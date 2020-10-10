Like many, I'm a sucker for investing in a brand that Kate Middleton herself has worn. The epitome of chic, Kate's seal of approval hits just that little bit more than any other famous face. So it's with great excitement and joy that I learned of H&M's The Vampire's Wife collab, which is a Kate go-to brand. The Duchess has previously worn the brand's metallic green dresses while on an official engagement in Ireland, and Princess Beatrice is also a fan, joining the hoards of other celebrity faces who wear its designs, including Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung.

The problem is that a The Vampire's Wife piece can set you back upwards of £700, meaning it's not designed for the average woman on an average pay-check. H&M's collaboration allows each and every one of us to have a taste of the brand however, with its pricing starting at just £9.99. And this is what designer Susie Cave is most proud of. "It was the idea that my dresses could be available to everyone that was so very exciting," she told Vogue. "I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it," she also added in a statement.

H&M The collection itself is perfect for the modern goth who embraces Halloween and is never seen in anything but black. It features velvet and lace fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and accessories to give your outfit an extra kick.