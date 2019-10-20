It's no secret that good hair days start in the shower with a good shampoo. But what may come as a surprise is that many drugstore brands produce equally as amazing shampoos as their more expensive, salon-favored counterparts. Take OGX, for example. This cult-favorite brand is beloved for its range of top-quality shampoos that almost all cost less than $10. But obviously, you still want to choose a formula that's suited to your particular hair type, which is where this guide to the best OGX shampoos comes in.

No matter which bottle from OGX you choose, all of the brand's shampoos are formulated without two of the most common sulfates that are credited with stripping your hair of moisture and even causing scalp irritation: sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. (Some of the brand's shampoos do contain ammonium laureth sulfate; however, ALS is a much milder type of sulfate, and only one shampoo on this list — the Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo — contains ALS.)

Besides the ALS factor, choosing the right OGX shampoo for you mainly comes down to your specific hair goals and concerns. Are you after thicker, fuller-looking hair? Are you aiming to treat dandruff? Or are you hoping to repair damage with a nourishing and strengthening shampoo? Ahead, you'll find seven of the best OGX shampoos that tackle all of these concerns and more.

1 Best OGX Shampoo For Damaged Hair OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your hair is showing signs of damage in the form of split ends or frizz, the OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo will help smooth out those signs (literally) while protecting your hair from further damage as it grows out. Hydrolyzed keratin is the star ingredient here, which is able to coat and penetrate the hair shaft to help fill in any gaps and create the appearance of smoother, shinier hair. It also rebuilds the hair's protective layer to improve its strength and elasticity, which is helpful if you're trying to grow out your hair because it's less likely to break or split. Then, OGX added argan oil into the formula, which, in addition to moisturizing the hair and scalp, helps further protect hair from damage thanks to its antioxidant-rich makeup. Rave review: “AMAZING. I have relaxed hair and have used this shampoo once per week for 2 months. I have never had such strong, shiny, beautiful hair! It’s healthier than the 4-years I spent as a naturalista.”

2 Best OGX Clarifying Shampoo OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon When your hair is constantly being weighed down by styling products (and, yes, dry shampoo counts as a styling product), it will start to act up. If you notice that your hair feels greasy, heavy, itchy, or just seems lifeless, chances are you're in need of a deep clean. Enter: the OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo. Because it's a clarifying shampoo, you only need to use it once weekly to benefit from its deep-cleansing abilities. In this formula, charcoal powder and kaolin clay double down on removing buildup and grease, which helps your hair look cleaner, shinier, and fuller after each wash. Rave review: “This shampoo has worked wonders on my hair! After realizing that my hair buildup has been caused by hard water, I started using this shampoo every 3-4 days, alternating with my regular shampoo. No more greasy or filmy residue on my hair! I have naturally wavy hair, brushing has gotten 2x easier.”

3 Best OGX Shampoo For Dry Hair OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your hair is lacking moisture, OGX actually makes several coconut oil-infused formulas to help, but their Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo gets the most love on Amazon — and it probably has something to do with its trio of mega-moisturizing ingredients. Everyone's beloved coconut oil is at the top of the ingredients list, which helps restore moisture, enhance shine, and prevent protein loss. But this shampoo also includes hydrolyzed milk protein and egg protein, which provide further hair-nourishing, shine-enhancing abilities. With continued use, expect smoother, bouncier, more manageable hair. Rave review: “When I first opened the bottle - oh my gosh - the smell is so strong but good, like coconut heaven. Unlike some other brands I've used, it doesn't leave your hair scratchy, but rather smooth. I have been using this shampoo for about 3 weeks now, and I have to say it is one of the best shampoos I've ever used. It not only made my hair smell wonderful, but soft and silky.”

4 Best OGX Shampoo For Oily Hair OGX Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon For fine and oily hair types, it's all about finding a shampoo that leaves your hair clean without stripping it of its natural oils or, alternatively, weighing your hair down. The OGX Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo strikes the perfect balance, using coconut water and coconut oil to keep your hair hydrated and silky while still feeling lightweight. Reviewers rave about its shine-enhancing abilities and clean, tropical-inspired scent. Rave review: “This shampoo is wonderful! It smells tropical, with coconut and pineapple notes, and it has a nice lather. I immediately noticed upon use that my hair felt clean but not stripped. Then after drying, it was actually soft and bouncy! No oily hair to be seen! I even slept and didn't have oily hair after waking up. I absolutely recommend this shampoo.”

5 Best OGX Shampoo For Volume OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon When fine hair is your primary concern, you can help add volume before styling with mousse and texturizing sprays by using the OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo in the shower. Several fortifying ingredients are combined here, including biotin, which is a building block for keratin (aka the protein your hair is made up of). OGX also included hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed collagen proteins in this shampoo, which help add even more volume, in addition to offering more moisturizing, damage-preventing benefits. Rave review: “I've been wearing my hair up in a tight bun for a long time. I noticed my hair thinning where my bun sits at the top of my head. After almost a week, I've noticed a difference. My hair looks fuller and healthier. It's also actually grown quite a bit.”

6 Best OGX Shampoo For Dandruff OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for a scalp-soothing shampoo, the OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo is a great option. This super-charged shampoo includes refreshing peppermint leaf extract and two other natural ingredients that can help reduce scalp inflammation: Witch hazel and tea tree oil. Witch hazel's anti-inflammatory properties are said to help with sensitivities like psoriasis and eczema, and tea tree oil has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help reduce flaking and itching. Reviewers confirm this works amazingly well to refresh, clean, and soothe scalps with dandruff, general irritation, and even seborrheic dermatitis. It helps balance excessively oily scalps, too. Rave review: “Best hair shampoo ever. Finally one that says what it does and does it. [...] My scalp used to burn when water hit it and shampooing my hair was a nightmare. My hair used to fall out a lot more and I have had to shave my head because my scalp hurt so I bad. From the day this arrived in my house..I CAN FINALLY WASH MY HAIR WITH NO PAIN!!!! This has been a.miracle for me.”

7 Best Smoothing OGX Shampoo OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to smooth unwanted frizz, opt for the OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Shampoo. It’s made with pracaxi oil, a botanical oil that’s rich in fatty acids to restore and replenish dry or damaged hair, resulting in softer, smoother strands. Murumuru butter contributes even more softening and fortifying effects. This shampoo is especially beneficial for curly, wavy, thick, and coarse hair, since those potent moisturizers give curls long-lasting definition and gorgeous bounce, without weighing them down — but plenty of shoppers with straight and fine hair have reported amazing results with this, too. Rave review: “I LOVE this product!!!! Everything about is wonderful. My hair remain curled retaining a wonderful scent til I shampoo it again. And it is so shiny (not greasy) SHINY!”