When it comes to preserving your hair, the first step is to avoid causing breakage or scalp irritation. That's why the best hair brushes to prevent hair loss are those that can gently untangle hair without tugging. To understand how the right brush can prevent damage, I contacted R+Co cofounder and legendary celebrity hairstylist Garren to explain which brushes are best and how to get the most out of brushing.

"If your hair is totally tangled, damaged, and dry — meaning, in a dry state like you slept in it and it all backfired — then you would need to use a Mason Pearson or a Spornette brush that has different lengths and is made with natural bristles mixed with nylon," says Garren. "This way, you can start at the bottom and loosely start to detangle the hair, section by section — opposed to just ripping through."

He recommends paying close attention to how the bristles are arranged on the brush. A little extra space between bristles will help make detangling easier and less damaging. Also make sure to consider how the bristles are ordered. "Stay away from really spiky nylon brushes that are pointy in different lengths because it could cause breakage," Garren says. "It will also cause static electricity on very fine hair."

Finally, while metal and ceramic core brushes can speed up the blow-dry process, they can also be damaging to hair. "Metal will heat up as hot as a flat iron, so you’re burning off the hair," he says. "It will cause your hair more damage resulting in breakage."

So if you're dealing with delicate strands and breakage, Garren recommends avoiding those and looking for one with a wooden core. For the best brushes to tackle your strands without causing damage, these have you covered.

1 The Best Overall Brush For Preventing Hair Loss Spornette Boar & Nylon Bristle Oval Hair Brush Amazon $31 See On Amazon Recommended by Garren and a fraction of the price of a Mason Pearson brush, this classic Spornette brush made from boar and nylon bristles helps gently detangle while also adding shine. The bristles help to evenly distribute oils along each strand for gloss and health, while the rubber cushion provides a little give to prevent breakage. The wooden handle also doesn't heat up like a metal or ceramic brush so it's less likely to damage hair while heat styling. One happy customer writes: "Perfect brush for my daughter. . .whose 'fine' blonde hair was just getting ripped strand for strand with a straight paddle brush. The added bristles in this one seem to help detangle her knots naturally and not as much hair -- which was the point of my purchase. Either way, is a fine brush for longer hair. Very pleased.”

2 A Budget Alternative To The Spornette Oval Brush Bestool Boar Bristle Hair Brush With Nylon Pins Amazon $12 $13.98 See On Amazon Made of a mix of natural boar bristles and nylon just like the top pick, this oval brush is about $10 cheaper but still gets raves from the more than 600 customers who've reviewed it and have given it 4.5 stars. The bamboo paddle doesn't overheat if you're using hot tools and customers rave about how gentle it is. One happy customer writes: “My hair is really long right now and I’ve noticed my old hair brush was just damaging my hair and hurt to brush it. I googled searched what the best brush is for fine hair and read that boar haired bushes are. Found this brush on Amazon, got it the next day and I’m thrilled with it. My hair is more manageable, softer and stays straighter. Plus it came with cute bag and a tool for removing hair out of your brush and it works. Totally recommend!!!”

3 The Best Brush For Wet Hair Wet Brush Original Hair Brush Detangler Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wet hair is more delicate than dry hair which makes it even more important to be gentle with it when taking out tangles. This cult-favorite detangling brush is a great choice for wet hair with a 4.5-star rating after more than 6,000 reviews. Some customers even used this in the shower to help distribute conditioner. Editor’s note: I have super thick, long wavy hair that’s prone to falling out, and the Wet brush is the only brush I will use! It detangles better than anything I’ve ever tried, and I don’t lose a ton of hair every time I brush it. — Carina Finn One happy customer writes: “This is the 2nd of the wet brushes i've bought (1 I bought to leave at my boyfriends as i've yet to invest in a travel version). [...] I will never go back to an ordinary brush, this doesn't tear through my fine and thin hair and make tonnes fall out (don't get me wrong I do still get plenty of hair in the brush, but that's just because my hair is naturally week). There's a noticeable difference in how much hair is in the bush when using this compare to another brush”

4 The Best Brush For Volume Without Damage R+Co Round Brush Amazon $90 See On Amazon When it comes to getting the most volume, Garren recommends combing through the hair to remove tangles first and then adding a dab or spritz of heat-protectant styling product. For those with curls, he says to blow-dry with a diffuser. For those without curls looking to add volume, he says to "take each section and coil it on top of the head, start at the bottom and blowout the hair using a big R+Co round brush. Then clip up to set and hold the volume.” With natural boar bristles and a wooden handle, it's less likely to damage hair when it's damp and being exposed to hot styling tools.

5 A Budget-Friendly Volume Brush Pick Bestool Boar Bristle Round Hair Brush Amazon $17 $15.79 See On Amazon To help make hair look fuller while still keeping it safe from damage, this round brush with boar bristles is a fan favorite with a 4.6-star rating. The wooden base means it won't cause as much heat damage as a metal or ceramic brush and the natural bristles are able to pull through hair without breakage. One happy customer writes: “I never thought a brush would be that important but I had noticed that my hair was so damaged with so many split ends and frizz. So I decided to get a new brush and toss my harsh metal one. I can honestly say that my hair has not looked this shiny in years (since I got my old brush!). It feels like it is nourishing my hair as I brush it as I dry. And after, my hair is not only styled the way I want but it really is shiny! I am a believer now that a brush matters for how healthy your hair is and this one really does it!”

6 Also Great: A Styling Spray That Protects Hair And Helps Volume Last R+Co Grid Structural Hold Setting Spray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Spritz this moisturizing setting spray on to wet hair before you brush and/or blow-dry to protect it from heat and help your style and volume last longer. Vegan and cruelty-free, it contains emollients to nourish all hair types. When it comes to second-day hair, though, Garren recommends "a fine mist and then smooth out the crinkles – you don’t need to add more product." If you used a texturizing cream, consider skipping the brushing altogether. One happy customer writes: “I use this to protect my hair and it works great. Instead of spraying it in my hair before I blow dry and I spray it in before I use either the straight iron or curling iron and it really works fantastic. I'm hooked!”