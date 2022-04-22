Buying gifts can be a lot of pressure, especially if you’re on a budget. But there are plenty of low-priced items on Amazon that will bring a smile to any woman’s face. Check out the 75 cheapest, most clever gifts for women on Amazon.

This list is packed with a variety of gift ideas for the many women in your orbit — whether you’re shopping for mom on Mother’s Day, a friend getting married, the “hostess with the mostest,” or even a college kid living in a small space. Each of these gifts solves a unique problem without breaking the bank.

All of these finds are highly rated and reviewed so you can shop and gift with confidence.

1 A Unique Gadget That Turns Face Wash Into Thick Foam NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon This unique gadget turns her favorite liquid face wash into a rich, luxurious foam. It’s appropriately named the “marshmallow whip maker” which describes the luscious foam this fun and affordable gadget creates. Simply add a dime-size amount of cleanser to it, fill it with water, and use the pump to create marshmallow foam.

2 A Relaxing Scalp Massager That Helps Clean The Scalp Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Glossy, shiny hair starts in the shower. This scalp massager gives your scalp a deep clean while you relax. The palm-size massager has thick silicone bristles to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup from your hair that may be causing it to lay flat or lack shine. It also stimulates blood flow to your scalp, which helps promotes growth. This is the perfect affordable gift for women who are always looking for the next best tool to get glossy, gorgeous strands.

3 These Textured Scrunchies For The Trendy One Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of six hair scrunchies is perfect for the trendy one on your gift list. This pack comes in five different colors, each with an elastic band that secures hair and textured material that won’t snag or pull your hair. This $10 pick features a waffle, sherpa, and velvet texture, plus it has earned more than 16,000 reviews.

4 A Waterproof, Wire Tub Tray For Relaxing Baths Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxation with this clever wire bathtub caddy. The arms expand to fit most baths, and there's space for your favorite book, bubble bath, and a glass of wine. It’s made of rust-resistant steel with a chrome finish that’s waterproof and sturdy. Plus the wire design allows it to dry quickly even if you splash.

5 The Reusable Bags That Are So Cute She’ll Remember To Use Them Masirs Reusable Grocery Shopping Bag (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reusable grocery bags are great for the planet until you have to keep replacing them when they rip. Mom will love these affordable and durable grocery shopping bags. This pack comes with six washable totes that are lightweight and easily fold up into a small square when they’re not in use. The polyester bags have adorable prints that will remind her to take her bags inside the store.

6 This Milk Frother For The Coffee Lover To Use At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon For the coffee lover — this battery-powered frother has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into a light and fluffy foam. Your lucky gift recipient can add a scoop of fun foam to the top of her latte or coffee for a little something extra. To clean it, just run it under hot water and turn on the whisk. Who says you have to leave your house for a coffee treat?

7 These Clever Headrest Hooks For Purses And Bags EldHus Car Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Once you’ve used these, you’ll be buying them for anyone and everyone on your list: headrest hooks for your car. These gadgets clip to your headrests and create a convenient hook for hanging purses or groceries. This means no more sharp turns gone wrong. Keep your belongings safely where they belong with this four-pack of hooks that costs less than $10. Each hook can hold up to 40 pounds.

8 A Pair Of 14K Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings With Bling PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Dress up any outfit with these elegant gold cuff earrings. They’re made of sterling silver, plated in 14K gold, and decorated with cubic zirconia accents. They make a great gift since this pair is hypoallergenic and designed without irritating nickel or lead. They’re available in rose, white, and yellow gold and have earned more than 33,000 reviews.

9 This Elegant Spa Headband That Keeps Hair Out Of The Way Kitsch Spa Headband Amazon $14 See On Amazon This microfiber headband is designed to keep your hair out of your face when you wash it or apply makeup. It features a slit in the back to feed your ponytail through and the soft material feels luxurious — like you’re at a spa. Choose from nine glam shades and patterns like palm leaves, leopard, and micro dots.

