You don't need me to tell you that a professional hair styling tool can, quite literally, make or break your hair. If you're like me, you've tangoed with terrible tools, whether it's a flat iron that sizzles your strands or a blow dryer so weak that it takes an hour to do the job. But finding the best hair styling tool for you is like finding the perfect partner. It just clicks, and suddenly you've gone from ho-hum hair to hair that always looks incredible. And while you may not have realized it, plenty of the most highly rated hair styling tools are available on Amazon.

But what makes a good hair styling tool? Well that depends on the type of tool we're talking about, and the way you like to style your hair. For products like flat irons and curling irons, you want something that styles your hair without causing too much damage. When it comes to blow dryers, you'll want a lightweight model that works quickly and efficiently. And in general, tools that can be used in different ways are always worth the investment.

So get ready to kiss your bad hair days behind. Whether you're buying your first curling iron or are looking to upgrade your favorite worn-out straightener from high school, scroll on for nine of the best hair styling tools on the market right now.

1 The Best Flat Iron HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you think a good hair straightener is just for, well, straightening your hair, think again. The HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron is a perfect example of how versatile the tool can be. Sure, it's great for achieving sleek, straight hair, if that's what you're after, but its rounded edges can also be used to create effortless-looking beach waves with just a simple bend of your wrist. But what sets this particular hair straightener apart are the details in its design. It heats up to 450 degrees, which is the absolute maximum professional stylists recommend when using hot tools, and its ceramic plates have micro-sensors that help prevent overheating. HSI's straightener also comes with its own travel pouch and a protective glove, so you don't have to worry about burning your fingers. But don't just take my word for it. This iron has over 21,000 (!!!) perfect five-star reviews on Amazon and counting, with plenty of shoppers calling it the best iron they've ever used. And the best part? It costs less than $50 — which, when you think about how long it'll last you, is basically nothing. One fan raved: "Great purchase!!! This is the best flat iron I’ve owned so far. I love the extended cord and the rapid heat up. Hair glides smoothly and doesn’t snag"

2 The Best Automatic Curling Iron INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Curl Secret Amazon $52 See On Amazon If you want flawless curls but don't have the patience for a traditional curling iron or rod, the INFINITIPRO by Conair is a must-have. This unique tool draws hair into a tangle-free chamber, where it's held at the perfect temperature for just the right amount of time to create the curls of your dreams. It features two heat levels, one of which goes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and three different timer settings. This curling tool beeps when your hair is done, and has an auto-off function. One fan raved: "First of all, I don't usually write reviews... but I feel like if I don't write a review on this, I'll be striked by a lightning or something because this product is the bomb.com!! Whoever invented this I love you! Because I once was the girl who used to try and use a wand to curl my hair, and end up burning my fingers or getting tired of doing it because I have so much hair and it would feel like a arm workout... but with this Conair curling thingy I curled my hair in less than 10 minutes! I timed it! So if you want to know if you should buy this product... well the answer is "Girl what's taking so long?! Give them your money!" This is the best buy that I've done in my entire life!!! I'm sure you'll love it too!"

3 The Best Curling Wand Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand Amazon $22 See On Amazon For flexibility in your curling technique, you want a clampless wand, like this Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand. Some people find clampless wands generally easier to use, and they also make it easy to create all different kinds of curls and waves. And when it comes to hot styling tools in general, you simply can't beat the $25 price tag on this Bed Head wand. The Curlipops Curling Wand has a ceramic barrel to help cut down on frizz while minimizing damage, plus a 6-foot swivel cord, a cool tip end, and a 1-inch barrel. This tool also has dual voltage capabilities, and comes with a bonus glove so that you won't singe your fingers. One thing to note, though: Clampless wands are tough to use if your hair is on the shorter side, as it's difficult to maneuver hair around the barrel without the help of a clamp. So, if you have short hair, it's better to look for an iron with a clamp, lest you burn your fingers or scalp! One fan raved: "Probably the cheapest curling iron I have ever bought and it I actually the best. I was concerned when I realized I couldn’t adjust the temperature but it self adjusts and it’s perfect. It is even better than my 75$ hot tools iron. I use it everyday! Perfect for those messy waves"

