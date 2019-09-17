The first time I tried a Shea Moisture shampoo, I was immediately hooked. It was the Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo, and it was suggested to me by a hairstylist friend to deal with my bone-dry hair. This shampoo, and its sister conditioner, rehabbed my hair in one wash, and I immediately understood the hype surrounding this cult-favorite brand. Shea Moisture makes dozens of different shampoos tailored to specific hair types, and luckily, you can buy many of the best Shea Moisture shampoos right on Amazon.

These different formulas are why it isn't as easy as crowning one specific Shea Moisture shampoo the best of them all — it really comes down to your specific hair type and your hair's individual needs. Ahead, you'll find the top five picks to suit varying levels of dryness and damage, as well a shampoo made specifically for curls and another for tight coils. If your hair is color-treated, you can rest assured knowing that every Shea Moisture shampoo on this list is sulfate-free, as are most of the brand's products (in keeping with its health-conscious, eco-friendly philosophy). Plus, the brand’s signature fair-trade shea butter in these formulas makes all hair types feel next-level soft.

In a hurry? Here are the best Shea Moisture shampoos:

1. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Dry Hair: Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo

2. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Curly Hair: Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

3. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair: Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

4. The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Coily Hair: Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter Hi-Slip Detangling Shampoo

5. Another Shea Moisture Shampoo For Dry, Brittle Hair: Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Shampoo

Scroll on to discover the best Shea Moisture shampoos you can buy on Amazon.

1 Writer’s Pick: The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Dry Hair Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Also available at Walmart, $8 Behold: The shampoo that saved me from static hair hell. The Shea Moisture Intensive Hydration Shampoo is like a miracle product for treating dried-out hair — and all the frizz and static that goes along with it. This formula is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and nourishers (including baobab oil and manuka honey), which work to restore moisture and softness to your hair. Expect increased shine and less unwanted frizz as well — plus generally healthier-feeling hair. And as a fan of this particular shampoo, trust me when I say you'll see the difference in just one wash. Rave review: “The scent is heavenly and nothing has made my hair this nice, not even oil treatment, truly magical stuff. I use the conditioner as well, they're both amazing and very affordable.”

2 The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Curly Hair Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Also available at Ulta, $12, and Walmart, $8 Formulated specifically for curly and wavy hair, this is another Shea Moisture shampoo that works overtime in the moisturizing department. Key ingredients include neem oil, hibiscus flower extract, and silk proteins. That decadent (but surprisingly lightweight) blend works together to restore hydration, enhance shine, and reduce the hair damage for healthier, bouncier, more defined-looking curls. With over 10,000 five-star ratings, and counting, this is one of Shea Moisture’s most popular offerings — and one of the most-loved shampoos for curly hair, period. Rave review: “This curl shampoo enhances, like a curl cream or other styling product, and makes my wavy hair curly almost immediately- I wonder if it's the neem oil or hibiscus but the effect is darn visible! I love it because the look I get right after I shampoo and air dry my hair is natural, healthy, curly, and more tamed than other [...] products have gotten me.”

3 The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Also available at Ulta, $12, and Walmart, $8 If repairing damage is your main concern, Shea Moisture's Strengthen & Restore Shampoo was created to do exactly what its name suggests: Strengthen hair to restore it to its healthiest state. The formula contains a blend of rice proteins, shea butter, and black castor oil, while apple cider vinegar and peppermint oil rebalance your scalp’s pH level — so not only does this shampoo help prevent and repair damage, but it can also increase thickness and promote healthy hair growth. Thanks to those targeted scalp benefits, this formula works wonderfully for oily and itchy scalps, as well. Rave review: “Absolutely love this shampoo!!! Cleanses build up and residue from my locs and helps them remain strong and healthy looking. Also aids in growth!”

4 The Best Shea Moisture Shampoo For Coily Hair Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter Hi-Slip Detangling Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Also available at Walmart, $13 All Shea Moisture shampoos work beautifully on curly hair, but this Hi-Slip Detangling Shampoo is formulated specifically for tight curls and coils. In here, red palm oil, cocoa butter, and flaxseed oil work to soften and moisten curls, melt through knots, and define curls that are prone to shrinkage. “It's great for hair that's tightly coiled,” one Amazon shopper confirmed. “The smell is AMAZING!!! I wish I could use it as a perfume!” Rave review: “I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product. I have 4b hair, and it detangles my curls/coils effortlessly. I would definitely recommend. Buy now!”