10 These Best-Selling Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a reason these 24K gold eye masks have earned more than 21,000 reviews and were named Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “eye masks.” Shoppers love that they treat puffiness and keep your skin looking refreshed without breaking the bank. The secret is premium ingredients like castor oil, tea tree extract, and 24-karat gold flakes. These dermatologist-tested masks come in a pack of 15 pairs that are individually wrapped so the lucky woman you gift them to can also take them on the go.

11 A Travel Neck Pillow Made With Memory Foam Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your favorite world traveler will sleep comfortably while she’s on the go with this travel pillow. Made with soft fleece and memory foam, this pillow nestles around your neck to protect and comfort your head while you snooze in an upright position. It molds to your neck to ease discomfort while on a plane, train, or in a car. It can be easily attached to your luggage for hands-free transportation.

12 These Round Polarized Sunglasses That Are Trendy SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Does the special woman you’re shopping for absolutely adore everything ‘90s? Shoppers have dubbed these retro-inspired round sunglasses the best Ray-Ban alternatives, citing their classic styling and high-end quality. The sleek metal frames are fitted with non-slip silicone padding at the nose and temples so she can be comfortable all day. Meanwhile, their shatter-resistant polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection while simultaneously eliminating glare.

13 The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For The Shower SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gift mom the freedom to work on her singing skills with this portable Bluetooth speaker that’s ideal for the shower. The waterproof gadget is compatible with most devices — so you can stream music from your computer, phone, or tablet. With a durable suction cup to secure on different objects, this speaker is also ideal for hiking and hanging out by the pool.

14 The Reusable Cotton Rounds That Feel Luxurious Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable cotton rounds are the perfect gift for the eco-conscious beauty lover in your life because they’re good for your skin and the planet. They’re made from highly absorbent and soft bamboo velour that feels luxurious. Use these rounds as a replacement for disposable cotton that you’d usually use to remove makeup, nail polish, or apply toner. Just toss used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash to use them again and again.

15 A Gold Decorative Tray For Organizing Accessories FREELOVE Small Round Gold Decorative Tray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Elegant women on your gift list will love this decorative gold tray that makes clutter look artsy. The round organizer has many potential uses from serving food to storing jewelry. It’s made with food-safe stainless steel and has a brushed texture that looks high-end. Add it to your entryway for a stylish place to keep keys or even in your guest room to welcome guests with a candle and bath essentials.

16 The Microfiber Hair Towels That Dry Quickly Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $9 See On Amazon This quick-absorbing hair towel is perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. A smaller towel is designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair 10 times faster than an ordinary towel, according to the manufacturer. This towel has a secure elastic loop to keep it in place.

17 This Cuticle Oil That Smells Like A Spa Cuccio Naturale Lavender and Chamomile Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Does mom love spa treatments? Give her nails a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It’s made with natural cold-pressed oils such as lavender oil and chamomile to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle or dry cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

18 A Travel Jewelry Box With A Built-In Mirror Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon For the woman consumed by wanderlust on your list, this travel jewelry box is a thoughtful and practical gift. The velvet organizer is compact, which makes it easy to store, however it holds a shocking amount of stuff. It includes a variety of compartments for storing earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as seven slot rolls, three rectangular dividers, a mirror, and earring hooks. It comes in three sizes and nine color options.

19 A 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Cleaning Solution Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Her perfect makeup routine begins with a quality set of tools, like this crowd-favorite makeup brush set. It comes with 14 brushes that include everything from precision eye makeup brushes to large powder brushes, plus a cleaning solution. The synthetic fibers are soft and dense, but won’t shed over time. This shockingly affordable set has earned a 4.6-star rating from reviewers, including this one: “Bought for daughter as a gift. She wanted super expensive brushes but I told her to try these. Now she won't stop using them she absolutely loves them.”

