If you’re a fan of ABC’s The Bachelorette, Michelle Young needs no introduction. The star of Season 18 is a familiar face. She was the runner-up during The Bachelor season 25 nearly a year ago, which featured Matt James as the first Black male lead in the show’s history.

In an interview with Parade, the new bachelorette explained, “I think the biggest reason of why I said yes is because how the process challenges you as a person to open up, to stay vulnerable, all of these different things.” She was equally aware that her identity would be a factor. “I also knew that I’d be able to truly represent who I am—who I am as a woman of color, who I am as a teacher, and just carry myself in the same way that I always would,” she said.

The 28-year-old from St. Louis Park, Minnesota truly brings the style when it comes to her on-air appearances, rocking everything from a short romper to a black-tie worthy evening dress. In short, her style is unforgettable. It’s no surprise that fans want to emulate her looks, whether for brunch, galas, or dinner dates. Ahead, find the (growing) list of all her looks on this season of The Bachelorette and check back in for updates.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Gold Halter Cut-Out Gown ABC Rose ceremony number three brings with it another metallic 2000s-inspired gown, with a totally cutout back and sides as well, though this time balancing out the showing of skin with a high slit.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Khaki Romper ABC Channeling her inner fighter jet pilot, Young wears a utilitarian romper in khaki and styles it with mid-calf black combat boots.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Printed Crop Top ABC Early evening events can be casual too as Young proves in a pair of white cutoffs and cropped wraparound printed shirt.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette White Romper ABC Daytime dates call for another romper, this time in a nautical-inspired white onesie with gold button detailing.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Pink Gown ABC Rose ceremony number two, Young went for bold color, wearing a ‘70s-inspired pink lamé gown with a down-to-there neckline.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Khaki Shorts & White Button-Down Shirt ABC Spending some time in a classroom setting, she went for a classic look, slipping into high-waisted khaki shorts and a front-tie white button-down shirt.

Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Black Leggings & Sports Bra ABC For an athletic showing, Young went for a matching activewear set with black and white leggings that coordinated with her sports bra on top, finishing it off with a pair of white high-top sneakers.