It's a little weird to say that my life has been vastly improved by a wad of absorbent fabric, but it's true. I recently invested in one of the best hair towels, and since then, my daily routine has gone a whole lot more smoothly. No longer do I have to bend my neck like an ostrich to keep the towel on top of my head. No longer do I feel beads of cold water dripping down my back, or end up damaging my hair by twisting too hard.

Most stylists would agree that, believe it or not, you should never dry your hair with a regular towel. That's because hair is especially delicate when it's wet, and the texture and material of a regular towel is often too coarse and dry for fragile wet hair to handle. Your average bath towel also isn't too great at absorbing water, so if you do choose to blow dry your hair after towel drying it, you're not preventing heat damage as much as you could be.

Not only is a great hair towel effective at absorbing water without damage, but it actually stays on your head while you move on with the rest of your routine. These top rated hair drying towels can help you dry your hair faster with less damage. Keep scrolling for the best hair towels that dry your hair fast.

1. A Best-Selling Hair Towel That Majorly Reduces Styling Time

The DuraComfort Essentials Hair Towel is the number one best-seller in hair towels because it dries your hair quickly without getting in your way. It's lightweight, super absorbent, and one size fits all. "This towel is a miracle worker!," one reviewer commented. "I have very long and thick hair, I use this towel and it absorbs almost all the water, it’s drying power is incredible! [...] It’s super soft and doesn’t damage my hair at all. Highly recommend this towel!"

2. A Set Of Absorbent Microfiber Turbans That Are Perfect For Multitaskers

If you like to check your e-mail, clean your room, and do your makeup right out of the shower, you need something that'll stay in place. These microfiber hair towels have a button, an elastic band, and a lightweight design to keep the towel on your head no matter what, and without pulling or pain. They also absorb water quickly and come in a pack of two. One fan described, "This is a great little towel to use fresh out of the shower. Starts the drying process on my thick hair while I’m applying make up. It stays secure on my head so it’s not falling every time I move my head." Amazon reviewers also love how much value you get for the price.

3. A 2-Pack Of Bamboo Towels That Smell Fresh For A Long Time

Bamboo is an extremely popular material right now, and that's because it's soft, lightweight, dries quickly, and prevents the growth of bacteria. These bamboo hair towels absorb water so hair dries quickly and with minimal damage, but they also smell fresh and clean for a long time, according to reviewers. One user concisely listed its pros: "Very absorbent and soft. Dries quickly so it doesn't get a musty smell. Very comfortable to wear." You get two towels instead of one with this pack.

4. A Large, Lightweight Towel That's Perfect For People With Long Hair

This large microfiber hair towel is soft and absorbent, and it's much bigger than others on the market. It's also got a fine waffle-weave microfiber design that's lightweight despite its size. One reviewer praised, "I am very happy with this towel. I have waist length hair and it is long enough to cover it all. The best hair towel I have every had. Super absorbent and soft. A must have with long hair."

5. A Towel That's Made For Naturally Curly Hair

The DevaCurl towel is specifically made for natural curls. It helps them to dry bouncy and healthy without frizz. One Amazon fan raved, "I have tried cheap "microfiber" hair towels that didn't work worth squat. This towel is incredible." Another reviewer confirmed, "I am sure there are cheaper alternatives out there, but I have not been [disappointed] in Deva products so far, and I didn't want to take any chances. Works well."

6. A Super-Absorbent Towel That's Ideal For Thick Hair

If your hair is so thick that it drenches a regular towel in seconds, this microfiber hair towel might be the answer. It's made from Aquitex, a unique microfiber that can hold tons of moisture. Reviewers love this towel, and one even raved: "I was given this towel as a gift from my cousin. We both have very thick hair. It is amazing! The towel takes so much moisture out of my hair without causing frizzies. [...] My blow drying time has been cut in more than half because of this towel."

7. A Hair Towel Made From The Same Fabric As Tee Shirts

Some hair stylists claim that drying your hair with a T-shirt is the best thing you can do to prevent the damage, breakage, and split-ends that towels cause. This T-shirt hair towel is made from that same soft material, but designed to stay on your head. It's smooth, absorbent, and leaves your hair shiny and manageable. According to one rave review on Amazon, "I love this hair towel. It keeps my hair from frizzing and it really absorbs. I love the little elastic band to tuck the ends into to keep it in place on your head, great addition for a hair towel. Wish I had bought this years ago."