20 This Cold Brew Maker For The Ice Coffee Obsessed Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Mom can be her own barista with this cold brew coffee maker. The 34-ounce glass pitcher quickly makes delicious and strong coffee or tea. The laser-cut filter in the coffee maker creates smooth coffee with no grounds. The glass carafe and stainless steel and silicone parts are easy to clean between brews. This is the perfect gift for any woman in your life who is obsessed with iced coffee.

21 The Mini Portable Charger That’s The Size Of Lipstick iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t let a low battery slow her down. Gift someone you love one of these mini portable chargers to keep with you at all times. The ultra-compact power bank charges iPhones and AirPods thanks to its built-in lightning connector. It’s about the size of a tube of lipstick so she can still easily use her device while it recharges. For just $26, this small power bank makes the perfect gift for anyone who’s always on the go.

22 These Quirky Magnets For The Cat Lover On Your List CHICHIC Cat Refrigerator Magnets (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For the cat lover on your list, add these fun cat magnets to your cart today. This pack comes with six small cat magnets that make decorating your fridge or inside of your locker so much more fun. While they may be small, they’re super strong for securing paperwork, photos, or art. It’s hard not to break a smile when you see these little guys. One reviewer noted, “These are so friggin cute, they just tickled me when they arrived and I saw them.”

23 An Oversized Beach Towel That Wicks Moisture Wise Owl Outfitters Oversized Beach Towel Amazon $25 See On Amazon This oversized towel is a versatile gift anyone on your list will enjoy. The 7-by-4-foot blanket is made of a quick-drying microfiber that’s ideal for the beach, pool, or even sporting events. It’s surprisingly lightweight, even with its large size, and folds down to a very compact size that makes it easy to carry with you. Not only does this towel absorb up to seven times its own weight in liquid, but it also wicks water and sand away so you can leave the beach dry and sand-free.

24 This Set Of Plate-Style Candle Holders That Are Chic Scwhousi Iron Plate Candle Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Candles are a go-to gift idea when I’m shopping for almost anyone on my list, and these iron plate candle holders are an affordable add-on to include. The set of three is made from anti-rust metal and features sturdy, round legs that are elegant and stylish. The large tray is designed to catch any melting wax so you can safely burn your favorite candles without making a mess. Choose from six color options.

25 This Faux Leather Tote That Holds So Much Nodykka Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon This faux leather bag has been awarded more than 18,000 reviews for its style and amazing price tag (it costs less than $15). The purse has room for all of her stuff — even her laptop. It features a magnet closure and a long handle (adorned with an adorable decorative tassel) to complement any look. It was named an Amazon best-seller and is available in more than 100 different colors.

26 A Bamboo Tray Table For Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bed tray table is really two gifts in one: a sturdy and convenient place to keep stuff and a reminder that you deserve breakfast in bed. This natural bamboo table has foldable legs and handles on each side that makes it easy to move. Your lucky gift recipient can use it for working on their laptop, enjoying a meal, or serving guests. The table is a breeze to clean and has earned more than 5,000 reviews for its sturdiness and lightweight features.

27 This Budget Facial Serum For Glowing Skin Valjean Labs Glow Facial Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Reviewers love this facial serum because it’s effective and affordable — a winning combination. The serum is made with vitamin C and magnesium, which can help brighten and even your skin tone. The lightweight formula is made to regulate cellular replication, which can give you clearer and smoother skin. It’s recommended for all skin types, from oily to dry, which makes this a great gift.

28 A Clever Charger Stand For Your Apple Watch elago W2 Charger Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your gift recipient has an Apple Watch, gift her this charger stand that’s compatible with nightstand mode — which turns her watch into a bedside clock. This silicone charger features a precise cutout where the watch easily fits and begins to charge. It’s compatible with all watches through the Series 7 to display the time, date, and any alarms, all while it’s charging. This unique pick has more than 28,000 reviews and comes in nine sleek colors.

