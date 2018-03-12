Clearly, there are many reasons why owning one of the best quiet hair dryers would make your life easier. Whether you live with roommates with alternate schedules or have a snoozin' infant, styling your hair with a loud hair dryer can yank anyone out of a peaceful sleep. Blow dryers use powerful motors that produce rapid airflow to circulate heat through your strands, but unfortunately most of them also circulate quite a bit of racket too. When you do come across a heat styling tool that promises a quiet lull of airflow, it’s likely to be a travel-sized model that isn’t as effective as your loud, yet trusty, blow dryer. Fortunately, a revolution of quiet hair dryers is among us to keep your heat styling on point without annoying your loved ones.

You’ve probably come across or even owned a blow dryer that promises a speedy hair styling routine and while those tools can be highly enticing for folks short on time, they tend to produce more noise. If you’re willing to add a few more minutes to your morning routine to give your housemates a few more minutes of blissful sleep, there are some effective dryers that have the ideal balance between noise, performance, and even energy use. Many innovative designs use more blades to create a higher sound that’s inaudible to the human ear: think dog whistles, but don’t worry, your pup likely thinks your current noisy dryer is a demon anyway.

If you are tired of getting passive aggressive text messages from your roomies about your ear-splitting hair routine, waking up your spouse, or missing a package because you didn't hear the doorbell, investing in one of the quietest hair dryers will give you the style you want while offering everyone some peace and quiet.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Panasonic EH-NA65-K Nanoe Dryer Amazon $100 $76 See On Amazon The Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer offers a ton of bang for your buck, and is lauded by product testers who say it delivers one of the lowest decibel level performances of any hair dryer out there. While there's some debate as to whether or not this hair dryer or the Centrix Q-Zone (below) is actually the quietest, it comes at a more affordable price point, which is one reason why it earned the top spot here. More than 1,000 Amazon users have left reviews, many of whom say this is a quiet but mighty hair dryer. It also comes with three attachments and has an impressive 1875-watt motor which, while not the most powerful on this list, will get the job done. According to one reviewer: "Well worth the money! It's quiet, cut the drying time to half, and my hair looks better!"

2 The Best Splurge GHD Air Professional Performance Hair Dryer Amazon $199 See On Amazon According to loyal Amazon reviewers, this award-winning hair dryer is as powerful as it is quiet. The professional AC motor and ionic technology cut down on drying time and the possibility of heat damage. With long-lasting salon-quality results, this heating tool has all the features of a traditional hair dryer without the noise. It offers two heat settings, three speeds, and includes a cool shot button to lock styles in place. This blow dryer comes with two concentrated nozzles for your hair preference as well as an extra long cord that gives you the flexibility to blow dry further away from your sleeping boo. Not that you need to as satisfied customers say that this blow dryer is much quieter than drug-store models. According to one reviewer: "Great dryer. Powerful, pretty quiet [and] lightweight. I'm a professional hairdresser [and[ it gets the job done.

3 A Quiet Middle-Of-The-Road Option Centrix Q-Zone Dryer Amazon $99.93 See On Amazon Thanks to its unique fan design, this hair dryer is quieter than most — but don't just take the company's word for it. According to some product reviewers and devoted Reddit fans, this hair dryer can run super quietly (as low as 75 decibels according to some reports). More than 300 Amazon reviewers have left glowing reviews, with dozens of them specifically calling out how incredibly quiet this dryer is. It's sized for salon use, which means it's larger than your average hair dryer but only weighs 1.5 pounds and for a professional-quality hair dryer it's a steal for only $100. Like most of the models on this list, it also has ceramic, tourmaline, and ionic technology for healthy-looking hair and a faster dry time. According to one reviewer: "The Centrix Q Zone Quiet was exactly that... quiet. I didn't really expect it to actually live up to its billing, but I really love this hair dryer. It does a great job and it's easy to use."

4 The Most Powerful TREZORO Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon $50 $44 See On Amazon With a powerful, 2200-watt motor, this quiet, lightweight hair dryer weighs just under 2 pounds, making it a compact option for travel. It delivers airflow that’s three times stronger than most dryers so you can dry your hair faster and with less risk of damage. With an ionic generator and tourmaline design, this quiet hair dryer is designed to cut down on static and frizz. This hair dryer is one of the best bang for your buck quiet dryers you’ll find. According to one reviewer: "I was pleasantly surprised by this hair dryer. It is quiet! Much quieter than any I've owned before. It also dries my hair well and quickly. I definitely recommend it."