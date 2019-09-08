While sneakers are touted as one of the feet-friendliest shoe choices, not all options are created equal when it comes to comfort. In fact, the most comfortable sneakers are ones that are optimal for your specific feet and boast features that fit your lifestyle.

In the quest for the comfiest sneaker, pay close attention to pronation. This fancy term simply means the way your feet roll when you walk or run. People with low arches tend to overpronate, aka their foot’s arch collapses inwards too much. People with high arches tend to underpronate, aka their foot rolls too much outward.

The type of pronation you have will be a big factor in what will be the most comfortable sneaker for you, as well as the right amount of arch support and cushioning:

Arch support: A good pair of sneakers will give your arches support, making each step that much comfier. Arch support is an important factor for everyone, but is especially important if you have low arches. People whose feet overpronate should especially be on the lookout for shoes with really good arch support and structured cushioning.

Cushioning: Do you want to walk on pillows? I certainly do, and the comfiest sneakers boast the perfect amount of cushioning to make this happen. Cushioning comes in many different forms, including memory foam, which essentially gives your foot a big hug. People with high arches and whose feet underpronate should especially be on the lookout for sneakers that boast a lot of cushioning, especially in the heel.

Other things to keep in mind are breathability and traction. Design features like mesh are especially great if you find that your feet sweat easily. And without a good grip, it is so much easier for you to slip, slide, or fall while wearing your sneakers. Traction will help you stay upright and make it easier to walk comfortably.

With all of this in mind, I wanted to help you narrow down your search, so here are 11 of the comfiest sneakers in a range of sizes, colors, and styles that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered adidas Cloudfoam Qt Racer Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These Cloudfoam sneakers from adidas make you feel like you are walking on a cloud. The foam midsole and outsole provide superior comfort and cushioning, while the shoe molds to the shape of your foot, providing a great fit. These lightweight shoes come in more than 15 color options, so you can find one that fits your personal style. The mesh is nice and breathable, while the rubber sole offers a good amount of traction. Amazon reviewers give these shoes a 4.5-star rating with one shopper writing that “these shoes are very comfortable and cute,” noting “they are very light which is great. I'm a nurse and running around for 10 hours a day in a busy office in these makes the work day more smooth on my feet. I will definitely buy more of these shoes.” However, if you have low to no arches and need shoes with a lot of arch support, these may not be your best bet. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 Editor’s Choice: The adidas Upgrade Pick That Is Worth The Money adidas Ultraboost DNA Running Shoe $240 See On Amazon If you’re serious about your sneaks, the adidas Ultraboost DNA running shoe is worth the initial investment. Not only is the shoe eco-friendly, thanks to the recycled materials that comprise the upper, but it’s also mega-comfortable thanks to adidas’ signature Ultraboost technology that feels like a springy cloud. Amy Biggart, a Bustle Commerce Editor and long-time fan of the shoe, raves, “I've owned a lot of sneakers in the past, but my Ultraboosts are by far my most comfortable. I'll wear them for long walks, to the gym, and even to run errands, that's how comfortable they are. They have a super supportive sole that's really responsive, and the sock-like liner means I've never gotten blisters from this pair." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Best Sneaker For Everyday Wear DOUSSPRT Mesh Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These comfortable sneakers are indeed light as air. The mesh upper is ultra-breathable with dedicated ventilation and reinforced tabs so they’re easy to slip on, while stretch knit panels across the instep keep them securely seated on your foot minus any constrictive laces. The padded EVA footbed adds arch support, but what really sets them apart are four air pockets built into each sole that absorb shock and create weightless cushioning underfoot. One fan gushed, “These shoes are great, they hug my feet and have great support! And they are very stylish.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

4 The Best Sneaker Boots ZGR High Top Slip-On Sneaker Booties Amazon $22 See On Amazon These sneaker boots combine a thick sporty sole with modern ankle boot styling for a trendy pair you can wear all day. The faux leather uppers have a sueded finish and plenty of padding around the topline, while elastic gores at multiple points make them easy to slip on. Inside is an extra layer of cushioning, and the chunky rubber sole absorbs impact from the ground. “Holy cow. I got the black pair and I am SHOOK,” one shopper gushed. “There is so much cushion not only on the bottom and tip, but also the tops of the shoes...They are VERY comfortable and don't need to be broken in. They also don't chafe my skin or cause any blisters which is rare when I buy shoes. 10/10 love these shoes, so cute, so versatile.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 The Best Budget Sneaker Kaspen Running Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon With such a reasonable price tag, you might find yourself buying this comfy pair in multiples. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “[The] shoes is very comfortable I actually bought three more and I'm waiting for the purple one be here Friday.” These affordable sneakers have earned a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, thanks in part to their amazing breathability, lightweight design, and great color selection. The slip-on design makes getting these sneakers on and off really easy, and reviewers say that the traction is great as well. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 13