29 A Travel Mug That Keeps Drinks Cold For 20 Hours Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $25 See On Amazon For the busy bee on your gift list, snag this affordable travel mug. The 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler is leakproof and vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for 20 hours and hot for six hours. The copper liner keeps heat in while the exterior stays cool to the touch. This $26 pick has all the features of a much more expensive cup. It includes a locking lid as well as a paperless mesh filter for brewing coffee or tea directly into the tumbler.

30 A Dishwasher-Safe Bento Box For Under $30 UMAMI Bento Lunch Box Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bento box is designed impeccably to store an entire meal in a small, compact box. The box is made of BPA-free, recyclable polypropylene and features a stunning, bamboo lid. Inside the box, you’ll find a cutlery set including a fork, knife, spoon, and chopsticks, as well as two containers for food. The adjustable dividers keep food separate and the small jars that come with it are ideal for sauces or dressings. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

31 This Two-Pack Of Adjustable Lights For Book Lovers GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This flexible book light is for more than just the reader on your list. The rechargeable, hands-free device clamps anywhere to light the way while you create, write, and learn. With two small LED bulbs and three color levels, you can customize the shine to your liking. It can be adjusted 360 degrees to point in any direction or to curl up for convenient travel.

32 A Set Of Trendy, Non-Slip Claw Clips In Fun Colors TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Claw clips are all the rage and this four-piece set is under $15, making it an affordable and trendy gift. This set comes with four, non-slip matte hair clips in a variety of colors. The soft matte rubber coating and metal springs hold hair in place without ripping or pulling on it. The jumbo size is a crowd favorite that works in a variety of hairstyles and types. This popular pick has more than 21,000 reviews.

33 These Silky Pillowcases That Optimize Beauty Sleep ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $11 See On Amazon The right pillowcase does more than just cushion your head — it can also help to leave your hair and skin feeling soft and clean. That’s why this luxurious, satin silk pillowcase makes a great gift. This material has the look and feel of silk without the high price tag or maintenance requirements. It’s breathable and soft and also causes less friction, leaving hair and skin more hydrated. It is available in 26 colors and four sizes. Not to mention, it’s only $11.

34 These Silicone Lids That Stretch Over Anything Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Food waste is a huge cost but these silicone food covers will help keep food fresher for longer. This seven-pack includes a variety of square and round lids that stretch to seal over bowls, plates, cups, and various Tupperware. These covers create a leakproof seal that keeps leftovers from spoiling, plus the lids are safe to use in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer.

35 The Yoga Towels Made For Staying Dry At The Gym Wise Owl Outfitters Yoga Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For the gym buff on your list, this two-pack of yoga towels is a steal. For $12, you get two microfiber towels that are made for sweating workouts. The super-soft microfiber towels feel like suede on your skin and wick away moisture quickly. They roll up easily and come with straps that secure them in a compact pack for taking to and from the gym. Pack them in your bag for yoga class, hiking, or a bike trek.

36 An Eclectic Vase In The Shape Of The Female Body BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Amazon $15 See On Amazon This modern vase is in the shape of a female form — a cheeky gift for your eclectic and decor-obsessed friend. It’s made with high-quality ceramic and speckled glaze paint so the texture varies, much like our own bodies. The small pot is perfect for fresh flowers or dried stems and even features a drainage hole with an included plug. This fun and quirky gift is affordable and fun to give or receive.

37 This $10 Hydrating Lip Balm With SPF 30 Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to gift someone you love who loves the great outdoors a lip balm that does more than just hydrate? This acai-flavored balm is packed with SPF 30 to absorb harmful UV rays. But, unlike sunscreen, the lightweight formula is made specifically for your lips. This formula is made of shea butter, honey, and sunflower seeds that deeply moisturize while preventing sun damage.

