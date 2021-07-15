These Are Hands-Down The Best Bronzers For Dark Skin Tones
Not all bronzers can cater to the needs of darker skin tones, but I found the holy grail.
By Shawna Hudson
Who doesn’t love a sun-kissed summer glow? (Minus the actual sun damage, please.) But, as a gal with a deep olive and honey(ish) skin tone, I know that achieving that beautifully bronzed look isn’t always as easy as a quick swipe of a brush over any shimmery compact. The first bronzer I ever purchased turned out to be a total dud: Instead of lit-from-within warmth, it left behind dull, chalky streaks that looked like I used the wrong foundation shade — ugh. This little “Instagram vs. reality” moment led me on a quest to find the best bronzers for dark skin tones, hands down.
While not all bronzers are able to cater to the needs of darker skin tones, after much searching, swiping, and swatching, I’m happy to report that I’ve found some holy grail bronzing products in a range of formulas — and, of course, a plethora of shades. Some special shout-outs? e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Putty Bronzer and its unique putty-to-powder formulation, and Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer that can pull double duty as your contour. Yes, our melanin count already renders a natural tan, but thanks to these bronzing powerhouses, we can still turn it up for a seriously radiant look.
To find the shade that best complements your skin and brings out your inner radiance, choosing a bronzer that’s one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone is usually your best bet. Ready to start shopping? Below, find the best bronzers for dark skin tones you won’t be able to leave the house without.