Shopping
The 7 Best OGX Shampoos
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
It's no secret that good hair days start in the shower with a good shampoo. But what may come as a surprise is that many drugstore brands produce equally as amazing shampoos as their more expensive, salon-favored counterparts. Take OGX, for example. This cult-favorite brand is beloved for its range of top-quality shampoos that almost all cost less than $10. But obviously, you still want to choose a formula that's suited to your particular hair type, which is where this guide to the best OGX shampoos comes in.
No matter which bottle from OGX you choose, all of the brand's shampoos are formulated without two of the most common sulfates that are credited with stripping your hair of moisture and even causing scalp irritation: sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. (Some of the brand's shampoos do contain ammonium laureth sulfate; however, ALS is a much milder type of sulfate, and only one shampoo on this list — the Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo — contains ALS.)
Besides the ALS factor, choosing the right OGX shampoo for you mainly comes down to your specific hair goals and concerns. Are you after thicker, fuller-looking hair? Are you aiming to treat dandruff? Or are you hoping to repair damage with a nourishing and strengthening shampoo? Ahead, you'll find seven of the best OGX shampoos that tackle all of these concerns and more.