38 The Faux Alligator Shoulder Bag That Looks Expensive Barabum Retro Shoulder Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon The ‘90s called and said shoulder bags are back, which makes this the perfect gift for your trendiest friend. This classic clutch has a faux alligator finish that’s expensive-looking, but actually costs less than $20. The compact bag has a zipper closure and plenty of room for your phone, wallet, and lipstick. It’s available in 12 colors including green, purple, and white.

39 These Compression Packing Cubes For Travel Well Traveled Compression Packing Cubes (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling for work or fun, these compression packing cubes make the trip easier. This four-piece set includes one large, one medium, and one small compression cube, as well as a laundry/shoe bag. These cubes save about 60% more space than standard cubes, according to the manufacturer. They’re water-resistant and are made of ultra-strong twill fabric.

40 A Rose Quartz Roller For Relaxing Face Massages Sdara Rose Quartz Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rose quartz rollers went viral on social media for their uniqueness and effectiveness. Give this one as a gift for relaxing face massages that de-puff, promote blood flow, and make you feel ready to take on the day. The two-sided roller can relieve fatigued facial muscles and is designed with a larger roller on one side for your cheeks and forehead and a more compact roller on the other to target your under-eye area

41 This $11 Funky Tabletop Mirror DaizySight Irregular Mirror Amazon $11 See On Amazon This irregular funky mirror is for anyone who lives in a smaller space and loves slightly quirky decor. This tabletop acrylic mirror comes with a bamboo base that keeps it upright on your bathroom vanity or entryway table. The unique curved design is very stylish and whimsical to bring style and light to any space. Since the mirror is made of acrylic, not real glass, it won’t break. Best of all? It’s $12.

42 This High-End Sherpa Throw Blanket That’s Cozy GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give this cozy gift to your favorite woman to remind her that she deserves rest and relaxation. This luxurious sherpa blanket is soft and warm for snuggling under, or for just making a space look lived in, yet stylish. It’s made of microfiber polyester and comes in four sizes and 27 colors.

43 A Makeup Brush Organizer For The Beauty-Obsessed N2 Makeup Co Makeup Brush Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This makeup brush holder is the perfect present for anyone who loves makeup or lives in a small space. The six-slot organizer has room to organize your brushes by size or by which products you use with it. The glossy, black acrylic organizer looks sleek and professional on your countertop — plus it doesn’t take up much space. It has an impressive 4.8-star rating.

44 The Over-The-Door Purse Organizer With Clear Windows ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This over-the-door purse organizer with more than 6,000 reviews has six windows for storing handbags or other accessories. The deep pockets are easily accessible and clear, which makes it easy to see what’s inside. The durable metal hooks hang over your closet or bathroom door, creating usable storage in an otherwise wasted space. For $13, order this for the organization lover in your life.

45 This Wine Aerator That Improves Flavor For Less Newward Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Cooler Stick with Aerator and Pourer Amazon $13 See On Amazon A higher price tag doesn’t necessarily mean the wine will taste better. Using an aerator can make budget-friendly wine taste delicious, making this the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life. This pourer spout makes it easy to aerate her favorite vino and the unique shape of the aerator allows her to pour without spilling, plus it’s easy to clean. It also includes a freezable stainless steel stick that chills the bottle.

46 The Cutest Hammock Chair For Less Than $30 Chihee Hammock Chair Swing Amazon $27 See On Amazon This adorable hammock chair is a shockingly affordable gift for anyone who likes to read, spend time outside, or just relax. The hanging chair can hold up to 330 pounds and is easy to hang since it only has one suspension point. Toss it over a tree limb or hang it from a beam on your back porch. The chair itself is a cotton weave and features a real wood pole for sturdy support. Best of all? It is less than $30.

47 A Body Oil That’s Only $15 But Has A Cult Following Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This crowd favorite (with more than 100,000 reviews) body oil is celebrated for how it delivers intense hydration without feely greasy. It’s made with natural oils, including chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils, plus vitamin A, which can help repair damaged skin. One bottle lasts several months, according to many reviewers. Your skincare-loving friend, mom, or sister will thank you.