6 The Best Sneaker For Running ASICS Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes Amazon $60 See On Amazon With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, these sneakers from ASICS are a total knockout. Reviewers adore these shoes for running, with one fan writing, “I bought these shoes to complete my full marathon. I ran in them a few times before the race to break in, but it was not that necessary [...] These shoes successfully carried me through the finish line.” What makes these sneakers so great is the cushioning gel which helps to absorb the shock of each step you take (especially helpful if you have high arches and underpronate). Superior traction means that you can use these kicks on all types of terrain, both indoors and out. The removable liner can accommodate an insert if you need extra support or cushioning. And let’s not forget about the mesh that makes these shoes super breathable, perfect for those lengthy runs on a hot day or just a walk around the block. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and select wide)

7 The Best Sneaker For Arch Support Vionic Walker Sneakers Amazon $110 See On Amazon These sneakers from Vionic mean business when it comes to arch support; the podiatrist-designed shoes are loaded with support, making them a great choice for low arches. The casual sneakers are a bit pricey, however, the ergonomics are impressive. Mid-sole cushioning makes these sneakers very comfortable, while a soft half-inch elevation from toe to heel makes them easy to walk in. One reviewer even had this to say, “I got them, tried them on, went for a walk, and it was like angels singing...with these shoes my feet and knees stay in correct alignment. Which means that I don't get hip and back pain when I walk and work out. I thought that I would have to get orthotics to put in the shoes, but they're already designed with built-in orthotic support that satisfy my needs. So so grateful for these shoes, these are my forever sneakers! “ Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and select wide)

8 The Best Canvas Low Top For Arch Support COASIS Slip-On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you need good support but don’t want a chunky sneaker, these canvas low tops have a molded sole that hugs your instep with support you can actually see. An elastic heel cap makes them supremely easy to get on and basically eliminates blisters, while a memory foam padded insole cradles from heel to toe and the nubby terry lining feels like you’re slipping your feet into a sock. The non-slip rubber outsole comes up just over the toes for a bit of added protection against bumps. “Not only are these shoes adorable, but oh my gosh... they are soooo comfortable,” one fan gushed. “I decided to really put them to the test and wore them to the zoo for the day. I was pleasantly surprised at how much arch support they have and they didn't compress during the day at all. The inside is like memory foam, super comfy all day. They were breathable and didn't dig in to my heels either.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 The Best Slip-On Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Madison Fashion Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Dr. Scholl’s shoes are known for comfort, and these slip-on sneakers are no different. These shoes have a memory foam insole, while the super-soft lining helps you avoid blisters and discomfort. Choose from dozens of cute color and print options. Amazon reviewers love the versatility of these shoes. “I was looking for slip on sneakers that would be comfortable and that I could wear everyday but also dress up. These were the perfect match. They are very comfortable, I can wear with or without socks, my feet don't get too sweaty, easy to break in,” one reviewer wrote. However, other sneakers on this list have better breathability and arch support. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and select wide)

10 The Best Sneaker For Standing All Day Skechers Service Shoe Amazon $51 See On Amazon Whether you’re on your feet all day for work or play, these sneakers from Skechers will leave your feet feeling amazing thanks to the memory foam cushioning. Superior traction and slip-resistance makes these shoes a good pick for a variety of work environments, while the mesh fabric boasts superior breathability to keep your feet feeling nice and breezy. Plus, the simple, all-black (or white) shoe matches almost any outfit. “Highly recommend for those who have to stand for long hours and walk around all the time! I’m a server and I work 15 hours a day on weekends standing and running around the entire time!! Great comfy non slip!!!” one reviewer wrote. However, some reviewers say that these shoes don’t have the most arch support Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)

11 The Best Sneaker For Wide Or Narrow Feet New Balance 990 V5 Sneaker Amazon $185 See On Amazon If your wide or narrow feet make shoe buying a major hassle, you need these sneakers from New Balance in your life. The size range of these sneakers is out of this world: Choose from narrow, regular, wide, and extra-wide. The mesh top allows for some breathability, while the easy laces will keep the shoe nice and snug. Remove the footbed to accommodate custom orthotics, if you need to. The shoe is well-cushioned, and has good traction so you can walk around all day long with ease. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "If you are looking for a solid shoe, this one is for you.[...]Also, if you have really wide feet, these will likely be very comfortable. I would say this is great for a wide foot that wants a lot of stability.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (select narrow, regular, wide, extra-wide)