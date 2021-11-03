If you’re a fan of ABC’s The Bachelorette, Michelle Young needs no introduction. The star of Season 18 is a familiar face. She was the runner-up during The Bachelor season 25 nearly a year ago, which featured Matt James as the first Black male lead in the show’s history.
In an interview with Parade, the new bachelorette explained, “I think the biggest reason of why I said yes is because how the process challenges you as a person to open up, to stay vulnerable, all of these different things.” She was equally aware that her identity would be a factor. “I also knew that I’d be able to truly represent who I am—who I am as a woman of color, who I am as a teacher, and just carry myself in the same way that I always would,” she said.
The 28-year-old from St. Louis Park, Minnesota trulybrings the style when it comes to her on-air appearances, rocking everything from a short romper to a black-tie worthy evening dress. In short, her style is unforgettable. It’s no surprise that fans want to emulate her looks, whether for brunch, galas, or dinner dates. Ahead, find the (growing) list of all her looks on this season of The Bachelorette and check back in for updates.