48 This Foot Peel Mask That Reveals Your Softest Skin Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give mom the gift of a spa treatment at home with this foot peel mask. With consistent use over a couple of weeks, these sock-shaped masks work to literally peel the top layer of skin off your foot, including tough calluses, revealing fresh, ultra-smooth skin underneath. Sounds harsh, but it feels super-gentle and nourishing. Not to mention: it’s super affordable and boasts more than 15,000 reviews.

49 The Margarita Glasses That Keep Your Drink Cold Host Freeze Stemless Margarita Glass Amazon $21 See On Amazon Help her kick-off summer with these stemless margarita glasses that keep your drinks cool. The insulated plastic walls are filled with a cooling gel that freezes in just two hours in your freezer. The cocktail glasses keep your frozen drink from melting, while the convenient silicone band makes it easy to grip. Bring these to your next BBQ or (better yet) gift them to the host.

50 The Layered Necklace That Goes With Everything Turandoss Dainty Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone needs a simple layered necklace in their wardrobe because it goes with absolutely everything. Snag this one for a friend (and get one for yourself) for just $15. The triple-layer necklace is plated in 14-karat gold and features a studded choker, bar-style middle layer, and a disc pendant. It’s earned more than 14,000 reviews for how versatile it is. One reviewer noted, “I wear this necklace almost everyday! It’s the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear.”

51 An Exfoliating Brush That’s Surprisingly Cheap Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Before you shave or wax, be sure to protect your skin from razor bumps or ingrown hairs by exfoliating. This brush eliminates dead skin to help make shaving sessions more productive — not to mention it makes your skin silky smooth. It’s safe to use on your face, armpits, legs, neck, and bikini line. Your BFF or mom’s skin will thank you, and at this price, so will your wallet.

52 This Set Of Throw Pillow Covers For Under $20 PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Encourage mom to replace worn-out pillowcases with these washable, decorative pillow covers. This set of two is made of polyester and features a plush fabric that’s soft and more expensive-looking than its affordable price tag would lead you to believe. They have hidden zipper closures and you can choose from five sizes, as well as 29 colors.

53 A Flameless Candle Set For The Hostess On Your List FURORA LIGHTING Flameless Candles (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hosting by candlelight just feels fancy, but it can be costly and even dangerous. Give this nine-piece flameless candle set to the hostess on your list. Each candle has two glow modes: flickering or a steady glow, plus you can set timers to automatically turn off the candles at 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included).

54 The Suction Cupholder For A Spa-Like Bath The Original SipCaddy Shower & Bath Cup Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This portable cupholder turns any bath or shower into happy hour. The plastic cupholder has a larger suction cup on the back so your lucky gift recipient can stick it wherever she’s drinking — even in the shower. It’s designed to fit cans, plastic bottles, solo cups, coffee mugs, and even wine glasses. The cupholder can hold up to 7 pounds and sticks best to nonporous surfaces like glass, mirrors, and glazed tile.

55 This Foaming Cleanser Made With Egg Whites Skinfood Egg White Foam Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give her the gift of a smoother, softer complexion with this egg white pore foam. The face wash is packed with vitamins B3 and B2, as well as magnesium, calcium, and more. The egg whites (aka albumen) included within the mixture will help lift up oil and dirt from your skin without robbing it of moisture. One five-star review noted, “I recommend it for oily or combination skin. It leaves your skin feeling very clean and nothing has ever cleaned up my clogged pores as this stuff has.”

56 The Hanging Fruit Basket That Is Functional And Decorative Fox Run 3-Tier Hanging Fruit Baskets Amazon $12 See On Amazon This three-tier hanging fruit basket is a great place for mom to store her produce — and an excellent gift for the gardener in your life. They can load the iron wire basket with their garden’s harvest and display it in their kitchen so it never goes to waste. However, this basket can be used for all kinds of storage such as toiletries in a guest room or laundry necessities in the laundry room. It comes in five colors.

