25 Beauty Gifts To Add To Your Christmas Wish List

In 2021, beauty brands really are going all out when it comes to Christmas gifting. Whether you’re searching for bits to add to your own list or shopping for others, you won’t be short on ideas in the lead up to December 25.

To start with, brands such as Diptyque, Aesop, Charlotte Tilbury, and The Body Shop have all released limited-edition, never-before-seen gift sets to celebrate the festive season with something totally unique. You can also snap up some supersized festive editions of your favourite products, like Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream or Elemis’ beloved balm cleanser. And if it’s cute baubles, crackers, or stocking fillers you’re after, you’ll be covered there too, with Too Faced, Origins, Jo Malone London, and more releasing festive editions of their bestsellers.

Below, you’ll find details on all these products and more. This edit ranges in price from £10 to £200+ and includes stand-out pieces such as Pat McGrath’s limited-edition 18-shade Celestial Odyssey palette and tools such as Fraîcheur Paris’ de-puffing ice globes (which are as cool as they sound) and a millennial pink mirror to brighten up your beauty station.

