks for keeping your new tattoo moisturized and protected, plus more aftercare products to consider.