57 These Unbreakable, Stainless Steel Wine Glasses FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can take these wine glasses to the beach, pool, or a picnic without worrying because they’re unbreakable. The stainless steel pack of four glasses is shatterproof, stemless, and in a stout bulb shape — ideal for drinking outside. Unlike other wine glasses, these retain the temperature of your drink much longer, so you can enjoy chilled white wine on a hot summer’s day. They make the perfect gift for the woman who loves throwing a party.

58 A Vibrating Facial Cleaner That’s Portable For Travel EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reviewers love this facial brush that deep cleans your skin. The exfoliating brush is made of soft silicone that’s gentle on your skin but tough on grime. It vibrates to remove makeup, blackheads, oil, and impurities from your pores. It’s shaped like an oval to easily fit in your hand and holds a three-hour charge so you can take it with you when you travel. Any on-the-go skincare maven in your orbit will love receiving this lightweight and waterproof cleansing brush.

59 These Clever Nail Polish Remover Clips For Soaking HiMo Acrylic Nail Soak Off Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Does your mom or sister live for acrylic nails or a flawless manicure? These clever gadgets are worth the hype and for $5, they make a great gift. The nail polish removing caps clip onto your nails to soak your acrylics or gel polish off without making a mess. Just add a cotton swab and a little bit of polish remover inside the clips then stick your fingers inside and let them soak. Reviewers say their nails were clean in less than 5 minutes.

60 A Real Silk Eye Mask For A More Restful Night’s Sleep Rayhee Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon Help someone special improve their sleep with the gift of this silk eye mask that blocks light. It’s made of lightweight 100% mulberry silk and is designed to stay put without rubbing or pinching your eyes. This mask has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,600 reviews and it’s ideal for traveling, meditation, or sleeping next to a partner who prefers a light-filled room. This pick comes in 15 colors.

61 A Six-Pack Of Self-Watering Plant Pots T4U Self Watering Pots (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For anyone with a black thumb rather than a green one, these self-watering pots are game-changers. These plastic pots have a double-layer design that keeps water stored at the bottom while plants thrive above it. A cotton rope connects the two and water is absorbed through it and into the root system. Each pot can hold enough water for up to 15 days, saving you the time and energy of watering them each day.

62 The Softest Memory Foam Slippers That Look Like Flip Flops ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you could spend all day in your slippers, wouldn’t you? These clever memory foam slippers look like flip-flops and have a rubber sole so your mom or best friend can wear them beyond their home. They’re made with ultra-plush terry and EVA insoles that keep feet cool yet cozy. The thong-style supports your feet, and thanks to the anti-skid traction grips on the bottom, you won’t have to worry about slipping. They come in six colors and four sizes.

63 These Handmade Macrame Plant Holders For $13 Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This three-pack of macrame plant hangers costs less than $15 and is sure to make any plant lover smile. The whimsical design of the macrame adds warmth to any space while securely holding small pots. These cotton cord creations are handmade and feature different designs within the macrame. Each hanger has a hoop to secure your plants in windows, on walls, or outside.

64 This Peel-Off Mask Made With Diamond Powder I DEW CARE Disco Kitten Illuminating Peel-off Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon This peel-off face mask is a spa treatment in a jar and so much fun to use — which makes it a great gift. The illuminating mask is made with diamond powder, water lily extract, and turnip lead extract that can soften, smooth, and brighten your complexion. Just apply it to your skin and peel it off when it’s dry — or after about 20 minutes. This popular pick has more than 2,000 reviews.

65 A Pack Of Silky Head Scarves That Are Super Versatile AWAYTR Satin Large Square Head Scarves (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These silky fashion scarves are so soft and stylish — anyone on your gift list will flip over them. They’re also super versatile: wear one around your neck, to tie back your hair, style it as a cropped top, or use it as a pop of color on your handbag. This pack of four comes in a variety of colors and patterns for every style and occasion.

