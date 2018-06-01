On any list of the most restorative and beneficial ingredients for your skin, aloe vera would be at the top. Because, whether your skin is dry, red from sunburns, or prone to acne (and thus acne scars), the best aloe vera gels give your complexion a healthy glow while soothing painful burns and hydrating dry skin.

With benefits like improved digestion (when safely ingested), reduced acne and acne scarring, and hydration and sunburn relief, aloe vera is a powerful plant to introduce into your skin and hair care regimens. But what makes for a good aloe vera gel? As you shop, you'll want to look out for the percentage of aloe vera in each gel. As with any active ingredient, the greater the percentage of aloe vera in the formula, the greater the likelihood that you see the benefits it's promising.

Give thought to which areas of your body you'll want to use it on. While aloe vera can be used on both your skin and hair, some aloe vera gels, like an aloe vera gel cleanser, for example, are better for use on your face. Other products, like an all-purpose gel, can be used on your hair, skin, and even in DIY aloe projects like shaving gels, eye makeup removers, and frizz-fighting hair sprays.

In a hurry? Here are the best aloe vera gels:

1. The Best Overall: Amara Organics Aloe Vera Gel

2. The Most Affordable: Nature Republic Aloe Vera 92% Gel

3. The Best Spray: Earth's Daughter Aloe Vera Gel

4. The Best Face Cleanser: Nature Republic Aloe Vera Cleansing Gel Foam

5. The Best Body Wash: Nature's Gate Aloe Vera Body Wash

Regardless of what you're looking for in a gel, this roundup of the best aloe vera gels is sure to have one for you.

1 The Best Overall: Amara Organics Aloe Vera Gel Amara Organics Aloe Vera Gel Amazon $17.95 See On Amazon What's not to love about an aloe vera gel so well-liked that it's earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews? This all-purpose aloe vera gel by Amara Organics is beloved on Amazon, and with good reason. Not only does it feature a formula with 99.75% aloe vera, it moisturizes skin, relieves painful sunburns and razor burns, and even functions as a leave-in conditioner. According to one reviewer: "If I could give this product 10 stars I would. After using this Aloe for only a week, my acne is significantly better. I’ve always suffered from cluster break outs and my face is currently clear! It's a wonderful moisturizer in the morning and at night."

2 The Most Affordable: Nature Republic Aloe Vera 92% Gel Nature Republic Aloe Vera 92% Gel Amazon $6 See On Amazon For a gel that works wonders on your skin without breaking the bank, look no further than this soothing aloe vera gel. While this option is slightly less potent than other gels on this roundup (it is made with 92% aloe vera), you can still expect to see serious results with regular use. Many reviewers praise this aloe vera gel as a miracle-worker when used as a daily moisturizer to quell redness and irritated skin. According to one reviewer: "This product is perfect for people with sensitive and dry skin. You only need little bit to put on your face and with minimal alcohol content it doesn't sting or irritate the skin. It's easy to layer with other products and not too thick. I've used the gel in the past as a cleanser and as a moisturizer and it works perfectly for both."

3 The Best Spray: Earth's Daughter Aloe Vera Gel Earth's Daughter Organic Aloe Vera Gel Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in a convenient misting bottle, this aloe vera spray from Earth's Daughter makes it a cinch to apply aloe to any part of your body without overdoing it It's the most potent option on this list (by a hair), made with 99.75% aloe vera, and it's free of colors, fragrances, and alcohol. This is perfect for stashing in your beach bag or packing in your camping gear, and it also works great as a facial mist to soothe and hydrate your skin throughout the day. Fans say it's a "total life saver" for dry skin and that it's super useful as a post-shave skin soother too. According to one reviewer: "This product is fantastic! I've purchased it 3 or 4 times now and I found it to be the only thing that would soothe my intense [Sebhorreic] Dermatitis outbreaks, to the point where I cut all the "medicine" ointments and just use this and regular face washings. It's a bit of a miracle worker!"

4 The Best Face Cleanser: Nature Republic Aloe Vera Cleansing Gel Foam Nature Republic Soothing & Moisture Aloe Vera Foam Cleanser Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you struggle with acne, this daily aloe vera gel cleansing foam is a slam dunk purchase that has a reputation amongst its reviewers for reducing redness, pimples, and scars. For use on your face and neck, this gel isn't quite as versatile as some of the multi-purpose gels on this roundup, however, it performs magic on sensitive or oily, acne-prone skin. According to one reviewer: "Very gentle. Love the scent and consistency. Since its a thick gel, you need smallest amount and it will last you months."