4 The Best Curling Iron With a Clamp HOT TOOLS Professional 24k Gold Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron/Wand Amazon $50 See On Amazon There's a reason you tend to see some variation of a Hot Tools curling iron in every salon you go to — the brand is the best of the best when it comes to traditional curling irons, and their price tags are extremely fair, considering their tools' quality. This one has a 24 karat gold-plated barrel, an 8-foot swivel cord, a 30-second heat-up, and an easy-to-use control dial with multiple different heat settings. Meanwhile, the brand's own Pulse Technology ensures even, consistent heat distribution from bottom to tip. Not only does this curling iron come in seven different barrel sizes, but you can also choose from a regular barrel or an extra-long barrel. One fan raved: "This is the perfect size and price point for my needs. I wanted a curling wand, but couldn’t find one in this price range/width that had temperature control, so I bought this and removed the clamp (fairly easily with pliers and a screwdriver), and it’s perfect. I actually had people ask if the curls I created with this were natural, or if I got a perm. Being able to keep the heat below 350°F is super important to me, and this iron makes it very easy."

5 The Best Hot Air Brush Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $58 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic hair styling tools on the entire market. Think of it as a round brush and blow dryer in one — it does both jobs using one tool, resulting in a voluminous, salon-worthy blowout with barely any effort involved. Not only does it cut down on arm strain (and the need for pro-level skills), but it also dries hair incredibly quickly, thanks to the dozens of airflow vents embedded in the brush. Ionic technology helps reduce frizz and enhance shine, while ceramic coating prevents hair from becoming damaged. It also has three different heat and speed settings, as well as an amply sized cool tip to grasp onto when blow drying your hair. The One-Step has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, with countless reviewers claiming it's "literally" changed their life. One fan raved: "Oh.My.Goodness. I just received this brush/blow dryer yesterday and it has already changed my hair game drastically! I’m seriously so uncoordinated with a brush in one hand and dryer in the other that I’ve given up long ago and leave my hair sobbing wet to let it dry to a kinky frizz (joys of thick hair). But 20 mins this morning and it’s dry, straight, and polished (used a little drying spritz). The barrel is large so it’s great because it gently grabs a lot of hair."

6 The Best Blow Dryer BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer Amazon $80 See On Amazon Everyone should own a solid blow dryer — and for a durable, under-$100 pick that'll last you years, it doesn't get much better than the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer. It's incredibly lightweight for those who can't stand the arm strain that comes with using a heavy tool, and its nano-titanium ionic technology means it dries hair extra fast. As any good hair dryer should, it comes with a concentrator attachment for smooth, versatile styling, and it also has six different heat/speed settings to choose from. One fan raved: "This is my first non Conair, non $20 blow dryer. Don't know how I lived so long using crap. This blow dryer blows a thick and steady heat. I don't know how to really describe it, but it is definitely way more effective than all the ones I've used before."

7 The Best Straightening Brush MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Amazon $40 See On Amazon To make straightening your hair easier than ever, invest in this MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener brush. Since your hair isn't being clamped like with a traditional flat iron, it doesn't tug or snag your hair, while the easy brush design means you can straighten the back of your head with ease. The MiroPure has an ionic generator, which helps cut down on frizz to leave hair silky and soft. It also comes with a travel pouch and a protective glove, for added safety and convenience. Plus, it has a 60-minute automatic shut-off for those of us too forgetful to remember to unplug our hot tools. One fan raved: "Didn't really have high hopes for this. I mean, it's a brush. But WOW. Absolutely love it. So much easier than a straightener, for me anyway. Might get a little tricky if you have longer hair but for my length it's perfect. Regular straighteners usually leave my hair too flat (I probably just don't do it correctly lol) but my hair has the perfect amount of body using this brush. Definitely recommend!"

8 The Best Deep Waver Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon For easy-peasy defined waves, skip the curling iron or straightener and opt for this Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver instead. It provides big, bold, salon-quality waves and requires basically no technique. Bed Head's waver works like a flat iron, so it's super easy to use if you're a novice. Expect a more styled, crimped-like effect, as opposed to loose, barely-there beach waves. Like most top-quality hair tools, Bed Head's iron has ceramic plates that cut down on frizz and damage, as well as multiple heat settings and automatic shut-off. Even reviewers who say their hair typically doesn't hold a curl have had luck with this deep waver, and note that it creates waves that last for literal days. One fan raved: "BUY IT NOW!! I absolutely love this for my hair! I usually use this tool on my hair On day 2 after washing! The waves last me 4 days!! All I use instead of hairspray is the Texturizing sea salt spray and my waves last perfectly! My hair actually doesn’t hold curls very well but this Wave Artist makes them last so long! I feel soooo Va Va Voom beautiful with the waves it gives me!!! Loooove"