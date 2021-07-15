Who doesn’t love a sun-kissed summer glow? (Minus the actual sun damage, please.) But, as a gal with a deep olive and honey(ish) skin tone, I know that achieving that beautifully bronzed look isn’t always as easy as a quick swipe of a brush over any shimmery compact. The first bronzer I ever purchased turned out to be a total dud: Instead of lit-from-within warmth, it left behind dull, chalky streaks that looked like I used the wrong foundation shade — ugh. This little “Instagram vs. reality” moment led me on a quest to find the best bronzers for dark skin tones, hands down.

While not all bronzers are able to cater to the needs of darker skin tones, after much searching, swiping, and swatching, I’m happy to report that I’ve found some holy grail bronzing products in a range of formulas — and, of course, a plethora of shades. Some special shout-outs? e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Putty Bronzer and its unique putty-to-powder formulation, and Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer that can pull double duty as your contour. Yes, our melanin count already renders a natural tan, but thanks to these bronzing powerhouses, we can still turn it up for a seriously radiant look.

To find the shade that best complements your skin and brings out your inner radiance, choosing a bronzer that’s one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone is usually your best bet. Ready to start shopping? Below, find the best bronzers for dark skin tones you won’t be able to leave the house without.

Best For: Tan To Deep Skin Tones Putty Bronzer e.l.f. Cosmetics $6 Add to cart While the distinctive putty-to-powder finish of the e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer is the first product feature that caught my eye, I also did a serious happy dance when I saw the shade range: From the richly hued Golden Daze (perfect for olive complexions) to the deep Cabana Cutie (a great choice for deeper skin tones), I knew that us dark-skinned folks weren’t forgotten about. The beautiful selection of shades is also highly pigmented — so a little goes a long way. And if you err on the side of oily, the semi-matte, non-greasy formula makes it a must-have for your makeup bag.

Best For: Deep Skin With With Neutral Undertones Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer - Thick Mint FENTY BEAUTY $30 Add to cart This bronzer, in the shade Thick Mint, is absolutely bangin’ for deep skin tones with a neutral undertone. It’s transfer-resistant and brings out the warmth in even the deepest of hues. The soft matte finish also means it can work for a killer contour, too.

Best For: Tan Skin With With Warm or Neutral Undertones Cream Contour Palette e.l.f. Cosmetics $8 Add to cart Did you know that, with the right contour palette, you can mix up your own bronzer using one of the darker shades and a little highlight? Tested by yours truly, I can tell you the results were magical. This trick works best with products that are the same consistency, so a cream contour shade with a bronze-y liquid highlight will definitely give you that luminous pop you’ve been craving. Try: this e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Contour Palette that blends like a dream, easily melts into skin, and a great match for tan skin tones with warm or neutral undertones.

Best For: Tan To Deep Skin Tones Bronzing Powder NARS $36 View product If the near-perfect reviews on this bronzing powder weren’t enough to convince you to add to cart, the mesmerizing shades ought to do the trick. Pay special attention to the particularly stunning shades Punta Cana (great for tan skin with warm undertones) and Casino (which is gorgeous on deeper skin tones): Described as a rich mahogany, Casino is just red enough to turn up the heat, while Punta Cana oozes golden summer charm.

Best For: Light Tan to Deep Skin Tones Airbrush Bronzer Charlotte Tilbury $46 View product This big and beautiful, old Hollywood-style compact was already enough of a selling point for me (who doesn’t want more bang for their buck?), but the two darker shades in this range also work so well for tan or deep skin: If you have an olive complexion, opt for the shade Tan. Those with deep skin tones should go for the aptly named Deep. And if you run out, you can just purchase a refill. Gorgeous and sustainable. We love to see it.

Best For: Tan Skin With Peach Undertones Primer-Infused Bronzer e.l.f. Cosmetics $6 Add to cart Worried about your glow fading throughout the day? This product has a built-in primer to ensure a full day of goddess glow, taking you from the beach to an alfresco dinner. It’s also silky smooth, extra warm, and easy to apply. The shade Constantly Bronzed works best for tan skin with peach undertones.