Clearly, there are many reasons why owning one of the best quiet hair dryers would make your life easier. Whether you live with roommates with alternate schedules or have a snoozin' infant, styling your hair with a loud hair dryer can yank anyone out of a peaceful sleep. Blow dryers use powerful motors that produce rapid airflow to circulate heat through your strands, but unfortunately most of them also circulate quite a bit of racket too. When you do come across a heat styling tool that promises a quiet lull of airflow, it’s likely to be a travel-sized model that isn’t as effective as your loud, yet trusty, blow dryer. Fortunately, a revolution of quiet hair dryers is among us to keep your heat styling on point without annoying your loved ones.
You’ve probably come across or even owned a blow dryer that promises a speedy hair styling routine and while those tools can be highly enticing for folks short on time, they tend to produce more noise. If you’re willing to add a few more minutes to your morning routine to give your housemates a few more minutes of blissful sleep, there are some effective dryers that have the ideal balance between noise, performance, and even energy use. Many innovative designs use more blades to create a higher sound that’s inaudible to the human ear: think dog whistles, but don’t worry, your pup likely thinks your current noisy dryer is a demon anyway.
If you are tired of getting passive aggressive text messages from your roomies about your ear-splitting hair routine, waking up your spouse, or missing a package because you didn't hear the doorbell, investing in one of the quietest hair dryers will give you the style you want while offering everyone some peace and quiet.