66 These Beauty Spatulas That Get Out Every Last Drop Of Product S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give this satisfying gift to anyone who likes to save money. This tiny beauty spatula makes it easy to get all of the lotion, foundation, or face wash out of the bottle before you toss (or recycle) it. This pack comes with two spatulas: a smaller one for beauty and a larger one for food products like condiments and sauces.

67 A Large Pencil Case That Holds More Than You’d Expect EASTHILL Large Capacity Pencil Case Amazon $7 See On Amazon This large pencil case is shockingly cheap and filled with surprises. The canvas bag has enough little pockets to hold up to 50 pens and pencils, as well as other gadgets like erasers, sharpeners, or scissors. It has a larger compartment in the center that can be accessed through the top zipper or side pocket. The unique design is compact and fits easily in a purse or backpack. Gift it to your scholarly friend or mom so she always has everything she needs to create her magnum opus.

68 These Magnetic Bookmarks That Hug The Pages Of Your Book UpUDo Magnetic Bookmark (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking for teacher gifts or something special for the book lover in your life? Order these budget-friendly, yet clever bookmarks. They’re magnetic so they hug the pages of a book so that she never loses her spot. This pack of 10 comes in a variety of fun colors, as well as unique patterns and illustrations featuring pets, landscapes, and modern textures. Choose from a pack of 12 or 24 bookmarks.

69 These Bins That Can Make Your Produce Last Longer SILIVO Produce Saver Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This food container set can keep your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer to save money and help you reduce waste. The elevated base keeps produce away from moisture. Use it for carrots, grapes, kale, and more. These convenient containers have large handles on the front that make them easy to stack and retrieve. Mom will appreciate the thoughtful gift that keeps her food fresh and saves her money.

70 A Surprisingly Affordable Porcelain Teapot Sweese Porcelain Teapot Amazon $22 See On Amazon This porcelain teapot is such a cozy gift and at this price, it’s hard to believe. The 27-ounce teapot makes about enough tea for two mugs and features an easy-pouring spout and secure lid. It also comes with a stainless steel infuser for loose leaf tea. It’s safe to put in the microwave or dishwasher — however, keep in mind that this is a teapot and not a kettle. The highly rated teapot comes in eight sweet colors.

71 A Tee For A Unique Bridal Or Lingerie Shower Gift Floerns Print Sleepdress Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re heading to a bridal or lingerie shower and want to give something unique, try this adorable T-shirt. The sleep dress is oversized and cozy but features a lingerie sketch that’s funny and adorable. The polyester shirt has a little bit a stretch, a rounded neck, and short sleeves. It’s available in a few other colors, as well as other prints.

72 This Silicone Organizer For Hot Hair Tools Holster Brands Hair Tool Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This clever organizer is the perfect gift because it solves many common problems. The organizer is made of heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This means it’s the ideal place for storing your heated hair tools. It attaches to your bathroom countertop and secures your tool into a heat-safe sleeve. If you’re traveling, wrap your tool in the silicone sleeve and pack it away.

73 These Adorable Llama Salt And Pepper Shakers Boston Warehouse Llama Salt & Pepper Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s impossible not to smile when using these adorable salt and pepper shakers that look like llamas. This quirky set makes the best housewarming gift. It’s made from durable ceramic and hand-painted, so they feel special and unique. Customers awarded this set a 4.7-star rating in the category of “giftabililty.” And for just $12, you can’t go wrong.

74 An Airtight Container For Guacamole And Other Dips Prepworks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper with Airtight Lid Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your favorite host won’t have to toss her delicious dips after the party ends — she can save them and enjoy them all week with this airtight container. The plastic storage container has a sealed lid that will keep guacamole from browning for days. It holds four cups and can be washed in the dishwasher.